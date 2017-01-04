BARRY ISETT & ASSOCIATES
Barry Isett & Associates Inc., a multidiscipline engineering firm with offices in Wilkes-Barre and Hazleton, has brought in two new additions to the Code Services Department.
Anthony (Tony) Todoro, BCO, of Reading, brings 30 years of experience in conducting various quality inspections disciplines. He holds 18 Uniform Construction Code (UCC) certifications, as well as a bachelor’s degree in science and math from Dowling College in Oakdale, New York. Before joining Isett, Tony served as a building codes enforcement officer for Motley Associates Inc., in Reading.
John DeCusatis, BCO, SEO, of Stroudsburg, previously served Stroud Township, Monroe County, as planning administrator, commercial zoning & codes officer and alternate sewage enforcement officer. He also worked in real estate with Legend Properties Inc. John is a graduate of East Stroudsburg University where he earned a bachelor’s degree in environmental studies.
Isett’s services include: municipal engineering; code services; civil, structural, forensic, mechanical, electrical and plumbing engineering; landscape design; construction inspection; survey services; environmental services; and construction services. The company website isbarryisett.com.
BETTER HOMES AND GARDENS
REAL ESTATE WILKINS & ASSOCIATES
Anisha T Allen was hired as a sales associate for the Mt Pocono office. Allen, originally from Queens, New York, has lived in the Poconos since 1999. She graduated from Polly & Associates in 2011 and will work as an administrative assistant for Jennifer Lynn Amantea, associate broker. Amantea handles both the Poconos and Lehigh Valley. Allen is also a graduate of Northampton Community College with an associates degree in business management.
Frank Scirica, Realtor will work from the Stroudsburg BHG business campus. Originally from Elmont, New York, Scirica has lived in the Poconos for the last 15 years. Scirica is a graduate of the Weichert Real Estate School in Bethlehem. He was formerly employed by Keller Williams Real Estate in Stroudsburg.
UNITED WAY OF MONROE COUNTY
At a United Way of Monroe County community meeting held Thursday, December 15 at Northampton Community College in Tannersville, corporate partners, community leaders, and student and staff representatives from Monroe County’s local school districts announced the results of their respective United Way campaigns to a packed room of volunteers and supporters of the United Way. Among those presenting their results, Sanofi Pasteur, the vaccines division of Sanofi announced another record-breaking year of funds raised to support community services in Monroe County.