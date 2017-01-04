Article Tools Font size – + Share This

Martin Dietrich and John Watt, shown, and members of NBT’s executive management team ring the NASDAQ opening bell in celebration of NBT Bank’s 160th year in business and its leadership transition.

The board of directors of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBT) (NASDAQ:NBTB) met on Friday, Dec. 16, and named John H. Watt Jr. president and CEO of NBT and NBT Bank N.A. The appointment represents the culmination of a succession plan unanimously approved by NBT’s board on May 3, 2016 when Watt was named president of the bank and NBT’s retiring president and CEO Martin A. Dietrich was elected chairman of the board. At the meeting, the board also appointed Watt to serve as a member of the board of directors.

Watt has more than 30 years of experience in banking and financial services. He joined NBT in 2014 and has played an expanding role providing executive leadership for a number of key areas, including commercial and consumer lending, credit administration and marketing. He was promoted to executive vice president and joined NBT’s executive management team in 2015.

Dietrich began his career in financial services with NBT in 1981. He joined the bank’s senior management team in 1995. Dietrich became president of the bank in 2000; advanced to president and CEO of the bank and president of NBT in 2004; and ultimately became CEO of NBT in 2006. He joined the bank’s board of directors in 1993 and NBT’s board of directors in 2005.

NBT Bancorp Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Norwich, N.Y., with total assets of $8.8 billion at Sept. 30, 2016. NBT Bank N.A. has 154 banking locations with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Maine. More information about NBT and its divisions can be found at nbtbancorp.com.