Local manufacturers to meet with congressional leaders.

Executives from two regional manufacturers and a representative of skilled workers throughout NEPA, met with Pennsylvania’s 18-member congressional delegation in Washington, D.C. in March to discuss the importance of manufacturing and the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s Manufacturing Extension Partnership (MEP) program to the regional economy.
Bruce Daniels, CFO of Medico Industries, Garry Hartman, president of Cheetah Chassis and Bill Cockerill, the Scranton AFL-CIO community services liaison, promoted the value of the MEP program to small and mid-sized manufacturers by citing the impact the Northeastern Pennsylvania Industrial Resource Center (NEPIRC), the MEP affiliate that serves manufacturers across northeastern and the northern tier of Pennsylvania, has had upon their businesses and the local industrial economy.
As a program of the U.S. Department of Commerce, the nationwide network of MEP centers served more than 25,000 small and mid-sized manufacturers last year. Those companies reported $9.3 billion in increased revenue, $1.4 billion in cost savings and $3.5 billion in regional investment and expansion as a result of their MEP engagements. In addition, a third-party verified that those companies added 86,602 full-time manufacturing jobs as direct impacts of the MEP services they received.
At the local level, NEPIRC worked with more than180 companies last year and realized $264.8 million in additional revenue, $14.7 million in cost savings and $29.8 million in investments in new technology, expansion and innovation. Companies that worked with NEPIRC over the past year attributed the creation and retention of 1,832 manufacturing jobs to those engagements.
As part of their visit with Pennsylvania’s Congressional delegation manufacturers highlighted how the MEP program can become the cornerstone of the nation’s strategy to create more manufacturing jobs while supporting current Department of Defense, national infrastructure and natural resource expansion initiatives. Eric Joseph Esoda, president and chief executive officer of NEPIRC, facilitated the discussions.