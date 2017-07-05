Your Future is Now

Nominate a Top Woman in Business. Click here. Nominate an NEPA business professional under 40. Click here.

Read the Latest E-Edition

Photo: N/A, License: N/A

20 Under 40: JenniferDessoye

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:17 11:10:02

Dr. Jennifer Dessoye is assistant professor of occupational therapy at Misericordia University and owner of Bright Beginnings Early Learning Academy (BBELA). Discontent with the early education curriculum and understanding of human development and neurolo (read more)

20 Under 40: Amy Hlavaty Belcher

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:09 13:55:46

Amy Hlavaty Belcher, 39, owner and artistic director of Abrabesque Academy of Dancing, believes that for those who have been given much, much is expected. “I just try hard to do my best,” she said. I have been blessed with many opportunities and many gift (read more)

20 Under 40: Christopher Hetro

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:14 11:21:35

Chris Hetro, 33, works hard and plays hard. “A strong work ethic is important, but finding balance outside of work is important because life is too short and you need to enjoy it,” he explained. As an electrical engineer and project manager at Borton-Laws (read more)

20 Under 40: C. David Pedri

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:14 15:19:17

For attorney C. David Pedri, 37, it’s all about a combination of qualities that contribute to success. “My philosophy is simple: be open and honest, treat people the way you would want to be treated, with respect, and work hard to attain your dreams. The (read more)

20 Under 40: Ed Frable

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:09 11:13:04

Ed Frable, 28, believes “if I work hard and stick to my word, good things will happen. My crew will not be deterred. We will re-evaluate our game plan and not give up until the job is complete,” explained Frable, the owner/operator of Ed Frable Constructi (read more)

20 Under 40: William H. Bender II

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:16 13:11:08

William H. Bender II, CFP, CIMA, CRPC, loves what he does. “I’m lucky. I come to work every day excited to help the people and institutions we work with,” explained Bender, 34, first vice president at Bender Wealth Management Group, Merrill Lynch. The fam (read more)

20 Under 40: Angelo Venditti

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:14 16:09:11

Angelo Venditti, 38, heard a call to the helping professions early on. Geisinger Northeast’s chief nursing officer answer was to volunteer for his local fire company. After high school, he became a paramedic, then enrolled in nursing school. Three years a (read more)

20 Under 40: Donald Mammano

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:17 12:38:37

At 20, Donald Mammano began his own company, while attending the University of Scranton. Mammano, now 33, and president of DFM Properties, recalls, as a youngster, holding a flashlight while his father fixed the kitchen sink. “From that point on I was fas (read more)

20 Under 40: William J. Fennie III

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:15 09:50:19

William J. Fennie III, 27, is always knocking on the proverbial door, because he knows one day, one will open. As an investment specialist with Integrated Capital Management (iCM) he cannot take “no” for an answer. “I make cold calls every day to invite f (read more)

20 Under 40: Marcus Magyar

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:14 13:25:24

As an advisor at CAPTRUST Financial Advisors, Marcus N. Magyar, CFP, 30, provides comprehensive wealth management and investment portfolio services to business owners, executives, families and high-net worth individuals. His multi-disciplinary team of pro (read more)

20 Under 40: Heather Davis

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:10 13:34:44

Heather M. Davis, 33, director of marketing and communication, is responsible for creating, overseeing and implementing a strategic marketing and comprehensive communications plan for The Commonwealth Medical College (TCMC). She is also responsible for pr (read more)

20 Under 40: Alexandria Duffney

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:14 14:24:50

Alexandria Duffney, 30, is competitive by nature and loves a good challenge. These qualities have led her to her position as associate director of graduate admission at Wilkes University. Here she works with prospective students interested in enrolling in (read more)

20 Under 40: John Culkin

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:07 17:18:26

John Culkin’s tenets inform: “Less haste equal more speed; the same boiling water that softens the potato hardens the egg, it is all about what you are made of, not the circumstances surrounding you; and don’t ask someone to walk a mile in your shoes, bef (read more)

20 Under 40: Conor O'Brien

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:14 17:19:58

“What could be worse than getting to the end of your life and realizing you hadn’t lived it,” mused Conor O’Brien.” As co-founder and executive director of the Scranton Fringe Festival, O’Brien, 25, is responsible for leading the development of the overal (read more)

20 Under 40: Jessica Siegfried

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:10 14:12:08

Jessica Siegfried, 38, is senior designer with BlackOut Design Inc., where she is responsible for all creative design at the full-service agency, from traditional branding and print to collateral and front end web design. “I’ve always had an interest in t (read more)

20 Under 40: David Johns

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:08 10:15:37

David Johns’ career path has been shaped by his diverse experiences. As director of structural engineering at Greenman-Pedersen Inc., Moosic, Johns, 39, ensures that his engineering and consultant teams provide clients with their best effort. “We complete (read more)

20 Under 40: Robyn Jones

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:14 12:41:32

Robyn Jones, 38, president of ReferLocal LLC, has learned just as many lessons from her business successes as she’s had from her failures — and she believes it’s important to share that knowledge with her employees. After graduating from American Universi (read more)

20 Under 40: Nisha Arora

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:14 10:02:06

Nisha Arora, 36, tries to be the best version of herself every day. As general counsel for ERA One Source Realty Inc., she realized she cannot control other’s behavior so “I try to focus on myself and how I can be better,” she explained. Arora’s responsib (read more)

20 Under 40: Justin Sandy

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:10 14:59:27

Starting at a young age in Hazleton, Justin C. Sandy, 33, found a passion for running. He became a member then a coach for Misericordia University’s cross country and track and field programs. “It was at Misericordia that I also garnered the profound sati (read more)

20 Under 40: Dr. Ariane Conaboy

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:16 09:38:07

As a doctor of internal medicine at Physicians Health Alliance, Dr. Ariane M. Conaboy, 34, realizes the importance of human life and how fragile it can be at times. Conaboy graduated from Scranton Prep and the University of Scranton with a double major in (read more)

Find us on Facebook!

Photo: N/A, License: N/A

"Like" us on Facebook for all of the latest news! (read more)

Follow us on Twitter!

Photo: N/A, License: N/A

Follow us for constant updates! (read more)

Gymboree, Crazy 8 closing stores in Lackawanna County

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2017:07:12 15:57:34

Two children’s clothing stores in Lackawanna County are the latest to fall prey to consumers’ shifting retail tastes. The Gymboree Corp., which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last month, says it will close the Gymboree in the Marketplace at St (read more)

Latest Business News

Jeff Blackman / Published: July 5, 2017

Article Tools

Font size
+
Share This
EmailFacebookTwitter

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2008:10:04 12:13:22

By Jeff Blackman

With this month’s Journal’s focus on “technology” and “economic development” — it made me realize…

The battle blazes daily, for quick Internet connectivity. And some Internet providers boast no matter how much your data and Internet needs grow in the foreseeable future, with their solution, you’ll never outgrow the capacity they can provide.

They call this phenomena, “future-proof.”

Hmmm. Interesting language.

So it got me wondering:

What are you doing to future-proof your business?

No matter how much your customers, clients and prospects grow, how will YOU be ready to help them?

How are you anticipating needs?

How are you devising innovative solutions?

What trends do you see?

How will you be future-proof?

And in your “present”…

Are you spending more time online, especially corresponding via email with clients, prospects and your team? Thought so.

Here are some guidelines to follow, so you’ll be E-savvy vs. Eeeh sorry!

These 15 simple, yet impactful strategies will make your emails both meaningful and memorable:

1. Be conversational in tone.

2. If you don’t want others to see it, don’t send it. (Remember, it’s called the world wide web for a reason. One click, can quickly cause chaos with consequences!)

3. Create specific and/or creative subject lines, yet nothing that creates confusion, misinterpretation or makes your message appear to be spam.

4. Never be angry, accusatory or sarcastic.

5. Use short sentences. Write in short paragraphs, NOT large blocks of text. Avoid upper case letters, they seem to YELL at you. Use them only for EMPHASIS.

6. Proofread. Knockout typos and bad grammar.

7. Write it, read it, then ask yourself: “Can I make it better?” And “Is there anything that might be misunderstood?”

8. Consider referencing the sender’s specific language, i.e., you place between arrows: >> their question, comment, etc. << then…

Your response. (Perhaps, in another color. This makes it easy, to quickly identify your response.)

9. Have a unique parting salutation, i.e., my use of: Creatively yours,

10. Use a signature block, i.e., with your name, title, contact info, website, favorite quote, an assistant’s contact info, links to social media, product or service-related videos, testimonials, etc.

11. CC others who are part of the decision-making process.

12. Keep easy-access desktop files of: template language, as well as key correspondence received and sent.

13. Be patient, use time to your advantage. (While e-mail affords the luxury of instantaneous replies, that immediacy may eliminate the benefits of reflection and deliberation.) Being speedy ain’t the same as being smart.

14. Avoid attached files, (unless they’re necessary and expected). Attachments require the recipient to do one more thing, plus there’s the ever-present fear of the dreaded virus. Also make sure the file can easily be read.

15. When appropriate, include a call-to-action, i.e., either you or the recipient will do something, like; set a date for a meeting, reach agreement on an issue or question, make a decision, promise to send something, honor a deadline or deliverable, etc.

And to help drive your future “economic development”…

Here are excerpts from good stuff I saw several years ago, posted on the walls at Griffin Transport Services in Reno, Nevada:

Basic belief statements that underlie the most important attributes, productive employees hold:

1. I know what’s expected of me at work.

2. I have the materials and equipment I need to do my work right.

3. At work, I have the opportunity to do what I do best every day.

4. In the last seven days, I’ve received recognition or praise for doing good work.

5. My supervisor or someone at work encourages my development.

6. Someone at work regularly talks to me about my progress.

7. At work, my opinion seems to count.

8. The mission and purpose of my company makes me feel my job is important.

9. My fellow employees are committed to doing quality work.

10. I can always share and discuss work issues with someone at work and find solutions together.

11. This last year, I’ve had opportunities at work to learn and grow.

And posted on another wall, Future is Your Choice

• maximize cash flow

• beat the business cycle

• find customers

• lead with confidence and optimism

• be ready for recovery

I’ll add to the preceding list:

• know, (or ask and discover), what your customers value most about their relationship(s), with YOU and your people, (then do more of it).

• find out if YOU or others at your company are doing stuff that bugs ‘em, (first, apologize — then create systems, processes and solutions so they don’t happen again).

• uncover what “frustrations” your prospects and customers have with your industry, (then eliminate those industry frustrations to give your company a distinct competitive advantage).

• leverage your relationships with your current customers to see how they can benefit from other products/services you offer.

• be a referral source for your customers, (introduce them to prospects).

• pay close attention to your receivables.

• be ready to move fast when you see an opportunity.

• leave the doubt and doom to others.

• plan for your prosperity.

• be grateful for all that you still have, knowing, you’ve got time to “be more” and “make more.”

• therefore, it’s time to “think more” and “do more.”

We welcome user discussion on our site, under the following guidelines:

To comment you must first create a profile and sign-in with a verified DISQUS account or social network ID. Sign up here.

Comments in violation of the rules will be denied, and repeat violators will be banned. Please help police the community by flagging offensive comments for our moderators to review. By posting a comment, you agree to our full terms and conditions. Click here to read terms and conditions.