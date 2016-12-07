By Natalie Gelb

Our region’s rich heritage shines brightly during the holiday season. Generosity of spirit prevails in communities that care for neighbors in need, families share stories of the past and nostalgia unites us, at family gatherings and at unique events throughout the Heritage Valley.

LHVA and its partners sponsored Christmas in a Small Town: The Santa Train, an annual holiday tradition. Powered by a special train provided by Steamtown National Historic Site and fortified by a team of devoted volunteers the Santa Train celebrated its 20th anniversary on Dec. 3. Santa arrived by a special train visited six communities in Lackawanna County and greeted crowds at restored historic train stations in Carbondale, Archbald, Jessup, Olyphant, Dickson City and Scranton.

For the fourth year, the Annual ScrantonMade Holiday Market was held Dec. 2 through 4 in the former Globe Store on Wyoming Avenue. Presented by Lackawanna County and ScrantonMade, this wonderful event showcased the talents of more than 100 local artisans. Many of us remember “the Globe,” with great nostalgia, as the place that defined the holiday season. The Holiday Market featured art, crafts, music, food and more.

Reminiscent of the Santa’s World gift shop hosted by the Junior League of Scranton at the Globe Store for many years, the Everhart Museum was the scene of another special holiday shopping event on Dec. 6.

The museum hosted the Holiday World Gift Shop, giving children the opportunity to purchase gifts for their family and friends. Items ranged from $.50 to $10, and “shop helpers,” representing

Santa’s elves, assisted little ones with their choices. The event is sure to create lasting memories for local children.

On Friday, Dec. 9, the opening reception for the annual Festival of Trees exhibit and fundraiser for Toys for Tots will be held at the Marketplace at Steamtown at 5:30 p.m. Trees will remain on display through January 9. This year’s theme is “Steamtown Goes Steampunk!”

Steampunk is a subgenre of science fiction or fantasy that incorporates technology and aesthetic designs inspired by 19th-century industrial, steam-powered machinery. (Think Jules Verne, author of Around the World in Eighty Days and 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea; and H.G. Wells, author of The Time Machine).

Festival participants can find inspiration in the region’s industrial past. Coal mining, railroading and railroad building, steel manufacturing, large-scale fabrication, printing, textiles and electric trolleys played a vital role in the growth of this region and the country in the late 1800s and early 1900s. Remember, anthracite coal from the Lackawanna and Wyoming valleys fueled the Industrial Revolution. Consider this when viewing the Steampunk trees this holiday season.

Also on Dec. 9, Scranton Civic Ballet Company will present “The Nutcracker Ballet” at the Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Theatre at The Scranton Cultural Center at the Masonic Temple at 7 p.m. Tickets are $22 per person. For tickets and more information, visitscrantonculturalcenter.org.

As a gift to the community, Marywood University and Ballet Theater of Scranton will present “The Nutcracker Ballet” on Dec. 26, 27 and 28 at 2 and 7:30 p.m. For more information, call 570-347-2867.

Natalie Gelb is executive directorof the Lackawanna Heritage Valley Authority. Email her at natalie@hva.org.