Partnering in Success: NBT Bank Supports Customers in Navigating the Market and Achieving Business Goals

Financial decisions are not made lightly. Heavily weighted in strategy and evaluation, a strategic partnership or investment can often set a business on a performance trajectory that can dictate opportunity in the months and years ahead.

In an environment of rising interest rates, it can be even more difficult for an individual or an organization to decipher which financial institutions are simply offering the best rate to fulfill an immediate need for its customers versus those that are focused on building long-term financial partnerships with their customers.

Certainly, interest rates can have a significant impact on a business’ financial plan, but the ability to consider multiple factors in determining the best path to proceed is critical to long-term success.

NBT Bank encourages businesses of all sizes to evaluate factors such as the bank’s performance, commitment to and knowledge of the local landscape, accessibility, scope of business services and solutions, support team and customers’ satisfaction with their bank relationship. All of these attributes combine to define your anticipated customer experience.

And the customer experience should be the most important factor for customers. While nothing is certain when it comes to the future of interest rates, strong banking relationships are always good for business. And with strong, long-term banking relationships comes another incredibly important benefit: reliability.

Being reliable begins with knowing your customer and that’s a fundamental and core component of NBT Bank’s approach to customer support. Every team member at NBT Bank has one priority when meeting with a potential new customer. They want to learn about the customer and his/her business. From loan officers to financial planners, they take the time to get to know the individual and their organization, including where the company is in the business life cycle and what their overall industry looks like now, as well as trends for the future.

The commercial and business banking teams at NBT Bank work to support not only a company’s operations, but also their aspirations. It’s about partnering with a small family business to help expand locations that would ultimately build a brand for their growing company. It’s about being knowledgeable of SBA program opportunities that support financing a company going through an ownership transition, ultimately helping them reach their goal and save their employees’ jobs. It’s about helping a company navigate its first two years of operation to manage its loan payment structure and then aiding the restructuring of payments as their profitability and business plan begin to flourish.

Partnerships are about the big things and everything in between. Each of these now long-standing relationships began with collaboration and exploration to understand the business and identify the right solutions.

This is similar to how a professional mentor might be identified for you and your business, and how that relationship forms. It’s not overnight, but rather it takes time to get to know each other. And you recognize that someone has your best interests in mind, as well as knowledgeable and relevant advice to offer you.

One of the most noticeable ways that NBT Bank is able to create this personal touch is by continuing to employ longtime, and many lifelong, NEPA residents. And, while NBT’s corporate headquarters is only a couple of hours away, in Norwich, NY, banking decisions are made right here in NEPA—which allows for greater understanding of the local economy and translates into faster results and greater customization of services for local businesses.

Less than a year ago, longtime NEPA resident Joseph P. Migliorino joined NBT Bank as senior vice president and Pennsylvania regional executive. Migliorino has 30 years of banking experience and has spent much of his career in northeastern Pennsylvania, including serving as senior vice president and senior commercial banking relationship manager at Pennstar Bank, a division of NBT Bank. (Pennstar officially changed its name to NBT Bank in early 2014.) He has also served on the boards of many community and business organizations, including the Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeastern Pennsylvania, the Scranton Lackawanna Industrial Building Company and the Scranton Chamber of Commerce.

Migliorino leads a team of commercial bankers that includes Senior Commercial Banking Relationship Manager Jonathan Martineau, Commercial Banking Relationship Managers Matt Colgan, Richard Soden, John Palmieri and Tom Sohns and Business Banking Officer Lisa Sciandra; who all have decades of banking experience as well as deep personal and professional ties to NEPA.

Whether you have been in business for several years or just completed your first quarter, it’s always important take some time to review your business’s financial needs and options – beyond changing interest rates.

As businesses work to end 2017 on a strong note, and begin thinking about budgets for 2018, factors impacting financial decisions may include new financing for business growth, investments, new locations, or any number of opportunities. While many businesses turn to their local bank for financing, NBT Bank wants NEPA to know that they are more than just a lender. They serve as trusted advisors to business clients for their comprehensive business, personal and wealth management needs.

Every organization’s situation is different. That’s why it is critical you work with a banking team that knows and understands your business. By connecting with these types of commercial banking specialists, you’ll benefit from an experienced and dedicated team that can help you identify the most useful bank products and services.