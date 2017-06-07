The Keys to Successful Investment Management in a Volatile Economy

Article Tools Font size – + Share This

By William E. Evans, CTFA, Trust & Estate Manager, ESSA Bank & Trust

Within an uncertain political environment — and often volatile global economies — it may seem logical that investments should be constantly adjusted to “stay ahead of the action,” that one should “time the market” to get in or out at the right time, or that global stocks and bonds should be avoided. In reality, each of these strategies suffers from both a considerable level of shortsightedness and the exposure to unnecessary levels of risk. Regardless of what you may read about the effect of proposed legislation on the value of the dollar, what you may hear from a friend about a hot new tech stock that’s sure to deliver a huge return, or what your “gut” tells you to invest in next, there’s nothing better than a strategically designed portfolio setup to deliver long-term results.

Long-term benefits vs. quick-hit payoffs

A sound strategy is what truly differentiates investing from speculating. This is true regardless of political climate or current market performance. History has proven that markets are priced fairly and perform efficiently. Trying to speculate which stocks will outperform the market each year or predict future performance based on past results has proven itself a losing proposition. Today’s markets are so efficient that it is very difficult to “beat” the market, or even “time” the market. Instead, what makes more sense, and delivers significantly better long-term results, is a well-designed portfolio based on a comprehensive market-wide investment structure. Diversified across and within asset classes, industries, and securities, this portfolio should be built with a strategically designed mix of equities, bonds, and other global investments, all carefully weighted to match three things: your investment goals, your risk tolerance, and your investment time frame.

Variety = risk reduction

What are the benefits of this type of diversification? Comprehensive and diverse market coverage inherently manages risk. Quite simply, the more variety you have in your portfolio, the less chance there is of negative performance from one particular asset causing major harm to your portfolio. The inclusion of both stocks and bonds is another simple way to think about the benefits of diversification. Whether you are an aggressive or conservative investor, a selected balance of stocks and bonds, and even a small portion of short-term money market securities, is a great way to create a portfolio designed to your specific risk-reward tolerance. However, there is still the need to make informed, properly analyzed decisions. There is no one allocation approach that suits all investors; as indicated, your personal goals, tolerance for risk, and investment time frame all factor into your own strategic investment management mix.

Take the emotion out of investing

Another key to smart, profitable, long-term investment management is minimizing the emotional aspects of investing. Resist the urge to listen to a hot tip from a friend or co-worker. Don’t invest your money based on what you see on a TV show or YouTube video. Don’t try to time the market or predict its future. By making the commitment to a long-term investment management strategy based on science-based statistics, historical market data, and ongoing performance patterns, you can take the emotional pull of the “quick buck” out of your investment approach. With real-time worldwide information now available to anyone with a smartphone, and infinite investment possibilities, there is no one person who can successfully predict where the market is going, or when it is going there—no matter how smart or savvy they may be.

Two basic investment approaches

When it comes to setting up your investment portfolio, most asset management companies rely on either active management or passive investing (indexing). Active management attempts to beat the market through effective security selection and market timing. It also tries to undermine asset class exposure by keeping pace with the market’s most “promising” securities. This approach will generate higher fees for the investor, incur more trading costs, and create more tax consequences due to increased turnover. Passive investing, conversely, uses commercial benchmarks to define its investment strategy and accepts somewhat less than asset class returns as part of its approach. In turn, transaction costs and turnover are much lower and performance tracking is much higher.

The best of both active and passive investing

The ideal strategy for most investors, especially during times of market uncertainty, is a blend of both active and passive investing. A combination of these two approaches provides you the opportunity to benefit from comprehensive market coverage while remaining grounded in the efficiency of capital markets and capturing specific risk dimensions identified by performance pattern research and analysis. Furthermore, by pulling from the benefits of both active and passive investing, an asset management company can minimize transaction costs and enhance returns through carefully engineered trading. This science-based method of structuring investments and designing portfolios allows the pursuit of value, the lowering of expense ratios, and the enhancement of return — the number-one priority when it comes to investing your money.