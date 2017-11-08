The Atlantic focus

Nominate a Top Woman in Business. Click here. Nominate an NEPA business professional under 40. Click here.

Read the Latest E-Edition

Photo: N/A, License: N/A

20 Under 40: JenniferDessoye

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:17 11:10:02

Dr. Jennifer Dessoye is assistant professor of occupational therapy at Misericordia University and owner of Bright Beginnings Early Learning Academy (BBELA). Discontent with the early education curriculum and understanding of human development and neurolo (read more)

20 Under 40: Amy Hlavaty Belcher

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:09 13:55:46

Amy Hlavaty Belcher, 39, owner and artistic director of Abrabesque Academy of Dancing, believes that for those who have been given much, much is expected. “I just try hard to do my best,” she said. I have been blessed with many opportunities and many gift (read more)

20 Under 40: Christopher Hetro

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:14 11:21:35

Chris Hetro, 33, works hard and plays hard. “A strong work ethic is important, but finding balance outside of work is important because life is too short and you need to enjoy it,” he explained. As an electrical engineer and project manager at Borton-Laws (read more)

20 Under 40: C. David Pedri

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:14 15:19:17

For attorney C. David Pedri, 37, it’s all about a combination of qualities that contribute to success. “My philosophy is simple: be open and honest, treat people the way you would want to be treated, with respect, and work hard to attain your dreams. The (read more)

20 Under 40: Ed Frable

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:09 11:13:04

Ed Frable, 28, believes “if I work hard and stick to my word, good things will happen. My crew will not be deterred. We will re-evaluate our game plan and not give up until the job is complete,” explained Frable, the owner/operator of Ed Frable Constructi (read more)

20 Under 40: William H. Bender II

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:16 13:11:08

William H. Bender II, CFP, CIMA, CRPC, loves what he does. “I’m lucky. I come to work every day excited to help the people and institutions we work with,” explained Bender, 34, first vice president at Bender Wealth Management Group, Merrill Lynch. The fam (read more)

20 Under 40: Angelo Venditti

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:14 16:09:11

Angelo Venditti, 38, heard a call to the helping professions early on. Geisinger Northeast’s chief nursing officer answer was to volunteer for his local fire company. After high school, he became a paramedic, then enrolled in nursing school. Three years a (read more)

20 Under 40: Donald Mammano

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:17 12:38:37

At 20, Donald Mammano began his own company, while attending the University of Scranton. Mammano, now 33, and president of DFM Properties, recalls, as a youngster, holding a flashlight while his father fixed the kitchen sink. “From that point on I was fas (read more)

20 Under 40: William J. Fennie III

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:15 09:50:19

William J. Fennie III, 27, is always knocking on the proverbial door, because he knows one day, one will open. As an investment specialist with Integrated Capital Management (iCM) he cannot take “no” for an answer. “I make cold calls every day to invite f (read more)

20 Under 40: Marcus Magyar

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:14 13:25:24

As an advisor at CAPTRUST Financial Advisors, Marcus N. Magyar, CFP, 30, provides comprehensive wealth management and investment portfolio services to business owners, executives, families and high-net worth individuals. His multi-disciplinary team of pro (read more)

20 Under 40: Heather Davis

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:10 13:34:44

Heather M. Davis, 33, director of marketing and communication, is responsible for creating, overseeing and implementing a strategic marketing and comprehensive communications plan for The Commonwealth Medical College (TCMC). She is also responsible for pr (read more)

20 Under 40: Alexandria Duffney

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:14 14:24:50

Alexandria Duffney, 30, is competitive by nature and loves a good challenge. These qualities have led her to her position as associate director of graduate admission at Wilkes University. Here she works with prospective students interested in enrolling in (read more)

20 Under 40: John Culkin

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:07 17:18:26

John Culkin’s tenets inform: “Less haste equal more speed; the same boiling water that softens the potato hardens the egg, it is all about what you are made of, not the circumstances surrounding you; and don’t ask someone to walk a mile in your shoes, bef (read more)

20 Under 40: Conor O'Brien

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:14 17:19:58

“What could be worse than getting to the end of your life and realizing you hadn’t lived it,” mused Conor O’Brien.” As co-founder and executive director of the Scranton Fringe Festival, O’Brien, 25, is responsible for leading the development of the overal (read more)

20 Under 40: Jessica Siegfried

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:10 14:12:08

Jessica Siegfried, 38, is senior designer with BlackOut Design Inc., where she is responsible for all creative design at the full-service agency, from traditional branding and print to collateral and front end web design. “I’ve always had an interest in t (read more)

20 Under 40: David Johns

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:08 10:15:37

David Johns’ career path has been shaped by his diverse experiences. As director of structural engineering at Greenman-Pedersen Inc., Moosic, Johns, 39, ensures that his engineering and consultant teams provide clients with their best effort. “We complete (read more)

20 Under 40: Robyn Jones

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:14 12:41:32

Robyn Jones, 38, president of ReferLocal LLC, has learned just as many lessons from her business successes as she’s had from her failures — and she believes it’s important to share that knowledge with her employees. After graduating from American Universi (read more)

20 Under 40: Nisha Arora

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:14 10:02:06

Nisha Arora, 36, tries to be the best version of herself every day. As general counsel for ERA One Source Realty Inc., she realized she cannot control other’s behavior so “I try to focus on myself and how I can be better,” she explained. Arora’s responsib (read more)

20 Under 40: Justin Sandy

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:10 14:59:27

Starting at a young age in Hazleton, Justin C. Sandy, 33, found a passion for running. He became a member then a coach for Misericordia University’s cross country and track and field programs. “It was at Misericordia that I also garnered the profound sati (read more)

20 Under 40: Dr. Ariane Conaboy

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:16 09:38:07

As a doctor of internal medicine at Physicians Health Alliance, Dr. Ariane M. Conaboy, 34, realizes the importance of human life and how fragile it can be at times. Conaboy graduated from Scranton Prep and the University of Scranton with a double major in (read more)

Find us on Facebook!

Photo: N/A, License: N/A

"Like" us on Facebook for all of the latest news! (read more)

Follow us on Twitter!

Photo: N/A, License: N/A

Follow us for constant updates! (read more)

Former Mohegan Sun casino head fined $60K

Bobby Soper, former president and chief executive officer of Downs Racing LP, operator of Mohegan Sun Pocono in Plains Twp., was fined $60,000 for failure to properly disclose various business interests. The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board approved the (read more)

Latest Business News

By Howard J. Grossman, AICP / Published: November 8, 2017

Article Tools

Font size
+
Share This
EmailFacebookTwitter

Photo: N/A, License: N/A

Grossman

By Howard J. Grossman, AICP

A book written in 2009 titled “ The Atlantic Century” by Kenneth Weisbrode, should be required reading in today’s controversial times about the European Union and the role and impact on regions such as the Pocono-Northeast.

This 470-page treatise talks about key figures during the height of post war Europe and the entire Atlantic discovery of America and the alliance with Europe through NATO and the European Recovery Plan, better known as the Marshall Plan. The opportunities which opened up for trade, for taking vital steps to help other nations rebuild, to accomplish reconstruction and allow allies and others to become deep trading allies is traced in this responsible book about the people who became well-known figures in recovery.

The four generations that have taken place since the end of World War II forged factors that have engaged the region and helped create “ the greatest regional economic comeback in the history of the United States.” While this statement is bold and creative, think of what the region was like in the 1950s and ’60s, and see what economic diversification has meant to regional economic life. While there have been ups and downs in the economy during these generations, the Pocono-Northeast has survived and been a major component for community growth and economic development. The Marshall Plan contributed to not only European recovery but also American economic improvement by the investment of funds overseas, thus building opportunities to enhance the business community of regions such as ours. During the time of the Marshall Plan, there was a prayer which was cited in the book and goes something like this:

“Our Uncle which art in America, Sam be thy name, Thy Navy come, thy will be done, in London as ’tis in Washington. Give us this day our Marshall aid, and forgive us our un-American activities, as we forgive you your American activities again. And lead us not into Socialism, but deliver us from Communism, for thine is our Kingdom, the Atom-power and the Tory, for ever and ever, G-men.”

Think of those days and years and what the nation went through with McCarthyism and other events and what we had to overcome to reach an economic destiny, that is as yet incomplete, but better than what the region faced in the years following 1945. The economic picture is yet to be fully implemented, and the issues currently being faced still makes economic development a No. 1 regional priority, and more attention needs to be placed upon exporting and importing of products and services, especially those relating to European countries, and now Asia and the remainder of the world. The global economy is an important element in nurturing the ability of this region to be competitive and have a strong capacity to overcome difficulties. One of the major needs is to have a national posture that is not constantly at odds with the leaders of world life, especially in nations found in western and eastern Europe. It is why books and policies discussed, such as “ The Atlantic Century,” need to be a reminder of history so that the mistakes of the past are not repeated and the positive assets of history can be replicated.

LOOKING AHEAD

To focus on this process, here are a few steps that can be taken in coming months and years in the region.

Coming out of World War II were regional business people who became heroes of regional recovery such as Tom Shelburne, Roy Morgan, Sandy Sutherland, Ernie Preate, Sr., Dr. Ed Dessen and others. These monumental leaders should never be forgotten and a history of their economic development contribution should be written and memorialized as a means of remembrance and creativity for this and future generations.

An Atlantic community of organizations within the region should be developed as a way to further economic performance that benefits this region and focuses on how to advance economic trading, business development and community enhancement. Such an entity would establish new approaches to this century and the years ahead in expanding all types of business opportunities.

In similar terms, an Asian consortium of organizations should be established so that the region can take advantage of economic activity between the Pocono-Northeast and the growing economy of Asia.

A regional diplomatic corps should be considered just as former Gov. William W. Scranton was a United Nations ambassador and became a leader in this field, current regional leaders should become involved in helping to train appropriate regional personnel in becoming part of the diplomacy factors which can be designed for participation in global events. Perhaps such training can be advanced by one or more higher education institutions inside the region.

Leaders such as Tom Friedman , should be invited to speak at regional assemblies, and help promote a global view of business development. Sandy Unger, who is a writer, educator and journalist from this region, could be asked to speak to groups inside the region. There are others who come from the region, have made it elsewhere, and should be invited to help develop some of these ideas.

Exporting and trading products and services was advanced by the then-Economic Development Council of Northeastern Pennsylvania (EDCNP), and now the NEPA Alliance, and this featured program should be a major focal point for accelerating these ideas and recommendations.

“The Atlantic Century” brings history and the future together, and the leadership of this region should always consider our historical background, how this fits into national perspectives, and develop creative aspects which focus on the ability of the region to utilize all appropriate elements, historical and current, for the benefit of regional economic advancement.

We welcome user discussion on our site, under the following guidelines:

To comment you must first create a profile and sign-in with a verified DISQUS account or social network ID. Sign up here.

Comments in violation of the rules will be denied, and repeat violators will be banned. Please help police the community by flagging offensive comments for our moderators to review. By posting a comment, you agree to our full terms and conditions. Click here to read terms and conditions.