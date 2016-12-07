Article Tools Font size – + Share This

esoda

By Eric Joseph Esoda

Agreements — if we could only have more agreements.

As the presidential election came to an end, Americans became numb to the constant barrage of insults, accusations, scandals and rhetoric of the Decision 2016 season.

Our airways, mailboxes and newspapers were filled with accusations, promises and demagoguing that prompted many of us to ask, “When will it all end? Mercifully, the end has arrived.

Amid all the discord, however, one topic brings about nearly universal agreement: manufacturing. In debates, stump speeches and rallies, candidates regularly highlight the importance of our nation’s manufacturing economy and their commitment to do whatever possible to ensure that it remains a robust, growing and innovative part of our overall economic landscape.

Candidates for U.S. Senate and House offices have made this message part of their campaigns, while both incumbent and aspiring statewide legislators have been equally vocal in their advocacy for a strong industrial economy.

At the Northeastern Pennsylvania Industrial Resource Center (NEPIRC), we couldn’t agree more with their messages of manufacturing awareness. Manufacturing is a vital part of our region and our nation’s economic success.

At a recent celebration announcing NEPIRC’s recognition for economic development excellence from the International Economic Development Council, Congressman Matt Cartwright correctly pointed out that manufacturing jobs account for nearly 12 percent of our overall employment figures, representing wages, benefits and other inputs of some $3.1 billion.

More than 56,000 regional workers owe their livelihoods to manufacturing, making it our third largest employment sector. It’s a big part of who we are, for sure, and NEPIRC is striving to make it bigger, better and more diverse.

Manufacturing directly accounts for nearly 17 percent of total regional wages and supports hundreds of other indirect jobs in maintenance, warehousing, transportation and related sectors. During our Manufacturing Day Celebration in early October, hundreds of vendors, business and community leaders gathered to learn more about NEPIRC’s success in helping local companies

• Create and retain over 2,100 well-paying manufacturing jobs during the last year;

• Realize over $318 million in new and retained sales; and

• Invest over $32 million in regional expansion and modernization in 12 months.

Our big, small and medium-sized manufacturers are all doing their parts to stay nimble, remainagile and proactively drive their future. Initiatives such as reshoring products and services back to the states — particularly to Pennsylvania — and accelerating local Department of Defense contractor diversification into other markets are a few of the many ways NEPIRC is helping manufacturers realize dynamic growth.

Embracing continuous improvement, integrating additive manufacturing (or 3D printing) into production processes and investing more in worker training are other popular means through which manufacturers are expanding with NEPIRC’s assistance.

Proven federal and state manufacturing support initiatives must be preserved and enhanced so that organizations like NEPIRC can continue to work with the often-underserved small and mid-sized manufacturing community, which provides the great majority of our country’s advanced industrial careers. To justify such investment, we use external data to measure, quantify and analyze our results so that taxpayers are assured of getting the best value for their dollars.

Our collective task ahead, as citizens who understand the importance of manufacturing jobs, is to ensure that the industrial backbone of our communities remains high on all elected official priority lists. You can be sure that NEPIRC and its partners will remain active in delivering the message of manufacturing to all of our legislators so that regardless of any other differences they may have, strength through manufacturing remains a shared goal for our commonwealth and our country.

Eric Joseph Esoda is president and CEO of Northeastern Pennsylvania Industrial Resource Center (NEPIRC). Email him at Eric@NEPIRC.com