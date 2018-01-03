Leadership Profile: Teri Ooms

Article Tools Font size – + Share This

Teri Ooms, Chair of the VIM Board, recently spoke during the Volunteers in Medicine Annual Meeting and Appreciation Luncheon at the Holiday Inn in Plains Township.

by Dave Gardner

In an age of bitter divisiveness, the champion of collaboration within NEPA may well be Teri Ooms, executive director of The Institute for Public Policy & Economic Development.

Ooms, a Scranton native, remains a vocal supporter of regional economic development conducted as a team, as opposed to competitively or even helter-skelter. She has been executive director of the Institute since 2004, which operates with representation from numerous colleges and universities throughout NEPA and with Wilkes University serving as managing partner.

NEPA’s collaboration champion came from somewhat traditional NEPA roots. Her father was a short-haul, 18-wheer truck driver and her mother a retail salesperson.

Ooms graduated from West Scranton High School and later the University of Scranton where she studied public administration and political science. She recalled craving a career in law since the age of 7, and while being associated with the University’s Small Business Development Center she received her first delicious taste of economic development.

“My family had a lot to do with the direction of my life,” said Ooms. “My mother was a woman of faith, and my father was always encouraging me to be a strong female.”

Childhood adversity

The central theme of Ooms’s life has not always been collaboration. Early on, she received a hard lesson in the handling of adversity after being diagnosed with juvenile rheumatoid arthritis at the age of six.

Within a year, Ooms couldn’t walk, and spent more than two years confined to bed and a wheelchair. After displaying substantial grit, an almost miraculous remission occurred and Ooms returned to the public schools feeling better, but socially awkward, with an appetite to do everything at 100 miles per hour.

“My mother was just terrified at my behavior, but my father was supportive,” said Ooms. “During this time, I developed a love of the outdoors and blew off an awful lot of pent up energy.”

Ooms journey to the love of collaboration began with a trip to California where she visited family. She became attracted to the region’s progressive outdoor lifestyle, relocated there, and at the age of 26 was named CEO of the Inland Empire Economic Development Council, which commenced a great period of learning about the multiple facets of modern economic development.

The Inland Empire is defined as the region of Southern California located immediately east of the Los Angeles area. It includes more than 50 cities, towns and unincorporated areas, making it a major metropolitan area with more than 4 million residents.

“It was during this time I learned the great value of a regional approach to development,” said Ooms.

Ooms husband eventually pitched a curve ball and began to advocate that raising a child in NEPA was superior to California, so the family made the tough decision to pack up shop and return Ooms to her roots. She came home armed with big ideas for a regional approach on steroids, plus a fervor to begin engineering the economic success she had been part of in California.

“Modern economic growth in a region cannot truly succeed without collaboration with strategy and implementation, and there’s still a lot of work to be done here in NEPA,” said Ooms. “We also need a constitutional convention in Harrisburg to address some fundamental issues that are inhibiting a true regional approach here.”

Improving environment

During her time at the Institute, Ooms has witnessed the crafting of public policies that have created an environment for improving job development, commerce, and provided information for more informed decisions. She also has, by her own admission, made some poor decisions based on inflated trust.

“I’ve learned the hard way that people’s intentions are not always honorable,” said Ooms.

She refers to a propensity to nag while pushing for what she believes is right to be one of her greatest strengths. Ooms also admitted that she can display a frustrating inability to say no to requests, while also ensuring that all work done in a timely manner.

“With my inability to say no, I suppose I push our staff hard and expect a lot,” said Ooms. “But, I also second guess myself a lot.”

During the work day, Ooms strives to be function as a collaborative working manager. She participates in the Institute’s massive effort of data collection and analysis along with the staff, and she is not a fan of individual attention.

“I vent a lot at home,” said Ooms. “I also have no desire to be the center of attention in the development spotlight.”

She also admits that, despite her disciplined and purposeful exterior, Ooms has absolutely no plan for her life in the years ahead. This may seem disheveled to some, but the scenario actually is just another page from a life that has been unscripted at the root level.

“I suppose my future is similar to how I just bagged a career in law after desiring it so much,” said Ooms. “This may seem a bit unsettling and I don’t like surprises, but we’ll just have to wait and see where the road takes me.”