GREATER SCRANTON

CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

The 2016 SAGE Awards (Scranton Awards for Growth and Excellence), which honor outstanding local businesses for their talent, creativity, and innovation was announced at The Chamber Gala on Nov. 9 at The Theater at North. More than 100 applications were received. A group of community leaders and professionals teamed up to review applications and select finalists. The chamber is proud to honor businesses that are making valuable contributions to the region and contributing to our overall quality of life. The winners, in each category, are:

Best Practices In Community Involvement: Depietro’s Pharmacy.

Best Practices In Customer Service: NET Credit Union.

Best Practices In Marketing & Communications: NET Credit Union.

Business Of The Year: EDM.

Healthy Workplace Of The Year Award: Allied Services.

Hometown Star: Scranton Fringe Festival.

New & Emerging Business Of The Year: Terra Preta Restaurant.

Non-Profit Organization Of The Year: The Greater Scranton YMCA.

Pride & Progress Exterior Renovations: Goodwill Industries of Northeastern Pennsylvania — Goodwill at North Gerald T. Langan Apartments.

Pride & Progress: Interior Renovations

Goodwill Industries of Northeastern Pennsylvania— Goodwill at North Gerald T. Langan Apartments.

Pride & Progress New Construction:

Marywood University: The Learning Commons.

Pride & Progress Project of the Year

Goodwill Industries of Northeastern Pennsylvania — Goodwill at North Gerald T.Langan Apartments.

Small Business of the Year: Lavelle Strategy Group.

Excellence In Leadership: Lackawanna College

Woman of Excellence: Mary Ann LaPorta, The Children’s Advocacy Center of NEPA.

People’s Choice Award: Ronald McDonald House of Scranton.

HOMES AND GARDENS

REAL ESTATE WILKINS & ASSOCIATES

Brian Colandino Sr. was hired as a realtor and member of the Stroudsburg office sales team. Colandino, who is a graduate of the Pocono Real Estate Academy — 2016, took the required courses and passed the state exam to be licensed as a salesperson for the sales and rentals of residential homes. Colandino attended East Stroudsburg University. From 1997 through 2001 he was in the U.S. Army as military police in the 320th Military Police Battalion. After his service, he he was the owner/manager of BC Construction specializing in roofing. He owned the company through 2006. Dennis A. Mooney, Sr. V.P./Assoc Broker, “We specialize in bringing new people into the business .”

HOURIGAN, KLUGER & QUINN

The firm of Hourigan, Kluger & Quinn PC has been named to the 2017 U.S. News and World Report and Best Lawyers “Best Law Firms.” Hourigan,Kluger and Quinn received a Metropolitan Tier 1 designation, Personal Injury and Product Liability — Plaintiffs, Northeastern Pennsylvania and Allentown, Lehigh Valley.Firms included in the 2017 “Best Law Firms” list are recognized for professional excellence with persistently impressive ratings from clients and peers. Achieving a tiered ranking signals a uniquecombination of quality law practice and breadth of legal expertise.The 2017 “Best Law Firms” rankings can be seen in their entirety by visiting bestlawfirms.usnews.com.

JOYCE INSURANCE GROUP

Joyce Insurance Group, Pittston, hired four new employees: Ronald Solano, Michael J. O’Hora, Joseph J. Amendola, and Mallory Wagner. Lisa Przypek has been promoted to commercial risk manager.

Ronald Solano is a licensed personal risk manager. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in mathematics from Lehigh University. He has been in the insurance industry for 12 years and speaks fluent Spanish. He has a Property and Casualty license as well as Life and Health insurance license.

Michael J. O’Hora is a business insurance consultant. He graduated with a business management degree from the University of Scranton. He works as an adjunct professor in macroeconomics and marketing at Lackawanna College.

Joseph J. Amendola is a commercial risk manager. He has been in the insurance industry for 29 years. He earned his bachelor’s degree in arts and political science from Wilkes University.

Mallory Wagner is an administrative assistant/receptionist. She earned her degree in clinical psychology from Marywood University. She has four years of experience in customer service.

Lisa Przypek has been named commercial risk manager. She joined Joyce Insurance Group in 2011 as a personal risk manager. She holds her property and casualty license and AINS designation. She is dedicated to providing her clients with the resources and insurance knowledge they need to make an educated decision about their insurance protection.

NEPIRC

The Northeastern Pennsylvania Industrial Resource Center (NEPIRC) board of directors added the following new members to the board during the organization’s annual meeting in October.

Thomas Dellamalva, president and CEO of Custom Seats, Pittston and Backspin Seating, Wilkes-Barre. Alan Holbrook, manager of engineering and technical services at Quadrant Engineering Plastic Products, Scranton. Christian M. Joest, founding member, Solid Innovations LLC., East Stroudsburg. Greg Klusewitz, equipment engineering and facilities manager at ON Semiconductor, Mountain Top. Bill Minogue, vice president and general manager at SIMONA America, Archbald. Maria Naholnik, quality manager at Greiner Packaging, Pittston. Rudy Singh, director of manufacturing, Berwick Offray, Berwick. Mark Volk, president at Lackawanna College, Scranton. Gregory Stanton, vice president, operations at Gentex Corporation in Carbondale was appointed to board vice chairman and William E. Cockerill, community liaison at the Greater Scranton Council Labor Union, AFL-CIO was appointed to board treasurer.

MCGRAIL MERKEL

QUINN & ASSOCIATES P.C.

MMQ has promoted Emily Weary and Amy Weinschenk Brady, CPA to senior associates in the firm.

Weary, a resident of Clarks Summit, has been a member of the MMQ team for three years. She received a bachelor degree in accounting and a master’s in business administration from Wilkes University. As a senior associate, she provides audit and accounting services for non-profit, manufacturing and small business clients.

Brady is a resident of Scranton and has been a member of the MMQ team for three years. She received a bachelor’s degree in accounting and and MBA from Marywood University. As a senior associate, she provides audit and accounting services for employee benefit plans, financialinstitutions and small business clients.

MMQ is a Scranton-based accounting firm and has been a member of the business community for more than 50 years.

MONROE COUNTY BAR FOUNDATION

MCBF strives to give back to Monroe County and on Nov. 7 donated close to $110,000 to nonprofits from across the region to help Monroe County youth.Recipient organizations are Pocono Alliance, Pocono Family YMCA, Developmental Education Services of Monroe County, Women’s Resources of Monroe County, Monroe County Special Olympics of Pennsylvania, The Valor Clinic Foundation, Monroe County Historical Association, Monroe County Habit for Humanity, Monroe County Meals on Wheels, Center for Vision Loss Monroe County and Pocono Services for Families and Children Monroe County Head Start.

MUNLEY LAW

Robert W. Munley, Christopher Munley, and Daniel Munley of the Scranton law firm Munley Law have been named to the 2016 Irish Legal 100, an honor awarded annually by the Irish Voice newspaper to outstanding American lawyers and judges of Irish descent.

Past honorees include U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, Justice Anthony Kennedy, U.S. Ambassador to Ireland Kevin O’Malley, as well as attorneys from some of the country’s top law firms.

Robert W. Munley founded the Scranton-based firm Munley law in 1959. Throughout a distinguished 57-year career, Munley has blazed new trails for Pennsylvania attorneys and established precedents that define the practice of personal injury law today. He was also the first attorney in the state to develop a focus on cases involving injuries caused by large trucks.

Christopher Munley and Daniel Munley, both of Clarks Summit, each have more than 20 years of experience in personal injury law, and have been named among the best lawyers in America by the legal guide Best Lawyers.

POCONO ALLIANCE

Pocono Alliance announced the addition of Sarah Jacobi as assistant director of the Bridges Out of Poverty program.

The Bridges program, which addresses the issue of poverty by engaging the community and empowering the motivated, has grown from the original class of 20 students in 2012 to operating its fifth evening class this fall; day classes funded by the East Stroudsburg Area School District; mentoring program; poverty simulations and education programs for human service agencies and business leaders; and most recently adding a class for inmates at the Monroe County Correctional Facility.

TOBYHANNA ARMY DEPOT

Tobyhanna resident Robert Knecht and Taylor resident Jennifer Oustrich were selected as Tobyhanna Army Depot’s Employees of the Quarter for the third quarter of 2016. Doug Stevens, chief of Systems Integration and Support Directorate’s Welding Branch said “Knecht’s unwavering devotion to his team exemplifies strong moral fiber and character. As a welder leader, Knecht makes sure employees on the shop floor have everything they need to do the job.Other responsibilities include making sure safety equipment is worn, procedures and guidelines are followed and jobs are checked for quality compliance prior to inspection. Having worked at the depot for seven years, Knecht is known for his innovative ideas that help meet production targets and reduce backlog.

Oustrich said she will value this award above all others because it came from the people she works with every day. Her responsibilities as the branch administrative specialist include securing prompt responses to organizational suspense dates, recording the hours worked by employees, assisting with travel and training plans, and keeping a watchful eye on the unit’s budget. “Jennifer is always a pleasure to work with,” said Michael Sherin, the Production Engineering Directorate’s Air Defense and Counterfire Systems Branch chief. “Her cheerful, positive and professional demeanor is inspiring.”

WEICHERT AFFILIATED OFFICES

WEICHERT affiliated offices in the Tannersville area have added the following individuals to their team.

Anita Gilligan, Charles Daniels, Lois Maturana, Mae Frances McKay, and Ancel Long Sr.join a dedicated team of knowledgeable agents at Weichert Realtors — Acclaim, 2920 Route 611 in Tannersville.