By Jeff Blackman. J.D.

Almost 12 years ago, former Chicago Cub second baseman, Ryne Sandberg got the call he had been waiting for. It was from the National Baseball Hall of Fame. Sandberg learned he’d be inducted into the “Hall” in the summer of 2005 in Cooperstown, New York.

Wow! A phenomenal accomplishment.

You may have never heard of Ryne Sandberg. And that’s for good reason. He wasn’t a showy ballplayer. He wasn’t colorful. Plus, he was a lousy interview and an even worse product-spokesperson.

Eventually, advertisers caught on. If Sandberg was in a TV commercial, he didn’t have a speaking role. Instead, the focus was on his performance. His skill. His expertise.

Induction into the “Hall” is about “sandlot success.” What you did on the field, not off it.

And Sandberg was masterful at second base. A defensive artist. So talented, he made it look easy. His glove, was leather of larceny, as he’d literally steal hits from frustrated and dejected batters. Sandberg won nine Gold Gloves for his defensive excellence. And he went 123 games without an error. He also compiled 12 errorless streaks of at least 40 games.

Plus, Sandberg could hit. Boy, could he hit. He won seven Silver Slugger awards and was the National League’s Most Valuable Player in 1984. And in 1990, he led the National League with 40 home runs.

Okay, so what does this have to do with your life and business in NEPA? Plenty.

The words sportswriters and broadcasters have used to describe Sandberg’s stellar career are consistency, hard-work, determination, focus, daily contributions, role model, aggressive and lead-by-example.

All accurate. Nothing fancy. Nothing flashy. Just the types of assets and qualities that drive results.

So what are you doing, to create a Hall of Fame career? Or simply, a remarkable 2017?

I recently asked Jody Cordaro, Vistage member and president of SCE Environmental Group in Jefferson Township, “How do you and your team plan or create goals for the coming year?”

He said, “We generally meet in the fall of each year as part of the annual budget process and agree on several strategic goals for the coming year. We also assess our performance on the prior year’s goals. Once goals are set, they’re communicated to the entire organization.”

And how does Cordaro create “belief” with his team, to assure the SCE goals can be achieved?

He adds, “We set realistic yearly goals that are often incremental to a long-term objective. We also meet several times during the year to assess our performance against the goals. We can then make adjustments to give us the best chance of achieving them.”

Goals are like resolutions. Yet do resolutions work? Turn on the TV. Turn up the radio. Open the newspaper. Print ads and broadcast commercials urge you to: Lose weight. Get in shape. Eat healthy. Change your life. And to do it, “NOW.” So you can “TAKE ADVANTAGE OF INCREDIBLE SAVINGS.” (Especially, at the start of a new year.)

Companies like diet and nutrition centers, fitness facilities and weight-reduction products are in a major push NOW for customer acquisition.

However, they needn’t worry about customer satisfaction and retention. Why? Because most of these new customers ain’t gonna be customers for long.

Oh, don’t get me wrong. They won’t be angry, frustrated or disappointed customers. Instead, they’ll be part of the January juggernaut, February fade or March madness, that simply quits. Gives up. Waves the white flag. Surrenders. Not to some external force, but to themselves.

Some might call this, “customer churn” or attrition. It’s not.

Savvy retailers, businesspeople and marketers know what it really is. It’s called “profit margin.”

Yet the real question is, “How come?” Why do so many people start with good intentions to accomplish a defined goal, yet get sidetracked? How come they fall prey to obstacles? Why do they abandon their hopes, dreams and desires?

Simple questions, but not always easy answers.That’s why resolutions seldom work. Resolutions, usually urge you to avoid, delete, eliminate or reduce. Or, to “add” something to your daily regimen that’s new, untested or unproven.

Neither the addition or the deletion brings initially, great joy or happiness. Instead, it can be accompanied by pain, frustration, sweat and tears.

Ouch! Not much fun. Yet if it matters, you gotta measure it! What metrics does SCE’s Cordaro pay close attention to? He stresses, “The key metric in an environmental service business is employee utilization. Depending on how you measure it, the goal is generally 75 to 85 percent. We also look at equipment utilization, safety performance, accounts receivable aging, cash balances, backlog and bid-pipeline and win-rate.”

It’s evident, success takes time. No magic bullets. No quick fixes. No special elixirs.

Once, I heard Matt Lauer of the Today Show ask Phil McGraw, Ph.D., a.k.a. Dr. Phil, “Do you believe in resolutions?” He quickly answered, “No. But I do believe in committing to projects with deadlines.”

I agree. Here, simplicity works.

First, define the “what.” What do you want to accomplish? Then, define the “when.” What’s the deadline, deliverable or due-date?

Next, define the “how.” What must you do?

Dr. Phil also said, “At the end of the game, it’s about results. Life is a full-contact sport and there’s a score up on the board.”

Now, imagine, it’s one year from now, what does your 2017 scoreboard say?