NEPA has perfect shops to find special gifts for family, friends and co-workers

As the holiday season approaches, many people are moved to give a gift to friends, co-workers and employees as well as family. Here’s a sampling of gifts and shops in Northeast Pennsylvania that can help you provide a special gift.

Cronin’s Irish Cottage

For those looking for Irish gifts, there’s no better place than Cronin’s Irish Cottage at the Marketplace at Steamtown. The business has been around for 30 years and was a fixture on North Keyser Avenue in Scranton, but is now booming in downtown Scranton.

And while they sell Waterford crystal, Claddagh rings, and all things Irish, the most popular item they sell is authentic Irish fisherman’s sweaters.

“We import them directly from Ireland,” said the owner, Breeda Cronin-Holmes. The sweaters range from $89 to $179. The shop also carries women’s long coats with Celtic knots on the zippers that are popular. “People love those,” she said.

It’s not just apparel, but other gifts that bring people into the store.

“We import a lot of Celtic and Irish jewelry,” she said. “We have Christmas ornaments and we also sell a lot of Catholic gifts.”

A portion of that is donated to the Catholic school system in the region.

Breeda Cronin-Holmes’ mother Nora, the founder of the business, passed away in April. In a kind of tribute to her, Breeda has been adding a number of items that they used to sell in their original location.

“We’re bringing it back to the way it used to be,” she said. “We’ve been carrying Irish foods, which my mother used to do years ago.”

She said the spot at the Marketplace at Steamtown is a good spot for sales and welcomes the foot traffic.

“I’ve seen the mall worse, but in the history of the mall, I’ve never been this optimistic,” she said. “It’s going to be great and I’ve never seen a group work so hard to make it work.”

Golden Coast

There’s a piece of the so-called ‘Golden Coast’ in Lackawanna County that is packed with women’s clothing and gifts for the holiday shopping season.

“We sell a lot of casual and contemporary clothing,” said Bridget Brown, owner of Golden Coast on South State Street in Clarks Summit. “Especially if you are going out on a date night, a holiday party and need something quick and casual.”

Brown said a popular seller is Hudson jeans for women.

“Skull Cashmere is a high-end item, but is still very popular and we sell a lot them in our store,” she said.

Z Supply is another clothing line she carries, which is also a popular seller.

“They are easy T-shirts and cute stuff you can look great in while you run errands and do your holiday shopping,” Brown said.

In addition to women’s clothes, customers can also find other types of gifts.

“Swell bottles, hats and gloves and sunglasses,” she said. “We sell jewelry, too. Things that make great gifts for teacher or a friend, especially if you want something small and inexpensive.”

The name ‘Golden Coast’ is derived from Brown’s love of the west coast. She found herself as a business owner because it combines her admiration of the region, apparel and shopping local.

“We are helping to put money back into the community,” she said adding that with her business background, she was ready to do this on her own.

Brown said this is her second holiday shopping season and is hoping for more customers this year.

“People know that I’m here,” she said. “We’re in a great location and there’s parking. It’s an easy place to get to.”

Heaven and Earth Gift Shop

For those seeking something a bit spiritual or religious, a Scranton business is getting ready to make that happen in its first holiday shopping season.

“We offer beautiful religious goods,” said Janine Evanish, owner of Heaven and Earth on Wyoming Avenue in Scranton. “For Christmas, we’re going to have nativities, advent wreaths and calendars.”

The store also has books, candles, baby items, crucifixes and rosaries.

Evanish and her husband bought the space and the building in 2014. The Diocese of Scranton previously owned the building using the upper floors as office space and used the ground floor for The Guild Studios, which closed in 2013.

“The response has been wonderful,” said Evanish. “People miss The Guild Studios.”

She said she believes the response has been so great because of so many who come to the store and miss having a place to shop for these types of religious goods.

“With all of the troubles in the world, people seem to find peace and comfort in their faith traditions,” she said. “The store itself is like a haven. It’s very peaceful. It’s not stressful shopping.”

While just about anything can be found online today, Evanish said it’s the personal connection that makes her shopping experience unique.

“A lot of our customers like that they can see and feel the products,” she said. “I think we’ve all been there. You buy something online and it comes in the mail and it’s not what you expected.”

She said a lot of people are short on time.

“If you’re not a planner, where you plan ahead to order something two days ahead of time online, then this provides the opportunity to pick something up without having to wait for shipping,” she said.

The Bee Keeper’s Daughter

Looking for a sweet gift this holiday season?

The Bee Keeper’s Daughter on Maffett Street, Plains, sells a wide variety of homemade honey products from bees kept right in our area.

“Honey is our big forte,” said owner Hannah Burgess. “We also sell other products from the hive including beeswax candles, chapsticks, lotions, candies and even honey soda.”

The store on Maffett Street doubles as a bottling location as well as a storefront for customers. Their products are also sold at several area businesses. They sell online directly on their website as well including Amazon and iGourmet.

Burgess said the holiday shopping season is busy.

“We set up a display and have gift baskets,” she said. “It’s just a great gift, especially for those people who are hard to buy for.”

The honey is sold in different varieties and flavors.

“Honey is something that people want to buy locally, but they are open to trying it from other places,” she said.

Honey is the family business and has been for decades.

“Our family has been keeping bees since the 1950s,” said Burgess. “But for many years, our honey and bee products were used and sold to other businesses.”

Burgess said that all changed in 2010 when she decided to bottle the honey and sell it.

“We started wholesaling and retailing the product,” she said.

While the main apiary is located in Dallas where there are hives as well as the extraction process to making the honey, they also contract to other farms, like Hillside Farms, to keep bees there, too.

Leslee Hughes at J. Hilburn

Boxes and gift wrap. Shirts and ties. Socks. A pair of jeans. How many clothing items do we box up for the always hard-to-buy-for-man during the holidays hoping it all goes together?

How about the gift of a personal stylist for the man in your life?

Leslee Hughes, an independent personal stylist for J. Hilburn, a men’s custom-fitted clothing company based in Dallas, Texas, is helping men put their best foot forward in Scranton. While there is no physical storefront in Scranton, Hughes will attend to your every fashion need – at your home or office – to make you look your best. Consultations are free and clothes are shipped right to your door.

“Even though it’s a lot of business causal, you’re still putting together a suit along with a shirt that really pops,” she said. “We’re taking that up a step,” noting that a popular look is a white shirt with blue thread in the buttons.

Tailored shirts, pants and suits are the firm’s specialty.

“There’s really a difference with a custom-fitted suit,” she said. “When he puts it on, he notices it immediately. Clothes are made for the masses and there’s too much fabric just hanging out there.”

Hughes said one of the most popular pants they are selling for men are a made-to-measure pant that looks like denim, but is actually a chino material.

“It’s that casual fabric that is really hot right now,” she said, adding that they come in several colors.

She said an initial appointment takes about an hour and full measurements are taken.

“The clothing fits our client,” she said.

www.lesleehughes.jhilburn.com