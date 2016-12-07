Article Tools Font size – + Share This

Shown on the Walk of Honor are left to right: Gary Beilman, president and chief executive ffficer The Dime Bank; Ginny Motsko, reception committee walk of honor; Rochelle Haviland, WCBPW member; Julia Castek, hardscaping committee walk of honor; Maureen Beilman, chief financial officer The Dime Bank; Ruth Daniels, vice president The Dime Bank and WCBPW member. Fritz

BANKING

THE DIME BANK

The Dime Bank is proud to be a part of the Wayne County Walk of Honor by donating $1,500 to the Wayne County Business and Professional Women (WCBPW) who are building a memorial on land granted for the conditional use of the memorial by Wayne County. The memorial is dedicated to remembering deceased service members that are buried in Wayne County or who were born in Wayne County and buried in a national cemetery. The project is expected to include 14 podiums with the names of the deceased veterans and the cemetery where they are interred, an eight-foot center monument bearing the military insignias of all branches, and a podium will display a map of Wayne County with a key designating the location of the various cemeteries.The official opening of the monument took place on Nov 11.

FIDELITY BANK

Fidelity Bank president and CEO Daniel J. Santaniello was presented with the Pride of Place Award for Environmental Enhancement at the 2016 Greater Wilkes-Barre Chamber Annual Dinner held last month at the Mohegan Sun Pocono. Fidelity Bank received the award for its newest branch which opened in June, 2015 in downtown Pittston. The Pittston Branch was selected as the best representation of natural or “green” improvements to the areas in and/or preserving existing landscape around a new building or existing structure from among all entries. Fidelity Bank’s Pittston branch is located at the corner of Kennedy and Water Streets overlooking the Susquehanna River in Downtown Pittston. Designed by DxDempsey Architecture as a prototype for innovative banking, the building uses natural daylight for energy efficiency. Many other green principles were implemented; from high energy efficient glass to recycled content in furnishings. The innovative and sustainable design of the branch continues to succeed in helping Fidelity Bank offer their community a more thoughtful approach to banking and to the environment.

HONESDALE NATIONAL BANK

Stephen Fritz was hired as a consumer loan specialist at Honesdale National Bank.Fritz assists consumers with consumer loans from HNB’s 733 Main Street branch in Honesdale. Fritz is available to consumers in the area to discuss products such as mortgages and home equity loans and other types of personal loans and lines of credit. He holds a bachelor’s degree in finance from Pennsylvania State University.

NBT BANK

Joseph P. Migliorino has been hired as senior vice president and Pennsylvania regional executive. He is responsible for leading NBT Bank’s commercial banking team. Migliorino has 30 years of banking experience and has spent much of his career in NEPA. Before joining NBT Bank, he was senior vice president and team leader for First National Bank of PA. A resident of Tafton, Migliorino has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Scranton. Throughout his career, he has served on the boards of many community and business organizations, including the Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeastern Pennsylvania, the Scranton Lackawanna Industrial Building Company and the Scranton Chamber of Commerce.