Class is always in session.

Photo: N/A, License: N/A

20 Under 40: JenniferDessoye

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:17 11:10:02

Dr. Jennifer Dessoye is assistant professor of occupational therapy at Misericordia University and owner of Bright Beginnings Early Learning Academy (BBELA). Discontent with the early education curriculum and understanding of human development and neurolo (read more)

20 Under 40: Amy Hlavaty Belcher

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:09 13:55:46

Amy Hlavaty Belcher, 39, owner and artistic director of Abrabesque Academy of Dancing, believes that for those who have been given much, much is expected. “I just try hard to do my best,” she said. I have been blessed with many opportunities and many gift (read more)

20 Under 40: Christopher Hetro

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:14 11:21:35

Chris Hetro, 33, works hard and plays hard. “A strong work ethic is important, but finding balance outside of work is important because life is too short and you need to enjoy it,” he explained. As an electrical engineer and project manager at Borton-Laws (read more)

20 Under 40: C. David Pedri

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:14 15:19:17

For attorney C. David Pedri, 37, it’s all about a combination of qualities that contribute to success. “My philosophy is simple: be open and honest, treat people the way you would want to be treated, with respect, and work hard to attain your dreams. The (read more)

20 Under 40: Ed Frable

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:09 11:13:04

Ed Frable, 28, believes “if I work hard and stick to my word, good things will happen. My crew will not be deterred. We will re-evaluate our game plan and not give up until the job is complete,” explained Frable, the owner/operator of Ed Frable Constructi (read more)

20 Under 40: William H. Bender II

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:16 13:11:08

William H. Bender II, CFP, CIMA, CRPC, loves what he does. “I’m lucky. I come to work every day excited to help the people and institutions we work with,” explained Bender, 34, first vice president at Bender Wealth Management Group, Merrill Lynch. The fam (read more)

20 Under 40: Angelo Venditti

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:14 16:09:11

Angelo Venditti, 38, heard a call to the helping professions early on. Geisinger Northeast’s chief nursing officer answer was to volunteer for his local fire company. After high school, he became a paramedic, then enrolled in nursing school. Three years a (read more)

20 Under 40: Donald Mammano

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:17 12:38:37

At 20, Donald Mammano began his own company, while attending the University of Scranton. Mammano, now 33, and president of DFM Properties, recalls, as a youngster, holding a flashlight while his father fixed the kitchen sink. “From that point on I was fas (read more)

20 Under 40: William J. Fennie III

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:15 09:50:19

William J. Fennie III, 27, is always knocking on the proverbial door, because he knows one day, one will open. As an investment specialist with Integrated Capital Management (iCM) he cannot take “no” for an answer. “I make cold calls every day to invite f (read more)

20 Under 40: Marcus Magyar

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:14 13:25:24

As an advisor at CAPTRUST Financial Advisors, Marcus N. Magyar, CFP, 30, provides comprehensive wealth management and investment portfolio services to business owners, executives, families and high-net worth individuals. His multi-disciplinary team of pro (read more)

20 Under 40: Heather Davis

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:10 13:34:44

Heather M. Davis, 33, director of marketing and communication, is responsible for creating, overseeing and implementing a strategic marketing and comprehensive communications plan for The Commonwealth Medical College (TCMC). She is also responsible for pr (read more)

20 Under 40: Alexandria Duffney

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:14 14:24:50

Alexandria Duffney, 30, is competitive by nature and loves a good challenge. These qualities have led her to her position as associate director of graduate admission at Wilkes University. Here she works with prospective students interested in enrolling in (read more)

20 Under 40: John Culkin

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:07 17:18:26

John Culkin’s tenets inform: “Less haste equal more speed; the same boiling water that softens the potato hardens the egg, it is all about what you are made of, not the circumstances surrounding you; and don’t ask someone to walk a mile in your shoes, bef (read more)

20 Under 40: Conor O'Brien

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:14 17:19:58

“What could be worse than getting to the end of your life and realizing you hadn’t lived it,” mused Conor O’Brien.” As co-founder and executive director of the Scranton Fringe Festival, O’Brien, 25, is responsible for leading the development of the overal (read more)

20 Under 40: Jessica Siegfried

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:10 14:12:08

Jessica Siegfried, 38, is senior designer with BlackOut Design Inc., where she is responsible for all creative design at the full-service agency, from traditional branding and print to collateral and front end web design. “I’ve always had an interest in t (read more)

20 Under 40: David Johns

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:08 10:15:37

David Johns’ career path has been shaped by his diverse experiences. As director of structural engineering at Greenman-Pedersen Inc., Moosic, Johns, 39, ensures that his engineering and consultant teams provide clients with their best effort. “We complete (read more)

20 Under 40: Robyn Jones

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:14 12:41:32

Robyn Jones, 38, president of ReferLocal LLC, has learned just as many lessons from her business successes as she’s had from her failures — and she believes it’s important to share that knowledge with her employees. After graduating from American Universi (read more)

20 Under 40: Nisha Arora

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:14 10:02:06

Nisha Arora, 36, tries to be the best version of herself every day. As general counsel for ERA One Source Realty Inc., she realized she cannot control other’s behavior so “I try to focus on myself and how I can be better,” she explained. Arora’s responsib (read more)

20 Under 40: Justin Sandy

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:10 14:59:27

Starting at a young age in Hazleton, Justin C. Sandy, 33, found a passion for running. He became a member then a coach for Misericordia University’s cross country and track and field programs. “It was at Misericordia that I also garnered the profound sati (read more)

20 Under 40: Dr. Ariane Conaboy

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:16 09:38:07

As a doctor of internal medicine at Physicians Health Alliance, Dr. Ariane M. Conaboy, 34, realizes the importance of human life and how fragile it can be at times. Conaboy graduated from Scranton Prep and the University of Scranton with a double major in (read more)

Photo: Jason Farmer, License: N/A, Created: 2017:08:18 16:19:45

Carbondale's newest pizza shop sets national record

CARBONDALE — It was only 4 p.m., a little early for a dinner rush, but the pickup line at Carbondale’s newest pizza place was already eight customers deep. (read more)

Jeff Blackman / Published: August 4, 2017

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2008:10:04 12:13:22

By JEFF BLACKMAN

Since this month’s issue of the Business Journal, is focusing on education and training, how timely that a reader wonders:

“Jeff, how do I help my people develop the right skills, attitudes and behavior on an ongoing basis? I want to avoid a quick dose or one-time-shot of information.”

Great question.

As you know, most people leave business “programs” with a souvenir pen and lots of notes. Plus, good intentions. Then they quickly forget what they just learned. How come? Because they return to their life, with its old ways, old habits and old messages still playing in their minds. Their investment of time, energy and money in a quick-hit program is wasted.

Memorable and meaningful results happen over time, not overnight. And for a “learning” experience to be remembered, the ideas shared must be used. Follow-up and reinforcement assure this usage.

Over the years, in helping clients maintain consistent, profitable results, I’ve shown them how to use the powerful learning strategies of focused effort, repetition and group support. These are tried-and-true principles for increasing the long-term retention of ideas and for increasing revenue.

My clients even like to refer to our systematic and strategic approach as results-based performance.

How does results-based performance produce results? Here’s how.

Results-based performance is developed and customized around specific goals or performance objectives. Then a “system” (which integrates multiple leaning-tools, i.e., books, workbooks, CDs, role-plays, DVDs, video conferences, etc.) is used to strategically and effectively help a company and its people navigate successfully along each step or profit-path of the learning journey.

Results-based performance is based upon a four-step journey or profit-path learning process:

Profit-path 1 is Desire:

Participants will understand and internalize how their newly acquired skill level and attitude will catapult them and their company to new levels of success.

Profit-path 2 is Knowledge:

Knowledge is power. It’s the gateway to growth.

Profit-path 3 is Action:

The focus is always on results. Results through action. Information is valuable, yet execution is crucial.

Profit-path 4 is Repetition:

Repetition leads to recognition.

Recognition leads to reinforcement.

Reinforcement leads to internalization.

Internalization leads to execution. And execution leads to results.

After all, in business, the name of the game is results. And those results should be producing key outcomes, like:

• Greater production / volume

• Greater or higher profitability

• Greater confidence

• A more organized or systematic approach

to sales, service, leadership, etc.

• Increased professionalism

• Increased sales from new business with prospects

• Increased sales from new business with

current clients or customers

• Increased sales from new business

with referred leads

• Higher customer-satisfaction or loyalty scores

Potential metrics to watch are:

A. New clients or customers and for how much

B. Current relationships grown and for how much

C. Sales ratios with each sales professional

D. Referral business generated

E. Profitability maintenance / profitability growth

F. Increased client or customer size

G. Client or customer retention rates

H. Employee retention rates

I. Declining employee attrition or turnover rates

J. Market penetration

K. Client or customer penetration /

expansion / growth

And five other benchmarks and metrics to consider include:

1. Client or customer satisfaction

2. Teamwork

3. Morale and attitude

4. Influence on retention of sales

professionals and other key team members

5. Influence on recruitment of new sales

professionals and other key team members

Remember, the goal is ongoing skill-building and reinforcement. This helps sales volume, profitability and even your culture to continually climb for months and years vs. only a short burst of content and success, causing folks to revert to old behaviors, habits and attitudes.

People, like seeds, need to be nurtured and developed because then they grow and flourish. Which means ...

Class is always in session.

To be a superstar, you must listen well, trust your gut instincts, act decisively and have a thirst for new knowledge.

Knowledge plus experience brings wisdom, understanding and results.

Your on-going education is not just a quick injection of “information absorption” or “training tips.” Instead, it’s an evolutionary process of tweaking, fine-tuning, upgrades and behavior-modification.

You must be constantly immersed in your growth and development. Once again: Read books, watch videos, listen to CDs and podcasts, attend seminars, hire pros or specialists, surf the web and seek counsel. It’s OK to ask, “Why?” or simply say, “Tell me more!”

Never stop learning and growing. Profits will follow.

If you think you know it all, you’re wrong. You’ll never realize your full potential and earning power.

You must be a student for life. Be forever curious. Gobble up valuable information. Discover new ideas. Soak ’em up. Find ways to do it faster, better and smarter.

Class is always in session.

