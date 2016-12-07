Article Tools Font size – + Share This

By Howard Grossman, AICP

There are many business strategies, but not all are regional in scale. There is a need to separate those that can fit clearly into a region such as the Pocono-Northeast and those that are designed for smaller geographic settings. The strategy that has made significant sense for this region for close to three decades is the enterprise development program that helps existing businesses and industries to receive loan financing, procurement opportunities, exporting of products and services and other techniques that are important factors for adding jobs, increasing income and enabling these companies to remain stable and eventually expand.

Profit margins are key aspects of this strategy, but the powerful influence which this concept employs is enhancing development growth by supporting those businesses that have already become critical to the regional economy. This strategy has proven successful and as far back as the Clinton administration was suggested as a national movement for improving the economy.

It still forms the framework by which the economy of the region has a strong emphasis on community development and the ability of the region to compete economically among all of the regions of the nation, but it is not the only way that strategies can become important to the future of the region.

Another strategy is the global implications of this region and how it interacts for the benefit of competition world-wide. Exporting is part of this dimension, but that is only a section of what can be accomplished. Every community in the region should adopt a sister city overseas, much like the eastern portion of the Commonwealth as well as the western sector have adopted a partner relationship with a state in Brazil.

In this area, the partner state is Bahia, a huge region on the northeastern bay of Brazil. It is part of the Partners of the America program, which started as a governmental Alliance for Progress partnership under JFK and then became a nonprofit corporation where almost every state in the nation has a partner state in either South America, Central America or the Caribbean.

More attention should be placed by this region on how this type of partnership can expand and include sister cities as well through the national organization, Sister City International. The ability of the region to compete internationally means that regional emphasis should extend to higher educational institutions, the private business sector and governmental activities, the latter of which was extended to Bahia through the former Economic Development Council of Northeastern Pennsylvania( EDCNP), now called NEPA Alliance.

Global focusing is a necessary function that should become a major economic strategy, using all skills that can be added to a world-wide view of economic activity. Since colleges frequently have relationships to other nations and have an increasing number of foreign students, this aspect can become a critical portion of a global regional strategy.

Another strategy relates to startup businesses that can be a major contributor to the economy. since small businesses are really the most important element of how the economy operates. More start ups and encouraging how these can be successful across the region, would add jobs, increase income and assist in meeting the various types of businesses that are needed throughout the region. An inventory of need should be undertaken to show what may become startup firms and a plan developed to help implement this strategy. To the extent that start ups can be successful, then the strategy becomes a key element for growth.

Many small businesses do not succeed, and that is why a specific regional plan can and should be prepared that causes startups to be a valid focal point for the future. In this way, the region can be a leader in this function and perhaps serve as a model for other regions of the nation.

Another strategy deals with furthering the manufacturing community. Whereas, this sector seems to weigh toward outsourcing, a region that once had a structured set of manufacturing firms, and still has many, decides to attempt to attract such firms as well as the many distribution and warehousing companies that have come to the region.

The Northeastern Pennsylvania industrial Resource Center can enable this, along with other entities. A specific plan should be prepared to allow this strategy to become a major economic development force and showcase how and in what manner it can be implemented.

Howard J. Grossman is the former executive director of EDCNP, now NEPA Alliance. Email him at GrossmanHJ@aol.com