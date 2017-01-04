Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Refinanced mortgages are an important part of the overall mortgage industry, saving homeowners billions of dollars every year. So where is refinancing having the biggest impact? To answer that question, SmartAsset looked at data on pre-and post-refinance interest rates, and the total balance of refinanced mortgages in every county in the U.S.

Specifically, the company applied the regional average pre-refinance interest rate and the regional average post-refinance rate to the total balance of refinanced loans in every U.S. county. That gave the company the expected total interest payments with, and without, refinancing. The difference between those two numbers yielded the total refinance savings by county. The total savings were divided by the number of loans per county to produce the average savings per refinance.

Find out more details on the study including full methodology and an interactive map at

smartasset.com/refinance/refinance-calculator?year=

2016#Pennsylvania.

Check out the top saving counties in Pennsylvania in the table.