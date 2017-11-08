NEPA promoters trying to get Amazon’s attention

Article Tools Font size – + Share This

Warren Ruda/Times-Shamrock A Zombie survival kit was sent to Amazon as part an attempt to lure the company to build it’s second headquarters in NEPA. Warren Ruda/Times-Shamrock John Augustine of Penn’s Northeast talks about the presentation sent for the region’s response to Amazon’s HQ2 request for proposals. On behalf of regional partners, PNE submitted six real estate options to Amazon for inclusion in its decision-making process.

By Denise Allabaugh

PITTSTON TWP. — Northeast Pennsylvania fueled the Industrial Revolution and now, area officials hope Amazon will open its second corporate headquarters here to fuel a technological evolution.

Penn’s Northeast, a regional economic development agency, worked with local colleges and universities as well as local companies to submit a 100-page proposal to try to woo the online retail giant to open here.

In a presentation Oct. 26 at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport, Penn’s Northeast President and CEO John Augustine outlined six real estate options in the region submitted to Amazon to include in its site selection process.

Options include a Hanover Twp. site on Earth Conservancy land near Chewy.com, a site at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport, CAN DO Corporate Center land in Hazleton, Glenmaura Corporate Center in Moosic, Arcadia North Business Park in Coolbaugh Twp. and Highridge Business Park in Pottsville.

SECOND HEADQUARTERS

Seattle-based Amazon recently bought Whole Foods and announced last month it wants to open a second North American headquarters, which would be a $5 billion investment creating as many as 50,000 jobs.

Augustine said at first, he thought there was no chance to meet the criteria but then he said, “Regionally, if we put all of our assets together, maybe we have a chance.

“If it’s not Amazon, maybe it’s another company that’s out there that sees the great resources that Northeastern Pennsylvania has to offer, takes a look and decides to locate to our area,” he said.

Northeast Pennsylvania’s application is among 238 proposals Amazon received from cities, states, districts and territories.

Amazon announced a final site selection will be made in 2018.

The online retail giant already has warehouses in Pittston Twp. and Covington Twp. as well as a 650,000-square-foot fulfillment center in the Humboldt Industrial Park in Hazle Twp.

Augustine highlighted some of the region’s assets outlined in the proposal to try to convince Amazon to open its second corporate headquarters here.

“We offer talent, affordability, access, productivity, resilience, sustainability and a great quality of life,” he said. “When you look at the salaries Amazon is talking about, $100,000, that’s not a high salary in New York City, in Denver or in Austin. That is life-changing in Northeastern Pennsylvania. A company like Amazon really has a chance to come in and reinvent Northeastern Pennsylvania.”

He said the region’s location, with more than 96 million people within a 500-mile radius, also is an asset as well as its dedicated labor force known for having a good work ethic.

SURVIVAL KIT

Augustine also showed how Northeast Pennsylvania officials used creative approaches to try to get Amazon’s attention, including adding a zombie apocalypse survival kit with the proposal.

In 2015, a team from Cornell University determined that Northeast Pennsylvania would be the worst place to be if a zombie apocalypse were to strike the United States because of its proximity to highly populated major cities.

“We promise if Amazon locates to Northeastern Pennsylvania, every single employee, all 50,000, will be given a zombie apocalypse survival kit,” Augustine said.

The proposal was sent to Amazon in a big decorative metal box designed by Keystone Automation in Duryea.

Ed Sankus, vice president of Keystone Automation, said he thinks it will stand out.

“We work with a team of very skilled craftsmen,” he said. “They did a great job under short notice.”

Luzerne County Manager David Pedri was among several officials who attended the presentation and who wrote a letter on behalf of the county in support of Amazon opening its second corporate headquarters in the region.

“As a region, we can compete with the big boys,” Pedri said. “I think our proposal is as good as anyone’s.”