Article Tools Font size – + Share This

Gelb

By Natalie Gelb

In honor of the 25th anniversary of the LHV, volunteers organized a series of special events, projects and programs, starting with the Heritage Explorer Golf Tournament at Pine Hills Country Club in June and culminating with the 25th anniversary gala on the Scranton Riverwalk in September. Monsignor Joseph G. Quinn, founding chair of LHV, and charter members of the Founders Circle, were honored at the gala for their vision and leadership in creating the LHV. A legacy keepsake book was published to pay tribute to the founders of LHV and the businesses and families that make this region so special.

Heritage Explorer Bike Tour participants enjoyed a fall ride along the Lackawanna River Heritage Trail (LRHT) and on streets passing through Blakely, the Mid and Upper Valley, and north to the Stillwater Dam. After the tour, they enjoyed harvest festivals presented by the Carbondale YMCA and the Archbald and Eynon Lions Clubs.

Bicycling remains a popular activity on the trail and, in support of this trend, LHV’s free bike share program expanded from four to six share sites with the addition of Radisson Lackawanna Station and Marywood University. In 2017, Bike Carbondale will be introduced at the Carbondale YMCA and at the Carbondale Grand Hotel with funding from the Northeast Pennsylvania Healthcare Foundation.

The LRHT, the premier project of the Lackawanna Heritage Valley, is the centerpiece of all of these programs. In 2016, the trail was the venue for 28 charitable races, welcoming 9,261 participants who ran, walked and biked along its pathways.

Two major trail projects were completed with funding from the Scranton Half Marathon Committee. The Half Marathon Committee donated $90,000 to fund the installation of 14 state-of-the-art cameras between the Olive Street and 7th Avenue Trailheads in Scranton in partnership with the Scranton Police Department. In addition, the Half Marathon funded safety improvements that enhanced a quarter mile pathway connecting the trail on Olive Street to Providence Road directly across from Scranton High School. This link, known as the “Spur Trail,” is now a wonderful venue for community programs and events. Watch for a Sculpture Park on this site in 2017.

The trail is a wonderful venue for educational programs such as Railroads, Rivers and You!. Steamtown NHS created RRY! for fourth graders to study language arts and mathematics and to explore the history and science of the railroad industry in the Lackawanna River Valley. Students spent the mornings at Steamtown and the afternoons along the Lackawanna River Heritage Trail.

Steamtown NHS and Lackawanna Heritage Valley also collaborated on the Heritage Explorer Train, a special excursion from Scranton to Carbondale in August and the 20th annual Christmas in a Small Town (Santa Train) in December. Details will be announced soon for a new Steamtown/LHV program —Piecing Together the Past, a geocaching tour of local historical sites for people of all ages. Follow Lackawanna River Heritage Trail on Facebook for details.

There are several upcoming trail projects scheduled for 2017, including initiatives in Carbondale, Fell Township, Dickson City and Scranton. The Carbondale Riverwalk is scheduled to open next summer. A 1.2 mile section of trail in Carbondale will connect to a 2.2 mile section of trail in Fell Township, creating a direct link for trail users to the D&H Rail-Trail in Susquehanna County.

Development of a 1.1 mile section of the Lackawanna River Heritage Trail will connect Dickson City to Olyphant. This project will be funded by a $499,900 grant from PA Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and a $470,560 grant from PennDOT’s TAP program

The Scranton Safety Improvements project will enhance safety conditions for pedestrians and bicyclists at the following intersections: Elm and Broadway Streets in South Scranton; Olive and Poplar Streets in Central Scranton; Albright Avenue and Green Ridge and East Market Streets in North Scranton. The $1 million project is made possible through funding support from the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Multimodal Transportation Fund; Lackawanna County; and the City of Scranton.

Natalie Gelb is executive directorof the Lackawanna Heritage Valley Authority (LHVA). Email her at natalie@hva.org