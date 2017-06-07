What is the Real Cause of Turnover? Part Two

Article Tools Font size – + Share This

by Biagio “Bill” Sciacca

Last month we talked about why turnover occurs. I believe if you read the article non-biasedly, you will have gleaned from it that all roads lead to management. Yeah, I know, it is hard to believe that WE, the essence of the organization, the glue that bonds the organizational chart together, in one, solid, connected mass, might actually be the cause for the employee churn that is the central issue of many organizations. However, when it comes to people issues in an organization, it is correct to look at the management of those people as a fair starting point for problems.

While, I will not go so far as to say, “Managers, heal thyself.” I will say that, “If you do what you always did, well, then, you’ll get what you always got!”

So, let me continue with several more ideas of how, as managers, we can keep turnover low.

Appreciation — there is a little business saying that people go where they are wanted and stay where they are appreciated. I think nothing holds truer than applying that statement to the reduction of turnover. During the interview process it is so easy for us, as managers, to make a person feel wanted. But, in the day-to-day activities, and the constant focus of business, sometimes appreciation may take a back seat. Part of our job is to ensure that our employees feel a level of appreciation. Please keep in mind, that appreciation can be a very simple process. For example, an employee is leaving for the evening and you meet them in the hallway, how easy is it for you to say, “Have a good evening, and by the way, thank you for everything that you do.” That shows appreciation.

Promotability — here’s an interesting question that I ask at many life seminars: do your employees have a discernible career path? Many participants, while shaking their head, tell me that the flatter organizations that they work in can really have no upward mobility or that the positions are so sparse that upward mobility is more of a concept than in actual practice. One of my comments on this issue (of lack of upward mobility) is if you can create vertical inertia, perhaps you can create horizontal girth. By that I mean, does the possibility of job expansion, not necessarily promotion, exist? A person can be at the same job for a number of years, but because of the added responsibilities the new job may have to be grown into. Thus, promotability can be east to west as well as north to south.

Challenging — it’s hard to believe, but it’s not always just about the money. As managers doing all of the jobs we provide are challenging and that will allow our employees to step outside their comfort zone and grow; not just as employees but as individuals. In other words, are the jobs that we provide meaningful? And if not, is there anything that we can do to provide meaning to those jobs?

Empowering — the more that an employee feels in charge of their position the more they will want to accomplish. Empowerment breeds responsibility and responsibility breeds additional empowerment. The question before us then is, are there activities and opportunities that can increase the level of engagement of our employees? In other words, do we have the ability to empower our employees to make additional decisions about their work, about the company, and about their future?

Involvement — the more involved an employee is in organizational decision-making the more they are going to feel as if they helped create their own future. As managers, we should look for and explore opportunities that will increase employee involvement, not just with their particular position, but with the company as a whole. Basically, our job is to assist employees in adding value to the direction of the organization. Since direction and vision tend to be synonymous terms, by involving an employee in the decision-making process they are assisting us in moving toward the company’s vision.

I hope that you would view the last two months information on the cause of turnover as a series of discussion points that you can take to upper management meetings and use as a basis for discussion.

Accountability Questions:

Which of the five topics covered this month is the most important to you?

Do you have control over that topic?

If not, can you at least exert some level of control?

What will you do over the next month to move this topic forward in your company?

Biagio “Bill” Sciacca, a Pocono Mountain native has been a university professional for over three and half decades. He is the Author of “Goals Book: Embracing Personal Responsibility in an Age of Entitlement” and “Goals Book2: The Fieldbook: Putting Goal Setting to Work.” He has contributed chapters to Success Simplified and other works anchored by Stephen Covey and Ken Blanchard.

Bill is also CEO of Intelligent Motivation, Inc. and is widely known as a speaker and trainer in leadership, strategic planning and executive education, goal setting, management and communications.

You can reach Bill at bill@intelligentmotivationinc.com or 570.430.9303.