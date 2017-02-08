BARRY ISETT & ASSOCIATES

Charles “Chuck” Wolf, of Emmaus, joined the Code Services Department of Barry Isett & Associates (Isett), a multidiscipline engineering firm with offices in Hazleton and Wilkes-Barre. He serves as a property maintenance and zoning inspector. Wolf studied construction management at Lehigh Carbon Community College and graduated in 2016 with an associate’s degree in applied science. Before joining the Isett team, he served as a project manager for Kistler Pole Building in Kempton where he oversaw project plans and ensured project completion within strict timelines.

Tim Frank of Jenkintown joined the Code Services Department as a code specialist. With nearly 10 years of experience in the industry, Frank has an extensive background in the practices of municipal code enforcement and permit compliance. Most recently, he served Jenkintown Borough as director of Code Enforcement and as a fire marshal and director of Public Works. Previously, he served as a code official and zoning officer for East Caln Township and the borough of Downingtown. He studied business law and administration at Queensborough Community College.

Christine Hower, of Allentown, joined the Forensics team as an administrative assistant. Prior to joining Isett she owned and operated CDH Creations to offer consulting services to nonprofits, small business, and real estate organizations including SS United States Conservancy and Judith’s Reading Room in Bethlehem. A licensed Realtor®, Christine is a student at Lehigh Carbon Community College and expects to receive an associate’s degree in business management in spring.

Isett’s services include: municipal engineering; code services; civil, structural, forensic, mechanical, electrical and plumbing engineering; landscape design; construction inspection; survey services; environmental services; and construction services.Visit barryisett.com.

CONDRON MEDIA

Condron & Cosgrove, a Scranton-based, quarter century, advertising and public relations firm is now Condron Media. The rebrand coincides with the addition of two digital marketers to the firm’s team: Colin Devroe as senior vice president and Tucker Hottes, senior developer.

Devroe previously coordinated digital marketing for various startups and emerging firms conducting national and international business. Hottes was previously the lead web developer for Times-Shamrock Communications.

The rebrand of the award-winning ad agency reflects the firm’s enhanced focus on social media and digital marketing to complement its traditional client media services. Condron Media is a veteran-owned full service advertising and public relations agency serving clients in education, healthcare, legal, natural resources, franchising, startups and emerging companies.

GEORGE J HAYDEN INC.

Last month, George F. Hayden, owner of George J Hayden Inc., along with his business partner Usbaldo Trevino, vice president of George J. Hayden, Inc., finalized the acquisition of Howard Organization, which marked its 45th anniversary in 2016. Howard Organization president Ralph Gitz and vice president Joseph Graham said they considered several companies before selling to Hayden and Trevino. Howard Organization will be renamed The Howard Company and will continue to operate from its current facility at 1016 East 7th Street in Bloomsburg. Hayden Electric was founded in 1975 by George J. Hayden from his home with a small crew of electricians. The Howard Company will operate as a separate company from Hayden Electric and will maintain the same operational procedures as are currently in place over the next few years.

O’MALLEY & LANGAN

Kyle D. Stelmack has joined O’Malley & Langan’s Scranton law office as an associate. Stelmack graduated from the University of Pittsburgh School of Law and was admitted to the Pennsylvania Bar in 2016. He handles cases involving personal injury, workers’ compensation, Social Security disability and veterans’ cases. While working with the University of Pittsburgh Veterans Clinic, Stelmack represented veterans in matters before the Veteran’s Administration, Boards for Correction of Military Records and Federal Court. He fought to ensure that veterans received the benefits to which they were entitled, and worked with clients to upgrade discharge designations, which allowed them access to increased benefits.

He is a member of the Lackawanna Bar Association, American Association for Justice, Pennsylvania Association for Justice and the Worker’s Injury Law & Advocacy Group.O’Malley & Langan has offices in Scranton, Pittston and Towanda, O’Malley & Langan Law Offices has a well-earned reputation for being a top-notch workers’ compensation and personal injury law firm in Northeastern Pennsylvania. Call (800) 817-2667.

ROSENN JENKINS & GREENWALD LLP

The Law Firm of Rosenn Jenkins & Greenwald LLP, announced that Attorney Kieran M. Casey has been elected partner. Casey is a member of the firm’s Labor and Employment Department, as well as its Litigation Department. His principal focus is the representation of businesses, municipalities, and institutions of higher learning in a wide range of labor and employment law matters. Casey received his bachelor’s degree from King’s College and his Juris Doctor degree from the Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C. He regularly provides lectures on labor and employment law issues at continuing education seminars for lawyers. He is a member of the Pennsylvania Bar Association, the Wilkes-Barre Law and Library Association and the Leadership Wilkes-Barre Class of 2014. Visitrjglaw.com.

TOBYHANNA ARMY DEPOT

Tony Marton is now chief of the Command, Control, Communications and Computer Engineering Branch at Tobyhanna Army Depot. As chief, he supervises personnel who provide engineering support to the overhaul and maintenance of C4 equipment for all services. The branch is part of Tobyhanna’s Production Engineering Directorate. Prior to his current position, Marton was chief engineer for Product Manager Ground Combat Tactical Trailers, Program Executive Office, Simulation, Training and Instrumentation, Orlando, Florida. He began his depot career in September. Marton earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in engineering from Stevens Institute of Technology, Hoboken, New Jersey, in 1985 and 1989, respectively.

Also, Michael Yurkovic is now chief of the Sheet Metal Fabrication Branch at Tobyhanna Army Depot. He supervises personnel who fabricate aluminum and steel into finished products to support the warfighter. The branch is part of Tobyhanna’s Systems Integration and Support Directorate. Prior to his current position, Yurkovic was a sheet metal mechanic in the System Assembly Branch. He began his depot career in September 2007.

Tobyhanna Army Depot is a recognized leader in providing world-class logistics support for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance systems across the Department of Defense.