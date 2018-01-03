How to Develop a More Positive Culture? Positive Focus.

Article Tools Font size – + Share This

Sciacca

by Biagio W. Sciacca

Over the years I have seen many great organizations with a tremendous product line, excellent marketing and a strategic vision toward the future, attain only mediocre success because of a lack of positivity embedded in its culture.

While every organization has a culture, composed of a slice of the behavioral attributes and personality of ALL its employees, management needs to understand that they are the “keeper of the keys” of that culture, and it is their responsibility to drive and steer it in a direction that will achieve the company’s long run goals. After many coaching discussions with leaders and departmental managers I’ve noticed that there is a pervasive feeling of frustration. It revolves around management feeling as if they cannot do anything with the culture of the organization except live in it. Since the average manager spends more than 40 percent of their waking hours in their place of employment, and that place of employment houses its culture, and the culture can be viewed as the company’s “environment,” why would a manager (or an employee for that matter — TURNOVER!) want to subject themselves to a hostile environment for such a great period of time?

The first thing we need to do as leaders of our organization is to understand that we do in fact have control over at least portions of our culture. Look, if your physical environment is cold, and you don’t like cold weather, it’s ridiculous to say that you can’t control that: you can move! We can also control the physical environment of our workspace.

At this point you may be asking how. I’ll give it to you in one word: focus. Every situation has both a good side and the bad side; positive attributes, and negative attributes. The question is not if something is good and/or bad, the question is what part of the situation are you allowing to permeate your perception? Let me give you an example of good and bad in the same situation. Many people don’t know that Jerry Garcia, the famous Grateful Dead guitarist who died 1995, had several joints of his fingers amputated. That was bad. But the resolve that he developed to become a world-famous guitarist and create quite a giant dent in the surface of rock ‘n’ roll, well, that was good. One more example from rock history, Tony Iommi, the lead guitarist for Black Sabbath also had two fingers on his left hand partially amputated. Instead of that incident destroying his career, he simply became a left-handed guitarist, and rose to fame.

In corporate culture just as in our personal life what we focus on tends to become reality. When we think about something we give it an order, a ranking. We begin to create an authenticity revolving around our predominant thoughts. The ancient Greeks had a name for this, they called it the Pygmalion effect. Earl Nightingale the famous motivational speaker from the middle of the 20th century said that we become what we think about the most.

So, in terms of culture, what are your predominant thoughts when you enter into your office? Are you expecting a good day or a bad day? Do you view your people as an asset, as revenue generators to your organization, or pains and liabilities that simply need to be dealt with?

Your thoughts on the subject will translate into your behaviors in other words your daily actions. Those actions will be perceived by your employees, and they will return like behavior in response to your actions. Thus, if your perception of the workplace is negative and you behave as such your employees will counter your negative behavior with their negative behavior. As managers we need to understand that when it comes to developing a positive culture there is no dress rehearsal, every day you’re on Broadway; there is no scrimmage, every day is the Super Bowl. And, when you come into your area, all eyes are on you and watching. Expect to see their reflection of what you show your people.

The big question then is are we showing our people something positive or are we showing our people something negative? If you work in a negative culture you need to ask yourself what am I doing that may be causing the negativity to be pervasive. You can then determine actions to eradicate that, so that your employees will then begin to act in a new paradigm based upon your new behavior.

It really is that simple, but to do it is not easy. I know I mentioned this in other articles and I mentioned this in many consulting and coaching situations, I would love to see organizations have a corporate culture committee, whose responsibility it is to take the cultural temperature of the organization. Until that happens in your organization however, focus on the positive attributes of your company and your employees, communicates that positiveness and see what changes occur.

No guarantee, but I bet you’ll be heading in the right direction!

GOODBYE NORTHEASTERN PENNSYLVANIA.

I have been a lifelong resident of Northeastern Pennsylvania born, raised, and still living in Pittston City. On January 17, 2018 my lovely wife and I will be moving both are businesses to Tamarindo, Costa Rica along the Pacific Northwest of that country.

This has been a 10-year plan and the fulfillment of that plan is a testament to the power of goal setting.

Let me explain: I’m in the process of publishing my third book called “Provocative Leadership.” The book is a philosophical treatise on the underpinnings of what makes great leaders. It draws heavily from philosophy as well as literature and combines that information in, I hope, an interesting and informative application of modern leadership.

The book lends itself very well to a training program. And I put together a three-day training program on Provocative Leadership. But something was missing! After speaking with several CEOs and executives about the training program the missing piece was application! Thus, I wanted the training to be held on a Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, with Tuesday and Thursday revolving around speaking to businesses that have developed a great culture of leadership.

I guess I could have done the training around here and tapped into the talent of local companies (which there are many). But, I have found that the book is so unique I want it the training to mirror that uniqueness.

I have been traveling to Costa Rica for over a decade. I am very familiar with the people, the culture and the various climates. I inked a deal with several local all-inclusive resorts, and, while Monday, Wednesday, and Friday will be spent in the classroom, Tuesday morning will be spent suspended from bridges atop a tropical rain forest, and Tuesday afternoon will be spent at a coffee plantation. Interviews with the owners of both business will occur. Thursday will be spent busing into Nicaragua where more businesses will be toured. Saturday will be an optional day where individuals may board a sailing ship for sunset cruise and a five-course dinner or go horseback riding, white water rafting, zip lining and bathing in a volcanic spring.

At the conclusion of the training program individuals will have packed in their toolbox manifolds new tools on leadership to bring back to their workplace.

As I was designing this program and traveling back and forth to Costa Rica I became very aware how much I love the warm weather. My wife and I talked about it, she was all in, so we purchased a condominium in Costa Rica and will be making that our home. My wife’s business which designs and produces custom headbands for fashion and athletic wear has just changed names from Sewing in Stitches to Monkey Business Headbands.

Both her company and mine, Intelligent Motivation Inc., will donate a portion of its profits to maintaining ecology and the native wildlife.

Although I will no longer be a member of the Northeast Pennsylvania business community I would hope that you would still consider me as one and that the Northeast Pennsylvania Business Journal would still use my knowledge and expertise in the written word.

Biagio W. Sciacca is an author, a former professor and a consultant. More information is available at Intelligentmotivationinc.com



He is assisting companies on three continents develop their strategic plans and increasing their leadership skills. His new book, Provocative Leadership, is slated for publication n early 2018 and is a five-day training program held on the Pacific coast of Costa Rica.