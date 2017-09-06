Holly Caron: Franchise President

Amy Simpson / Published: September 6, 2017

By Amy Simpson

Holly Carron has been a part of the coffee business for a majority of her life. As the president of HW Roever, Inc. and franchise owner of nine Dunkin’ Donuts stores in the Scranton area, she is following in her parents’ footsteps and teaching her son about working in the family business.

HW Roever, Inc. is a franchise owner of nine Dunkin’ Donuts stores in Scranton and the surrounding area. It is a family owned business that began when Carron’s parents purchased a Mister Donut in the late 1970s. In 1990, the company made the change to Dunkin’ Donuts with the purchase of its first store, which today is still thriving on South Washington Avenue in Scranton. Now, 20-plus years later, the company is truly a family business, employing Carron, her husband, and her brother, as well as her son when necessary.

Carron grew up working behind the counter in her parents’ coffee shops, helping out wherever she could. By the time she reached early adulthood, she decided to take her future into her own hands. She deviated from the coffee business by attending Penn State Main Campus. While at Penn State, she pursued a degree in marketing and international business which led to employment at a telecommunications company that designed phone lines. In 2001, Carron’s parents offered her a job within their business. She accepted and by 2012 became president of the company. Since becoming president, Carron has used her resources and business experience to expand the family’s coffee business from four to nine stores.

As a mother running a business, life can become a little hectic. However, Carron has never considered motherhood and running her business as a balancing act. According to her, it is an “inclusion.” Her son grew up in the business, much like she did. For the first year of his life, he went to work with Carron every day, spending time playing with his toys in her office. Now, he spends his time working behind the counters and offering a helping hand whenever possible, just like his mom. He has always been a part of the business and will always have a home with Dunkin’ Donuts. However, Carron hopes he follows in her footsteps, trying a different path first before deciding to remain in the family business.

Working in a family business is rewarding, but it also presents Carron with one of the biggest challenges she has yet to face; living up to her parents’ expectations. For years, her mother and father split their time between their day jobs as a nurse and a funeral director, respectively, and their coffee shops, eventually leaving behind the lives they had always known to focus solely on their new coffee endeavor. She considers her parents to be her biggest influences in life, so making them proud is at the top of her list. She knows that a lot of responsibility lies on her shoulders, but she faces that pressure head-on and shines because of it.

During the time before she worked with HW Roever, Inc., Carron craved the responsibility of making decisions and changes within a company. Although it is difficult, Carron would recommend owning a business to anyone who believes they have the ability to accept the amount of dedication and responsibility required to run the business. She advises future entrepreneurs to listen to others’ thoughts and be open-minded no matter what. In addition, she stated. “You never know where the best advice is going to come from and you never know which ideas will work and which will fail.”

When Carron is not at work or spending her time with her family, she also is involved in several community organizations. She serves as a board member for St. Joseph’s Center as well as a board member for Leadership Lackawanna and is a graduate of its Executive program.

As a mother and entrepreneur, Carron is an inspiration to prospective business owners everywhere, especially other mothers. She has proven that with hard work, perseverance, and the desire to succeed in the business world, everything can fall into place. Although it is a difficult road and there is no guarantee of success, if you devote yourself to your dreams, they will always be within your grasp.

Amy Simpson is a University of Scranton Women’s Entrepreneurship Center intern who works under the supervision of Donna Simpson, consultant manager.

