Personnel File

AAA NORTH PENN

Andrew Snyder has been promoted to director of continuing education. Andrew has worked for the company for eight years. He started his career with the company in the emergency road service department in April 2009. In October 2014, he was promoted to administrative assistant in the Scranton administrative office. He later took on the additional responsibility of being trained and certified as a mature operator instructor for the club.

AMERICAN INSTITUTE OF PERSONAL INJURY ATTORNEYS

The organization has recognized the exceptional performance of personal injury attorney Neil T. O’Donnell as 2017 10 Best Personal Injury Attorneys for Client Satisfaction. The attorney rating organization publishes an annual list of the Top 10 personal injury attorneys in each state. Attorneys who are selected must pass a selection process based on client and/or peer nominations, research and independent evaluation. The list was created as a resource for clients during the attorney selection process.

BARRY ISETT & ASSOCIATES INC.

Christopher Bickings of Birdsboro joined the code services department of the multidiscipline engineering firm with offices in Wilkes-Barre and Hazleton. Bickings has experience in the fire and EMS industries and holds International Code Council and Pennsylvania Uniform Construction Code certifications. He is certified as a building inspector, building plans examiner, fire inspector, and accessibility inspector and plans examiner. Bickings recently completed the Pennsylvania Construction Code Academy’s building code official course, allowing him to become certified as a UCC Building Code Official. He attended Waldorf College and earned a Bachelor of Science in fire service administration.

Emma Tobias, E.I.T., of Allentown, joined the municipal department as staff professional. She specializes in roadway design, ADA ramps, general stormwater calculations and PennDOT regulations. Tobias was previously employed by McTish, Kunkel & Associates, Allentown, where she served as a highway design engineer for more than two years. She is a graduate of Stony Brook University, where she earned a Bachelor of Science in materials engineering and specialized in civil engineering.

BOHLIN CYWINSKI JACKSON

Gabriel Hodge, AIA, has been promoted to the role of principal at the architecture firm.

A graduate of St. Mary’s College of Maryland and Renssalaer Polytechnic Institute, Gabe joined the firm in 1998 and has contributed to a wide range of academic, cultural and residential projects, including Marywood University’s new Learning Commons, Sawyer Library at Williams College, and the Visitor Activity Center at Pocono Environmental Education Center. Gabe leads the firm’s Wilkes-Barre office with principals Bill Loose and Peter Bohlin. He resides in Waverly Twp. with his wife and three children.

BUSCARINI LAW FIRM

The American Institute of Family Law Attorneys has recognized family law attorney Carrie Buscarini as Four Years 10 Best Family Law Attorney for Client Satisfaction. The third-party attorney rating organization publishes an annual list of the top 10 family law attorneys in each state. Attorneys who are selected to the “10 Best” list must pass a rigorous selection process based on client and peer nominations, research and an independent evaluation. The annual list was created as a resource for clients during the attorney selection process.

CHARITON, SCHWAGER & MALAK

David E. Schwager has been named a Pennsylvania Super Lawyer by Philadelphia Magazine for the eighth consecutive year. Only five percent of the lawyers in Pennsylvania have received the designation of Super Lawyer and Schwager is the youngest lawyer in Luzerne County to receive the designation in the field of real estate law for eight years in a row. Schwager practices in the areas of real estate, title insurance, real estate taxation, business law, municipal law, commercial litigation, estate administration and creditors’ rights. A past assistant district attorney for Luzerne County, Schwager is chair of the Disciplinary Board of the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania, an assistant Luzerne County solicitor, and chairman of the Kingston Borough Zoning Hearing Board.

CIGNA

Monica Schmude was named market president for the states of Delaware, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia, providing senior leadership for the company’s growing presence in these areas. Schmude’s responsibilities include ensuring that the company’s overall market strategy, product and network offerings meet the evolving needs of its customers and clients, partnering with area health care professionals and health systems to improve health, and leading its efforts to serve the community. Schmude has held a series of roles driving the company’s Mid-Atlantic market since joining its sales office in 2010, and was most recently the markets senior vice president of sales. She earned a bachelor’s degree in industrial/organizational psychology with a concentration in women’s studies from the University of Wisconsin. She serves on the boards of the Montgomery County Business Roundtable on Education and Girls on the Run Northern Virginia. She is an active participant in the Menttium Program and the Million Women Mentors effort. Schmude is also a member of Marymount University’s Masters in Healthcare Management Advisory Council.

COMMUNITY BANK NA

Debra Gay has joined the bank as a retail service officer in the Tunkhannock branch. She brings to the position more than 30 years of experience in the banking industry. Gay is responsible for providing customers with a broad range of commercial and consumer services, including small-business loans and preparing mortgage loans and supporting documents. She will work with management and staff personnel to ensure the bank’s goals and activities are properly integrated.Gay previously served as a branch manager with First National Bank since 1987. She serves as a member of the Tunkhannock Chamber of Commerce and resides in Tunkhannock with her husband, Rick.

DELTA MEDIX

Dr. Susan Summerton, a native of Philadelphia, has joined the medical group. An honors graduate of Temple University, she received her Doctor of Medicine from Temple University Medical School and completed an internship at Cooper Hospital in Camden, New Jersey, where she received the Outstanding Teacher award. Summerton completed her diagnostic radiology residency at Albert Einstein Medical Center in Philadelphia, where she was chief resident. Board certified in diagnostic radiology, Summerton brings her knowledge in breast and body imaging to the group, and plans to continue teaching students, medical professionals and community members in the Scranton area.

DIME BANK

The bank recently recognized employees who are celebrating a five-year incremental anniversary of employment at an appreciation dinner. Employees with work milestones are Cynthia Burdick, 40 years; Ruth Daniels, 30 years; Cynthia Galloway, Irene Selvaggi and James Robbins, 25 years; Tracy Kwiatkowski and Christine Goda, 15 years; Maria Ungro, Janet Salkoskas, Talwinder Sohi, Ekaterina Pereyra and Jeremy Kudrich, 10 years; and Amy Caggiano, Laura Novak, Donna DiChiaranti, Kim Metz and Christine Angland, five years.

ESSA BANK & TRUST

Roger R. Anderson has joined the bank as a commercial loan officer for the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton region. Roger has nearly 20 years of experience in the banking industry, serving both the consumer and commercial sectors. For the last 10 years, he specialized in commercial real estate and commercial and industrial loans. Anderson resides in Mountain Top with his wife and two children. He is a volunteer youth soccer coach for Mountain Top Youth Soccer and a graduate of Leadership Wilkes-Barre’s Core Program.

John J. Serafin has joined the bank as vice president and commercial loan officer for the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton region. Serafin served as vice president for the commercial and residential banking divisions of several financial institutions over the last 16 years; most recently as vice president/senior commercial loan officer for Fidelity Deposit & Discount Bank. He is an Army veteran having served in the 1st Armored Division stationed in Nuremberg, Germany, and TRADOC Command at Fort Dix, New Jersey. He is treasurer of the Greater Pittston Chamber of Commerce, board member of the Greater Pittston YMCA, a committee member for the Wilkes-Barre chamber golf committee and finance committee member for Immaculate Conception Church.

FIDELITY BANK

Angelo J. DeCesaris has joined the bank as vice president and commercial relationship manager. As a member of the banking team, DeCesaris will be responsible for driving business development and sales for A variety of industries in Northeast Pennsylvania. He comes to the bank with more than 13 years of banking experience working with individuals and closely held companies in the development of customized financial solutions for credit and non-credit needs.He received a Bachelor of Science in marketing and a minor in business management from King’s College, Wilkes-Barre. He is active in NEPA Council of Boy Scouts of America, Wilkes-Barre and Scranton chambers of commerce, Wilkes-Barre Chapter of UNICO National, United Way of Lackawanna County and the Greater Wilkes-Barre Association for the Blind. He resides in Shavertown with his wife, Riann, and their three children.

GOLDEN TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Cy Corgan has been appointed vice president of national accounts. In this newly created position, he is responsible for expanding upon and building relationships with strategic accounts in the U.S. home medical equipment and aging in place health care market. Corgan has served in the industry for the past 25 years. Most recently, he served as national sales manager with EZ-ACCESS, a leading brand in the home accessibility market.

Jack Byrne has been appointed chief financial officer. In this newly created position, he is responsible for the financial management of the organization and improving processes to achieve profitable growth. Jack has more than 25 years of experience in financial management in manufacturing environments. For the past 12 years, he served as CFO at EXTOL, a privately owned software company based in Pottsville.

Chris Carroll has been named director of marketing. She is responsible for developing and maintaining marketing strategies to take Golden’s retail brand to the next level. Carroll will support the dealer network and sales organization to maximize use of marketing tools as well as create new resources to support retail initiatives. Chris has more than 20 years of experience in public relations and marketing. Most recently, Chris served as the director of annual giving and alumni relations at Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine in Scranton. She currently serves on the board of directors at the Arc of Northeastern Pennsylvania and is a member of the Healthcare Innovation Committee for the 2017 Northeast Pa. TecBRIDGE Innovation Conference.

HONESDALE PULMONARY & SLEEP MEDICINE

Certified family nurse practitioner Christina “Tina” Cobb, MSN, FNP-C, has joined board-certified pulmonologist Sean McVeigh, M.D., FCCP, FACP, at his practice. Located at the Stourbridge Medical and Professional Complex, the practice is part of Wayne Memorial Community Health Centers. Cobb earned both her Master of Nursing Science as a family nurse practitioner and Bachelor of Science in nursing from Misericordia University, Dallas. Her nursing career, which spans more than nine years, includes staff and charge nurse positions in orthopedic, neurology and medical/surgical floors at Regional Hospital of Scranton. Cobb was most recently employed by Advanced Inpatient Medicine serving as a hospitalist at Wayne Memorial Hospital and Lehigh Valley Hospital.

HUNTINGTON CREEK RECOVERY CENTER, POCONO MOUNTAIN RECOVERY CENTER

Muhamad Aly Rifai, M.D., has accepted the position of medical director for the two affiliated programs. Rifai’s behavioral health care leadership experience includes service as the medical director of New Vitae Wellness and Recovery, medical and psychiatric director of Lehigh Valley Center for Recovery and White Deer Run of Blue Mountain, regional medical director for Acadia Healthcare and CEO of Blue Mountain Psychiatry. Rifai is also a clinical professor of psychiatry at Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine, an adjunct professor of psychiatry at Drexel University School of Medicine, and a clinical professor of psychiatry and medicine at Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine. He received the National Institute of Mental Health Clinical Excellence Award in 2005 and the William Webb Award from the Academy of Psychosomatic Medicine in 2006.

JOHNSON COLLEGE

Two new members have been selected to serve on the board of directors. The new members, installed at the April board meeting, include Patrick Dietz and Stephen H. Franko IV. Also, Joseph S. Durkin and Deborah Kolsovsky will return to the board of directors this academic year.

Dietz is senior vice president ofPeoplesSecurity Bank. He holds an MBA from Marywood University and a Bachelor of Science in economics and finance from the University of Scranton. He has board experience as chairman of the Salvation Army advisory board. He resides in South Abington Twp.

Franko is an attorney at Franko Law Office. He holds a Juris Doctorate from the University of Pittsburgh and Bachelor of Science in sociology from Wilkes University. He has board experience from the state Truck Association and Wyoming County United Way, and serves as president of the Wyoming County Bar Association.

Durkin returns to the board of directors after a mandatory year off after serving three three-year terms. He began his role with the college in 2007. Over 10 years, he has served on numerous college committees and is the past chairman of the property committee. He is currently on the presidential search committee. He is the vice president of Reilly Associates and resides in West Pittston.

Kolsovsky returns to the board of directors after a mandatory year off after serving three three-year terms. She began her role with the college in 2007. Over 10 years, she has served on numerous committees and is the past chairwoman of the fundraising committee. She is currently the chairwoman of the presidential search committee. She is the executive vice president and managing director of institutional advisory solutions for PNC Bank and resides in Eynon.

JONESKOHANSKI CONSULTANTS & CERTIFIED PUBLIC ACCOUNTANTS

Christina M. Kuchak, CPA, has been promoted to the position of tax and small-business accounting manager.

Kuchak previously served as a supervisor in the tax and small-business accounting division of the firm. She has been with the company for 15 years, specializing in the areas of small-business accounting and taxation for closely held businesses, individual tax preparation and planning, tax compliance and correspondence with taxing authorities. Kuchak is a certified public accountant in Pennsylvania and a member of both the American and Pennsylvania Institutes of Certified Public Accountants. She is also a certified QuickBooks ProAdvisor. She resides in Moosic with her family.

KING’S COLLEGE

Dr. Jayne Klenner, associate professor of computer and information systems, facilitated interactive workshops for parents and caregivers on children’s cyber safety as part of Child Abuse Prevention Month. The workshops were sponsored by the Safe Environment Advisory Committee of the Diocese of Scranton and were held at King’s College and the Diocesan Pastoral Center in Scranton.Klenner began teaching at the college in 1995 as an instructional designer and earned tenure and was promoted to associate professor of mass communications in 2005. She transitioned to the Computer and Information Systems Department in 2011. She previously served as an adjunct professor at Penn State University, Penn State’s World Campus and Bloomsburg University. She is a member of the Safety Committee for the Diocese of Scranton.After receiving her bachelor’s degree in marketing from King’s, she earned a master’s degree in instructional technology from Bloomsburg, and her doctorate in instructional systems with a focus on human computer interaction from Penn State.

LANDMARK COMMUNITY BANK

Thomas V. Amico was appointed president and chief executive officer of the bank. Former president and CEO Dan Nulton, who recently retired from his post, will serve as an adviser during the transition period. Amico is a graduate of the University of Scranton with a Bachelor of Science in accounting. Prior to coming to Landmark, he was market executive for First National Bank of Pennsylvania as senior vice president, where he managed three team leaders and eight lenders with a ($575 million commercial loan portfolio. He was responsible for Northeastern and North Central Pennsylvania. Amico is a 15-year board member of the Greater Pittston Chamber of Commerce and served as its president. He is a board member of Penn’s Northeast, having served for more than 10 years. He has been a board member of the Greater Pittston YMCA for more than 20 years.

LUZERNE COUNTY PUBLIC DEFENDER’S OFFICE

Attorney Cheryl Sobeski-Reedy has been accepted to attend the 2017 Juvenile Training Immersion Program Summer Academy hosted by Georgetown Law’s Juvenile Justice Clinic and the National Juvenile Defender Center in Washington, D.C., in June. Sobeski-Reedy was selected as one of 25 attorneys from across the country to attend the academy and was also chosen to become a certified JTIP trainer at a certification course to be held at the University of Delaware Law School in July. JTIP is a comprehensive, 41-lesson trial advocacy training program designed to enhance the capacity of juvenile defense attorneys across the country.

Sobeski-Reedy serves on the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania’s Juvenile Court Procedural Rules Committee and is the treasurer of the Juvenile Defenders’ Association of Pennsylvania.A practicing attorney since 1994, her Juris Doctorate degree is from Hofstra University School of Law, New York. She is an honors graduate of Marist College, New York, studied abroad at Manchester College, Oxford University, England, and has been admitted to practice law in the Pennsylvania state and federal courts and U.S. Supreme Court.

MARYWOOD UNIVERSITY

Joseph A. Polizzi, Ph.D., associate professor of education and educational leadership, recently received the 2017 Donald Walters Lecture and Award at the 8th Annual New Democratic, Ethical, Education and Leadership conference at Temple University, Philadelphia. Polizzi was also an invited speaker at the conference. He gave a talk titled “Seeking Resilience, Wellbeing and Even Happiness in the Dark Places of Education.”

Tyler Ward, M.S., Dunmore, assistant director for housing and residence life, recently received the 2017 Raymond P. Heath Leadership Award for his outstanding service to student life at the university.

Ward met all of the criteria set for the award, including consistency, development, harmony, positive attitude and student affairs commitment.

MISERICORDIA UNIVERSITY

The American Association of Nursing’s Leadership for Academic Nursing Program selected Brenda Hage, Ph.D., DNP, CRNP, assistant dean of the College of Health Sciences and Education and chief nurse administrator at the university, as a fellow. At the university, Hage has served as chairwoman of the graduate nursing and health care informatics programs, as well as the director of the Master of Science degree in nursing’s family nurse practitioner and Doctor of Nursing practice programs. In addition to her responsibilities at the university, she is vice chairwoman for the Pennsylvania Orders for Life-Sustaining Treatment Task Force and was appointed by the governor and confirmed by the state Senate as a member of the Pennsylvania Council on Aging. In 2015-16, she was a fellow in the Duke-Johnson & Johnson Nurse Leadership Program. Hage has volunteered abroad in Haiti, Guyana and Nicaragua.

The university has named Glenn Bozinski, M.S., as the first vice president of enrollment management. Bozinski is responsible for the leadership and management of enrollment planning, student recruitment and undergraduate and graduate admissions. He also oversees the strategic allocation of need- and merit-based financial aid, and collaborates with enrollment marketing to attract and retain qualified students. At the university, Bozinski has served as assistant director of admissions, director of transfer recruitment and as an adjunct professor in the department of business. He developed institutional and programmatic articulation agreements with regional colleges and universities, and was a member of the team that developed the Expressway Accelerated Degree Program for adult learners. Bozinski holds a Bachelor of Arts in journalism from the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communication at Syracuse University with a minor in psychology. He earned his Master of Science degree in organizational management from Misericordia University. He has been an employee of the university since 1989. Bozinski and his wife, Laura, live in Kingston Twp., with their daughter, Madalyn.

MUNLEY LAW

Seven of the firm’s attorneys have been named to the 2017 list of Pennsylvania Super Lawyers, an honor awarded to the top 5 percent of lawyers in Pennsylvania. The personal injury lawyers named are Robert W. Munley Sr., Marion K. Munley, Daniel W. Munley, Robert W. Munley III, J. Christopher Munley, John M. Mulcahey and Katie Nealon.

Super Lawyers is a resource that recognizes the country’s most outstanding attorneys in more than 70 practice areas. Selection is based on independent research, peer nominations and peer reviews.

MYERS, BRIER & KELLY LLP

Nick Kravitz, an attorney with the Scranton law firm, was recently selected by the Pennsylvania Super Lawyers as a Rising Star for 2017. This selection is published in Philadelphia Magazine and Pennsylvania Super Lawyers Magazine and Kravitz was previously selected in 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016, which is an honor limited to 2.5 percent of attorneys in Pennsylvania. He is a litigation attorney representing individuals, corporations and municipal and governmental entities in all facets of litigation in state and federal court.

NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF INSURANCE AND FINANCIAL ADVISORS

George R. Shadie of Drums was presented the prestigious Jeff Thol award by the association. The award is presented each year in recognition of significant contributions to the financial services industry. The award recognizes his dedication and service to his clients. Shadie has been a New York Life agent for 28 years. He is a registered representative offering securities through NYLIFE Securities LLC Member FINRA/SIPC, a licensed insurance agency. He is a lifetime member of Million Dollar Round Table, the Premier Association of Financial Professionals and is a presenter at the upcoming convention in Orlando, Florida. He is an accredited estate planner and a chartered life underwriter. He also serves as president of Supporting Autism and Families Everywhere and lives with his son, Alex.

NEUROSENSORY CENTER OF EASTERN PA.

Dr. Jeffrey Becker, O.D., director of Vision Services, has been confirmed as a member of the state Board of Optometry, which regulates the practice and licensure of optometry.He is a 1978 graduate of Penn State University and graduated from the Illinois College of Optometry in 1983. He has been a practicing optometrist in Northeast Pennsylvania for more than 24 years, with a specialty practice in rehabilitative optometry.Becker is an adjunct faculty member at Misericordia University, Dallas. He serves as a consultant to Good Shepherd Rehabilitation Hospital in Allentown, Allied Services in Scranton, John Heinz in Wilkes-Barre, and Guthrie at Towanda Rehabilitation Hospital.

NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP INC.

WBRE-TV has named Kelly Byrne morning co-anchor on Eyewitness News. Byrne is from the Philadelphia area and earned a bachelor’s degree in communications with a specialization in journalism from Villanova University. Kelly joins the Eyewitness News team from Nexstar-owned WNCT-TV, the CBS affiliate in Greenville, N.C., where she has worked for the past two years as a weekend anchor, executive producer and multimedia journalist. While in college, Kelly reported on-air as a junior reporter for Fox 29 News in Philadelphia and completed internships with 3 On Your Side in Philadelphia, WCAU, WTXF and as a sports contributor for ESPNU.

O’DONNELL LAW OFFICES

Attorney Catherine R. O’Donnell has been selected a Pennsylvania Super Lawyer for 2017. This marks the seventh time Catherine has received this recognition. She has been consistently recognized by attaining Martindale-Hubbell’s AV Preeminent Rating of Preeminent Women Lawyers. She was recognized as a 2017 ALM Top Rated Estate and Trust Lawyer.

Attorney Michael A. O’Donnell has been included in the Pennsylvania Rising Star Lawyer list for 2017. This is the first year O’Donnell has been recognized with this prestigious designation.

A frequent contributor to legal education programs, O’Donnell has received the Martindale-Hubbell AV Preeminent Rating 2016-2017.

Attorney Neil T. O’Donnell, owner and founder of the law firm, has been included in the Pennsylvania Super Lawyer list for 2017, and has also been recognized as a Pennsylvania Top 100 Super Lawyer. This is the 14th consecutive year O’Donnell has been recognized with these prestigious designations. A frequent contributor to legal education programs, O’Donnell has held leadership positions in both regional and state legal communities, including the Pennsylvania Association for Justice, the Pennsylvania Bar Association and the Pennsylvania Bar Institute. He has been recognized as a Top 100 Pennsylvania Super Lawyer from 2007-2017. He has also been selected by his peers for inclusion in the Best Lawyer in America 2017 and, from 2002-2017 he has received the Martindale-Hubbell AV Preeminent Rating. O’Donnell was inducted into the Melvin Belli Society, named after Melvin M. Belli, America’s most famous trial lawyer.

PENN STATE WORTHINGTON SCRANTON

A book edited by Dr. Patricia Hinchey, professor of education, has received a national professional award. “A Critical Action Research Reader” has been named a 2017 Outstanding Book by the Society of Professors of Education. It is Hinchey’s second book on the topic of action research — a process educators and community members use to improve conditions in their classrooms and communities. Hinchey has been at the Scranton campus since 1992 and has authored several books on education.She also co-edited a highly publicized book assessing recent quality of think tank research, “Think Tank Research Quality: Lessons for Policy Makers, the Media and the Public.”

PENNSYLVANIA BAR ASSOCIATION

The Pennsylvania Bar Association has presented awards that recognize outstanding leadership in the legal profession and extraordinary service and long-standing membership in the association. Recipients were: John B. Beemer, Beemer & Beemer, Clarks Summit, Fifty-Year Member Award; Dorrance R. Belin, Oliver Price & Rhodes, Clarks Summit, 50-year Member Award; Ernest J. Gazda Jr., Gazda & Penetar, Scranton, Fifty-Year Member Award; Melinda C. Ghilardi, federal public defenders office, Scranton, PBA President’s Award; Richard T. Mulcahey, Scranton, 50-year Member Award; Judge James M. Munley, U.S. District Court Middle District of Pa., Scranton, 50-year Member Award; Jacob I. Nogi, Nogi Appleton Weinberger & Wren PC, Scranton, 50-year Member Award; Otto P. Robinson Jr., Penn Security Bank, Scranton, 50-year Member Award; Benjamin S. Schnessel, Carbondale, 50-year Member Award; C.H. Welles IV, Welles & McGrath, Scranton, Fifty-Year Member Award; Elaine Cook, Cook Law PC, Drums, PBA Special Achievement Award; Joseph F. Flanagan, Forty Fort, Fifty-Year Member Award; Daniel G. Flannery, Rosenn Jenkins & Greenwald LLP, Wilkes-Barre, Fifty-Year Member Award; Harry Hiscox, Hiscox & Musto, Kingston, Fifty-Year Member Award; Paul R. Mahler, Mahler Law Firm LLC, Forty Fort, Fifty-Year Member Award; James A. Schneider, Schneider Law Offices PC, Hazleton, Fifty-Year Member Award; David E. Schwager, Chariton Schwager & Malak, Wilkes-Barre, PBA Special Achievement Award; Sandor Yelen, Yelen Law Offices, Wilkes-Barre, Fifty-Year Member Award; and Albert G. Rutherford, Rutherford & Rutherford, Honesdale, Fifty-Year Member Award.

PICPA NORTHEASTERN CHAPTER

Kimberly A. Shina, a certified public accountant, was elected president of the Northeastern Chapter of the association. Shina is a controller with American Asphalt Paving Co. in Shavertown. She is a member of PICPA’s Corporate Finance Committee, as well as the Northeastern Chapter Taxation and Annual Tax Meeting Committee. Other volunteer commitments include serving as treasurer for the Luzerne County Fair and Harveys Lake Lions Club. She is also a member of Misericordia University’s adult student council. A resident of Dallas, Shina earned her bachelor’s degree in accounting from Wilkes University.

Also elected were:

• President-elect: Francis K. Eick, CPA, is a manager at Kronick Kalada Berdy & Co. PC in Kingston. Eick also serves on the PICPA Northeastern Chapter Executive Committee. In addition to his volunteer leadership with PICPA, Eick is a youth softball coach and a volunteer with Coaches vs. Cancer of Northeast Pennsylvania. The Dallas resident received his bachelor’s degree in accounting from King’s College.

• Secretary: Nicole T. Buckman, CPA, is with Jones Kohanski & Co. PC in Sugarloaf, specializing in bookkeeping, taxation and forensic accounting. In addition to her active involvement with PICPA, Buckman is secretary of the Northeast Chapter of the Institute of Management Accountants, treasurer of the Greater Scranton Jaycees, and a member of St. Monica parish’s finance council committee. A resident of Forty Fort, Buckman received her bachelor’s degree in accounting and economics from King’s College.

• Treasurer: Robert G. Coar, C.P.A., is a supervisor at Kronick Kalada Berdy & Co., where his focus areas are nonprofits and HUD properties. He earned his bachelor of science degree in accounting from King’s College. Coar serves on the PICPA Northeastern Chapter Executive Committee. The Dallas resident is an active golfer, and enjoys fitness, music and travel.

PPL CORP.

In recognition of April as National Volunteer Month, the company honored the efforts of employee volunteers.

Pam Yale, universal services representative for regulatory programs and business services in Hazleton, earned PPL’s top award, Volunteer of the Year.

Donna Bowser, administrative assistant in Scranton, earned the Leadership Recognition Volunteer Award for advocating for the less fortunate. Bowser organizes contributions for the Women’s Resource Center in Scranton, collects gifts for disadvantaged children and holds food collections for St. Francis of Assisi Kitchen.

Chris Gonzalez, field manager-Distribution Operations in Hazleton, received a Peer-to-Peer Volunteer Award for participating in PPL career presentations, serving as a role model to high school students and engaging members of the future workforce.

In addition to an engraved award, each winner received a contribution to a nonprofit of their choice.

ROSENN, JENKINS & GREENWALD LLP

Robert D. Schaub has been selected to the 2017 Pennsylvania Super Lawyers list in the area of business litigation. Schaub, chairman of the firm’s litigation department, has most recently represented clients in all aspects of litigation involving Marcellus Shale issues, including leading disputes, will contests and gas pipeline issues. He serves on the Pennsylvania Bar Association’s professional liability committee and is a member of the Luzerne County Bar Association (Wilkes-Barre Law and Library Association). He also serves as president of the board of directors for both Luzerne County Head Start and Leadership Wilkes-Barre, and is vice president of the board of directors for the Luzerne County Child Advocacy Center. A graduate of Catholic University School of Law (J.D., 1984), Schaub received his undergraduate degree from Lemoyne College (magna cum laude) in 1981.

SHOPRITE OF DALEVILLE

Katie Gallagher, Scranton, has been hired as a registered dietitian at the Covington Twp. store. As the new registered dietitian at the location, Gallagher provides complimentary health and wellness services that guide customers on a range of issues, from learning how to shop and prepare healthy meals, to proper nutrition for specific health conditions and dietary needs. She also offers recipes with healthy alternatives, provides information on pantry makeovers, and navigates the aisles with shoppers to help them better understand food labels. In addition, Gallagher partners with local hospitals, schools and nonprofits to conduct free health and wellness-focused workshops and seminars. She received her Bachelor of Arts degree in Italian studies and history from Fordham University. She completed a dietetic internship, and earned her Master of Science degree in nutrition at Marywood University. Gallagher previously worked as a clinical dietitian for St. Luke’s Village, a Hazleton skilled-nursing-care facility.

SORDONI CONSTRUCTION SERVICES INC.

Timothy O’Shea has joined the firm as director of strategic development. He has a wealth of experience in sales, business operations and organizational strategy, having previously been employed by the Turner Construction Co. in Philadelphia, and more recently as the chief development officer for Hildebrandt Learning Centers LLC. A resident of Shavertown, he holds a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering from the University of Delaware and a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Scranton.

STATE BOARD OF OPTOMETRY

Carl J. Urbanski, O.D., of Mountain Top was recently reappointed to the state board by Gov. Tom Wolf. Urbanski was originally appointed in 2012 and has served as vice chairman. He currently serves as chairman of the board, which is responsible for regulating the practice and licensure of optometry in Pennsylvania. Urbanski is a graduate of Wilkes University and the Pennsylvania College of Optometry. He currently practices at Family Vision Care of Kingston. He is a past president of the state Optometric Association and currently serves on the evidence based guideline development committee of the American Optometric Association. He is a diplomate of the American Board of Optometry and also remains active with the Kiwanis Club of Wilkes-Barre.

TMG HEALTH

The leading national provider of business process outsourcing solutions to the Medicare Advantage, Medicare Part D and Managed Medicaid markets recently named Yvette Smart director of encounters. She is responsible for the execution of Enterprise Encounter Business Operations, including reconciliation and data management for encounters submissions, rejections and reporting for the company’s Medicare and Medicaid clients.

Before joining the business, Smart held the positions of director of implementations, director of claims operations, and director of service operations at OptumCare, Phoenix. Her experience also includes roles as director of claims and learning and development, provider reimbursement manager, and claims manager for Tufts Health Plan, Watertown, Massachusetts. She attended Lean Six Sigma certification training and was previously certified as a Healthcare Chart Auditor by the Association of Health Care Auditors and Educators. She was also a member of the International Claims Association.

UNITED GILSONITE LABORATORIES

The manufacturers of paint specialty products announced the recent hiring of Joe Johnson, Ph.D., to lead its research and product development team. Throughout his career, Johnson has held numerous roles in research and development and business management, and has enjoyed some significant professional achievements, which include 21 U.S. patents and 52 world patents. Johnson has held leadership positions at Cabot, Lexmark and MicrOptix. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in chemistry from Syracuse University, a doctorate in physical chemistry from Clarkson University and an MBA from Boston University. Joe and his family will relocate from New Hampshire to Scranton to work from the company’s corporate facility.

UNIVERSITY OF SCRANTON

Ten faculty members were honored recently with Provost Faculty Enhancement awards for excellence in teaching, scholarship or service.

Rebecca S. Beal, Ph.D., received the Excellence in Adapting Classic Principles of Jesuit Pedagogy into the Curriculum: The Magis Award. Beal, professor of English and theater, joined the faculty at Scranton in 1983. She earned her bachelor’s degree at Westmont College, her master’s degree at the University of Chicago and her Ph.D. at the University of Texas.

Michael Jenkins, Ph.D., received the Excellence in Scholarly Publication Award. Jenkins, associate professor of sociology, criminal justice and criminology, received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Scranton and his master’s degree and doctorate from Rutgers University. He joined Scranton’s faculty as an assistant professor in 2013.

Cyrus P. Olsen III, Ph.D., received the Excellence in Advancing Interdisciplinary Study Award. Olsen, associate professor of theology and religious studies, received his bachelor’s degree from University of Washington and both his master’s and Ph.D. degrees from the University of Oxford. He joined the faculty at Scranton in 2006.

Maria J. Oreshkina, Ph.D., received the Excellence in Integrating Diversity in Learning Award. Oreshkina, associate professor of education, joined the faculty at Scranton in 2007. She received her master’s degree from the Moscow State Pedagogical University and her doctorate at the University of Tennessee.

Ann A. Pang-White, Ph.D., received the Excellence In Advancing Global Learning Award. Pang-White, professor of philosophy and director of Asian studies, joined the faculty at Scranton in 1997. She earned her bachelor’s degree from Tung-Hai University in Taiwan, her master’s degree from the University of South Carolina — Columbia and her doctorate from Marquette University.

Kimberly A. Subasic, Ph.D., received the Excellence in the Scholarship of Teaching and Learning Award. Subasic, associate professor of nursing, has been a Scranton faculty member since 2006. She earned her bachelor’s degree from St. Francis University, her master’s degree from the University of Massachusetts and her doctorate from St. Louis University.

Stephen E. Whittaker, Ph.D., received the Excellence for University Service and Leadership Award. Whittaker, professor of English and theatre, joined the faculty at Scranton in 1983. He earned his bachelor’s, master’s and Ph.D. degrees from the University of Texas.

Patricia Moyle Wright, Ph.D., received the Excellence in Integrating Mission and Justice into the Curriculum Award. Wright, associate professor of nursing, joined the faculty at Scranton in 2007. She earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Misericordia University and her doctorate from Loyola University, Chicago.

Margarete Lieb Zalon, Ph.D., received the Excellence in Graduate Teaching Faculty Senate Award. A member of Scranton’s faculty since 1988, Zalon, professor of nursing, earned her bachelor’s degree from Duke University and her master’s and Ph.D. degrees from New York University.

In addition, Emily Denison, adjunct professor in the English and Theatre Department, was honored with the Part-Time Faculty Award for Excellence in Teaching.

WAYNE MEMORIAL COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTERS

Jennifer Arnold, M.H.S., PA-C, has joined the medical office as a cardiovascular physician assistant at its general and interventional cardiology practice, Honesdale Cardiology. Arnold’s responsibilities include conducting inpatient consultations, administering stress tests and holding outpatient office hours. Arnold brings 15 years of clinical experience as a physician assistant in cardiothoracic surgery to Wayne Memorial, having spent much of her career in the Philadelphia area. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in biology from Arcadia University, Glenside, as well as a Bachelor of Science degree in physician assistant studies from Hahnemann University, Philadelphia. Additionally, she holds a Master of Health Science degree from Drexel University, Philadelphia. Arnold serves as vice chair of the Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialty Exam Committee of the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants. She is the director of didactic education and assistant professor at Misericordia University, Dallas, a position she has held for nearly three years.

WILKES UNIVERSITY

The university recognized 12 faculty and staff members with nine awards for excellence in teaching and advising at the 2017 Teacher Recognition and Effectiveness Committee Awards Ceremony.

Lisa Kadlec, associate professor of biology, received the Carpenter Award for Teaching. The award, considered the university’s highest honor for teaching, recognizes an outstanding member of the faculty and includes a $1,000 award and framed certificate. Kadlec holds a post-doctoral research fellowship from Princeton University, a doctorate from Duke University and a bachelor’s degree from Haverford College.

Jason Wagner, courseware application developer in the Office of Technology for Teaching and Learning, received the Academic Support Award. Wagner is a 2009 graduate of Wilkes with dual Bachelor of Science degrees in computer science and mathematics and a minor in computer information systems. He completed his Master of Business Administration with a concentration in operations management in August 2013 and is also a graduate of the Leadership Wilkes-Barre Core Class of 2014.

Thomas Franko, assistant professor of pharmacy, and Kalen Churcher, assistant professor of communications, received the Interdisciplinary Teaching Award. Thomas Franko also received the Outstanding New Faculty Award.

Thomas Baldino, professor of political science, received the Alumni Mentoring Award.

Amy Kuiken, associate professor of French, received the Innovative and Nontraditional Teaching Award.

Abas Sabouni, assistant professor of electrical engineering, received the Scholarship Award.

Francis Dave Rash, accounting and finance professor, was awarded the Adjunct Faculty Award.

The Outstanding Advisor Award is a student-nominated award that recognizes one academic advisor from each college who demonstrates excellence in academic advising. This year’s recipients are: Anne Thomas, faculty of practice of education, for the School of Education; Megan Jones, Act 101-program coordinator, for University College; Shaokang Wang, assistant professor and MBA director, for the Jay S. Sidhu School of Business and Leadership; Ajay Bommareddy, associate professor of pharmacy, for the Nesbitt School of Pharmacy; Abas Sabouni, assistant professor of electrical engineering, for the College of Science and Engineering.

WYOMING COUNTY SPECIAL NEEDS ASSOCIATION

The association announced the addition of Katie Holahan, L.S.W., to its team.Holahan graduated from Marywood University with an MSW degree in social work, with a concentration in behavioral health. She has been working in the field for 10 years and has been trained in trauma therapy, family and individual therapy, substance abuse, and behavior modification.