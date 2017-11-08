Holiday shopping, sales increases predicted

Nominate a Top Woman in Business. Click here. Nominate an NEPA business professional under 40. Click here.

Read the Latest E-Edition

Photo: N/A, License: N/A

20 Under 40: JenniferDessoye

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:17 11:10:02

Dr. Jennifer Dessoye is assistant professor of occupational therapy at Misericordia University and owner of Bright Beginnings Early Learning Academy (BBELA). Discontent with the early education curriculum and understanding of human development and neurolo (read more)

20 Under 40: Amy Hlavaty Belcher

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:09 13:55:46

Amy Hlavaty Belcher, 39, owner and artistic director of Abrabesque Academy of Dancing, believes that for those who have been given much, much is expected. “I just try hard to do my best,” she said. I have been blessed with many opportunities and many gift (read more)

20 Under 40: Christopher Hetro

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:14 11:21:35

Chris Hetro, 33, works hard and plays hard. “A strong work ethic is important, but finding balance outside of work is important because life is too short and you need to enjoy it,” he explained. As an electrical engineer and project manager at Borton-Laws (read more)

20 Under 40: C. David Pedri

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:14 15:19:17

For attorney C. David Pedri, 37, it’s all about a combination of qualities that contribute to success. “My philosophy is simple: be open and honest, treat people the way you would want to be treated, with respect, and work hard to attain your dreams. The (read more)

20 Under 40: Ed Frable

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:09 11:13:04

Ed Frable, 28, believes “if I work hard and stick to my word, good things will happen. My crew will not be deterred. We will re-evaluate our game plan and not give up until the job is complete,” explained Frable, the owner/operator of Ed Frable Constructi (read more)

20 Under 40: William H. Bender II

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:16 13:11:08

William H. Bender II, CFP, CIMA, CRPC, loves what he does. “I’m lucky. I come to work every day excited to help the people and institutions we work with,” explained Bender, 34, first vice president at Bender Wealth Management Group, Merrill Lynch. The fam (read more)

20 Under 40: Angelo Venditti

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:14 16:09:11

Angelo Venditti, 38, heard a call to the helping professions early on. Geisinger Northeast’s chief nursing officer answer was to volunteer for his local fire company. After high school, he became a paramedic, then enrolled in nursing school. Three years a (read more)

20 Under 40: Donald Mammano

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:17 12:38:37

At 20, Donald Mammano began his own company, while attending the University of Scranton. Mammano, now 33, and president of DFM Properties, recalls, as a youngster, holding a flashlight while his father fixed the kitchen sink. “From that point on I was fas (read more)

20 Under 40: William J. Fennie III

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:15 09:50:19

William J. Fennie III, 27, is always knocking on the proverbial door, because he knows one day, one will open. As an investment specialist with Integrated Capital Management (iCM) he cannot take “no” for an answer. “I make cold calls every day to invite f (read more)

20 Under 40: Marcus Magyar

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:14 13:25:24

As an advisor at CAPTRUST Financial Advisors, Marcus N. Magyar, CFP, 30, provides comprehensive wealth management and investment portfolio services to business owners, executives, families and high-net worth individuals. His multi-disciplinary team of pro (read more)

20 Under 40: Heather Davis

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:10 13:34:44

Heather M. Davis, 33, director of marketing and communication, is responsible for creating, overseeing and implementing a strategic marketing and comprehensive communications plan for The Commonwealth Medical College (TCMC). She is also responsible for pr (read more)

20 Under 40: Alexandria Duffney

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:14 14:24:50

Alexandria Duffney, 30, is competitive by nature and loves a good challenge. These qualities have led her to her position as associate director of graduate admission at Wilkes University. Here she works with prospective students interested in enrolling in (read more)

20 Under 40: John Culkin

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:07 17:18:26

John Culkin’s tenets inform: “Less haste equal more speed; the same boiling water that softens the potato hardens the egg, it is all about what you are made of, not the circumstances surrounding you; and don’t ask someone to walk a mile in your shoes, bef (read more)

20 Under 40: Conor O'Brien

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:14 17:19:58

“What could be worse than getting to the end of your life and realizing you hadn’t lived it,” mused Conor O’Brien.” As co-founder and executive director of the Scranton Fringe Festival, O’Brien, 25, is responsible for leading the development of the overal (read more)

20 Under 40: Jessica Siegfried

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:10 14:12:08

Jessica Siegfried, 38, is senior designer with BlackOut Design Inc., where she is responsible for all creative design at the full-service agency, from traditional branding and print to collateral and front end web design. “I’ve always had an interest in t (read more)

20 Under 40: David Johns

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:08 10:15:37

David Johns’ career path has been shaped by his diverse experiences. As director of structural engineering at Greenman-Pedersen Inc., Moosic, Johns, 39, ensures that his engineering and consultant teams provide clients with their best effort. “We complete (read more)

20 Under 40: Robyn Jones

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:14 12:41:32

Robyn Jones, 38, president of ReferLocal LLC, has learned just as many lessons from her business successes as she’s had from her failures — and she believes it’s important to share that knowledge with her employees. After graduating from American Universi (read more)

20 Under 40: Nisha Arora

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:14 10:02:06

Nisha Arora, 36, tries to be the best version of herself every day. As general counsel for ERA One Source Realty Inc., she realized she cannot control other’s behavior so “I try to focus on myself and how I can be better,” she explained. Arora’s responsib (read more)

20 Under 40: Justin Sandy

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:10 14:59:27

Starting at a young age in Hazleton, Justin C. Sandy, 33, found a passion for running. He became a member then a coach for Misericordia University’s cross country and track and field programs. “It was at Misericordia that I also garnered the profound sati (read more)

20 Under 40: Dr. Ariane Conaboy

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:16 09:38:07

As a doctor of internal medicine at Physicians Health Alliance, Dr. Ariane M. Conaboy, 34, realizes the importance of human life and how fragile it can be at times. Conaboy graduated from Scranton Prep and the University of Scranton with a double major in (read more)

Find us on Facebook!

Photo: N/A, License: N/A

"Like" us on Facebook for all of the latest news! (read more)

Follow us on Twitter!

Photo: N/A, License: N/A

Follow us for constant updates! (read more)

Scranton to offer new masters

The University of Scranton will begin to offer a master of science in finance online in January and on campus beginning in the fall semester of 2018. Applications are now being accepted, a news release from the university states. Housed in the university’ (read more)

Latest Business News

Kaatshy Ruff / Published: November 8, 2017

Article Tools

Font size
+
Share This
EmailFacebookTwitter

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2004:01:15 15:53:04

By Kathy Ruff

The National Retail Federation expects holiday retail sales in November and December to increase between 3.6 and 4 percent to a total $678.75 to $682 billion, up from $655.8 billion in 2016. That projection excludes sales from automobiles, gasoline and restaurants.

“Last year, we saw a 3.6 percent increase in holiday sales and that came out to $655 billion,” said Ana Serafin Smith, senior director of media relations for the NRF, Washington, D.C. “This is above last year’s sales. The year before, it was $632 billion. So we have seen since the recession, growth in holiday retail sales.”

According to Serafin Smith, holiday sales account for almost 20 percent of the total industry sales for the entire year.

“It’s a really big time of year for the retail industry,” she said. “From an economic perspective, we see a continuous growth for this year for the holiday season.”

What retail sectors will see the most spending?

“Looking at our data, over the holidays the majority of the money is spent in food and beverage stores,” Serafin Smith said. “They have been continuously growing year over year in that sector during the holiday season. We will see growth in this sector as the No. 1 retail sector for the holidays, food and beverage stores, grocery stores, liquor stores.”

The federation’s data shows the Census Bureau’s category of electronic shopping and mail order retailers as the next big winner in holiday sales projections.

“It’s online shopping,” she said. “It could be anything. It could be from Amazon.com to Walmart.com to Target.com, any other retailer that sells and also has a brick-and-mortar store.”

According to Forrester, a research and advisory firm, U.S. online holiday sales will reach $129 billion in 2017, up 12 percent from $115 billion in sales last season. Among other things, Forrester cites consumer convenience, selection and value for the growth.

Rounding out the top three winners in the NRF’s outlook, warehouse clubs such as Sam’s and Costco and super stores such as Wal-Mart and Target may see brisk holiday sales.

“One of the things we have been seeing over the last couple years is that consumer confidence has been very strong and high,” said Serafin Smith. “Consumers are happy with the state of the economy at this moment.”

Other factors contributing to the NRF’s outlook include the fact more consumers have jobs today than the years during and after the Great Recession.

“Wages have absolutely gone up year over year so we are seeing more money in their pockets,” she said. “More consumers working and more money in their pockets, they are a lot happier and willing to spend more on the holidays, whether it’s a gift for themselves or a friend or family. We have been trending over the last couple of years that whenever the consumer is in a good financial state like that, they tend to spend a little bit more on special occasions.”

Some local retailers also expect consumers to spend a little bit more this holiday season.

Celebrating its 95th year in business, third-generation owned and operated Fellin’s Jewelers, Hazleton, Luzerne County, looks positively toward another holiday season at both its main facility and its boutique location in Conyngham.

“We have never been more optimistic and we look forward to a successful season,” said Andrea Kosko, partner. “People’s moods are different. Our customers are feeling pretty good. Things are going well. As my mother who is 90 years old and still comes to work every day – she likes to say, ‘Santa always comes’ and he always does. Some years, he brings more than others. We are looking forward to a busy and satisfying season.”

Fellins expands its business hours in November and December using its existing staff to cover the additional time.

“I think (consumers) are sensing that there’s something different in the air,” Kosko said. “The stock market has been doing wonderfully well and a certain segment of our customer base is aware of that and happy about that. The job market is good; the stock market is good. People are feeling more confident.”

Kosko believes that confidence will generate more sales for Fellins.

“I’m counting on it,” she said. “I know that it will. When people are uncertain, they tend to be — it’s just human nature — they tend to be more cautious, let’s say. But I do think that we’ve seen a turn in the tide that now consumers are feeling more comfortable.”

Kosko knows the company’s longevity, local community involvement with nonprofits and trustworthy customer service will support its holiday sales again this year.

This year, one local vineyard and wine shoppe also anticipates improved holiday sales.

“A lot of people come to Jim Thorpe to do Christmas shopping, especially since we do an Olde Time Christmas Festival the first couple weeks of December,” said Chantelle Gendron, manager of Big Creek Vineyard – Shoppe in Jim Thorpe, Carbon County. “It’s a great place to get some general ideas for gifts or pick up something that’s from a quaint little town. November is usually a little bit slower. After Thanksgiving, we see an uptick in visitors to the town as everybody gets into the Christmas and holiday spirit.”

Gendron sees that activity continue through the end of the year, in part because of its special holiday offering.

“Around this time of year, we bring out our holiday wine, which is our spiced apple wine, which is for the wintertime,” she said. “It’s infused with cinnamon and orange peels. When you warm it, it makes your house smell like Christmas. It’s a big seller this time of year.”

Gendron remains optimistic for the coming season.

“I hope it’s going to be good,” she said. “The weather is going to have a big playing factor on our holiday economy because in years when it has been warmer, it has been really busy. But if it starts getting cold really quick, it will hamper things a lot. I am not anticipating anything different this year.”

Another positive sign for improved holiday sales includes additional hiring.

Target recently announced it plans to hire about 100,000 seasonal workers this year, over 40 percent more than last year’s 70,000. It expects to add another 4,500 distribution center jobs to help with anticipated growth in online orders.

Macy’s will hire 80,000 seasonal workers, down from last year’s 83,000, in part due to closures of some of its stores.

Wal-Mart plans to offer extra hours to its current employees instead of hiring seasonal workers this year.

United Parcel Service expects to hire 95,000 temporary workers to help with its boosted annual holiday workload and FedEx plans to bring on over 50,000 seasonal workers.

We welcome user discussion on our site, under the following guidelines:

To comment you must first create a profile and sign-in with a verified DISQUS account or social network ID. Sign up here.

Comments in violation of the rules will be denied, and repeat violators will be banned. Please help police the community by flagging offensive comments for our moderators to review. By posting a comment, you agree to our full terms and conditions. Click here to read terms and conditions.