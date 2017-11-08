Mortgages

Staff Report / Published: November 8, 2017

COLUMBIA COUNTY

Michael J. Maiuro. Property Location: North Centre Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $317,000.

Maureen T. Lallier. Property Location: South Centre Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $312,000.

Ramin Zand. Property Location: Hemlock Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $380,000.

Ronald E. Jacoby. Property Location: North Centre Twp. Lender: First Columbia Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $410,000.

Mark J. Wojtowicz. Property Location: Franklin Twp. Lender: UNB Bank. Amount: $425,718.

Jeffrey D. Gordner. Property Location: Hemlock Twp. Lender: Service 1st Federal Credit Union. Amount: $323,950.

Chad A. Stahl. Property Location: Hemlock Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $311,986.

Brian W. Campbell. Property Location: Briarcreek Twp. Lender: First Columbia Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $1,200,000.

Shane P. Malia. Property Location: Mt. Pleasant Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $304,000.

Kevin J. Bellimer. Property Location: Scott Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $326,880.

Lisa Kay Strawser. Property Location: North Centre Twp. Lender: First Keystone Community Bank. Amount: $332,000.

Richard W. Sober. Property Location: Cleveland Twp. Lender: First Columbia Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $300,000.

Travis E. Oberrender. Property Location: Bloomsburg. Lender: Stanley E. Oberrender. Amount: $300,000.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY

PPL Electric Utilities Corp. Property Location: Carbondale City. Lender: Bank of New York Mellon. Amount: $475,000,000.

PPL Electric Utilities Corp. Property Location: Carbondale Twp. Lender: Bank of New York Mellon. Amount: $475,000,000.

PPL Electric Utilities Corp. Property Location: Carbondale Twp. Lender: Bank of New York. Amount: $475,000,000.

Richard Tanfield. Property Location: Covington Twp. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bk. Amount: $402,000.

Jeffrey M. Ryan Sr. Property Location: Covington Twp. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc. Bk. Amount: $424,000.

PPL Electric Utilities Corp. Property Location: Covington Twp. Lender: Bank of New York Mellon. Amount: $475,000,000.

Cara A. Graci Trust. Property Location: Covington Twp. Lender: FNCB Bank. Amount: $6,800,000.

PPL Electric Utilities Corp. Property Location: Dalton Boro. Lender: Bank of New York Mellon. Amount: $475,000,000.

Ted Kazmierczak. Property Location: Dalton Boro. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $424,000.

Jack Peak LLC. Property Location: Dickson City. Lender: NBT Bank. Amount: $320,000.

Dickson City Investments LLC. Property Location: Dickson City. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $525,000.

PS Dickson City LP. Property Location: Dickson City. Lender: NBT Bank. Amount: $899,485.

PPL Electric Utilities Corp. Property Location: Dickson City. Lender: Bank of New York Mellon. Amount: $475,000,000.

334 Main LP. Property Location: Dickson City. Lender: FNCB Bank. Amount: $5,304,000.

334 Main LP. Property Location: Dickson City. Lender: FNCB Bank. Amount: $5,304,000.

Christopher Larioni. Property Location: Dickson City. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bk. Amount: $275,000.

PPL Electric Utilities Corp. Property Location: Dunmore Boro. Lender: Bank of New York Mellon. Amount: $475,000,000.

San Moritz LLC. Property Location: Dunmore Boro. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bk. Amount: $300,000.

PPL Electric Utilities Corp. Property Location: Fell Twp. Lender: Bank of New York Mellon. Amount: $475,000,000.

Steven Takach. Property Location: Fell Twp. Lender: PS Bank. Amount: $330,000.

Jamie Haley. Property Location: Greenfield Twp. Lender: NBT Bank. Amount: $367,000.

Steven F. Fairlie. Property Location: Greenfield Twp. Lender: Summit Mortgage Corp. Amount: $388,000.00.

Brian Pember. Property Location: Greenfield Twp. Lender: Allied Mtge. Group Inc. Amount: $272,000.

PPL Electric Utilities Corp. Property Location: Greenfield Twp. Lender: Bank of New York Mellon. Amount: $475,000,000.

Stephen Takach. Property Location: Greenfield Twp. Lender: PS Bank. Amount: $330,000.

Karissa M. Averto. Property Location: Jefferson Twp. Lender: Residential Mortgage Services Inc. Amount: $280,488.

PPL Electric Utilities Corp. Property Location: Jefferson Twp. Lender: Bank of New York Mellon. Amount: $475,000,000.

Lawrence J. Moran. Property Location: Jermyn Boro. Lender: FNCB Bank. Amount: $334,600.

KMP Realty LLC. Property Location: Jermyn Boro. Lender: M&T Bank. Amount: $272,000.

PPL Electric Utilities Corp. Property Location: Jessup Boro. Lender: Bank of New York Mellon. Amount: $475,000,000.

NP 81 North Industrial LLC. Property Location: Jessup Boro. Lender: Simmons Bank. Amount: $22,439,360.

Drugatz Family Trust. Property Location: La Plume Twp. Lender: NBT Bank. Amount: $312,600.

PPL Electric Utilities Corp. Property Location: La Plume Twp. Lender: Bank of New York Mellon. Amount: $475,000,000.

Sean C. Volack. Property Location: Moosic Boro. Lender: Wells Fargo Bank. Amount: $317,000.

PPL Electric Utilities Corp. Property Location: Moosic Boro. Lender: Bank of New York Mellon. Amount: $475,000,000.

Benjamin Accardi. Property Location: Moosic Boro. Lender: Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania. Amount: $346,750.

Premier Holding Oakwood Terrace. Property Location: Moosic Boro. Lender: SunTrust Bank. Amount: $7,176,000.

PPL Electric Utilities Corp. Property Location: Moscow Boro. Lender: Bank of New York Mellon. Amount: $475,000,000.

Michel Kiernan. Property Location: Newton Twp. Lender: Fidelity Dep. & Disc. Bk. Amount: $288,000.

PPL Electric Utilities Corp. Property Location: North Abington Twp. Lender: Bank of New York Mellon. Amount: $475,000,000.

Cale Hendricks. Property Location: North Abington Twp. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Twp. Amount: $351,200.

PPL Electric Utilities Corp. Property Location: North Abington Twp. Lender: Bank of New York Mellon. Amount: $475,000,000.

PPL Electric Utilities Corp. Property Location: Ransom Twp. Lender: Bank of New York. Amount: $475,000,000.

Brian J. Litts. Property Location: Ransom Twp. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bk. Amount: $309,000.

Dimitrios Zaharopoulos. Property Location: Scott Twp. Lender: FNCB Bank. Amount: $245,000.

Sara Sauers. Property Location: Scott Twp. Lender: Finance of America Mortgage LLC. Amount: $266,000.

PPL Electric Utilities Corp. Property Location: Scott Twp. Lender: Bank of New York Mellon. Amount: $475,000,000.

PPL. Electric Utilities Corp. Property Location: Scranton City. Lender: Bank of New York Mellon. Amount: $475,000,000.

Amil M. Minora. Property Location: Scranton City. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $536,000.

Kion Realty LLC. Property Location: Scranton City. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $340,500.

Brett. P. Scanlan. Property Location: Scranton City. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bk. Amount: $308,000.

Neil C. Trama. Property Location: Scranton City. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bk. Amount: $320,000.

Keystone Community Resources Inc. Property Location: Scranton City. Lender: FNCB Bank. Amount: $280,000.

Christopher Michael Ludka. Property Location: South Abington Twp. Lender: CM Commonwealth Mortgage LLC. Amount: $328,250.

Travis C. Mason. Property Location: South Abington Twp. Lender: Residential Mortgage Services Inc. Amount: $259,611.

Sumit Agrawal. Property Location: South Abington Twp. Lender: PS Bank. Amount: $275,000.

PPL Electric Utilities Corp. Property Location: South Abington Twp. Lender: Bank of New York Mellon. Amount: $475,000,000.

Michael L. Sunday. Property Location: South Abington Twp. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $405,000.

Raymond W. Ferrario. Property Location: South Abington Twp. Lender: Valley National Bank. Amount: $285,000.

Richard J. Luciani III. Property Location: South Abington Twp. Lender: Snare & Associates Mortgage Services LLC. Amount: $268,000.

Joseph Perrotti. Property Location: Springbrook Twp. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $500,000.

Todd C. Mickavicz. Property Location: Taylor Boro. Lender: Finance of America Mortgage LLC. Amount: $251,363.

PPL Electric Utilities Corp. Property Location: Taylor Boro. Lender: Bank of New York Mellon. Amount: $475,000,000.

PPL Electric Utilities Corp. Property Location: Throop Boro. Lender: Bank of New York Mellon. Amount: $475,000,000.

Jay Umiya I LLC. Property Location: Throop Boro. Lender: Landmark Community Bank. Amount: $385,000.

Jay Umiya I LLC. Property Location: Throop Boro. Lender: Landmark Community Bank. Amount: $385,000.

PPL Electric Utilities Corp. Property Location: Vandling Boro. Lender: Bank of New York Mellon. Amount: $475,000,000.

Jennifer Ann Potter. Property Location: Unknown. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bk. Amount: $269,000.

Raj Kumar. Property Location: Unknown. Lender: CM Commonwealth Mortgage LLC. Amount: $302,000.

Jamy Rosenstein. Property Location: Unknown. Lender: Fidelity Dep. & Disc Bk. Amount: $250,000.

George Lynett Jr. Property Location: Unknown. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bk. Amount: $467,118.

Joanne Farley. Property Location: Unknown. Lender: FNCB Bank. Amount: $352,000.

Stella-Bosco Group LLC. Property Location: Unknown. Lender: PNC Bank. Amount: $560,000.

PPL Electric Utilities Corp. Property Location: Unknown. Lender: Bank of New York Mellon. Amount: $475,000,000.

PPL Electric Utilities Corp. Property Location: Unknown. Lender: Bank of New York Mellon. Amount: $475,000,000.

PPL Electric Utilities Corp. Property Location: Unknown. Lender: Bank of New York Mellon. Amount: $475,000,000.

Timothy G. Redmond. Property Location: Unknown. Lender: Navy Federal Credit Union. Amount: $453,060.

LUZERNE COUNTY

Thomas Kanton. Property Location: Kingston Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Finance of America Mortgage LLC. Amount: $526,226.

Joan M. Woitko. Property Location: Wilkes-Barre City. Lender: First National Bank of Pennsylvania. Amount: $530,095.

Kevin P. Kearney. Property Location: West Pittston Boro. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Company. Amount: $300,000.

Jesse Prebola Irrevocable Trust (Per Trustee). Property Location: Ross Twp. Lender: Fidelity Deposit & Discount Bank. Amount: $250,000.

Happy Homes Wyoming LLC. Property Location: Exeter Boro. Two Parcels. Lender: Berkadia Commercial Mortgage LLC. Amount: $4,725,000.

David W. Radginaki. Property Location: Lehman Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. American Advisors Group. Amount: $250,500.

David W. Radginski. Property Location: Lehman Twp. Two Parcels. Lender: Secretary of Housing & Urban Development. Amount: $250,500.

Aaron Heil. Property Location: Dallas Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Stearns Lending LLC. Amount: $311,332.

Scott M. Gillam. Property Location: Kingston Twp. Lender: Wells Fargo Bank. Amount: $270,000.

Fred Hickman. Property Location: Sugarloaf Twp. Lender: Citizens Savings Bank. Amount: $300,000.

Man-Ching Anna Tin. Property Location: Hanover Twp. Lender: Manufacturers & Traders Trust Company. Amount: $260,500.

Darin W. Ide. Property Location: Lake Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Home Point Financial Corporation. Amount: $252,000.

Paul Ngolo. Property Location: Laflin Boro. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Veterans United Home Loans. Amount: $270,697.

NP Wilkes-Barre Building II LLC. Property Location: Hanover Twp. Two Parcels. Lender: Privatebank & Trust Company. Amount: $100,000,000.

NP Wilkes Barre Building III, LLC. Property Location: Hanover Twp. Two Parcels. Lender: Privatebank & Trust Company. Amount: $100,000,000.

NP Wilkes-Barre Building I LLC. Property Location: Hanover Twp. Two Parcels. Lender: Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company. Amount: $27,500,000.

Michael J. Plummer III. Property Location: Kingston Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Monster Loans. Amount: $364,682.

PPL Electric Utilities Corporation. Property Location: Ashley Boro; Avoca Boro. Two Parcels; Black Creek Twp.; Bear Creek Twp. Four Parcels; Buck Twp. Two Parcels. Butler Twp. Four Parcels; Dorrance Twp., Dorrance Twp; Dennison Twp.; Duryea Boro. Three Parcels; Dupont Boro. Four Parcels; Exeter Boro. Twelve Parcels; Foster Twp. Four Parcels; Hanover Twp.; Ashley Boro.; Hanover Twp.; Hazle Twp. Fourteen Parcels; Hollenback Twp. Two Parcels; Hughestown Boro.; Jenkins Twp. Two Parcels; Kingston Twp. Three Parcels; Laflin Boro.; Laurel Run Boro.; Nescopeck Boro; Newcopeck Twp. Five Parcels; Nuangola Boro; Plymount Twp. Plains Twp. Twenty-Three Parcels; Pittston Twp. Three Parcels; Salem Twp. Eight Parcels; Sugarloaf Twp; Wright Twp. Three Parcels; West Pittston Boro; West Wyoming Boro, Three Parcels. Wilkes-Barre Twp.; Yatesville Boro Two Parcels; Hazleton City Seven Parcels; Wilkes-Barre City Twenty Parcels. Lender: Bank of New York Mellon. Amount: $475,000,000.

Peter A. Wittkamp. Property Location: Kingston Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. New Penn Financial LLC. Amount: $279,100.

Robert W. Falcone. Property Location: Black Creek Twp. Lender: Branch Banking & Trust Company. Amount: $320,000.

Eagle Rock Resort Co. Property Location: Hazle Twp. Lender: FNCB Bank. Amount: $286,000.

Eagle Rock Resort Co. Property Location: Hazle Twp. Lender: FNCB Bank. Amount: $332,000.

Ell-WB & L LP Property Location: Hanover Twp. Lender: First Northern Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $3,131,150.

Michael B. Terlesky. Property Location: Jackson Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Reliance First Capital LLC. Amount: $280,489.

Jason M. Rhine. Property Location: Wright Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Stearns Lending LLC. Amount: $285,825.

Joshua A. Nochumson. Property Location: Rice Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Benchmark Mortgage. Amount: $326,936.

Christina Valeria Lambert. Property Location: Wright Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Finance of America Mortgage LLC. Amount: $260,200.

Scott P. Parkhurst. Property Location: Kingston Boro. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Company. Amount: $425,000.

Liza A. Kashnicki. Property Location: Bear Creek Twp. Lender: Honesdale National Bank. Amount: $350,000.

ESPO Family Investments LLC. Property Location: Hazleton City. Lender: Landmark Community Bank. Amount: $950,000.

Paul J. Esposito. Property Location: Hazleton City. Lender: Hazleton City. Amount: $100,000.

Matthew J. Brannen. Property Location: Foster Twp. Two Parcels. Lender: Wayne Bank. Amount: $273,249.

Maverick L. Castro. Property Location: Rice Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Cartus Home Loans. Amount: $314,900.

Joshua G. Turel. Property Location: Kingston Twp. Lender: Wells Fargo Bank. Amount: $307,200.

Lori L. Terrana. Property Location: Kingston Twp. Lender: Luzerne Bank. Amount: $352,000.00.

Kayla M. Kotch. Property Location: Dallas Twp. Two Parcels. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Caliber Home Loans Inc. Amount: $251,750.

Kuber Property LLC. Property Location: Union Twp. Lender: Lori Ulichney. Amount: $630,000.

Virginia Marita Fath. Property Location: Dupont Boro. Lender: Highway Federal Credit Union. Amount: $274,050.

Kevin R. Palmiter. Property Location: Rice Twp. Lender: Honesdale National Bank. Amount: $374,000.

Rapp Development Corporation. Property Location: Ashley Boro. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Company. Amount: $625,000.

Yalick Farms. Property Location: Dallas Twp. Five Parcels. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Company. Amount: $17,000,000.

Mark D. Gusditis. Property Location: Wright Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Loandepot.com LLC. Amount: $300,000.

James Panzitta. Property Location: Dallas Twp. Lender: Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania. Amount: $250,000.

ACCB Pittston RE LLC. Property Location: Pittston Twp. Four Parcels. Lender: Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania. Amount: $70,000,000.

MONROE COUNTY

Mountain Hollow Estate LLC. Property Location: Stroud Twp. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $940,462.

AVB Group LLC. Property Location: Chestnuthill Twp. Lender: Richard Graeber. Amount: $400,000.

Walter Price. Property Location: Hamilton Twp. Lender: ESSA Bank & Trust. Amount: $400,000.

Shawnee Commons Corp. Property Location: Smithfield Twp. Lender: ESSA Bank & Trust. Amount: $960,000 and $340,000.

GF3 LLC. Property Location: Stroud Twp. Lender: Christopher Maybury. Amount: $1,250,000.

Thomas Small. Property Location: Barrett Twp. Lender: JPMorgan Chase Bank NA. Amount: $360,000.

Kelly Randis. Property Location: Polk Twp. Lender: ESSA Bank & Trust. Amount: $332,600.

Randy Detrick. Property Location: Chestnuthill and Ross Twps. Lender: ESSA Bank & Trust. Amount: $530,000.

660 LLC. Property Location: Polk Twp. Lender: First National Bank of Pennsylvania. Amount: $363,750.

LTS Homes LLC. Property Location: Middle Smithfiled Twp. Lender: Wayne Bank. Amount: $250,000.

Great Wolf Lodge of the Poconos LLC. Property Location: Pocono Twp. Lender: JPMorgan Chase Bank NA. Amount: $1,000,000,000.

Franklin Kepner Jr. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Lender: M&T Bank. Amount: $328,000.

Robert Apollo. Property Location: Eldred Twp. Lender: Atlantic Home Loans Inc. Amount: $304,000.

MBC Properties LP. Property Location: Stroud Twp. Lender: PNC Bank NA. Amount: $1,350,000.

Young Men’s Christian Assn. of Monroe County. Property Location: Stroudsburg. Lender: ESSA Bank & Trust. Amount: $580,000.

S&K Hospitality LLC. Property Location: Smithfield Twp. Lender: Republic Bank. Amount: $750,000.

Dreher Farm LLC. Proeprty Location: Stroud Twp. Lender: First Keystone Community Bank. Amount: $475,000.

Sciota Ventures LLC. Property Location: Hamilton Twp. Lender: Meridian Bank. Amount: $790,000.

Maran Revocable Trust. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Lender: Bank of America NA. Amount: $311,200.

William Franklin. Property Location: Middle Smithfield Twp. Lender: Village Capital & Investment LLC. Amount: $349,720.

DCON Developers LLC. Property Location: Jackson Twp. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $648,000.

809 Scott Street LLC. Property Location: Stroudsburg. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $648,000.

PIKE COUNTY

Artsandy Gomes. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Lender: MERS Mortgage Electronic Registration System Inc. Amount: $250,000.

Christopher J. Degrave. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $328,932.

Jon R. Uhrin. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration System Inc. Quicken Loans Inc. Amount: $285,000.

Linda L. Delling-Delabar. Property Location: Blooming Grove Twp. Lender: M&T Bank. Amount: $350,000.

Westfall Hospitality Holdings LLC. Property Location: Westfall Twp. Lender: Wayne Bank. Amount: $582,500.

Brian H. Wright. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration System Inc. Amount: $344,250.

Lilia C. Abbamonte Remus. Property Location: Milford Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $279,300.

Christopher Patrick Sherry. Property Location: Greene Twp. Lender: Bank of Oak Ridge. Amount: $541,500.

NJ Federation of Young Men’s Hebrew Assoc. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Lender: Dime Bank. Amount: $900,000.

David Webster. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Lender: Vist Bank. Amount: $285,600.

Ruzveld Service Group Limited. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Lender: Eldorado RLT Inc. Amount: $400,000.

Pattiann Parker. Property Location: Greene Twp. Lender: First Northern Bank & Trust Company. Amount: $350,000.

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY

Christopher Grabowski. Property Location: Orwigsburg. Lender: Mid Penn Bank. Amount: $272,000.

Joseph T. Fleming. Property Location: Barry Twp. Lender: Allied Mortgage Group LLC. Amount: $259,461

322 S. Hancock Street LP. Property Location: McAdoo. Lender: Community Banks NA. Amount: $973,150.

John Robinson. Property Location: Schuylkill Haven. Lender: Riverview Bank. Amount: $284,500.

Michael Morgan. Property Location: N. Manheim Twp. Lender: USAA Federal Savings Bank. Amount: $254,464.

Peter Shumski. Property Location: Pottsville. Lender: CACL. Amount: $858,000.

WAYNE COUNTY

Tom Kavourias. Property Location: Paupack. Lender: Bethpage FCU. Amount: $269,000.

Sucharita Benerjee. Property Location: Paupack. Lender: Unity Bank. Amount: $595,000.

Brian B. Buynak. Property Location: Dyberry. Lender: Buynak Family Irrevocable Trust. Amount: $2,000,000.

Terry W. Dickison. Property Location: Mt. Pleasant. Lender: Wayne Bank. Amount: $600,000.

New Jersey Federation of Young Men’s Hebrew Assn. & Young Women’s Hebrew Assn. Property Location: Preston. Lender: The Dime Bank. Amount: $900,000.

Paul J. Krajkovich. Property Location: Canaan & Waymart. Lender: Honesdale National Bank. Amount: $265,000.

Donato A. Cuttone. Property Location: Dyberry. Lender: Wayne Bank. Amount: $500,000.

Christian C. Schaffroth. Property Location: Salem. Lender: MERS-USAA FSB. Amount: $254,000.

Matthew L. Kasprenski. Property Location: Lake. Lender: The Dime Bank. Amount: $300,000.

Andrew J. Linhard. Property Location: Salem. Lender: MERS-Summit Mortgage. Amount: $308,000.

Robert Miller. Property Location: Dreher. Lender: Fidelity Depoist & Disc Bk. Amount: $282,200.

Gopipooja LLC. Property Location: Clinton. Lebanon. Lender: Jeff Bank. Amount: $300,000.

WYOMING COUNTY

Anderson Mackenzie. Property Location: North Branch Twp. Lender: CU Mortgage Services Inc. Amount: $270,750.

Pelican Energy LLC. Property Location: Mehoopany Twp.; North Branch Twp.; Forkston Twp.; Nicholson Twp.; Windham Twp.; Lemon Twp.; Meshoppen Twp.; Washington Twp.; Tunkhanock Twp.; Braintrim Twp.; Meshoppen Boro. Lender: JPMorgan Chase Bank. Amount: $75,000,000.

Jamestown Resources LLC. Property Location: Mehoopany Twp.; North Branch Twp.; Forkston Twp.; Windham Twp.; Nicholson Twp.; Lemon Twp.; Meshoppen Twp.; Washington Twp.; Braintrim Twp.; Meshoppen Boro.; Overfield Twp.; Tunkhannock Twp. Lender: JPMorgan Chase Bank NA. Amount: $300,000,000.

Lance J. Ward. Property Location: Nicholson Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $305,000.

