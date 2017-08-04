Sustainable leadership and supply chains: breaking down silos.

Nominate a Top Woman in Business. Click here. Nominate an NEPA business professional under 40. Click here.

Read the Latest E-Edition

Photo: N/A, License: N/A

20 Under 40: JenniferDessoye

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:17 11:10:02

Dr. Jennifer Dessoye is assistant professor of occupational therapy at Misericordia University and owner of Bright Beginnings Early Learning Academy (BBELA). Discontent with the early education curriculum and understanding of human development and neurolo (read more)

20 Under 40: Amy Hlavaty Belcher

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:09 13:55:46

Amy Hlavaty Belcher, 39, owner and artistic director of Abrabesque Academy of Dancing, believes that for those who have been given much, much is expected. “I just try hard to do my best,” she said. I have been blessed with many opportunities and many gift (read more)

20 Under 40: Christopher Hetro

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:14 11:21:35

Chris Hetro, 33, works hard and plays hard. “A strong work ethic is important, but finding balance outside of work is important because life is too short and you need to enjoy it,” he explained. As an electrical engineer and project manager at Borton-Laws (read more)

20 Under 40: C. David Pedri

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:14 15:19:17

For attorney C. David Pedri, 37, it’s all about a combination of qualities that contribute to success. “My philosophy is simple: be open and honest, treat people the way you would want to be treated, with respect, and work hard to attain your dreams. The (read more)

20 Under 40: Ed Frable

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:09 11:13:04

Ed Frable, 28, believes “if I work hard and stick to my word, good things will happen. My crew will not be deterred. We will re-evaluate our game plan and not give up until the job is complete,” explained Frable, the owner/operator of Ed Frable Constructi (read more)

20 Under 40: William H. Bender II

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:16 13:11:08

William H. Bender II, CFP, CIMA, CRPC, loves what he does. “I’m lucky. I come to work every day excited to help the people and institutions we work with,” explained Bender, 34, first vice president at Bender Wealth Management Group, Merrill Lynch. The fam (read more)

20 Under 40: Angelo Venditti

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:14 16:09:11

Angelo Venditti, 38, heard a call to the helping professions early on. Geisinger Northeast’s chief nursing officer answer was to volunteer for his local fire company. After high school, he became a paramedic, then enrolled in nursing school. Three years a (read more)

20 Under 40: Donald Mammano

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:17 12:38:37

At 20, Donald Mammano began his own company, while attending the University of Scranton. Mammano, now 33, and president of DFM Properties, recalls, as a youngster, holding a flashlight while his father fixed the kitchen sink. “From that point on I was fas (read more)

20 Under 40: William J. Fennie III

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:15 09:50:19

William J. Fennie III, 27, is always knocking on the proverbial door, because he knows one day, one will open. As an investment specialist with Integrated Capital Management (iCM) he cannot take “no” for an answer. “I make cold calls every day to invite f (read more)

20 Under 40: Marcus Magyar

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:14 13:25:24

As an advisor at CAPTRUST Financial Advisors, Marcus N. Magyar, CFP, 30, provides comprehensive wealth management and investment portfolio services to business owners, executives, families and high-net worth individuals. His multi-disciplinary team of pro (read more)

20 Under 40: Heather Davis

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:10 13:34:44

Heather M. Davis, 33, director of marketing and communication, is responsible for creating, overseeing and implementing a strategic marketing and comprehensive communications plan for The Commonwealth Medical College (TCMC). She is also responsible for pr (read more)

20 Under 40: Alexandria Duffney

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:14 14:24:50

Alexandria Duffney, 30, is competitive by nature and loves a good challenge. These qualities have led her to her position as associate director of graduate admission at Wilkes University. Here she works with prospective students interested in enrolling in (read more)

20 Under 40: John Culkin

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:07 17:18:26

John Culkin’s tenets inform: “Less haste equal more speed; the same boiling water that softens the potato hardens the egg, it is all about what you are made of, not the circumstances surrounding you; and don’t ask someone to walk a mile in your shoes, bef (read more)

20 Under 40: Conor O'Brien

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:14 17:19:58

“What could be worse than getting to the end of your life and realizing you hadn’t lived it,” mused Conor O’Brien.” As co-founder and executive director of the Scranton Fringe Festival, O’Brien, 25, is responsible for leading the development of the overal (read more)

20 Under 40: Jessica Siegfried

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:10 14:12:08

Jessica Siegfried, 38, is senior designer with BlackOut Design Inc., where she is responsible for all creative design at the full-service agency, from traditional branding and print to collateral and front end web design. “I’ve always had an interest in t (read more)

20 Under 40: David Johns

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:08 10:15:37

David Johns’ career path has been shaped by his diverse experiences. As director of structural engineering at Greenman-Pedersen Inc., Moosic, Johns, 39, ensures that his engineering and consultant teams provide clients with their best effort. “We complete (read more)

20 Under 40: Robyn Jones

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:14 12:41:32

Robyn Jones, 38, president of ReferLocal LLC, has learned just as many lessons from her business successes as she’s had from her failures — and she believes it’s important to share that knowledge with her employees. After graduating from American Universi (read more)

20 Under 40: Nisha Arora

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:14 10:02:06

Nisha Arora, 36, tries to be the best version of herself every day. As general counsel for ERA One Source Realty Inc., she realized she cannot control other’s behavior so “I try to focus on myself and how I can be better,” she explained. Arora’s responsib (read more)

20 Under 40: Justin Sandy

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:10 14:59:27

Starting at a young age in Hazleton, Justin C. Sandy, 33, found a passion for running. He became a member then a coach for Misericordia University’s cross country and track and field programs. “It was at Misericordia that I also garnered the profound sati (read more)

20 Under 40: Dr. Ariane Conaboy

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:16 09:38:07

As a doctor of internal medicine at Physicians Health Alliance, Dr. Ariane M. Conaboy, 34, realizes the importance of human life and how fragile it can be at times. Conaboy graduated from Scranton Prep and the University of Scranton with a double major in (read more)

Find us on Facebook!

Photo: N/A, License: N/A

"Like" us on Facebook for all of the latest news! (read more)

Follow us on Twitter!

Photo: N/A, License: N/A

Follow us for constant updates! (read more)

Photo: Jason Farmer, License: N/A, Created: 2017:08:18 16:19:45

Carbondale's newest pizza shop sets national record

CARBONDALE — It was only 4 p.m., a little early for a dinner rush, but the pickup line at Carbondale’s newest pizza place was already eight customers deep. (read more)

Cheryl Scandale_Murnin / Published: August 4, 2017

Article Tools

Font size
+
Share This
EmailFacebookTwitter

Photo: N/A, License: N/A

Scandale-Murnin

By Cheryl Scandale-Murnin, LEED AP

Think for a moment about how much material, information and money moves through the average supply chain between the initial source and the end user. Let’s also think about how many individuals or organizations handle the same product or service as it travels from one end of the chain to the other. Supply chains of even the smallest companies have a global footprint, and the impact it can have when it makes the commitment to applying sustainability to its supply chain can be significant. It reduces redundancies, streamlines the process, and increases end-to-end transparency, breaking down organizational silos. It is smart business.

Sustainability and green design is synonymous with high performance buildings in the built environment, but what exactly is a sustainable, high performance business supply chain? Li & Fung, Limited, a global supply chain management company suggests that a one-day improvement in their supply chain velocity nets as much as $60 million in their pocket. That’s high performance.

The average company can do much to increase its own performance but the commitment to do so must be at the most senior level of policy and decision makers. Some companies may find this evolution disruptive, but if companies do not evolve or disrupt themselves, they will be disrupted by the competition. Some companies hesitate to stay current because of the expense, but the competition is staying current buy using business intelligence and artificial intelligence tools, and will leverage that hesitation to gain a competitive advantage.

First and foremost, establish a corporate sustainability program. Research other companies. Every publically owned company has a great one on their website. Conduct an in-house assessment to identify where the company is on its sustainability journey. This is usually when a business grows up beyond the excitement felt by changing out old light bulbs for high efficiency ones. Next, develop realistic supply chain goals for the next one to five years and be sure these goals are aligned around the business’ core strategies. Any disconnect at this point in the process will ensure disaster. Focus on something attainable such as waste reduction by the business and all its venders, or increased cost savings per quarter, or reduced energy consumption by the business and all vendors. Perhaps improve fleet efficiency by a set percentage, or support human rights issues by avoiding sweat shops in emerging markets as a source for final products or raw materials. Communicate among all stakeholders, i.e., staff, vendors, investors, etc., the intention of your new policy and implement it fully; gain their buy-in. Review your progress in a well-defined way and pre-scheduled time table. It is only through complete implementation and review that problems and successes can be identified, and refinements deployed.

Lastly, make your supply chain tamper proof and encrypted. Invest in a data analytics-driven, automated supply chain tool that is smarter than your smart phone. Artificial intelligence has become commonplace in the robotic manufacturing process; it is finding its way into health care and has a strong foothold in supply chain management tools because of the volume and velocity of information, communication and currency that travels in both directions end-to-end. Increased visibility, the elimination of frictions between participants and traceability are pivotal in the tracking of sustainable characteristics and mid-chain policies. It allows data collection to effect decisions in real time and so cyber security is a very important consideration in the reduction of delays and fraud.

Businesses, in order to be truly sustainable, must innovate or become irrelevant. The traditional supply chain that buries vital information in silos, that does not consider the emissions and financial impact of redundant handling or transportation, or that places data as an obstacle rather that an intuitive decision-making tool, looks for yesterday’s answers. Positive environmental impacts, increased efficiency, increased profit and increased end-to-end visibility, on the other hand, are all components that help to find tomorrow’s business answers.

Cheryl Scandale-Murnin, LEED AP, is an adjunct faculty member in the School of Business and Global Innovation at Marywood University. As a LEED AP, she is an Accredited Professional in Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design, demonstrating a high level of professional expertise in issues of sustainability. She served both as a former V.P. of the Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce and member of the Small Business Advisory Board of the Greater Philadelphia Chamber of Commerce.

We welcome user discussion on our site, under the following guidelines:

To comment you must first create a profile and sign-in with a verified DISQUS account or social network ID. Sign up here.

Comments in violation of the rules will be denied, and repeat violators will be banned. Please help police the community by flagging offensive comments for our moderators to review. By posting a comment, you agree to our full terms and conditions. Click here to read terms and conditions.