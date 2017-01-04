Article Tools Font size – + Share This

Grossman

By Howard J. Grossman. AICP

Events, venues and natural resources empower this region to achieve goals and objectives for the benefit of the one million or so people who live here. Some of these attributes that make the region a powerful influence in meeting the needs of its residents and fostering a better quality of life are historical and current and some lie in the future. A few historical events include:

• Being the lead region to establish the Industrial Revolution in this country. This enabled railroads, energy (coal), manufacturing and other elements to be shared throughout the nation in past decades.

• Creating incentive industrial development programs that became statewide standards for economic development, such as the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority’s financial loans that led to many industries being able to come to the Commonwealth and this region.

• Organizing the “greatest regional economic comeback in the history of the United States.” In certain cities this has occurred, but not at a regional level as it has across the Pocono-Northeast. This historical picture needs to be further reviewed as a means to make sure that such a history is never forgotten. This alone has great value.

• Much of our regional landscape has been cleaned up and used for industrial development purposes. In fact, the region probably serves as a model for other regions facing similar situations, and this should be outlined in text, much like the Greater Hazleton Area did many years ago.

In current terms, here are a few ideas that make the region different than its competitors.

• We have a regional private-public partnership, second to none in the nation. In fact, it has set a model for Bahia, a state in Brazil, where a similar step has been taken and still exists.

• Community and economic development continue to be strong elements of what is taking place across the region and will likely be a high priority in coming years.

• Telecommunications and location are strong factors that make this region a candidate for an array of economic activity beyond current levels.

• There is a model small city — Pittston, that has made a comeback and this can be replicated in other cities through political leadership and grant funding. It is a home-grown change that continues to evolve.

• Travel development continues as a major economic tool in the region and nothing exists to believe that this will change in the future.

• Sports continues to be a large segment of regional life. A regional sports commission could improve events. Steps should be undertaken to bring together a group interested in this topic, examine such entities elsewhere and create a Pocono-Northeast Sports Commission.

The future can bring new initiatives to regional attention. Some of these may include the following:

• Forming a regional asset district, similar to the successful Allegheny County District of 15 years that supports cultural, sports, libraries and other public facilities with a special 1 percent sales tax.

• Creating a new regional image for this region such as was the case in the 1970s with “The Pocono-Northeast: A Place to Grow.” It may be time for a 21st century image approach for the region.

• The Pocono Mountains is a special area that deserves special attention by the General Assembly of Pennsylvania with a special designation for a landmark designation and then funding which goes beyond what is available for the Pocono Mountains tourist agency. There was a 10-year plan developed several years ago that should be updated for this key sector of the region.

• Land use and land development needs attention. A revitalized Pennsylvania State Planning Board needs to be worked on to help direct a land use pattern that could, perhaps, use Oregon as a model.

• What are the industries of the future that need attention inside the region? Will they be like the natural gas trends or gaming trends that have caught hold? Some effort should be undertaken to examine what can be best suited for regional economic development in coming years, in addition to biotechnology and other current ones.

• A new fiscal examination of local and county governments should be developed so that the issue facing these entities can be addressed more fully. This includes pension plans, debt issues and other elements that require perhaps a new approach.

• Regional governance needs to be examined as a tool for improving the delivery of services to residents and families in the region.

Howard J. Grossman is the former executive director of EDCNP, now NEPA Alliance. Email him at GrossmanHJ@aol.com