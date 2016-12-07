Article Tools Font size – + Share This

By Dave Taylor

If ever there were an example of a far-flung enterprise, General Electric would be it. Still best known for its consumer appliances, GE is a diversified company that is a leader in locomotives, medical devices, aerospace and finance, among many other endeavors. GE uses a fabulous tagline, “Imagination at work,” which has managed to bridge both its consumer and business-to-business audiences quite well.

But, if you look closely, you’ll see that GE wants to change our perceptions of its brand. Its logo is the same. So is the tagline. Call it rebranding in plain sight, but GE is shifting its brand messages in the marketplace and looking to grab some strategic high ground in the process.

For about a year, GE has been running a series of TV spots that depict a number of young GE employees attempting to explain what they are doing for GE and how it matters to the world. The friends, parents and family members of these bright-eyed and bushy-tailed workers struggle to get the message. They see GE as a “manufacturer,” and think their son or daughter will be working an assembly line. Not a bad job in their minds, but in one spot the son corrects them, “Yes, GE makes powerful machines, but I’ll be writing the code that allows those machines to communicate.”

In a video for GE Aviation, GE uses the terminology that it wants us to think of when we see its brand. “We’re building a digital company inside an industrial company,” the video states. “Bringing together brilliant machines and best-in-class analytics to help our customers solve their toughest challenges.” OK, so the language is a bit corporate-speak, but the core idea is a real gem of brand strategy for two reasons.

First, GE is tackling an issue that a broad range of companies face, but especially “manufacturers,” which is that hardware is a commodity and the digital world is what’s new and exciting. GE is saying, no, the two together are what matter. We still need “brilliant machines” to work in tandem with digital engineering, and GE is leading this revolution. Give GE credit for claiming “digital/industrial” as its term and the centerpiece of its branding language.

GE is also doing something else more subtle, but equally important, from a branding perspective. It’s moving away from the consumer brand of its business, which it officially sold to Haier in June after the Department of Justice killed the sale of its appliance division to Electrolux. All of GE’s communications are now focused on its business divisions. GE is done selling high-efficiency washing machines and is now focused on 46,000-horsepower jet engines and much more.

GE’s tagline hasn’t changed, but the brand message heard in every TV spot, video and on its website is clear. The home page reads: “The world’s premier digital industrial company.”

Rather than being a B2C and B2B company combined, it is now a digital and industrial company combined. It gives its audiences a new way of thinking about the brand, somewhat as 7-Up did when it declared itself the “Uncola.” It’s likely that, in addition to being a slick branding move, its new positioning is helping GE recruit some of the best young minds that might otherwise find themselves working at Google, Apple or another digital giant. I’m counting GE’s “digital/industrial” brand concept as one of its best pieces of engineering to date.