What David Bowie can teach us about leadership

Nominate a Top Woman in Business. Click here. Nominate an NEPA business professional under 40. Click here.

Read the Latest E-Edition

Photo: N/A, License: N/A

20 Under 40: JenniferDessoye

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:17 11:10:02

Dr. Jennifer Dessoye is assistant professor of occupational therapy at Misericordia University and owner of Bright Beginnings Early Learning Academy (BBELA). Discontent with the early education curriculum and understanding of human development and neurolo (read more)

20 Under 40: Amy Hlavaty Belcher

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:09 13:55:46

Amy Hlavaty Belcher, 39, owner and artistic director of Abrabesque Academy of Dancing, believes that for those who have been given much, much is expected. “I just try hard to do my best,” she said. I have been blessed with many opportunities and many gift (read more)

20 Under 40: Christopher Hetro

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:14 11:21:35

Chris Hetro, 33, works hard and plays hard. “A strong work ethic is important, but finding balance outside of work is important because life is too short and you need to enjoy it,” he explained. As an electrical engineer and project manager at Borton-Laws (read more)

20 Under 40: C. David Pedri

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:14 15:19:17

For attorney C. David Pedri, 37, it’s all about a combination of qualities that contribute to success. “My philosophy is simple: be open and honest, treat people the way you would want to be treated, with respect, and work hard to attain your dreams. The (read more)

20 Under 40: Ed Frable

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:09 11:13:04

Ed Frable, 28, believes “if I work hard and stick to my word, good things will happen. My crew will not be deterred. We will re-evaluate our game plan and not give up until the job is complete,” explained Frable, the owner/operator of Ed Frable Constructi (read more)

20 Under 40: William H. Bender II

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:16 13:11:08

William H. Bender II, CFP, CIMA, CRPC, loves what he does. “I’m lucky. I come to work every day excited to help the people and institutions we work with,” explained Bender, 34, first vice president at Bender Wealth Management Group, Merrill Lynch. The fam (read more)

20 Under 40: Angelo Venditti

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:14 16:09:11

Angelo Venditti, 38, heard a call to the helping professions early on. Geisinger Northeast’s chief nursing officer answer was to volunteer for his local fire company. After high school, he became a paramedic, then enrolled in nursing school. Three years a (read more)

20 Under 40: Donald Mammano

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:17 12:38:37

At 20, Donald Mammano began his own company, while attending the University of Scranton. Mammano, now 33, and president of DFM Properties, recalls, as a youngster, holding a flashlight while his father fixed the kitchen sink. “From that point on I was fas (read more)

20 Under 40: William J. Fennie III

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:15 09:50:19

William J. Fennie III, 27, is always knocking on the proverbial door, because he knows one day, one will open. As an investment specialist with Integrated Capital Management (iCM) he cannot take “no” for an answer. “I make cold calls every day to invite f (read more)

20 Under 40: Marcus Magyar

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:14 13:25:24

As an advisor at CAPTRUST Financial Advisors, Marcus N. Magyar, CFP, 30, provides comprehensive wealth management and investment portfolio services to business owners, executives, families and high-net worth individuals. His multi-disciplinary team of pro (read more)

20 Under 40: Heather Davis

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:10 13:34:44

Heather M. Davis, 33, director of marketing and communication, is responsible for creating, overseeing and implementing a strategic marketing and comprehensive communications plan for The Commonwealth Medical College (TCMC). She is also responsible for pr (read more)

20 Under 40: Alexandria Duffney

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:14 14:24:50

Alexandria Duffney, 30, is competitive by nature and loves a good challenge. These qualities have led her to her position as associate director of graduate admission at Wilkes University. Here she works with prospective students interested in enrolling in (read more)

20 Under 40: John Culkin

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:07 17:18:26

John Culkin’s tenets inform: “Less haste equal more speed; the same boiling water that softens the potato hardens the egg, it is all about what you are made of, not the circumstances surrounding you; and don’t ask someone to walk a mile in your shoes, bef (read more)

20 Under 40: Conor O'Brien

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:14 17:19:58

“What could be worse than getting to the end of your life and realizing you hadn’t lived it,” mused Conor O’Brien.” As co-founder and executive director of the Scranton Fringe Festival, O’Brien, 25, is responsible for leading the development of the overal (read more)

20 Under 40: Jessica Siegfried

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:10 14:12:08

Jessica Siegfried, 38, is senior designer with BlackOut Design Inc., where she is responsible for all creative design at the full-service agency, from traditional branding and print to collateral and front end web design. “I’ve always had an interest in t (read more)

20 Under 40: David Johns

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:08 10:15:37

David Johns’ career path has been shaped by his diverse experiences. As director of structural engineering at Greenman-Pedersen Inc., Moosic, Johns, 39, ensures that his engineering and consultant teams provide clients with their best effort. “We complete (read more)

20 Under 40: Robyn Jones

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:14 12:41:32

Robyn Jones, 38, president of ReferLocal LLC, has learned just as many lessons from her business successes as she’s had from her failures — and she believes it’s important to share that knowledge with her employees. After graduating from American Universi (read more)

20 Under 40: Nisha Arora

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:14 10:02:06

Nisha Arora, 36, tries to be the best version of herself every day. As general counsel for ERA One Source Realty Inc., she realized she cannot control other’s behavior so “I try to focus on myself and how I can be better,” she explained. Arora’s responsib (read more)

20 Under 40: Justin Sandy

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:10 14:59:27

Starting at a young age in Hazleton, Justin C. Sandy, 33, found a passion for running. He became a member then a coach for Misericordia University’s cross country and track and field programs. “It was at Misericordia that I also garnered the profound sati (read more)

20 Under 40: Dr. Ariane Conaboy

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:16 09:38:07

As a doctor of internal medicine at Physicians Health Alliance, Dr. Ariane M. Conaboy, 34, realizes the importance of human life and how fragile it can be at times. Conaboy graduated from Scranton Prep and the University of Scranton with a double major in (read more)

Find us on Facebook!

Photo: N/A, License: N/A

"Like" us on Facebook for all of the latest news! (read more)

Follow us on Twitter!

Photo: N/A, License: N/A

Follow us for constant updates! (read more)

Former Mohegan Sun casino head fined $60K

Bobby Soper, former president and chief executive officer of Downs Racing LP, operator of Mohegan Sun Pocono in Plains Twp., was fined $60,000 for failure to properly disclose various business interests. The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board approved the (read more)

Latest Business News

Biagio "Bill" Sciacca / Published: November 8, 2017

Article Tools

Font size
+
Share This
EmailFacebookTwitter

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2014:09:15 08:41:20

Sciacca

By Biagio W. “Bill” Sciacca, Ph.D.

Most classic rock songs have the same philosophy behind their engineering mix. Picture an ocean or body of water during the storm. At the very bottom you have this general murkiness which doesn’t really change because of the weather, but actually, doesn’t really change because of anything. You then have the body of water itself, containing rip tides, back currents and a general state of natural unruliness. On the very top, are the whitecaps; the waves.

Most classic rock mixes have that philosophy. The very bottom, tends to be your bass and drums which lay the underlying heartbeat of the song. Above that are the guitars and keyboards, where most instrumental expression occurs. And on the very top, the whitecaps tend to be the vocals.

In April 1973 with the release of the “Aladdin Sane” album, David Bowie tried to change that. The first song on that album, “Watch That Man,” elevated the bass and drums and devolved the vocals, making the vocals sound like another instrument. If you listen closely to the song, what you will hear is a sonic journey of homogenous sounds where no specific instrument, or vocal range is highlighted. David Bowie, being a master of his craft even at a very young age, pulled this off nicely.

Keep in mind, Bowie did not try to elevate the stature of the bass or the drums as instruments, nor degrade the value of the vocals, but intended to make all the various parts of his fine ensemble sound the same. The process was a brilliant representation of creativity and originality.

I believe that process of homogenization of sounds that worked so well for Bowie can work in leadership as well as rock sound engineering.

Let me explain.

When most people think of leaders, they think of the smiling, well-groomed, charismatic individual who has the ability to inspire and motivate (the white caps). What we don’t see directly underneath that motivational façade, is the daily application of intense mental effort necessary to project that image (the general body of water). Below that mental effort is the day-to-day hard work that is required for a position of leadership (the bottom of the body of water).

Most individuals will separate the tasks of being charismatic, intense mental effort and hard work. While I am not suggesting that that is not relevant or true, may I suggest that perhaps David Bowie’s philosophy on “Watch That Man” might be a possibility for some leaders in some situations.

What if a situation arose in which we can blend hard work (bass and drums), intense mental effort (guitar and keyboards), and our own personal charismatic style (vocals) in such a way that the entire process of leadership and, more importantly, communicating the message that the role of leadership implies, is positive, compelling and motivational?

This process of homogenization of leadership efforts requires some forethought. But if executed correctly can come across as effortless.

I believe Steve Jobs was an example of this effortless execution of leadership through the homogenization process.

He was an extremely hard worker, a mentally intense individual, and a charismatic speaker in the fields he felt qualified to speak in. You knew just from listening to him that all the above, in terms of hard work, mental intensity and preparation were present, but he came across smooth and unproblematic.

Could he, in fact, have been a student of the homogenization process of leadership? Perhaps.

So how can you incorporate this process of hard work, mental intensity and charisma into a unified whole?

Here are a few things to think about:

1. Any strength overused becomes a weakness. If you are naturally charismatic and that is the only arrow in your quiver, you will be perceived as hollow. If you gravitate toward mental intensity and that is your primary focus, you will be viewed as a brain with no teeth. If hard work is your modus operandi and all you do is grind, grind, grind, you will be viewed as a slave driver and a taskmaster.

2. Think about your outcome before you start. You may find that one of the three areas requires more emphasis than another based upon what you are trying to accomplish.

3. Don’t be afraid to ask for assistance. Even the most seasoned executive needs to have his or her assumptions questioned and the conclusions reality tested. This is not evidence of weakness; rather, it shows strong character and great judgment.

I wish Steve Jobs were alive today. I am sure he would find the correlation of David Bowie and leadership to be amusing. Frankly, as I was listening to “Watch That Man” on the classic vinyl satellite radio station, I, myself, found it amusing.

It actually got me thinking that perhaps leadership principles can be found in manifold venues. Whether the insight is relevant, its exploration is priceless.

Please send your comments…

We welcome user discussion on our site, under the following guidelines:

To comment you must first create a profile and sign-in with a verified DISQUS account or social network ID. Sign up here.

Comments in violation of the rules will be denied, and repeat violators will be banned. Please help police the community by flagging offensive comments for our moderators to review. By posting a comment, you agree to our full terms and conditions. Click here to read terms and conditions.