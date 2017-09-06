Leadership and change Today’s Business Leaders Must Adapt to Flourish in an Economy of Change

By Dave Gardner

The adage of adapt or perish can have special application for today’s business leaders as they manage change within a rapidly evolving climate for commerce.

These unfolding scenarios require a leader to be proactive and especially attentive, according to Frank Joanlanne, president of the Borton-Lawson architecture/engineering firm.

“If the person in the big office becomes restricted and isolated, they will not keep up with change,” said Joanlanne. “They must pay attention or failure is assured.”

A stagnant business culture, according to Joanlanne, is the enemy of progress in a fast-changing environment and must be avoided. The leader should create a clear vision of where the organization is headed, with context for decisions being vital as a clear narrative is delivered across the employee base.

“We need to communicate the advantages of a change situation to each and every person, with explanations that include vision, reason, and a narrative,” said Joanlanne. “This is the best way to get everyone on the same page.”

If a particular employee demonstrates resistance to change, Joanlanne will take his communications philosophy a step further and personalize the situation with one-on-one interaction to relate the full picture of what is happening and why. Inclusion of information why the process changes will benefit everyone over the long term is vital.

“Leadership calls us to put people in the right places and then convince them to do it,” said Joanlanne. “The workforce must develop the necessary muscles to handle the change.”

An area of particular challenge to today’s leaders is the evolution of technology that is driving the business. According to Joanlanne, a business must never pursue technology without “great” people already in place, because only with a talented workforce can an employer truly cash in on the profitable combination of employee skill and technology.

“Business is always going to be about people,” said Joanlanne. “I sit down once per year with every one of my 170 employees to get a look inside what drives them and explore the potential they have.”

Joanlanne is practicing what he preaches. He has recently created a business subsidiary known as Precise Visual Technologies which offers 3-D scanning to collect data about an object or environment that can be used to construct digital three-dimensional models.

“We had the needed workforce skills in place here for this project, and the challenge now is to show these folks how successful they can be outside of their direct area,” said Joanlanne.

SPREADING THE ‘WORD’

Communication is the key to leadership, declared Maryellen Bentler, vice president and retail market manager for NEPA with NBT Bank. Bentler has served for decades in the financial services industry and now oversees 13 Pennsylvania-based NBT branches.

Since the disruptive 2008 financial crash, financial services technology has been changing rapidly, and Bentler and her peers are also now working within a heavily government-regulated environment. Customers often don’t understand the need for strict compliance with these ever-evolving regulations, thereby creating a situation in which bank-to-customer communication is vital.

“Various documentation from the customer is now demanded by the regulatory authorities,” said Bentler. “Proper conversation is therefore vital when we sit down with each customer, and this must occur up front.”

Traffic within bank branches is also decreasing as electronic apps replace the traditional customer-to-teller scenario. Bentler and her colleagues are in agreement that mobile apps, in particular, are fabulous for customer convenience, making acceptance of this change by bank personnel vital as efforts to advance the bottom line change.

“As technology advances, if you don’t move forward, you’re in trouble,” said Bentler. “A leader must project a positive image when big change is needed.”

To cope with this change, and those yet to be unleashed, Bentler advances the philosophy that a leader must set a positive example with adaptation. The “boss” must own the changes, explain the reasons why processes are evolving, and never stop communicating.

In the advent of employee resistance, Bentler will sit down, begin a conversation, and outline what’s needed from the employee. Teamwork is emphasized, with the employee given the responsibility of tackling the problem.

“If they don’t see the whole picture, many people will wind up dragging their feet,” said Bentler. “We have to be sure everyone understands the end game as well as our expectations of them.”

If a totally resistive employee situation occurs, Bentler will ask if the individual can still reach their process goals even without applying the changes. This requires looking at the end result, plus an understanding that the seemingly resistive employee may be taking a different route.

“At the end of the day, results are what count,” said Bentler. “People may follow different paths to achieve the same expectations.”

Bentler added that, while she understands work philosophies often vary, she is not a fan of emotionalism in the workplace. She is vigilant to project a calm and cool leadership demeanor, and expects her associates to behave in the same fashion.

“Change is always disruptive, but we must never get worked up about what we can’t control,” said Bentler.

RESOURCE UTILIZATION

Despite the appearance of change resulting from advancements with computers, phones and other forms of business technology, the root of leadership is about people broadening ideas, according to Amy Clegg, franchise owner with Express Employment Professionals.

To accomplish this, the soft-spoken Clegg advocates that business leaders utilize every resource available to them, including those flowing from a corporate network. In Clegg’s case, this means a close association with her parent company, which is billed as a staffing provider in the United States, Canada and South Africa with more than 770 franchise locations worldwide.

The company claims to have generated $3.05 billion in sales, employed a record 510,000 people during 2016, and has expressed a long-term goal to put a million people to work annually. At Clegg’s franchise office, 300 to 400 people are employed throughout the region on any given week, and Clegg noted that the NEPA business owners and managers she interacts with consistently are open to new ideas.

“When the need arises to deal with change, I turn to the Express network that has substantial training and tech support available,” said Clegg. “The resources available there are great assets.”

Clegg, when citing the example of a noncompliance employee struggling with change, will first evaluate if that worker has an appropriate values system in place. If the answer to this query is no, Clegg will ask the employee’s colleagues to step in and review the Express system of values.

If training is deemed part of the situation, Clegg will turn to the resources from her corporate associates as a vital part of the solution. The Express University offers a wide variety of classes, videos and other training aides, and Clegg is quick to utilize these.

“When you have the resources to cope, change is exciting and motivating,” said Clegg.

These informational resources available to Clegg are ever-expanding. Employment laws are also constantly changing, but Express helps with this scenario by offering news on trends, process changes, and free webinars on a wide variety of related topics.

In addition, as the Great Recession fades into history, career and application training for clients is becoming vital as a shrinking applicant pool and talent war is faced by HR staffing personnel across the board. This is creating both challenge and opportunity for Clegg.

“As employers once again hire we can expect small business to increase their outsourcing of staff to save dollars,” said Clegg.

CHANGE PROMOTES OPPORTUNITY

An entrepreneur’s perspective of leadership, that change creates opportunity, is projected by Chris Hackett, president and CEO of the newly resurrected manufacturing firm i2M. Hackett also preached that change, if managed effectively with agility, can create a better environment for everyone involved.

According to Hackett, resistance to change is not a new phenomenon. He reminds his staff that, even in the era of the industrial revolution, minds were often closed to advancement.

“What is different from that era is our modern communications mechanisms, which are moving forward at ever-increasing rates,” Hackett said.

He explained that, when resistance to change appears, a crisis environment may develop to kindle the needed process adjustments. The leader can use this situation to the organization’s advantage.

A trap that must be avoided, according to Hackett, is the belief that most modern workplace strife is from inter-generational problems. According to Hackett, generations X and Y plan and enjoy structure, while the millennials live in the moment and crave experiences, and these realities indicate that a pull and tug between generations is normal.

“Leaders must understand the strengths and weakness of all ages and types, and then take advantage of these strengths to move forward,” Hackett said.

Hackett and his management colleagues therefore examine people’s behavior, understand the way they operate, and evaluate how they’re wired. The team must then work toward employee strengths, while never attempting to vastly control the behavior of another person.

He also believes that workplace conflict is not necessarily a bad thing, because different vantage points create diversity. In actuality, a leader can derive best processes from diversity, and must never fall victim to the common urge to hire all employees from one mold.

He added that virtually all leaders endure dark nights of the soul where the challenges they face seem crushing. Hackett gives credit to his wife for the strength he feels when unrest strikes, declaring that she is his foundation and helps him avoid feelings that stressful events have spun out of control.

Hacket also quips that leadership can involve becoming a thief.

“I’m always lifting ideas from proven leaders and then implementing them into our situation here,” Hackett said