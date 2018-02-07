ALLIED SERVICES

Stephen Jaditz, D.O., was named medical director of the Skilled Nursing and Rehab Center in Scranton. He graduated from the University of Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine in Kansas City, Missouri, and has been practicing family medicine in his hometown of Clarks Summit since 1991. Jaditz is board-certified in family practice and geriatrics by the American Board of Family Medicine. He is a member of the American Academy of Family Physicians, Pennsylvania Academy of Family Physicians, Pennsylvania Osteopathic Family Physicians Society, Pennsylvania Medical Society and Lackawanna County Medical Society.

Judy Rogers, MSN, CRNP was appointed the new nurse practitioner for the Community Based Palliative Care Program. Rogers holds a Master of Science in nursing and certification as a certified registered nurse practitioner from Misericordia University. She completed undergraduate studies in nursing at Mercy Hospital School of Nursing and Wilkes University. Rogers brings more than 40 years of nursing experience in Northeast Pennsylvania to her new role. Her past experience includes work in intensive care units, diabetes education, community health, hospitalist programs, acute and post-acute care, skilled nursing and hospice. She lives in Old Forge with her husband of 39 years, James.

Eric Anderson was named manager of network architecture. A resident of Spring Brook Twp., Anderson earned a Bachelor of Science in information technology from Drexel University. He joined the company in 2010, most recently working as a network analyst.

Joe Brudzinski of Scranton is the new network technician. Brudzinski joined in 2016 as an operations analyst. He brings more than 15 years of experience in information technology to his new role. The Information Systems department’s service desk handles service calls from home-based and on-site employees throughout the health system.

Mitch Bertha was appointed the new director of technology and network infrastructure. A 27-year employee, Bertha graduated from the University of Scranton with a Bachelor of Science in economics and finance and a Master of Business Administration. Bertha, who lives in Roaring Brook Twp., has two children, Jake and Callie.

Stacy Connor was named director of application architecture and gap development. A resident of Clifford, Connor earned a Bachelor of Science in information science and technology integration applications from Penn State University. She has worked for the company since 2010 as a student intern, systems analyst and, most recently, as an operations analyst. In her new role, Connor will work to ensure the integration of electronic health record applications across the health system.

Roseanne Fisne, R.N., is the new director of clinical systems. A resident of Olyphant, Fisne attended Scranton State General Hospital School of Nursing and the University of Scranton. Fisne is a 13-year employee with more than 26 years of experience in acute-care nursing and long-term-care nursing. Fisne has served as a unit manager, quality improvement manager and a systems development manager. As director of clinical systems, Fisne supports correct utilization of clinical documentation as part of the health system’s electronic health record program.

Matt Lewis of Clifford was appointed manager of telecommunications. Lewis earned a Bachelor of Science in information technology from Keystone College. He joined in 2013 as a student-intern. He has experience working as network and personal computer technician.

Rebecca Montross was named director of analytics and information systems. Montross earned a Bachelor of Science in biology from Penn State University and a master’s degree in pharmacology from the University of Pennsylvania. She is pursuing a graduate certificate in statistics at Penn State World Campus. Montross joined in 2011 and has worked as health care improvement specialist and in systems improvement for the nonprofit health system. She lives in Tunkhannock with her husband, Shane, and children, Aidan, Maia and Lilian.

Andy Panek is the new director of systems support services. Panek, a 28-year employee, earned a Bachelor of Science in information systems from the University of Scranton and has held various roles in information technology. He lives in Taylor with his wife, Deborah. They have two sons, Jordan and Andrew.

Melissa Olsommer, Pharm.D., clinical consultant pharmacist for Allied Services Pharmacy, recently earned the credential of Board Certified Pharmacotherapy Specialist (BCPS). Board certification through the Board of Pharmacy Specialties (BPS) is recognized as the gold standard for determining which pharmacists are qualified to contribute at advanced practice levels. Through rigorous standards, the BPS-certified pharmacist stands out as the most qualified to take on today’s expanding health care expectations and improve patient outcomes.

Olsommer, Jenkins Twp., earned her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from Wilkes University Nesbitt School of Pharmacy and, before joining Allied, completed a post-graduate residency at Baptist Health in Lexington, Kentucky, and worked at Geisinger Community Medical Center in Scranton.

ASSOCIATION FOR AIRWORTHINESS

PROFESSIONALS

Sue (Gris) Reviello was recently appointed to the board of directors of the association. She is the senior airworthiness manager for Boeing defense and space military programs responsible for the oversight of all the company’s domestic and international military programs. Previously, Reviello was the senior manager for Future Combat Systems operating system software development and the mission systems software for the Comanche helicopter.

Reviello joined Boeing in 1991 and holds a Bachelor of Science degree in computer science and a Bachelor of Arts degree in economics from East Stroudsburg University. She grew up in Old Forge and attended Old Forge schools. She is also a member of the American Helicopter Society, Boeing Leadership Association, Society of Women Engineers, Boeing Women in Leadership and girls varsity ice hockey coach for Strath Haven High School.

BARRY ISETT & ASSOCIATES

The multidiscipline engineering firm with offices in Wilkes-Barre and Hazleton has added new associates to its civil, environmental, codes, municipal, and mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP) departments; and the firm’s materials testing and special inspections group.

Granville “Grant” Cantrell, Pottstown, has been hired as a staff technician for the civil department, where he will function as an AutoCAD designer. He is a current student of Lehigh Carbon Community College and earned his associate degree in drafting and design this month. Before pursuing his career in drafting, Cantrell served five years with the Marine Corps Reserve as an infantry machine gunner.

Michael Seremula, Slatington, joined the MEP department as a staff technician and will be focusing on drafting and designing with AutoCAD.

A graduate of Millersville University, Seremula holds a bachelor’s in applied engineering and technology management.

Brian Kirchner, Allentown, joined the materials testing and special inspections group as a construction inspector. He is active in the USMC Reserve and is stationed at Camp Geiger, where he is attending the School of Infantry.

Shawn Merrill, Zionsville, joined the municipal department as a construction inspector. Merrill also holds an associate degree in construction technology earned through Lehigh Carbon Community College.

Taylor “Tess” Strayer, Harleysville,joined the environmental department as a staff environmental scientist. While pursuing her bachelor’s in environmental science with the University of Delaware, she served as an undergraduate research assistant, gaining experience in collecting field data and processing samples. In the previous year, she interned with the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control, where she worked in the wetlands division. In addition, Strayer served Delaware Fish and Wildlife as a mosquito control biological aide, surveying mosquito breeding surveillance and abatement activities.

Richard Halbom, Souderton, joined the codes department as a code specialist and will be focusing on code enforcement in the Bucks County region. He holds a Building Code Official certification and is a certified commercial building inspector and residential electric inspector.

Mark Prout, Orangeville, joined the codes department as a code specialist and will be focusing on the Bloomsburg area. Prout holds several certifications in International Code Council, state Department of Labor and Industry, and additional certifications for lead paint and asbestos.

COMMONWEALTH HEALTH

Peter Cognetti, M.D., and Patrick Conaboy, M.D. joined the health system, effective Dec. 1. Both doctors will continue to see patients at their current office location, 802 Jefferson Ave., Scranton.

Cognetti is a Scranton native who has been in family practice since 1983. He is board-certified by the American Academy of Pediatrics since 1986. Conaboy is also a Scranton native who has been in family practice since 1986. He has been board-certified by the American Academy of Pediatrics since 1989. Conaboy also serves as the chief medical officer at Commonwealth Health Regional Hospital of Scranton. Both physicians are members of the medical staff at Regional Hospital.

COORDINATED HEALTH

Lesley Butczynski has joined the company’s Business Development and Physician Services Team as director of physician and business development in the Northeast Pennsylvania region.

Butczynski will be responsible for the strategic planning and implementation of outreach efforts, focusing on independent physicians and physician groups as well as established system providers in the Northeast market area. She serves on the Nanticoke City Council. Butczynski received her bachelor’s degree in business administration from Misericordia University.

Together with Roberta Palmeri, senior director of physician and business development, who will continue her ongoing efforts in the Lehigh Valley and Western New Jersey, the medical staff services team will provide support to facility and physician networks.

FIDELITY BANK

Andrew Kudasik has joined the bank as retail manager for the Dunmore office. As manager, he will oversee the daily operations of the branch in order to best meet the needs of bank clients.

Kudasik joins with strong branch management experience, formerly overseeing business banking centers. His background includes staff management, sales and the client experience, and managing branch operations. Before his banking career, Kudasik served in the Navy Reserve, earning numerous awards and certifications for his leadership.

Kudasik is a graduate of Marywood University and holds an MBA from the University of Scranton. A resident of West Pittston, he is very active in various committees in his community, including being a founding member and former vice president of Marywood University’s Student Veteran Alliance.

FIRST KEYSTONE BANK

Stacia Arnaud has taken on the position of vice president, commercial services officer, in the Wyoming Valley area.

Arnaud has more than 13 years of banking experience with expertise in commercial banking. As a vice president, commercial services officer, she will be developing new business relationships in the Wyoming Valley area for the bank. She will be based out of the bank’s Kingston community office at 299 Wyoming Ave.

Arnaud is a graduate of Penn State with a Bachelor of Science in finance and legal environment of business. She completed the School of Commercial Lending with Pennsylvania Bankers Association, as well as membership in Leadership Wilkes-Barre. Arnaud is actively involved in the Osterhout Library, TecBridge, NEPA Alliance, Youth Aid Panel with the Luzerne County’s Juvenile Justice Program, Junior Leadership Wilkes-Barre, Greater Wilkes-Barre Chamber of Commerce, Greater Pittston Chamber of Commerce and a board member of the Back Mountain Chamber of Commerce.

Linda Meshinski, assistant vice president and Kingston community office manager, has been promoted to Wyoming Valley Regional Branch administrator.

Meshinski will be responsible for managing, directing and organizing the activities of the five Wyoming Valley offices, which includes Hanover Twp., Kingston, Mountain Top, Plymouth and Dallas. She will remain based in the Kingston community office at Hoyt and Wyoming avenues and will help develop business and consumer customer relationships, as well as participate in the many community events the bank supports.

Meshinski has more than 42 years of banking experience, with the past six years at the bank. She started as the community office manager at First Keystone’s Plymouth office with its opening in July 2011. She then moved to the new Kingston office in 2012.

FNCB BANK

David H. Bulzoni was appointed to the position of vice president, government banking sales officer. He joins Joan Triolo as part of the Government Banking team.

Bulzoni will be responsible for managing and developing local government banking relationships.

Before joining the bank, Bulzoni was the business administrator for the city of Scranton, where he was responsible for the creation and execution of a $100 million budget. He also served as a township supervisor in Newton Twp. Additionally, he has more than 30 years of banking experience, primarily in treasury management and government banking positions.

He is a graduate of Bloomsburg University with a Bachelor of Arts in urban planning. He resides in Newton Twp.

GEISINGER

Evan L. McClennen, D.O., has joined the system’s Wyoming Valley Medical Center as an obstetrician/gynecologist. She will see patients at Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre Gynecology/Obstetrics, 25 Church St., Wilkes-Barre, and at East Mountain Boulevard Gynecology/Obstetrics, 1155 E. Mountain Blvd., Wilkes-Barre.

McClennen earned her doctorate of osteopathic medicine from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine. She most recently completed a residency in obstetrics and gynecology at Lankenau Medical Center, Wynnewood.

McClennen is a member of the American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, American Medical Association and American Osteopathic Association. She has done extensive humanitarian work, including traveling to Costa Rica to implement a women’s health education class and working with local midwives in Peru to decrease maternal mortality rates. Her practice supports English and Spanish.

Shagufta Firdous, M.D., a palliative care specialist, has joined the medical staff at the system’s Wyoming Valley Medical Center. Palliative care physicians focus on providing patients with relief from the symptoms, pain and stress of a terminal diagnosis.

Board-eligible in internal medicine, Firdous earned her medical degree from Nishtar Medical College in Pakistan. She completed an internal medicine residency at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, where she also completed a hospice and palliative medicine fellowship.

Firdous is a member of the American Academy of Hospice and Palliative Medicine and the American College of Physicians.

Elaine Rowling, D.P.M., a podiatrist, has joined the medical staff at the Wyoming Valley Medical Center location. Podiatrists diagnose and treat conditions of the foot, ankle and lower extremity. Board-certified in podiatry, Rowling earned her medical degree from New York College of Podiatric Medicine, New York, and completed a podiatry residency at Geisinger Community Medical Center, Scranton.

Rowling is a member of the American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons, the Pennsylvania Podiatric Medical Association and the Pennsylvania Foot and Ankle Society.

Primary care sports medicine specialist Justin Tunis, M.D., and orthopedic sports surgeon Shazad Shaikh, M.D., are relocating their clinical practices from Geisinger Community Medical Center to the Ice Box Complex at 3 W. Olive St., Scranton, formerly known as Professional Orthopaedic Associates.

The new practice will be known as Geisinger Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Scranton.

GREENMAN-PEDERSEN INC.

Tom Mecca recently joined the firm in Scranton as a civil engineering designer. Mecca is a recent graduate of Penn State University (Harrisburg) with a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering. In his role, he will be preparing subdivision and land development plans, PennDOT highway occupancy permits, erosion and sedimentation control plans and stormwater management plans. Mecca resides in Moosic.

HEINZ REHABILITATION

Martin. D. Blidner, M.D., FACP, FACR, was named the new medical director of the rehab hospital in Wilkes-Barre Twp. He graduated from the University of the East, Quezon City, Philippines, in 1975. He completed his residency at Overlook Hospital, Summit, New Jersey, in 1979, and fellowship at New Jersey College of Medicine & Dentistry, Newark, in 1981. Blidner is board certified in rheumatology and internal medicine. He is a Founding Fellow in the American College of Rheumatology. He served as chief of staff at Heinz from 2013 to 2015. He currently practices at the Arthritis Center of Northeastern Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Wilkes-Barre General Hospital. Blidner has lectured on the diagnosis, treatment and complications associated with rheumatoid arthritis, osteoarthritis, low back pain, osteoporosis, central pain syndromes and more.

HOURIGAN, KLUGER & QUINN PC

Attorney Zach Berger joined the practice’s commercial team. Berger will be providing legal advice to business and personal law clients throughout Northeast Pennsylvania, specializing in banking and finance, real estate and zoning, and transactional work. He will be based in the firm’s Kingston office at 600 Third Ave.

Berger was born and raised in Kingston and attended Wyoming Valley West High School. He graduated summa cum laude and dean’s list from the University of Pittsburgh with a bachelor’s degree in history, and minors in economics and political science. Berger pursued his legal career at the University of Minnesota Law School. While attending law school, he participated in a medical law partnership with the Phillips Neighborhood Clinic, Minneapolis, where he assisted low-income patients and their families with estate planning, landlord tenant disputes and interdisciplinary collaboration. He is a member of the Luzerne County Bar Association and the Wilkes-Barre Law and Library Association.

JOHNSON COLLEGE

Kellyn Nolan was hired as chief academic officer. Nolan began her career in higher education in 2010. She holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration and a master’s degree in human resource management from Goldey-Beacom College, and is a Ph.D. candidate for a degree in leadership in higher education administration at Capella University.

Nolan brings to the college several years of experience in higher education and much experience as a community leader. She has served on numerous community boards and committees, including Wayne Tomorrow, Wayne and Pike Workforce, Leadership Wayne, Pennsylvania Association for College Admissions Counseling and National Association for College Admissions Counseling.

KING’S COLLEGE

Dr. Bernard Prusak, associate professor of philosophy and director of the McGowan Center for Ethics and Social Responsibility, published the story “A Right Not to Fight: Making the Case for Selective Conscientious Objection,” in the December issue of Commonweal.

The article details the philosophical and legal arguments for selective conscientious objection, or the moral choice to refuse to fight in an unjust war.

Prusak was granted tenure in 2016. He is the author of “Catholic Moral Philosophy in Practice and Theory: An Introduction,” published by Paulist Press in 2016. His book “Parental Obligations and Bioethics: The Duties of a Creator,” was published by Routledge Press in 2013; it appeared in paperback in 2016.

He earned a doctorate at Boston University and bachelor’s degree at Williams College. He also studied at Exeter College, Oxford University.

Sarah Bodner of Dunmore was selected as Chartwells National Chef of the Year. She recently attended a reception for winning Mid-Atlantic Chef of the Year in Baltimore and an awards ceremony for National Chef of the Year in Orlando, Florida. She was chosen for creating a healthy dining menu and eco-friendly options among all the chefs who work in the 270 dining locations Chartwells serves at colleges and universities across the country.

The Chartwells Chef of the Year Award was established in 2010 to recognize and pay tribute to associates who exemplify superior culinary expertise and dedication in the college food-service arena.

Bodner is the executive chef for the college’s dining program, where she leads the culinary team of more than 125 associates for the campus’s five dining areas and also oversees several high-profile King’s events, including the black-tie President’s Dinner and Century Club Christmas Party.

Bodner serves in several roles for Chartwells, including the Mid-Atlantic Region’s Menu Works/Webtrition champion, Recipe Input champion and district chef for the Notchick District.

Outside of her roles with Chartwells, Bodner volunteers and teaches cooking classes, including for fifth-graders at the NativityMiguel School of Scranton, adolescent and athlete nutrition seminars at Dunmore High School, and served as a cooking class instructor and program coordinator with the Greenhouse Project since 2015.

A graduate of Johnson & Wales University in Providence, Rhode Island, Bodner has earned several prestigious industry certificates, including the Food and Soft Matter Science Certification from Harvard University, International Certified Corporate Event and Wedding Planner, and Serve Safe Manager Sanitation.

KPMG LLP

Ryan Patrick Rainey of Dickson City passed the uniform CPA exam in December 2016 and, upon completing the necessary professional experience requirements, was issued his CPA license Nov. 15. He received his bachelor’s and master’s in accounting with a minor in the legal environment of business from Penn State University in May 2016. He is employed at the Philadelphia office as an experienced audit associate. He is the son of Thomas and Ann Marie Rainey of Dickson City.

LACKAWANNA COLLEGE

The college announced the promotion of Jennifer Passenti of Lords Valley to Lake Region Center director. Passenti’s primary responsibilities include supervising and administering all programs, services and activities at the center, located in the historic Silk Mill in Hawley.

Passenti earned her bachelor’s degree in speech communications and public relations from Kutztown University and a master’s degree in elementary education from Mercy College.

Passenti began her career at Lackawanna College in 2010 as an adjunct instructor. In 2013, she accepted the position of enrollment specialist for the Lake Region Center, working with area school districts and community organizations to help expand the center’s growth.

Guy Salerno, Blakely police chief and instructor at the college’s Police Academy, was appointed commissioner with the Municipal Police Officers Education and Training Commission for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

Salerno was contacted by the Pennsylvania Chiefs of Police Association, who felt that his training background as an instructor for the Lackawanna College Police Academy would make him an ideal representative for all of the boroughs across the commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

In September, Salerno was appointed and confirmed to the seat by the state Senate.

Salerno will serve on the Training and Budget Committees for municipal policing in the state.

Lori Walsh of Scranton has been announced as assistant to academic officers. Walsh graduated from Marywood University with a Bachelor of Science in elementary education/early childhood education.

LENAHAN & DEMPSEY

Attorney Timothy Lenahan served on a Pennsylvania Bar Institute panel, “Litigating the Bad Faith Claim,” at a Bar Institute event in Philadelphia on Dec. 8 that was broadcast to lawyers and insurance experts across the state. Lenahan helped lawyers understand nuances of bad-faith law in Pennsylvania and explained the obligation of insurance companies to the injured.

Lenahan won the landmark Pennsylvania bad-faith case, Hollock v. Erie, that established insurance companies’ legal obligation to treat an injured person fairly. Failing to do so could leave an insurer open to a claim of insurance bad faith. Lenahan was named to Best Lawyers in America in both personal injury and plaintiff’s insurance law. The firm was named to Best Law Firms in America in the field of personal injury. For more than 20 years, Lenahan has spoken and written extensively on various areas of personal injury law.

LEWITH & FREEMAN

Mindy Sosar is a new member of the sales team, specializing in residential sales and is based out of the Mountain Top office.

She received her bachelor’s degree in communications from Lycoming College. She attained her real estate license from Real Estate Express and is affiliated with the Luzerne County Association of Realtors.

MARYWOOD UNIVERSITY

Cara Bell Green, West Pittston, was recently named director of alumni engagement. Bell Green works directly with alumni to lead all alumni-related engagement activities of the university. Prior to her appointment at Marywood, she served as assistant director of admissions/recruitment coordinator at Pennsylvania State University and as assistant to the athletic director at East Stroudsburg University. Additionally, she was the supervisory community recreation coordinator for U.S. Army Morale, Welfare, and Recreation at Fort Sill, Oklahoma and Fort Benning, Georgia Bell Green holds a Master of Professional Studies degree in organization development and change from Pennsylvania State University, where she also earned a Bachelor of Science degree in recreation, park and tourism management.

MISERICORDIA UNIVERSITY

The Department of Business at the university recently collaborated with district attorney offices in Lycoming and Fulton counties and state representatives from the 78th and 83rd legislative districts to present anti-fraud seminars for nonprofit agencies in October and November.

Lycoming County District Attorney Eric R. Linhardt, State Rep. Jeff C. Wheeland, R-Lycoming, Fulton County District Attorney Travis L. Kendall and State Rep. Jesse Topper, R-Bedford, collaborated on the individual educational programs, “Preventing Theft in YOUR Nonprofit Organization,’’ with keynote speaker, Fred Croop, Ed.D., M.B.A., professor of business, and DAs Linhardt and Kendall.

Croop developed the Internal Controls and Federal Tax Exemption Basics for All-Volunteer Organizations Resource Manual with his business students in 2015. The manual is available via a free download online for all-volunteer organizations, such as volunteer fire departments, youth recreation leagues, parent teacher organizations and more.

In recent months, Croop has collaborated with numerous law enforcement officials, elected leaders and others in Northeast Pennsylvania to present workshops and informational sessions that offer practical processes, procedures and internal auditing controls for small organizations with few to no employees.

The presentation focused on nonprofit organizations that do not have employees, where it is more difficult to develop and implement standard internal controls to protect finances and assets.

Ryan Weber, Ph.D., assistant professor of musicology, Department of Fine Arts, was invited recently to speak at two international conferences.

Weber presented research at the international symposium, “Finding Democracy in Music,” held Sept. 4-5 at the University of Huddersfield, England. The symposium involved researchers from several continents, who gathered to examine the ideas of democracy assumed by musicians and musical practices; to better understand music’s role in promoting democracy, and to survey the various challenges to promoting democracy in the political discourses of the 20th century. His presentation, “Dismantling Borders, Assembling Hierarchies: Percy Grainger and the Idea of Democracy,” focused on the role of the naturalized American composer Percy Grainger, who was active during World War I and World War II, and underwent a dramatic transformation in ideas of democracy during this period.

Weber further explored Grainger and the idea of democracy at the conference, “Rethinking the Dynamics of Music and Nationalism,” at the University of Amsterdam, the Netherlands, Sept. 26-29. The international assembly of scholars focused on the role of developing renewed critical approaches to concepts of nationalism.

Weber’s presentation, “Cosmopolitanism and its Nationalism Discontents: Grainger and the fin-de-siècle Search for Belonging,” examined the relationship between Grainger’s nation and international allegiances as well as the many problems created by his racialized discourse — something he suggests is still emblematic of tensions current society faces. Both research presentations are part of an ongoing research project by Weber on Percy Grainger and the role of cosmopolitanism in the 19th and 20th centuries. He is currently editing a volume of essays by leading scholars on the subject, which was released in the journal, Nineteenth-Century Music Review, published by Cambridge University Press in late 2017.

A native of West Babylon, New York, he currently resides in Hawley. He joined the faculty in 2013. He holds a Ph.D. in music history and theory from the University of Connecticut, and a Master of Arts degree in music theory and a bachelor of arts in music from Queens College — the City University of New York.

Leamor Kahanov, Ed.D., A.T.C., L.A.T., dean of the College of Health Sciences and Education, recently co-authored the 10th chapter, “Therapeutic Ultrasound,’’ with William E. Prentice, Ph.D., A.T.C., P.T., F.N.A.T.A., in the collegiate textbook “Therapeutic Modalities in Rehabilitation, Fifth Edition.”

The 57-page chapter appears under part four of the book that addresses sound energy modalities. The McGraw-Hill Companies-published book addresses the basic physics, treatment techniques and clinical applications of ultrasound, as well as its use in combination with other modalities.

Kahanov is a certified athletic trainer with a doctorate in education from the University of San Francisco. She earned a master’s degree in exercise and sports sciences from the University of Arizona, Tucson, Arizona, and a Bachelor of Science degree in exercise science and athletic training from Indiana University, Bloomington, Indiana.

MOHEGAN SUN POCONO

With more than two decades in the casino industry, Bradford Cobb joins the executive team at the casino in Wilkes-Barre as the new chief financial officer. As CFO, Cobb will oversee all of the financial accounting, regulatory compliance, labor and productivity departments, budgets and analysis, and much more.

Cobb started his career as an accountant for a Las Vegas-based casino and hotel in the mid-1990s, and his career has taken him to Biloxi, Mississippi and Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Throughout his career, Cobb has administered and successfully executed various projects involved with player rating systems and developing management teams.

MUNLEY LAW PC

Katie Nealon, an attorney with the firm, has been named to the Pennsylvania Bar Institute Class of 2017-2018. Only 11 state lawyers were named to this class. Nealon is the only attorney selected from Northeast Pennsylvania.

The program connects young attorneys with more seasoned members of the bar to share experiences and learn more about varied paths to leadership. To be selected for the Leadership Institute, attorneys had to be 38 years of age or younger or have practiced law for five years or less. They also had to demonstrate leadership ability and commitment.

Super Lawyers named Nealon a Pennsylvania Rising Star of 2017. She recently presented a Continuing Legal Education seminar titled “Using Technology to Investigate and Build a Stronger Case” for the Pike County Bar Association. Nealon earned her Juris Doctor, summa cum laude, from Whittier Law School in California. She is licensed to practice in Pennsylvania and California.

OLIVER, PRICE AND RHODES

Attorney Jenna M. Kraycer has joined the law firm as an associate. A native of Blakely, Kraycer is a 2010 graduate of Valley View High School. She received a Bachelor of Science degree in psychology from the University of Pittsburgh, where she graduated summa cum laude. Kraycer attended the Pennsylvania State University Dickinson School of Law in Carlisle, where she served as a senior editor of the Penn State Law Review, and obtained a Juris Doctor degree in May. She successfully passed the July Pennsylvania bar exam.

PENNSYLVANIA GAME COMMISSION

James McCarthy of Hallstead, Susquehanna County, recently accepted the position of the game commission’s land management group supervisor for Wayne and Pike counties.

McCarthy is a 2002 graduate of the 26th class of wildlife conservation officers from the game commission’s Ross Leffler School of Conservation and served as the district wildlife conservation officer in southern Wayne County since 2003.

He is responsible for the development, management and maintenance of wildlife habitat totaling more than 47,512 acres on state game lands and supervises two game commission Wildlife Habitat Management crews that conduct projects on state game lands and hunter access properties.

McCarthy is a 1987 graduate of Blue Ridge High School, Susquehanna County and served in the Air Force from 1988 to 1992.

POCONO RACEWAY

The raceway has announced the addition of two new employees and several key staff promotions.

Craig Amhaus joins as the executive managing director, partnership sales and service. He will be responsible for developing and implementing comprehensive internal and external sales, sponsorship and partner relations with the goal of increasing service, partners and returns.

Kayla Houser joins as a ticketing specialist after a successful summer internship position with the department in 2016. She graduated from Seton Hill University in May with a bachelor’s degree in sport management and minor in business administration.

In addition to the new hires:

•Kevin Henry was promoted to managing director, facility operations, as he enters his fifth year.

•Ricky Durst, who will begin his seventh season, has been promoted to senior director, marketing and fan engagement. He will also continue to serve as the track’s government affairs liaison.

•Kevin Heaney will begin his eighth season and will lead the newly created content department, handling all outbound fan engagement over social media, e-mail marketing and website communications, as director, content.

•Kevin Teel joins the content department as manager, content, after six seasons as a member of the ticket office staff.

•J.J. LaRose enters his fifth season and also joins the content department as manager, content and promotions.

RE/MAX OF THE

POCONOS

Artie Rosenberg has joined the team. Originally from Brooklyn, N.Y., he moved to Pennsylvania in 1997 with his wife and two children. A 20-year veteran as an emergency medical technician in the medical industry, he has always enjoyed comforting and helping the public in need. Becoming a realtor in 2003 has given him the same gratification in a different aspect, he said, but with the same happy results.

Rosenberg is a full-time realtor and a Certified Distress Property Expert.

Becky Freeman returned to the team in December. Originally from Chicago, she first joined the team in 1998 and remained there until 2004. She enjoys spending time with her family, especially her grandson, going to the gym and being active in the community.

STEAMTOWN NATIONAL HISTORIC SITE

Bill Nalevanko retired Jan. 3 after almost 27 years of federal service, including 20 years with the National Park Service at Steamtown National Historic Site in Scranton. He began as a part-time volunteer-in-park in 1996, shortly after the park complex grand opening in 1995, became a seasonal employee and progressed to his current role as park public information officer and webmaster.

TIMES-SHAMROCK COMMUNICATIONS

James Cunha was promoted to digital sales manager, said Don Farley, chief operating officer of Times-Shamrock Print and Digital. Farley said Cunha is an experienced leader and spent the last seven years at The Times-Tribune working with the sales team, growing local digital sales, digital sales promotions, contests and ReferLocal. Cunha also has been the leading force behind the company’s entry into digital services, which was introduced in March. Farley said he observed Cunha’s work over the years and was impressed by his work ethic, drive and enthusiasm. “We are glad to promote Jim to this important role in our organization,” Farley said.

Gina Krushinski was promoted to billing and collections manager, said James Lewandowski, chief financial officer of Times-Shamrock Communications. Krushinski began her employment with the company in April 2004 in a clerical position in the billing department. Working through the department, she gained valuable experience and used that experience to develop programs and processing techniques to best serve the company and their clients. She has a strong work ethic and a keen sense of drive that made her the ideal candidate for the position. Her key role will be to supervise a staff of four employees and oversee all customer credits, collections and billing processing. She resides at home with her son, Justin.

Jesse Tutino was promoted to night shift production director at the commercial printing operation, Times-Shamrock Communications, Scott Twp., said John McAndrew, the company’s production and facility director. Tutino was originally hired by the company in April 2016 as a technician responsible for repairs on the company’s printing and mail inserting equipment. In his new position, Tutino will oversee the night-side newspaper production to include administration, printing and plate making, mailroom operations and managing the overall night-shift operation and staff. Tutino is a nine-year veteran of the Pennsylvania Army National Guard. He served a combat tour in Afghanistan in 2008. He has two children, Jordan and Gianna, and is a graduate of Johnson College.

TOBYHANNA ARMY DEPOT

Bear Creek Twp. resident Joseph Masi is the chief of the Technical Publication Branch, Production Engineering Directorate. As chief, he supervises employees who prepare integrated logistics support documentation that underwrites training and follow-on support for first run production items. Branch members work on documents such as technical manuals, isometric illustrations that support the manuals, provisioning parts lists and repair parts supplemental tool lists.

Before his current position, Masi was the Complex Assembly Manufacturing Solution Program manager in the Production Management Directorate. He began his depot career in October.

His awards and decorations include a certification in Production and Inventory Management from the American Production and Inventory Control Society, depot- and Army-level certificates of appreciation for his work with the depot’s Project Management Working Group, a Green Belt Project to reduce excess inventory and a Black Belt Project focusing on inventory process improvement.

Masi graduated from GAR High School in Wilkes-Barre. In 1996, he received a Master of Science degree in engineering management from the New Jersey Institute of Technology.

Blakely resident Gregg Babarsky is now the chief of the Quality Control Division, Continuous Process Improvement Directorate.

As chief, he supervises employees who inspect electrical, mechanical, machining, refinishing and heavy mobile equipment fabrication and overhaul operations. The division provides quality functions for large, low-volume assets.

Before his current position, Babarsky was a quality assurance specialist in the Quality Assurance Division. He began his depot career in April 2003.

Babarsky graduated from Valley View High School in Archbald and is a Penn State (Lackawanna County extension) master gardener. He enjoys golfing, gardening and wine making.

Two depot employees were recognized for 30 years of government service during a recent length-of-service ceremony: Dallas resident Joseph Valentukonis, electronics technician, Mission Support Division, Production Engineering Directorate; and Clarks Summit resident Melissa Flowers, chief of the Logistics Support Division, Installation Services Directorate.

In addition to service certificates and pins, employees with 30 years receive a framed American flag that includes a photo of the depot. Depot commander Col. Nathan Swartz and Sgt. Maj. Paul Watson presented the awards.

TRAVELING VINEYARD

Christopher Vernon, Scranton, is a new wine guide/sommelier for the boutique winery and direct sales company based in Ipswich, Massachusetts.

As the company’s platform, Vernon hosts free in-home/business wine flight tastings, where he is required to bring and uncork two whites, two reds and a dessert varietal, along with all the glass stemware, light jazz cocktail music and supplies. These types of in-home wine parties became legal in Pennsylvania last September. In addition to the five rotating wine varietals on hand, customers can purchase from a catalog of 30-plus award-winning wines available year-round.

A Crestwood graduate, Vernon is a professional personal shopper for the Mindful Marketeer and an intuitive, experienced tarot card reader with Inner Harmony Tarot.

UNIVERSITY OF SCRANTON

Julie Cerrito, Ph.D., assistant professor and director of the school counseling program in the department of counseling and human services, was recognized as School Counselor Educator of the Year by the Pennsylvania School Counselors Association. The professional recognition was presented at the PSCA’s 62nd annual Conference Recognition Banquet on Nov. 30.

PSCA works to expand the image and influence of professional school counselors, to promote professional and ethical practice, and to advocate for equity and access for all students.

Cerrito is a nationally certified counselor and school counselor. She also holds an approved clinical supervisor credential. At the university, she serves as the faculty advisor for the Chi Delta Rho Chapter of Chi Sigma Iota, the international honor society for counseling.

Her research and scholarship focuses on access, equity and advocacy in addressing the college and career readiness needs of underserved pre-kindergarten-12 youth in school systems. She has been part of former first lady Michelle Obama’s National Reach Higher Initiative since its inception in 2014 by participating in the annual White House Convening as a representative for counselor educators and school counselors across Pennsylvania. In addition, she serves as the co-chairwoman for professional school counselors on the Pennsylvania College and Career Readiness Consortium.

Cerrito earned her bachelor’s degree from Bloomsburg University, her master’s degree from the University of Scranton and her doctorate from Pennsylvania State University.

WAYNE MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Diane Sweder, an Environmental Services employee, has been named Employee of the Month twice in five years and was also named Employee of the Year of 2017. The Carbondale resident is the mother of two boys and has four grandchildren.

Sweder was presented with the Employee of the Year Award on Dec. 9 at the hospital’s annual holiday party, which honors all 12 Employees of the Month.

The Employee of the Year is chosen by the Employees of the Month of the year before, in this case of 2016. The designation brings with it a monetary award and a permanent place on the EOY wall in the hospital.

WILKES UNIVERSITY

The Jay S. Sidhu School of Business and Leadership has announced members of its newly formed executive advisory board. The board is made up of industry professionals who lend their real-world experience to steer the direction of the business school and counsel the dean on strategic initiatives. They serve as advocates and ambassadors for Wilkes while using their professional experience to help the Jay S. Sidhu School of Business and Leadership become competitive on a global scale. The board will also make recommendations on opportunities for enrollment growth, community and business partnerships, and internship and job placement.

The board held its inaugural meeting Dec. 1. Members include:

Jeffrey Barone, ’94, area business director, Northeast at Hologic Inc.; James F. Burke, ’91, executive vice president/chief lending officer, Wayne Bank; Susan Davis, ’85, senior vice president of operations, SMV Management; Greg Fellerman, MBA, ’92, attorney/partner, Fellerman & Ciarimboli Law Firm; Mary Beth Guyette, president, Guyette Communications; Roy Hollabaugh, ’72, president, Sky Board Eraser; William M. Jones, MBA, ’89, president and CEO, United Way Wilkes-Barre; Herb Kemp, ’70, retired director, Anchor Packaging Corp.; Karen Kuklewicz-Friar, MBA, ’11, CFO, Benco Dental; Lauretta O’Hara, MBA, ’10, vice president of human resources, Cornell Cookson; William Robinson, ’15, MBA ’17, president, Pennsylvania Institute of Technology; Michael Smith, ’68, private consultant; and Wico Van Genderen, CEO, Greater Wilkes-Barre Chamber of Business and Industry.