By Linda Thomas-Hemak, M.D. and Terri Lacey

A 2015 white paper published by a physician staffing firm called it a “silent shortage.” In a country gripped by the grim phenomenon dubbed “deaths of despair,” “it” is a severe and underappreciated shortage of the people with the skills and knowledge to reverse the trend. Our region, like the rest of the nation, needs psychiatrists.

How bad is the problem? The late Richard Cooper, M.D., of the University of Pennsylvania, a noted national authority on physician supply, distribution and utilization, finds that a population of 100,000 should have 14.7 psychiatrists, or one for every 6,800 people. The counties of northeast Pennsylvania average about 8.5, according to Dartmouth Atlas of Health Care. Moreover, the psychiatrists we have must cope with three of the top 10 diseases most associated with lost quality of life. According to the World Health Organization, “unipolar depressive disorders” are the No. 1 cause of medical disability in the United States. Dementias, including Alzheimer’s, and alcohol-use disorders come in at No. 3 and No. 4. The escalating opioid crisis, no doubt, claims its place as it climbs the rank order.

Despite the suffering and lost years of life caused by (often undiagnosed) behavioral and mental health diseases, we cling to outdated ideas about psychiatry in a fragmented health care system built not on resiliency, but on brokenness. If people just had more willpower and determination, they would “snap out of” their depression.

Addiction is a sign of moral weakness, so patients have only themselves to blame. The persistence of these discredited notions about mental health has led to what should be a national wake-up call — for the first time in decades, mortality rates for a certain U.S. demographic (whites aged 45 to 54) rose by half a percent a year since 1998. The cause of these deaths is overwhelmingly attributed to suicide and addiction. No other rich country has experienced anything like these “deaths of despair.”

As Angus Deaton, an economist, Nobel laureate and co-author of the paper that first identified the trend, told The Washington Post, “That means half a million people are dead who should not be dead. That’s about 40 times the Ebola stats. You’re getting up there with HIV-AIDS.”

Although Deaton’s groundbreaking report was published in 2015, a Community Health Needs Assessment conducted by the Institute for Public Policy and Economic Development in 2012 identified mental and behavioral health challenges, including higher-than-national-average suicide rates, in our region. That’s when Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine convened an advisory group for the school’s Behavioral Health Initiative. The advisory committee’s charge was to identify gaps in access to mental health services in counties of northeast Pennsylvania. Market intelligence firm Open Minds, working on behalf of the initiative, concluded that a seven-county region of NEPA would need to increase its number of psychiatrists by 40 percent to meet current need. With that data, at the time of its formal launch in 2015, the initiative generated a key recommendation: The school of medicine and the Wright Center should create a psychiatry residency program to train new doctors in this desperately needed specialty. All parties humbly recognized a new psychiatry residency could serve as an educational fulcrum for much larger interprofessional workforce development initiatives by leveraging this powerful, inclusive partnership.

In July, just two years after the initiative’s 2015 launch, we are proud to announce that the Wright Center will welcome four residents to its new, Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education accredited psychiatry residency program. The fact that one of these new psychiatry residents is also a 2017 graduate of Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine makes this accomplishment more meaningful. Psychiatry training takes four years, so once all four classes are filled, we will train 16 residents here in Scranton and Wilkes-Barre and graduate four new psychiatrists per year.

The school of medicine and the Wright Center have long been partners committed to addressing specific health needs of our community, with a formal commitment solidified in 2015. That’s why we and our initiative partners worked swiftly to establish the psychiatry residency program despite the significant challenges of funding and accreditation. Wide-scale community collaboration, including Scranton Counseling Center’s generosity with the time and the expertise of Sanjay Chandragiri, M.D., our pioneering program director, has generated the opportunity for four new doctors to learn how to treat and heal patients struggling with behavioral health issues. In this way, our community will take an important step toward reducing “deaths of despair” in our region, replacing years lost to disability with years of enhanced health and well-being.

150,000 signed up to largest health system sequencing project

Geisinger Health System recently announced it has reached 150,000 participants in its major biobank and DNA sequencing study known as the MyCode Community Health Initiative.

“This is an important milestone for us and it’s only the beginning,” said David H. Ledbetter, Ph.D., Geisinger executive vice president and chief scientific officer. “Each and every new participant allows us to perform research that will help us find new ways to anticipate or identify sometimes life-threatening medical conditions early and greatly improve health outcomes.”

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, nearly 2 million people in the United States are at increased risk for adverse health outcomes because they have genetic mutations which predispose them to one of just three conditions: breast and ovarian cancers, Lynch syndrome cancers and hereditary high cholesterol.

These are three key conditions among the total of 27 conditions or diseases that Geisinger is informing MyCode participants about as a result of the nation’s largest genomic sequencing study.

Launched in January 2014 in collaboration with the Regeneron Genetics Center, the population genomics program originally set out to recruit 100,000 new study participants over five years. That target has been rapidly surpassed and the goal reset to 250,000.

In the past year, MyCode has increased enrollment and expanded its reach from Pennsylvania into Geisinger-affiliated hospitals in New Jersey where, in only eight months of operation, more than 8,000 participants have already signed up.

“For me, population health is taking better care of our patients. But it also means anticipating their medical needs when we can,” said Geisinger President and CEO David T. Feinberg, M.D.

“We’re one of the only organizations taking a population approach to genomics with our MyCode Community Health Initiative. To me, what we’re doing is really anticipatory medicine. It’s coming up with medically actionable genomic results and giving that information back to our patients. And no one else is doing that on this scale.”

The growing database of information coming out of the MyCode precision health project represents a boon to current and future research but it is also providing Geisinger patients with personalized health care information that is impacting lives and changing health outcomes.

Geisinger patients who participated in the program have had cancers detected earlier than they might otherwise have been and heart disease identified before any clinical symptoms were present.

Families are discovering possible explanations for medical events in their family histories and learning to take earlier pro-active measures for themselves and for their children.

On the research side, just in the past six months alone important scientific studies resulting from work on MyCode data have been published in major national journals, including Science and the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM).

One recent NEJM study found people with certain mutations in a gene associated with cholesterol levels are up to 41 percent less likely to get coronary artery disease, leading to the potential for life-saving new drugs that mimic the effect of the mutations.

For more information or to follow the program’s progress, see: go.geisinger.org/mycode.

By Jon O’Connell

A multinational company plans to purchase one of Lackawanna County’s largest private employers.

Cognizant, with its world headquarters in Teaneck, New Jersey, has begun the process of acquiring TMG Health, a Conshohocken-based company that services Medicare and Medicaid plans for the government and now employs 1,100 people at its Jessup Operations Center.

TMG also employs about 640 work-from-home employees, with a large share of them from the local area.

Josh Blumenthal, TMG’s vice president of communications, said it’s too early to say whether the acquisition will mean more or fewer jobs from the Jessup site.

“It’s premature to discuss that,” he said. “At this point we are focused on announcing the transaction and beginning the integration process.”

Both companies will remain separate until the transaction closes, Blumenthal said, which is to happen in the third quarter, pending regulatory review.

The purchase price was not disclosed.

“This transaction is about an opportunity to bring together TMG Health’s wealth of government health care business expertise and experience together with Cognizant’s exceptional business expertise,” Blumenthal said.

Cognizant plans to buy TMG from its current parent company, Health Care Service Corp. (HCSC), which has owned the company since 2008.

As part of the acquisition, TMG will enter into a multi-year service agreement to continue work for HCSC.

The Fortune 500 company Cognizant provides professional services to companies in a full slate of industries to make their operations more efficient, according its website.

Officials on both sides of the pending deal touted how well TMG bolsters Cognizant’s existing services for government and public health markets.

“Government business lines are expanding, and more payers, big and small, are entering the market,” TMG President and CEO Susan Rawlings Molina said in a statement. “We believe there is a growing opportunity for our experienced teams to work together to help current and future clients succeed in highly-regulated, cost- and compliance-driven markets.”

Network to acquire orthopedic group

An Allentown-based specialty hospital network has entered an acquisition agreement for Scranton Orthopaedic Specialists.

The Dickson City physician group, with 10 orthopedic surgeons, a rheumatologist and a podiatrist, will join Coordinated Health, according to a news release Thursday.

Terms of the acquisition were not released.

Coordinated Health anticipates closing on the agreement Sept. 1.

Coordinated Health, a physician-owned network, has facilities in Pittston and Hazleton, and has been strengthening its position in the northeast part of the state.