M&T helps those

in need

M&T Bank recently made a $3,000 donation to the St. Vincent de Paul Kitchen. From left, are Mary Theresa Vautrinot, executive director, Catholic Social Services of the Dioceses of Scranton and Phil Johnson, regional president, M&T Bank.

For information about volunteer opportunities or the donation needs at the St. Vincent de Paul Kitchen, call 570-829-7796, ext. 301.