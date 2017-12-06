How Leaders Can Influence Corporate Culture (On Purpose)

Nominate a Top Woman in Business. Click here. Nominate an NEPA business professional under 40. Click here.

Read the Latest E-Edition

Photo: N/A, License: N/A

20 Under 40: JenniferDessoye

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:17 11:10:02

Dr. Jennifer Dessoye is assistant professor of occupational therapy at Misericordia University and owner of Bright Beginnings Early Learning Academy (BBELA). Discontent with the early education curriculum and understanding of human development and neurolo (read more)

20 Under 40: Amy Hlavaty Belcher

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:09 13:55:46

Amy Hlavaty Belcher, 39, owner and artistic director of Abrabesque Academy of Dancing, believes that for those who have been given much, much is expected. “I just try hard to do my best,” she said. I have been blessed with many opportunities and many gift (read more)

20 Under 40: Christopher Hetro

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:14 11:21:35

Chris Hetro, 33, works hard and plays hard. “A strong work ethic is important, but finding balance outside of work is important because life is too short and you need to enjoy it,” he explained. As an electrical engineer and project manager at Borton-Laws (read more)

20 Under 40: C. David Pedri

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:14 15:19:17

For attorney C. David Pedri, 37, it’s all about a combination of qualities that contribute to success. “My philosophy is simple: be open and honest, treat people the way you would want to be treated, with respect, and work hard to attain your dreams. The (read more)

20 Under 40: Ed Frable

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:09 11:13:04

Ed Frable, 28, believes “if I work hard and stick to my word, good things will happen. My crew will not be deterred. We will re-evaluate our game plan and not give up until the job is complete,” explained Frable, the owner/operator of Ed Frable Constructi (read more)

20 Under 40: William H. Bender II

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:16 13:11:08

William H. Bender II, CFP, CIMA, CRPC, loves what he does. “I’m lucky. I come to work every day excited to help the people and institutions we work with,” explained Bender, 34, first vice president at Bender Wealth Management Group, Merrill Lynch. The fam (read more)

20 Under 40: Angelo Venditti

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:14 16:09:11

Angelo Venditti, 38, heard a call to the helping professions early on. Geisinger Northeast’s chief nursing officer answer was to volunteer for his local fire company. After high school, he became a paramedic, then enrolled in nursing school. Three years a (read more)

20 Under 40: Donald Mammano

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:17 12:38:37

At 20, Donald Mammano began his own company, while attending the University of Scranton. Mammano, now 33, and president of DFM Properties, recalls, as a youngster, holding a flashlight while his father fixed the kitchen sink. “From that point on I was fas (read more)

20 Under 40: William J. Fennie III

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:15 09:50:19

William J. Fennie III, 27, is always knocking on the proverbial door, because he knows one day, one will open. As an investment specialist with Integrated Capital Management (iCM) he cannot take “no” for an answer. “I make cold calls every day to invite f (read more)

20 Under 40: Marcus Magyar

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:14 13:25:24

As an advisor at CAPTRUST Financial Advisors, Marcus N. Magyar, CFP, 30, provides comprehensive wealth management and investment portfolio services to business owners, executives, families and high-net worth individuals. His multi-disciplinary team of pro (read more)

20 Under 40: Heather Davis

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:10 13:34:44

Heather M. Davis, 33, director of marketing and communication, is responsible for creating, overseeing and implementing a strategic marketing and comprehensive communications plan for The Commonwealth Medical College (TCMC). She is also responsible for pr (read more)

20 Under 40: Alexandria Duffney

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:14 14:24:50

Alexandria Duffney, 30, is competitive by nature and loves a good challenge. These qualities have led her to her position as associate director of graduate admission at Wilkes University. Here she works with prospective students interested in enrolling in (read more)

20 Under 40: John Culkin

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:07 17:18:26

John Culkin’s tenets inform: “Less haste equal more speed; the same boiling water that softens the potato hardens the egg, it is all about what you are made of, not the circumstances surrounding you; and don’t ask someone to walk a mile in your shoes, bef (read more)

20 Under 40: Conor O'Brien

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:14 17:19:58

“What could be worse than getting to the end of your life and realizing you hadn’t lived it,” mused Conor O’Brien.” As co-founder and executive director of the Scranton Fringe Festival, O’Brien, 25, is responsible for leading the development of the overal (read more)

20 Under 40: Jessica Siegfried

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:10 14:12:08

Jessica Siegfried, 38, is senior designer with BlackOut Design Inc., where she is responsible for all creative design at the full-service agency, from traditional branding and print to collateral and front end web design. “I’ve always had an interest in t (read more)

20 Under 40: David Johns

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:08 10:15:37

David Johns’ career path has been shaped by his diverse experiences. As director of structural engineering at Greenman-Pedersen Inc., Moosic, Johns, 39, ensures that his engineering and consultant teams provide clients with their best effort. “We complete (read more)

20 Under 40: Robyn Jones

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:14 12:41:32

Robyn Jones, 38, president of ReferLocal LLC, has learned just as many lessons from her business successes as she’s had from her failures — and she believes it’s important to share that knowledge with her employees. After graduating from American Universi (read more)

20 Under 40: Nisha Arora

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:14 10:02:06

Nisha Arora, 36, tries to be the best version of herself every day. As general counsel for ERA One Source Realty Inc., she realized she cannot control other’s behavior so “I try to focus on myself and how I can be better,” she explained. Arora’s responsib (read more)

20 Under 40: Justin Sandy

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:10 14:59:27

Starting at a young age in Hazleton, Justin C. Sandy, 33, found a passion for running. He became a member then a coach for Misericordia University’s cross country and track and field programs. “It was at Misericordia that I also garnered the profound sati (read more)

20 Under 40: Dr. Ariane Conaboy

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:16 09:38:07

As a doctor of internal medicine at Physicians Health Alliance, Dr. Ariane M. Conaboy, 34, realizes the importance of human life and how fragile it can be at times. Conaboy graduated from Scranton Prep and the University of Scranton with a double major in (read more)

Find us on Facebook!

Photo: N/A, License: N/A

"Like" us on Facebook for all of the latest news! (read more)

Follow us on Twitter!

Photo: N/A, License: N/A

Follow us for constant updates! (read more)

Some TV viewers must rescan channels to watch WVIA-TV

WVIA-TV changed broadcast frequencies per federal law at noon Monday, and viewers who don’t pay for cable or satellite must adjust their antennas to keep watching. (read more)

Latest Business News

Biagio W. Sciacca / Published: December 6, 2017

Article Tools

Font size
+
Share This
EmailFacebookTwitter

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2014:09:15 08:41:20

Sciacca

by Biagio W. Sciacca

Cultural forensics are clear: everyone who works in an organization influences the culture of that organization. Everyone.

Granted, the CEO has much greater influence than the person sweeping the boiler room, but the fingerprint of the sweeper is still there.

If culture is influenced by everyone, that means that culture can change in at least two ways. One, when a new person is hired, and two, when current employees change the way they do things. That said, let’s explore number two.

And that begs a profound cultural question: What can leader do to influence culture on purpose?

I have a few ideas for you to consider:

Any strength over used becomes a weakness. Just because a behavior change drove a culture change in the past doesn’t mean you will have the same result in the future. Remember, you are applying the behavior change to culture through people, and people can be fickle. As a simple example, you announce to your manufacturing if defects drop by 1 percent for the month, you will have a big party for them. Great. The culture has changed for the better, but don’t expect the announcement of the second party to have the same effect as the announcement of the first party. If you want defects to keep dropping, you need to find a new behavioral initiative to drive the same cultural change.

Technology should be a driver to cultural change, not the change itself. When technology becomes the change, then the organization will never catch up. Technology will always update itself and while the culture is playing catchup, new business opportunities may be lost. Example: installing a CRM may increase the effectiveness of your sales force and your marketing efforts, but if you change CRM’s every time there is a “latest and greatest,” your salesforce will always be learning new software, and not selling.

You can’t fake culture. While external motivation is a short-term fix to situational issues, if that becomes the modus operandi for your cultural shift, your culture will be a façade and depthless. Many times, change requires pain. And, well, pain is painful. I believe the idea here is not to avoid the pain of cultural change, but to embrace it; then minimize what you can.

Most companies have a vision and a mission statement, but have you ever considered a purpose statement. Sure, we know that vision equals direction, and mission can be looked at as the execution of various behaviors that will drive us toward the vision. But, have you ever considered training employees on your reason for being. You may think this is a philosophical exercise but there is a value in asking yourself why does the organization exist. Think about your employees, your customers, your vendors. Think about how they support their families and their lifestyles. And your company is doing that. (Way to go.)

Keep your tactics simple and your strategies simpler. Break your strategies down into several strategies if necessary. Instead of a strategy reading, “An increase of sales of 3 percent with a margin increase of 5 percent,” try separating them. In this case you have two strategies in one. How can you devolve that/those strategies into tactics? If you keep them separate, you can develop actions for each.

Remember your past successes but hone your vision to resemble the future you envision. The present is a precarious balance between the past and the future. That exceedingly small sliver of time that we call the present, must be the conduit between what we did right (the past) and what we intend to do right (the future). Keep an eye on all time frames.

Executives and leaders have a moral obligation as well as an economic obligation to their company and employees to communicate the changes they would like to see made in the culture of the organization. However, the flipside is that the communication process between leaders and followers is to elicit input and take into consideration ideas that that communication effort yielded.

One last idea, consider forming a “culture committee.” Have representation for each level of your organizational chart.

I hope this information is helpful. Please let me know if I can be of any further assistance.

Feel free to send your comments to bill@intelligentmotivationinc.com

Biagio W. Sciacca, known to his friends as Bill, is an author, a former professor, and a consultant. He is assisting companies on three continents develop their strategic plans and increasing their leadership skills. His new book, Provocative Leadership, is slated for publication n early 2018 and is a five-day training program held on the Pacific coast of Costa Rica. More information is available at www. Intelligentmotivationinc.com

We welcome user discussion on our site, under the following guidelines:

To comment you must first create a profile and sign-in with a verified DISQUS account or social network ID. Sign up here.

Comments in violation of the rules will be denied, and repeat violators will be banned. Please help police the community by flagging offensive comments for our moderators to review. By posting a comment, you agree to our full terms and conditions. Click here to read terms and conditions.