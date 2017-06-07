What Happened to the Federal Government

Photo: N/A, License: N/A

For the Record

Howard J. Grossman / Published: June 7, 2017

Photo: N/A, License: N/A

Grossman

Photo: N/A, License: N/A

Grossman

By Howard J. Grossman, AICP

 

What used to be sources of funding to help advance economic development as witnessed by the Pocono-Northeast has dried up so that congressmen cannot bring home “ the bacon” to assist in the same fashion that once was a main role they played. Much of the economic comeback of this region occurred on the backs of what some called a waste, but in this region called hope and strong economic progress. When Congressmen Flood and McDade were in their heyday and had 35 or so years of elected federal experience, the story was quite different. Even after that, Congressman Kanjorski served 26 years and brought big money into the region. These types of projects meant the difference between stagnation and true economic progress. It was a time for many industrial parks to be developed on old culm banks and other type of anthracite land that was degraded and not very useful until federal and state monies entered the picture. What was called wasteful elsewhere was a lifesaver in the region, with new industry coming in and new jobs being created. This was true even in the days of warehousing and distribution centers which became a high point for economic development and to some extent still is, as typified by CenterPoint in the Greater Pittston Area.

The region needs to develop a special fund that can be called upon for economic development purposes, and perhaps a bond issue could be created, based upon a way to pay back the bonds over a specified period of time. Such a move might be an important step toward a new beginning for organizing such a fund. In some respects, the Land Bank organization that has been started in Greater Pittston is a move in that direction to help overcome deteriorated properties. In any event, some new thinking needs to be established to find resources that otherwise are missing from today’s economic environment. This approach needs the best thinking of leaders in the region, those who helped create the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority, those who were congressmen and no longer serve in that capacity, and those who have replaced these past leaders and are important players in Congress or the state legislature today. Perhaps, bringing them together in a room irrespective of party affiliation would be a step toward developing some fresh and innovative ideas.

In the Greater Hazleton region, a book was written about the way that area has economically grown under the leadership of Ed Dessen and Joe Yenchko and Keven O’Donnell, and their experiences have been a boon to the rebirth of that community area. In today’s society, native citizens such as Joe Madden, the manager of the world champion Chicago Cubs, have stepped up to the plate and strongly assisted in a social restoration system. People like that should be called upon to enhance the economy in a world that has become a globalization event unlike any seen in past history. To activate a new focus, here are a few ideas.

Utilize the many higher educational institutions more effectively and collaboratively than previously to bring their skills together for the benefit of the regional economy.

Establish a collaboration of all regional and county development agencies as well as marketing entities to focus on a regional approach to economic development.

Restore a federal program of funding economic development projects for the benefit of the region. What is waste elsewhere is economic development here in this region.

Create a regional think tank that can organize some new and creative approaches to the regional economy and develop ways to enhance economic development.

Develop new programs at the state level that can perhaps replace the loss of federal assistance. At the very least, begin to think that way and have regional experts instill new ideas that will mean ways to focus on this subject.

Create an infrastructure task force regionally to think through ways to advance this need throughout the region and come up with fresh thoughts regarding how to make his occur in the near term.

Bring together an assembly of all governments in the region and enable that group to evaluate ways to meet the needs of governments and serve as an advocacy group in coming months.

Develop a similar approach to what was once done in Allegheny County many years ago for a regional asset district with a one percent sales tax and which has funded cultural, sports, libraries and other projects in that county and could be adapted in this region.

To achieve a better understanding of what was once a major role by the federal government and what can be accomplished through a role for the state and local governments with a role or the private sector as well, these and other measures should be considered. In this way, the restoration of what was successful in the past can at least be considered along with other techniques that will help improve economic development in coming years inside this region. The basis for this is past success and making this region experience “ the greatest regional economic comeback in the history of the United States.”

 

Howard J. Grossman is the former executive director of EDCNP, now NEPA Alliance. Email him at GrossmanHJ@aol.com

