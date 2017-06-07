Your Gateway to Growth

For the Record

Jeff Blackman / Published: June 7, 2017

by JEFF BLACKMAN

 

This month’s issue of the Northeast Pennsylvania Business Journal, has a “making waves” or “economic impact” focus.

So it got me thinking and pondering about — your possibilities — to “make waves” or disrupt your culture, company or industry — to help you drive profound and profitable results.

A workshop participant once said to me, “Jeff, we’re living in the days of the Jetsons, but we’re serving our customers like the days of the Flintstones.”

There’s always a better way. Your challenge, is to find it.

Here are nine creative strategies to boost innovation and creativity:

• To boost your brain.

• To crank your cranium.

• To turn creativity into cash.

• To convert possibilities into profit.

 

 

1. BE ON THE PROWL

Read. Then read some more. Especially outside your area of expertise or traditional areas of interest. Head to a bookstore or newsstand and buy a book or magazine, where you might exclaim, “I can’t believe I’m buying this.”

Or hop online and surf the web. Ride the wave of wonder. Give yourself permission to bust beyond your perceived boundaries. Seek fresh content. Open your eyes to new stuff. Play with the possibilities.

Several years ago, as part of a project for a new series of books, I was stumped. My creative inspiration for an impactful logo was frozen in futility. When my graphic designer kept asking, “What do you envision?” I’d reply, “Not sure. Still thinking. Still looking.”

And then one memorable night, I received the lightning bolt of inspiration I was waiting for. Where did it come from? One of my kid’s magazines.

With the turn of a page, boom, there it was. A publication geared to 11 and 12 year-olds stirred my creative juices. (Okay, so maybe I think and act like their target-audience, but that’s a discussion for another book or therapy session.)

 

2. STARE WITH YOUR EARS, LISTEN WITH YOUR EYES

While focus is crucial, be sure to still look in all directions. Pay attention to the world around you. There’s a lot of cool stuff happening. Look at billboards and signs. Walk into stores you’ve never visited before. Politely eavesdrop on conversations. Take a different route from point A to B. Then wonder, “Whoa, when did they build that? Where did that come from?” See new things.

When you’re at an airport, a mall, a restaurant, activate all your senses. Look. Listen. Smell. Be ready and receptive to discover and uncover the possibilities. Because sometimes, they sneak up on you.

The inspiration for my “Carpe A.M. • Carpe P.M. - Seize Your Destiny” book title, came from a passing bus billboard, promoting a discotheque in Florida.

 

3. KEEP IT

When an idea hits you, capture it. NOW! Mumble into your smartphone. Send yourself an e-mail. Leave yourself a voicemail. Write it down. (I keep paper and pen; in my car, next to my bed, in the bathroom, near the treadmill, etc.)

Start a file, (either hardcopy or electronic), for your ideas, then categorize them, i.e., new products, new services, new clients, new strategies, etc.

 

4. INCUBATE

The idea hits you, cool. You wrote it down, excellent. Now, forget about it. For an hour or a day. Get a good night’s rest. Sleep on it. Let your subconscious kick in.

Time is a miraculous contributor to upgrades and improvements. It brings clarity. Use time to your advantage.

 

5. SEEK OUTSIDE COUNSEL

Ask others for their input. Capitalize on multiple brain-power. Remember, “Where all think alike, no one thinks very much.” Or to state it another way, “When two people are always in agreement, one of them ain’t necessary.”

 

6. GET ABSTRACT

Let the bizarre, absurd or goofy creep into your thought process. Defy the rules of conformity. I’ve always believed, if enough people tell you you’re nuts, you’re probably headed in the right direction.

 

7. TRUST YOUR GUT

That strange, quirky sensation that stirs in your tummy is usually right. Listen to it. Trust your instincts. Don’t let your intuition lose to the cynics or voices of logical debate and doubt.

8. WATER IT AND WATCH IT GROW

Crank the H2O. Something miraculous happens near water.

When I’m in the shower or shaving, my subconscious creativity is in turbo-drive. Let your mind wander. Often, the journey to greatness doesn’t take a straight or linear path. Let water unleash your creative spirit.

Nolan Bushnell entrepreneur and founder of Atari and Chuck E. Cheese once said, “Everyone who has taken a shower has an idea. It’s the person who gets out of the shower, dries off and does something about it who makes a difference.”

 

9. DO SOMETHING

Take action. Turn ideas into implementation. Inspiration into execution. There’s a big difference, between thinking and doing. As Ben Franklin once stated, “Well done is better than well said.”

So think. Imagine. Ponder. Wonder. Incubate.

Then hop into the shower. Write it down. Plant the seed. Nurture it. Cultivate it. Grow it.

Make it happen.

Look forward to hearing all about, YOUR new tales of triumph.

