Puleo

By Larry Puleo

There are lots of small things you can and should do to build stronger and more productive relationships within your team.

I know this sounds unimaginative, but when was the last time you thanked someone for a job well done or asked your team members how they feel about their jobs?

I am amazed when I call someone or stop by their desk to thank them for their contribution to the team I usually get the following response, “I’ve been here 12 years and no one has ever thanked me for doing anything.” Sad, but true.

Team blending and building is an ongoing process, not a one-time event. At the outset of each project I meet one-on-one with each team member for a half hour just to get to know them better. What do they do for fun? How’s their family doing? What’s your commute like? Do you like sports, cooking or gardening? Each response provides insight and it never fails, they ask me the same questions in return.

Subsequent to the “get to know you better” meeting, get out and walk the talk and ask your team some questions to build and blend.

• Do you see how you fit in with this initiative?

• How was your weekend?

• What are the aspects of your work that you like most?

• What would you like to learn as a member of this project?

• What are your aspirations and how can this project further your development?

Create a great project experience

I ask each team member what will make this project a good experience for them. Here’s some feedback I usually get and my approach to meet their needs:

• Task variety, something outside my usual role.

To accomplish this I look for a component of the project that a team member can lead.

• Workplace friendships.

I encourage and support this by having lunch meetings and facilitating meetings with small groups of team members

• Fair procedures.

I set expectations by communicating project ground rules, behaviors that are expected and the escalation process so there are no surprises. Allow team members to participate in planning so they feel ownership of the initiative.

• A balance between how much effort workers put it and the rewards they receive.

We establish milestones with the sponsor and if we hit them we have small celebrations. Low cost but effective.

• A certain level of autonomy and control for employees to work unsupervised.

Allow flexibility around work day hours and remote work.

It’s important to know what’s important to your team and it’s not just financial rewards. Team members want meaningful work that makes use of their talents and interests. During a project team members play follow-ship and leadership roles so as a PM you can provide opportunities for recognition and leadership.

As a project manager you are not in a position to offer promotions, new titles or compensation. But you can ask; what would they like to do more of? What would make their jobs more interesting?

• Communicate the bigger picture.

This should be something every project manager should do from the kickoff meeting onwards. Employees look to team leaders to remind them why their work is important and how it fits in the bigger picture, and to create excitement about what the company is doing. Remember we are implementing positive change to move the company forward.

There’s no quick way to achieve this. It’s your job to align business values and goals for employees. Focus on results and the benefits realized. Find ways to make people feel like their work has an impact on the overall business, such as keeping them in the loop on what happens next for a project they’ve completed or having someone from the executive team personally meet with them to acknowledge their work and how it has helped the organization reduce costs, generate more customers, stay compliant or increased revenue.

• Credibility is the foundation.

Team members must be able, above all else, to believe in the project leader. For them to willingly follow someone else they must believe that the leader’s word can be trusted, that he/she is passionate and enthusiastic about the work and that he/she has the knowledge and skill to lead.

Larry Puleo a certified project manager (PMP) is president of MLP Consultants, LLC which helps companies execute their strategies. Contact him at lpuleo@mlpconsultants.com or visit www.mlpconsultants.com.