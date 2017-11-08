Holiday shopping, sales increases predicted

Article Tools Font size – + Share This



By Kathy Ruff

The National Retail Federation expects holiday retail sales in November and December to increase between 3.6 and 4 percent to a total $678.75 to $682 billion, up from $655.8 billion in 2016. That projection excludes sales from automobiles, gasoline and restaurants.

“Last year, we saw a 3.6 percent increase in holiday sales and that came out to $655 billion,” said Ana Serafin Smith, senior director of media relations for the NRF, Washington, D.C. “This is above last year’s sales. The year before, it was $632 billion. So we have seen since the recession, growth in holiday retail sales.”

According to Serafin Smith, holiday sales account for almost 20 percent of the total industry sales for the entire year.

“It’s a really big time of year for the retail industry,” she said. “From an economic perspective, we see a continuous growth for this year for the holiday season.”

What retail sectors will see the most spending?

“Looking at our data, over the holidays the majority of the money is spent in food and beverage stores,” Serafin Smith said. “They have been continuously growing year over year in that sector during the holiday season. We will see growth in this sector as the No. 1 retail sector for the holidays, food and beverage stores, grocery stores, liquor stores.”

The federation’s data shows the Census Bureau’s category of electronic shopping and mail order retailers as the next big winner in holiday sales projections.

“It’s online shopping,” she said. “It could be anything. It could be from Amazon.com to Walmart.com to Target.com, any other retailer that sells and also has a brick-and-mortar store.”

According to Forrester, a research and advisory firm, U.S. online holiday sales will reach $129 billion in 2017, up 12 percent from $115 billion in sales last season. Among other things, Forrester cites consumer convenience, selection and value for the growth.

Rounding out the top three winners in the NRF’s outlook, warehouse clubs such as Sam’s and Costco and super stores such as Wal-Mart and Target may see brisk holiday sales.

“One of the things we have been seeing over the last couple years is that consumer confidence has been very strong and high,” said Serafin Smith. “Consumers are happy with the state of the economy at this moment.”

Other factors contributing to the NRF’s outlook include the fact more consumers have jobs today than the years during and after the Great Recession.

“Wages have absolutely gone up year over year so we are seeing more money in their pockets,” she said. “More consumers working and more money in their pockets, they are a lot happier and willing to spend more on the holidays, whether it’s a gift for themselves or a friend or family. We have been trending over the last couple of years that whenever the consumer is in a good financial state like that, they tend to spend a little bit more on special occasions.”

Some local retailers also expect consumers to spend a little bit more this holiday season.

Celebrating its 95th year in business, third-generation owned and operated Fellin’s Jewelers, Hazleton, Luzerne County, looks positively toward another holiday season at both its main facility and its boutique location in Conyngham.

“We have never been more optimistic and we look forward to a successful season,” said Andrea Kosko, partner. “People’s moods are different. Our customers are feeling pretty good. Things are going well. As my mother who is 90 years old and still comes to work every day – she likes to say, ‘Santa always comes’ and he always does. Some years, he brings more than others. We are looking forward to a busy and satisfying season.”

Fellins expands its business hours in November and December using its existing staff to cover the additional time.

“I think (consumers) are sensing that there’s something different in the air,” Kosko said. “The stock market has been doing wonderfully well and a certain segment of our customer base is aware of that and happy about that. The job market is good; the stock market is good. People are feeling more confident.”

Kosko believes that confidence will generate more sales for Fellins.

“I’m counting on it,” she said. “I know that it will. When people are uncertain, they tend to be — it’s just human nature — they tend to be more cautious, let’s say. But I do think that we’ve seen a turn in the tide that now consumers are feeling more comfortable.”

Kosko knows the company’s longevity, local community involvement with nonprofits and trustworthy customer service will support its holiday sales again this year.

This year, one local vineyard and wine shoppe also anticipates improved holiday sales.

“A lot of people come to Jim Thorpe to do Christmas shopping, especially since we do an Olde Time Christmas Festival the first couple weeks of December,” said Chantelle Gendron, manager of Big Creek Vineyard – Shoppe in Jim Thorpe, Carbon County. “It’s a great place to get some general ideas for gifts or pick up something that’s from a quaint little town. November is usually a little bit slower. After Thanksgiving, we see an uptick in visitors to the town as everybody gets into the Christmas and holiday spirit.”

Gendron sees that activity continue through the end of the year, in part because of its special holiday offering.

“Around this time of year, we bring out our holiday wine, which is our spiced apple wine, which is for the wintertime,” she said. “It’s infused with cinnamon and orange peels. When you warm it, it makes your house smell like Christmas. It’s a big seller this time of year.”

Gendron remains optimistic for the coming season.

“I hope it’s going to be good,” she said. “The weather is going to have a big playing factor on our holiday economy because in years when it has been warmer, it has been really busy. But if it starts getting cold really quick, it will hamper things a lot. I am not anticipating anything different this year.”

Another positive sign for improved holiday sales includes additional hiring.

Target recently announced it plans to hire about 100,000 seasonal workers this year, over 40 percent more than last year’s 70,000. It expects to add another 4,500 distribution center jobs to help with anticipated growth in online orders.

Macy’s will hire 80,000 seasonal workers, down from last year’s 83,000, in part due to closures of some of its stores.

Wal-Mart plans to offer extra hours to its current employees instead of hiring seasonal workers this year.

United Parcel Service expects to hire 95,000 temporary workers to help with its boosted annual holiday workload and FedEx plans to bring on over 50,000 seasonal workers.