How Leaders Can Influence Corporate Culture (On Purpose)

Sciacca

by Biagio W. Sciacca

Cultural forensics are clear: everyone who works in an organization influences the culture of that organization. Everyone.

Granted, the CEO has much greater influence than the person sweeping the boiler room, but the fingerprint of the sweeper is still there.

If culture is influenced by everyone, that means that culture can change in at least two ways. One, when a new person is hired, and two, when current employees change the way they do things. That said, let’s explore number two.

And that begs a profound cultural question: What can leader do to influence culture on purpose?

I have a few ideas for you to consider:

Any strength over used becomes a weakness. Just because a behavior change drove a culture change in the past doesn’t mean you will have the same result in the future. Remember, you are applying the behavior change to culture through people, and people can be fickle. As a simple example, you announce to your manufacturing if defects drop by 1 percent for the month, you will have a big party for them. Great. The culture has changed for the better, but don’t expect the announcement of the second party to have the same effect as the announcement of the first party. If you want defects to keep dropping, you need to find a new behavioral initiative to drive the same cultural change.

Technology should be a driver to cultural change, not the change itself. When technology becomes the change, then the organization will never catch up. Technology will always update itself and while the culture is playing catchup, new business opportunities may be lost. Example: installing a CRM may increase the effectiveness of your sales force and your marketing efforts, but if you change CRM’s every time there is a “latest and greatest,” your salesforce will always be learning new software, and not selling.

You can’t fake culture. While external motivation is a short-term fix to situational issues, if that becomes the modus operandi for your cultural shift, your culture will be a façade and depthless. Many times, change requires pain. And, well, pain is painful. I believe the idea here is not to avoid the pain of cultural change, but to embrace it; then minimize what you can.

Most companies have a vision and a mission statement, but have you ever considered a purpose statement. Sure, we know that vision equals direction, and mission can be looked at as the execution of various behaviors that will drive us toward the vision. But, have you ever considered training employees on your reason for being. You may think this is a philosophical exercise but there is a value in asking yourself why does the organization exist. Think about your employees, your customers, your vendors. Think about how they support their families and their lifestyles. And your company is doing that. (Way to go.)

Keep your tactics simple and your strategies simpler. Break your strategies down into several strategies if necessary. Instead of a strategy reading, “An increase of sales of 3 percent with a margin increase of 5 percent,” try separating them. In this case you have two strategies in one. How can you devolve that/those strategies into tactics? If you keep them separate, you can develop actions for each.

Remember your past successes but hone your vision to resemble the future you envision. The present is a precarious balance between the past and the future. That exceedingly small sliver of time that we call the present, must be the conduit between what we did right (the past) and what we intend to do right (the future). Keep an eye on all time frames.

Executives and leaders have a moral obligation as well as an economic obligation to their company and employees to communicate the changes they would like to see made in the culture of the organization. However, the flipside is that the communication process between leaders and followers is to elicit input and take into consideration ideas that that communication effort yielded.

One last idea, consider forming a “culture committee.” Have representation for each level of your organizational chart.

I hope this information is helpful. Please let me know if I can be of any further assistance.

Feel free to send your comments to bill@intelligentmotivationinc.com

Biagio W. Sciacca, known to his friends as Bill, is an author, a former professor, and a consultant. He is assisting companies on three continents develop their strategic plans and increasing their leadership skills. His new book, Provocative Leadership, is slated for publication n early 2018 and is a five-day training program held on the Pacific coast of Costa Rica. More information is available at www. Intelligentmotivationinc.com