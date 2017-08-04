Personnel File

ALLIED SERVICES

INTEGRATED HEALTH SYSTEM

The health system announced the promotion of Robert Cole, Ph.D. to the position senior vice president/chief analytics officer. Prior to his promotion, Cole served as chief analytics officer for the nonprofit health system. A 21-year employee of Allied Services, Cole will continue to play a senior leadership role lending his knowledge and expertise to analyzing strategic, financial and operational challenges and opportunities within the organization.

Cole earned a master’s degree and a doctorate in experimental psychology from the State University of New York at Binghamton and brings strong data analytics backed by actionable insights into the organization’s business lines. Cole lives in Duryea with his wife, Donna, and their daughter, Carsyn. He grew up in Duryea, graduated from Pittston Area High School and earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Bloomsburg University in 1992.

Mary Lynn Hayes, CHFM, recently earned the designation of certified healthcare facility manager from the American Hospital Association. The CHFM is a national credential earned through professional experience, adherence to professional standards and CHFM testing. A seven-year employee, Hayes is a facility services manager at the Scranton location. She is responsible for monitoring policies, procedures and documentation for life safety, hazardous materials and emergency management regulatory compliance for the Joint Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Organizations, Department of Health, Department of Public Works, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, and other healthcare agencies. An Air Force veteran and a resident of Scranton, Hayes enjoys the variety her role offers and the opportunity to support and interact with staff from all divisions and departments.

COMMONWEALTH HEALTH

Cheryl MacDonald-Sweet, trauma director at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital, was elected president of the Pa. State Council of the Emergency Nurses Association. She also was nominated to the slate for the National Board of Directors of the Emergency Nurses Association.

MacDonald-Sweet, a resident of Newton Twp., is a forensic nurse for the Lackawanna County Children’s Advocacy Center and serves as the director of the paramedic program at Lackawan­na College.

COMMUNITY BANK NA

The bank announced Walter Sarafinko has been appointed to serve on the board of directors for United Way of Lackawanna County.

In his new position, Sarafinko will work with other board members to advance United Way’s mission, develop a vision and strategic plan for the organization, and implement strategies and policies to achieve United Way’s goals.

A commercial banking officer and relationship manager, Sarafinko has been with the bank since 2004 and has more than 30 years of experience in the banking industry. Outside of the office, he is also a member of the Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce and the Wyoming County Chamber of Commerce, and is a former board member of the United Way of Wyoming County.

A graduate of the Pennsylvania State University, Sarafinko has been awarded numerous certificates and diplomas, including Leadership Lackawanna and his diploma through the Pennsylvania Bankers Association Central Atlantic School of Commercial Lending. He resides in Clarks Summit with his wife, Robin, and their family.

COMMUNITY CARE

BEHAVIORAL HEALTH ORGANIZATION

Richard R. Silbert, M.D., DLFAPA, senior medical director of the Moosic organization, was formally installed as treasurer of the Pennsylvania Psychiatric Society on June 3.

Silbert, who is board-certified in psychiatry and addictions psychiatry, is an associate professor of psychiatry at Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine. He is part of the medical staff of CleanSlate, providing supervision and direction for medication-assisted treatment.

He has held leadership positions in the Northeastern Pennsylvania Psychiatric Society and is a distinguished life fellow of the American Psychiatric Association. On a local level, he serves as president of the Greater Northeast Pa. Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

FIDELITY BANK

The bank recently honored 25 employees for their years of service at its annual employee meeting.

The following bankers were recognized for their service: Vicki Randis, 35 years; June Capooci, 25 years; Martin Skodocek, Linda Wishard and Debbie Ratuszny, 20 years; Linda Anderson, Donna Gizenski, Kevin Scotch and Nicole Yazinski, 15 years; Patricia Curley, Rona Covalesky, Maryann Ellefsen, Kristin Grow, Lirika Nashi, Mary T. McNichols, Christine Onder, Catherine Plishka and Cyndi Uchic, 10 years; and Rich Ainey, Patrick Boles, Amanda Burke, Kristi Cleveland, Carrie Hart, Logan Hansman and Kathleen Wilcox, five years.

The bank recently announced the board of directors promoted several employees to new corporate officer positions.

Joann Marsili was named senior vice president. Marsili, a 14-year bank employee, is a member of the bank’s senior management team and serves as director of marketing and sales. She serves on the board of Meals on Wheels, the Lackawanna County Commission for Women, is a member of the University of Scranton’s Marketing Program Advisory Council, and is an advisory member and instructor to the American Bankers’ Association’s School of Bank Marketing. She is a graduate of the Pennsylvania State University as well as the ABA School of Bank Marketing and holds a Certified Financial Marketing Professional designation. She resides in Archbald with her husband and children.

Attorney Theresa Hinton was appointed as vice president. Hinton joined the bank in 2015. As trust officer, she assists clients in setting up trusts and managing the details, responsibilities and legal requirements to serve Fidelity Trust clients as their executor, trustee or custodian. Hinton is a graduate of Duquesne University School of Law, Pittsburgh, and received a bachelor of science in public administration from St. Francis University. She is a member of the Pennsylvania and Lackawanna bar associations and has been admitted to practice in all Pennsylvania state courts and the U.S. District Courts for the Western and Middle Districts of Pennsylvania. Hinton resides with her husband and their children in Dickson City.

Patty DeScipio was promoted to assistant vice president. DeScipio joined the bank in 2014 as marketing communications officer. In her role, she serves the bank utilizing public relations, social media, advertising and event planning to bring Fidelity Bank to the marketplace.

DeScipio earned her bachelor’s degree from the Pennsylvania State University and graduated from the American Bankers’ Association Bank Marketing School, where she earned her Certified Financial Marketing Professional designation. She is in an active volunteer at St. Eulalia’s Church, Roaring Brook Twp., and the North Pocono School PTAs. She lives in Roaring Brook Twp. with her husband and children.

Judy Knowles Comerford was elevated to officer status. Comerford is the customer experience manager at Fidelity Bank. She joined the bank in 2012.

Comerford has been an active volunteer for the United Way, NeighborWorks NEPA and Junior Achievement, as well as numerous other community organizations. For her dedication and service, she received the bank’s Community Volunteer Award in 2015. Comerford holds a bachelor’s degree from Marywood University and currently resides in Clarks Summit with her family.

FNCB BANK

Attorney Mary Griffin Cummings, senior vice president and general counsel, and Ronald Honick Jr., CPA, CIA, senior vice president, operations and technology services officer, have been appointed to Pennsylvania Bankers Association (Pa. Bankers) advisory committees with terms starting July 1.

Cummings will serve on the Legal Affairs Advisory Committee, which reviews selected legislation and proposed regulations, requests for the association’s participation in litigation and makes recommendations to the board of directors.

Honick will serve on the Security/Fraud Committee, which communicates information to Pa. Bankers’ banks about external fraud matters and security. It also responds to legislation related to security and fraud and recommends continuing education programs on these issues for bankers.

Cummings has served as general counsel since Oct. 1, 2012. She graduated from the Pennsylvania State University with a bachelor of science degree in accounting. She earned her juris doctorate from the Dickinson School of Law, Carlisle.

Honick was appointed operations and technology services officer in 2016. He previously held the position of senior vice president, audit officer. He graduated from Wilkes University with a bachelor’s degree in accounting and is currently licensed as a certified public accountant and certified internal auditor.

GEISINGER

A pair of the health system’s physician leaders are among the authors of a new article published by the Harvard Business Review titled “Why GE, Boeing, Lowe’s and Walmart are Directly Buying Health Care for Employees.”

They are Jaewon Ryu, M.D., executive vice president and chief medical officer; and Jonathan Slotkin, M.D., director of spinal surgery for the system’s Neuroscience Institute and medical director of Geisinger in Motion.

The article details development of bundled payments in U.S. healthcare and how large employers are now directly purchasing bundled care for their employees through selected providers. Lowe’s, Walmart, McKesson and JetBlue Airways have recently partnered with the Pacific Business Group on Health and Health Design Plus to launch the Employers Centers of Excellence Network. It helps employers identify quality providers and negotiate bundled payments.

The network provides employees of participating companies with 100 percent coverage for all travel and medical expenses at carefully selected healthcare systems. Patients pay no out-of-pocket costs.

President and CEO David T. Feinberg, M.D., MBA, made the top three in Modern Healthcare magazine’s 2017 list of the 50 Most Influential Physician Executives and Leaders for the fourth time.

Ranked third, Feinberg moved up six spots from last year on the esteemed list of innovators who excel in community service and demonstrate reputable executive authority.

The annual list honors physicians working in the health care industry who are deemed by their peers and an expert panel to be the most influential in terms of demonstrating leadership and impact.

Since becoming Geisinger’s CEO and president in May 2015, Feinberg has put the system focus on improving the patient experience. He has made it the stated goal that every patient is treated with compassion, dignity and respect while receiving optimum care.

Toward that goal, he unveiled the health system’s most radical innovation, ProvenExperience, in November 2015. The program offers refunds to patients whose expectations weren’t met based on kindness and compassion.

GEISINGER KINGSTON

Jason R. Woloski, M.D., family medicine physician, recently joined the medical practice at 499 Wyoming Ave.

Board certified in family medicine, Woloski received his medical degree from Drexel University College of Medicine, Philadelphia, in 2014. He completed his family medicine residency in 2017 at Penn State Milton Hershey Medical Center, Hershey, where he acted as the chief administrative resident from 2015 to 2016.

Woloski is on the board of directors for the Pennsylvania Academy of Family Physicians and is the resident chair of the Pennsylvania Academy of Family Physicians Resident Section

GOLDEN TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Iraida Ruiz Ortiz was selected employee of the month for June. An employee at Golden since 2015, she works in the sewing department in Old Forge. The Employee Recognition Committee received compelling support for Ortiz’s selection, noting her professionalism, attention to detail and ability to work as a team player.

Ortiz, who resides in Old Forge, was awarded a framed plaque, preferred parking for the month, and a monetary gift.

GREATER SCRANTON CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

The chamber recently recognized outgoing board members at its annual joint boards meeting at Lackawanna College.

Mark Volk served as president of the board of directors from 2015 to 2017. He also served as a member of the board of directors from 2006-2011, as well as board treasurer from 2008-2011 and as vice chair/chair-elect from 2013-2015. An alumnus of the Leadership Lackawanna program, he served two terms as a board member and as board chair from 2010-2011.

Attorney Richard Bishop served as a member of the board of directors from 1986 to 1989 and as treasurer of the board of directors from 1987-1989. He also served another tenure as a member of the board of directors from 1993 to 1995 and served as vice chair from 1993 to 2017. He has also chaired the Government Affairs Committee since 1992.

Karen A. Clifford served as a member of the board of directors from 1994 to 1997 and as its secretary from 1997-1999. She also served as board vice chair from 1999-2013 and as treasurer from 2013-2017. She has also served as a member of the board of directors of MetroAction and co-chaired the Business Industry Show. She also chaired the communications committee for many years and was chair of the 2002 annual dinner, which featured former New York City Mayor Ed Koch.

Phil Condron served as a member of the board of directors from 2003 to 2006 and as the board’s secretary from 2006 to 2017. He also served as the president of MetroAction from 2004 to 2008. During former President Austin Burke’s leave of absence in 2010, Condron also served as acting president for seven months. He currently serves on the boards of directors of SLIBCO, LIFE and MetroAction.

Dr. Ann Pipinski served as a member of the board of directors from 2003 to 2005. She also served as vice chair of the board of directors from 2006 to 2017. She was also recognized for her contributions to the Skills in Scranton Business Education Partnership, where she served on the board as vice chair.

GWC WARRANTY

The provider of used vehicle service contracts and related finance and insurance products sold through automotive dealers has named Crystal Meinert as the new director of human resources.

Meinert joins the company after more than six years of successful human resource management. She most recently spent four years with CVS Health in a variety of roles, including successful tenures as an HR consultant, HR manager and senior HR adviser.

Meinert, a graduate of Bloomsburg University, holds professional Human Resources and Society for Human Resource Management certifications. She is also a member of SHRM since 2006, a member of NEPA SHRM since 2008 and the chair of the Personnel Committee for the SPCA since 2016.

The company also announced the addition of Andrew Roke as its new product manager.

As a member of the marketing department, Roke will be responsible for managing its suite of products while evaluating new opportunities for innovative product enhancements, all in an effort to help the company’s dealer partners operate more successful businesses.

Prior to joining the firm, Roke held several positions in operations and marketing product management. Most recently, he held the position of strategic product manager for Cornell Cookson in Mountain Top.

Roke is a 2011 graduate of Misericordia University with a bachelor’s degree in business management. He also holds a master of business administration degree from Marywood University.

KANE IS ABLE INC.

The company has named Mark Johnson senior vice president of sales and marketing. His responsibilities will include sales and marketing strategy, new business development, key account management and management of day-to-day sales and marketing operations.

In addition to these new responsibilities, Johnson will retain his current role as executive leader of the over-the-road transportation business. Johnson reports to CEO Mike Gardner.

Johnson is a 30-plus-year logistics industry veteran with a background in accelerating growth at global Fortune 100 companies. His experience includes operations, solutions design, strategic business development, product development and change management at such companies as Deutsche Post DHL, Intermarine, International SOS and Velocity.

Johnson received his bachelor of arts degree from Olivet Nazarene University in Kankakee, Illinois. He is a member of the Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals and the Association for Training and Development. Johnson will be based in Scranton.

KING’S COLLEGE

Four faculty members received awards announced during the weekend of the 68th annual commencement.

Dr. Joan Blewitt, associate professor of business administration, was named to the PNC Distinguished Service Professorship.

Dr. Jennifer McClinton-Temple, professor and chair of the English department, was named to the Herve LeBlanc Distinguished Professorship.

Distinguished service professorships honor faculty who, because of their dedication to teaching and commitment to learning, serve as exemplary professors to their students.

Dr. Marc Marchese, professor of human resources management and the John Davis Distinguished Service Professor, received the Max and Tillie Rosenn Award for Faculty. The award, established in 1998 by the Honorable Max Rosenn, senior circuit judge of the U.S. Third District Federal Court, is given annually to a faculty member who is recognized as an outstanding teacher. The award is given to a full-time faculty member with a minimum of 10 years of teaching at King’s.

Dr. Scott Weiland, assistant professor and chair of the communications department, received the Rev. Donald Grimes, C.S.C., annual Award for Service-Learning Teaching Excellence. The award recognizes a faculty member who has exhibited distinction in integrating service and learning in courses at King’s and who has combined service and learning in a way that especially aids students’ learning; that causes students to reflect critically on the service work they have done; that empowers and energizes students to do further and informed work in the community; and that meets a real community need.

King’s College also honored five of its alumni with annual awards at a ceremony held during commencement weekend. Honorees were James P. Abrams, the Leo Award; Robert J. Ciaruffoli, Service to Society; attorney Joseph S. Falchek, Outstanding Service to Alma Mater; Santo Loquasto, Outstanding Professional Achievement — Arts and Sciences; and attorney Patrick J. Murphy, Outstanding Professional Achievement — Business.

A resident of Dallas, Abrams is the founder, president and CTO of EthosGen, a Wilkes-Barre-based alternative energy technologies company. He graduated from King’s in 2005 with a bachelor’s degree in history and political science and founded EthosGen in 2006. He has served as lead for energy development and commercialization projects, including the U.S. Department of Defense Caterpillar, AVL and Rockwell Simmons. He was a semifinalist of more than 2,500 firms in Sir Richard Branson’s Extreme Tech Challenge. He was a 2015 Ernst and Young Entrepreneur of the Year Finalist, recipient of the Department of Energy ACE Clean Energy Accelerator Award, the 2014 Keystone Top Venture, and the 2015 Ben Franklin Innovative Technology Award.

Following his service in the Marine Corps, Ciaruffoli earned an accounting degree from King’s in 1975. He later joined Parente Randolph, a Wilkes-Barre accounting firm, where he advanced to chairman and CEO and oversaw mergers of the firm with Philadelphia-based ParenteBeard and Baker Tilly, which created the 12th largest accounting and consulting firm in the United States. He served as CEO until his retirement in 2015. As president of the World Meeting of Families, he was instrumental in bringing Pope Francis to Philadelphia in 2015.

Falchek earned a bachelor’s degree in history from King’s in 1971, a master’s degree in history from Lehigh University, and his juris doctorate from Temple University School of Law. He is a practicing attorney with an office in Plains Twp. A resident of Mountain Top, Falchek joined King’s in 1987 as adjunct faculty member and advanced to professor of business administration in 2003. He served as department chair of business and management from 1997 until his retirement in 2013.

A Tony Award-winning production designer, scenic designer and costume designer for theater, film and dance, Loquasto began designing sets and costumes locally at Showcase Theatre. He earned a bachelor’s degree from King’s in English in 1966 and a master of fine arts degree from Yale Drama School in 1969. He has worked on more than 98 Broadway productions as scenic or costume designer beginning in 1972 with “Sticks and Bones” to “Hello, Dolly!” for which he earned his 19th Tony Award nomination and fourth win this year. He has been nominated for three Academy Awards: Best Production Design for “Bullets Over Broadway” in 1995, Best Production Design for “Radio Days” in 1988, and Best Costume Design for “Zelig” in 1984.

A decorated military veteran, former U.S. congressman and MSNBC contributor, Murphy recently served as under secretary of the Army. He received a bachelor’s degree in human resource management and psychology from King’s. He received his law degree from Widener University School of Law, began active duty as a judge advocate and later served as an assistant professor at the United States Military Academy. Following the 9/11 attacks, Murphy volunteered for overseas deployment, serving in Bosnia and Iraq, and was awarded the Bronze Star. In 2006, Murphy became the first veteran of the Iraq War to be elected to Congress, serving two terms representing the 8th Congressional District of Pennsylvania.

LANDMARK COMMUNITY BANK

Ellen Leighton has been named vice president/manager of the bank’s Residential Mortgage Department. In her new position, Leighton will manage the residential mortgage department for all five branches of the bank and will report directly to Chief Executive Officer Thomas V. Amico.

Leighton presently has 29 years of experience in the banking industry. She joined Landmark Community Bank in 2009 as a mortgage originator/processor before being promoted to positions of greater responsibility.

She earned an associate degree in business from Lackawanna College and is licensed as a mortgage broker in the states of Maryland, Virginia and Pennsylvania.

A native of Scranton, Leighton lives in Wilkes-Barre with her husband, John, and daughter, Jaclyn.

MARYWOOD UNIVERSITY

Sister Mary Persico, I.H.M., Ed.D., the university’s president, recently announced that four new trustees have been elected to the board of trustees. New board members include Sister Nancy DeCesare, I.H.M., Ph.D., Philadelphia; Bernadette Gray-Little, Ph.D., Lawrence, Kansas; the Rev. John M. Lapera, Clarks Green; and Daniel J. Santaniello, Roaring Brook Twp. In addition, the slate of board officers elected for 2017-2018 includes attorney Lisa A. Lori, Philadelphia, board chairwoman; Mary Ellen McDonough, Scranton, vice chairwoman; Susan Cognetti, Clarks Green, secretary; and James G. Gavin, M.S.W., Scranton, treasurer.

DeCesare has worked for more than 30 years in the fields of administration and social work. Her professional background includes experience as a front-line social worker on the streets of New York City, a supervisor and executive director and, presently, as a professor of human services at Chestnut Hill College in Philadelphia. In 2010, she started the Soldiers Project for the state of Pennsylvania, a position she held until 2014. She is now the director of the Soldiers Initiative, which provides educational and social service support to veterans and their loved ones as well as to clinicians working or volunteering in the field of veteran services.

She earned her Ph.D. in clinical social work from the Shirley M. Ehrenkraus School of Social Work, now the Silver School of Social Work at New York University. Additionally, she holds a master of social work degree from Marywood University, as well as a master of public administration degree from the New York University’s distinguished Robert F. Wagner School of Public Service. She has held faculty and adjunct positions at New York University, the City University of New York, Temple University, Gwynedd Mercy University and Chestnut Hill College, where she is now a member of the tenured faculty in the department of criminal justice, sociology and human services

Gray-Little, recently retired, served as the 17th chancellor at the University of Kansas from 2009 to 2017. During her tenure, she advanced the university’s mission of lifting students and society by educating leaders, building healthy communities and making discoveries that change the world. A native of eastern North Carolina, she received her bachelor’s degree from Marywood University and her master’s and doctoral degrees in psychology from St. Louis University. She earned a Fulbright Fellowship to study in Denmark. She also served as a social science research council fellow and received a Ford Foundation Senior Scholar Fellowship through the National Research Council.

Presently serving as the pastor at the Church of St. Gregory in Clarks Green, Lapera has served the Diocese of Scranton in numerous leadership capacities, both at the parish and diocesan levels. His previous assignments have included service as the director of called to holiness and mission (parish restructuring) for the Diocese of Scranton; pastor, Church of St. Ignatius Loyola, Kingston; pastor, Church of St. Joseph, Scranton; executive director of the Office for Parish Ministries, Diocese of Scranton; diocesan director of RENEW, Diocese of Scranton; and assistant pastor of Nativity of Our Lord Church, Scranton. He has served as president of the board of pastors for Bishop Hannan High School, Scranton, and for Marian Catholic Inter-Parochial School, Scranton. In addition to his pastoral duties at the Church of St. Gregory, the Rev. Lapera serves as a consultant for pastoral planning on the Bishop’s Episcopal Council, Diocese of Scranton. He holds degrees from the University of Scranton and the Catholic University of America’s Theological College.

Since 2010, Santaniello has served as the chief executive officer and president of Fidelity D&D BanCorp Inc., and its subsidiary, Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank. Santaniello has held a number of leadership positions in the banking industry. He joined Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank in 2001 and his service at that institution includes positions as chief operating officer and senior vice president of Fidelity D&D Bancorp Inc., as well as the chief operating officer and executive vice president of its subsidiary, Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank; interim chief executive officer of Fidelity D&D Bancorp Inc.; chief retail banking officer and executive vice president of Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank. He has been a director of Fidelity D&D BanCorp Inc. and its subsidiary, Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank, since March 2011. Santaniello holds a bachelor of science degree in accounting from Marywood University and was the recipient of the Marywood Alumni Association’s Award of Excellence in Liberal Arts and Sciences in 2010.

Lori, Philadelphia, is a partner with Klehr, Harrison, Harvey, Branzburg LLP. She represents national and international businesses, including Fortune 500 companies, and individuals in a full range of complex commercial litigation matters. Lori, who holds a bachelor of science degree in fashion design from Marywood, initially began her career in the fashion industry before deciding to pursue a legal career. She earned her juris doctorate, cum laude, from Temple and then worked for a small firm in Philadelphia that did anti-counterfeiting work. She has been with her current firm since 2002 and was promoted to partner in 2007. Lori earned a master of laws degree in trial advocacy from the Temple University School of Law.

McDonough, Scranton, now retired, had served as a certified prevention specialist with the Lackawanna County Commission on Drug and Alcohol Abuse. She earned her bachelor of arts degree in elementary education/foreign language from Marywood in 1973. She has been active at the university as a volunteer, both in fundraising efforts and as a leader in planning alumni activities, including service on the Marywood alumni association board.

Cognetti, Clarks Green, serves as a paralegal and office manager at Cognetti & Cimini. A graduate of Manhattanville College, Purchase, NewYork, where she majored in psychology and was certified to teach elementary education, K-8, Cognetti later earned her paralegal certification from the Pennsylvania State University.

Gavin, Scranton, is the president and chief executive officer of Community Care Behavioral Health Organization. He has more than 40 years of training and experience in behavioral healthcare, from clinical service delivery through executive management. A licensed social worker in Pennsylvania, Gavin holds a bachelor of science degree in sociology from the University of Scranton and two master’s degrees — a master of social work and a master of managerial science — from Marywood University.

MISERICORDIA UNIVERSITY

The university has selected David B. Rehm, Ph.D., to become the vice president of academic affairs effective July 17.

Rehm has served in various capacities at Mount St. Mary’s University, Emmitsburg, Maryland, since 1995. Most recently, he served as a professor of philosophy, and prior to that he served 10 years as provost and vice president for academic affairs As provost, he oversaw curriculum revision, faculty development, academic reorganization, program accreditation, strategic planning and multiple building projects. Rehm will be the chief academic officer, with oversight of academic programs and personnel, as well as affiliated units such as the Mary Kintz Bevevino Library and the Student Success Center.

Throughout his career, he has been actively involved in issues affecting higher education. He completed an unexpired term and was elected recently to his first full term as a commissioner for the Middle States Commission on Higher Education. His term runs through 2019.

He earned his bachelor of arts degree cum laude from Oberlin College, Oberlin, Ohio, where he double-majored in modern European and American intellectual history, as well as music. At the University of Chicago, he earned his master of arts degree and doctorate in philosophy. During his academic career, he also has published articles and made scholarly presentations at state, national and international conferences.

NORTHEAST REGIONAL CANCER INSTITUTE

Christopher A. Peters, M.D., chair of the board of directors of the institute, recently announced the appointment of Michele Churney, MSN, R.N., and Edward Chabalowski to the board of directors.

Churney is the manager of outpatient services at Wayne Memorial Healthcare System. She is responsible for the operations and clinical oversight of outpatient emergency, oncology, wound care, hyperbaric, orthopedic and obstetric services. Recently, she accepted the role of stroke coordinator and led Wayne Memorial to a successful Primary Stroke Center Accreditation. She is active in community education programs on cardiac, stroke, wellness and drug prevention and serves as a member of the Wayne County Drug Prevention Task Force. In addition to her extensive clinical experience and academic background, Churney has a BSN and MSN with a secondary study in management and leadership. She served as a member of Misericordia University Department of Nursing advisory board and clinical nursing instructor for Marywood University and Penn State University.

Chabalowski is the vice president and chief financial officer of Geisinger Community Medical Center. He is responsible for coordinating the financial aspects of organizational strategies, performance improvement and leadership. Prior to Geisinger, he was the chief financial officer and director of finance for Temple University Hospital. He holds a bachelor of arts degree in business administration/accounting from Rutgers University and is a member of the Healthcare Financial Management Association, the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the New Jersey Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

Peters appointed the following new officers, Susan Shoemaker, vice chair; Barbara Bossi, secretary; and Suzanne M. Fletcher, treasurer.

ONESOURCE HR SOLUTIONS

Clarks-Summit resident Laura Jeffrey has been appointed human resources specialist for the Wilkes-Barre company. She will be providing human resource and labor law compliance expertise to companies of all sizes as a member of the OneSource consulting team.

Jeffrey has more than 10 years of direct human resources experience with responsibilities ranging from generalist work, benefit administration, recruitment and leadership training. A graduate of King’s college with a bachelor of arts degree in human resources management, Jeffrey also earned her SHRM Senior Certified Professional accreditation in 2015.

Nicole Lutz and Tammy Monahan have been appointed payroll specialists. They will be providing payroll processing and customer service to multiple clients as part of the payroll service team.

Lutz has eight years of payroll and human resources experience with responsibilities ranging from generalist work, benefit administration to payroll processing. She is a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh with a bachelor of arts degree in sports and recreation management with a concentration in marketing.

Monahan has extensive experience in customer service, crisis management and office management. She has received training for adult learners, equal opportunity and behavioral interviewing.

PA. BAR ASSOCIATION

The association has named more than 80 lawyers as 2017-18 chairs of its committees and sections. The list of chairs includes the following lawyers:

Elaine Cook, Drums, was named co-chairwoman of the Health Care Law Committee, which monitors legislation and litigation that affect the healthcare system.

Melinda C. Ghilardi, federal public defender, Scranton, was named co-chairwoman of the Diversity Team, which establishes resources and forums to increase communications among its groups with diversity initiatives by working collaboratively with the association’s leadership, staff and other association-related entities, including the Pa. Bar Foundation, the Pa. Bar Insurance Fund and Trust Fund, PABAR-PAC and the Pennsylvania Bar Institute.

Richard M. Goldberg, Hourigan, Kluger & Quinn P.C., Kingston, was renamed chairman of the PBA Judicial Campaign Advertising Committee, which promotes accurate, fair and dignified judicial campaign advertising among candidates seeking election to the commonwealth’s appellate courts by monitoring and reviewing complaints.

Guerline L. Laurore, Law Office of Guerline L. Laurore P.C., Kingston, was renamed chairwoman of the PBA Immigration Law Committee, which addresses issues in the area of immigration law, monitors and makes recommendations concerning legislation in this area, and promotes understanding of immigration related laws, regulations and court decisions.

Michael J. McDonald, McDonald & MacGregor LLC, Scranton, was named co-chairman of the Membership Development Committee, which develops and implements programs to increase the association’s membership base and to retain current members.

Lee S. Piatt, Rosenn Jenkins & Greenwald LLP, Wilkes-Barre, was named co-chairman of the Shale Energy Law Committee, which communicates with fellow PBA members about shale energy legislation and regulations and facilitates education about shale energy for lawyers and the public.

David E. Schwager, Chariton, Schwager & Malak, Wilkes-Barre, also serving as treasurer, was named chairman of the Planning Committee, which assists the presidential leadership by identifying priorities and initiatives to ensure the continuation of programs and policies that are beneficial to the association and its membership.

PA. MEDICAL SOCIETY

Gerald Tracy, M.D., a cardiovascular disease specialist from South Abington Twp. who is credited for being a medical education visionary, was named the 2017 recipient of the society’s Distinguished Service Award.

This award is given by the state medical society to members for lifetime achievements in medicine. Its first recipient in 1956 was Jonas E. Salk, M.D., for his achievements in developing the anti-polio vaccine. Since it was first awarded, PAMED has honored 26 Pennsylvania physicians and two non-physicians. It is considered the highest award a member can receive from the statewide organization.

A founding member of the Medical Education Development Consortium in 2004, Tracy along with others foresaw a need in northeastern and north central Pennsylvania for a medical college to help increase the number of practicing physicians in local and nearby communities as well as to improve patient access to care in the area. This grassroots effort led to the development of the Commonwealth Medical College, now Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine, with the first class entering in 2009.

Dr. Tracy retired in May 2014 from the medical college as the regional associate dean of the North Campus, but continues to work with various departments including the Dean’s Office, Admissions, Institutional Advancement, and Student Affairs.

He was nominated for the award by the Lackawanna County Medical Society, and has been a member of the Pennsylvania Medical Society for 40 years.

PENN STATE WORTHINGTON SCRANTON

Fred Aebli, instructor in information sciences and technology and IST internship coordinator, is the 2017 recipient of the University’s College of IST Excellence in Teaching Award.

The College of IST Excellence in Teaching Award recognizes non-full-time University Park faculty contributing to the College’s teaching mission through residential or on-line instruction. To qualify, the faculty member should consistently provide an exceptional learning environment for students through their innovative teaching practices, excellence in creative engagement, and dedication to student learners. This is Aebli’s second University award, having received the College of Information Sciences and Technology’s Statewide Faculty Member of the Year for 2015-16, which is given to a faculty member who has consistently supported IST programs at his or her campus, has been a champion for the college, and has made a difference in the community.

He was also a presenter at the 2015 Annual Online Learning Consortium International Conference in Orlando, Florida, where he gave a presentation on using Gamification Techniques in a Crime and Terrorism Course.

Aebli, a University and Worthington Scranton alumnus, is also a Marine Corps veteran who attained the rank of major. He received a master’s degree from Webster University in St. Louis, Missouri, and prior to joining Worthington Scranton, he worked for Bell Atlantic (now Verizon), and Scientech Inc.

He resides with his wife and their three children in Moscow.

Kristin E.C. Green, acting head librarian and reference librarian at the campus, was a presenter at the Innovative Library Classroom Conference at Radford University in Radford, Virginia, in May.

Her session, titled: “Dust off those Encyclopedias: Using Reference Sources to Teach the Association of College and Research Libraries Framework for Information Literacy” was formulated around the question — what if the ideal tools for teaching undergraduate students the most critical information literacy concepts have been sitting in the stacks all along collecting dust, or wading out in digital space unencountered?

The Innovative Library Classroom Conference is a day-long conference dedicated to the exploration of innovative practices related to teaching and learning in libraries.

TILC is an experience that has grown out of the regional Libraries Exchange Observation project. LEO was originally created by instruction librarians from three southwest Virginia institutions: Radford University, Hollins University, and Virginia Tech. The goal of the group was to promote cross-institutional peer observation, and now includes group meetings and workshops that take place each semester.

Dr. Yili Lian, assistant professor of business at the campus, has published a paper that was recognized as a “Highly Commended Paper” in the 2017 Emerald Literati Network Awards for Excellence.

The paper, “Do bank lending relationships affect corporate cash policy?” was published in the Review of Accounting and Finance. Lian’s co-authors were Huajing Hu, department of finance and economics, Adelphi University, Garden City, New York, and Chih-Huei Su, Cameron School of Business, University of St. Thomas, Houston, Texas.

The authors found that firms with lending relationships maintain a lower level of cash holdings and save less cash out of cash flow. Furthermore, the effect of lending relationships is more profound for firms with high cash flow. The results suggest that prior lending relations alleviate information asymmetry, lower the cost of capital and therefore affect firms’ propensity to retain cash and maintain a high level of cash holdings.

Dr. Lian has been teaching at the campus since 2013. Prior to joining the University, he was an adjunct professor and doctoral degree student at Baruch College, City University of New York, where he attained his doctorate in finance.

PENNDOT

The department recognized 30 PennDOT employees for their outstanding performance with the Star of Excellence Award, its highest recognition. Two employees from District 4, which represents Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne and Wyoming counties, were among the honorees.

Local winners Paul Smith and Richard Summa were honored recently at an awards luncheon at the Governor’s Residence in Harrisburg.

Smith, of Drums, recently served as the construction inspector for a $42 million interchange project at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport. Because the project involved extensive nighttime work on the interstate, Smith used his 35 years’ experience to ensure the safety of workers and motorists. By making safety a top priority, the project was completed with no safety incidents. One important feature of the project was a new access road leading to an industrial park. A portion of this mile-long roadway was built over a Geosynthetic Reinforced Soil (GRS) slope. Because of his negotiations with the contractor, the department saved $400,000 in the construction of this slope.

Summa, of Dunmore, is a bridge design squad leader in District 4 who has developed techniques and processes that are used to prepare large scale interstate rehabilitation projects. By preparing the necessary plans and specifications in-house, he has been able to save the department thousands of dollars each year. Recently, he oversaw the design of an entire multiple interstate bridge preservation project in less than one year. To have a consultant design this project would have cost the department $850,000, yet he was able to complete this with his design squad. Summa works closely with the district’s bridge maintenance coordinator to allow counties to reach bridge cleaning goals at an affordable cost.

The Star of Excellence Awards are presented annually to employees who represent the department’s values of service, performance and integrity. The recipients represent a variety of organizational positions, from highway maintenance and driver and vehicle services workers, to traffic control specialists, communications staff and design and engineering specialists.

SWIFT KENNEDY & ASSOCIATES

Camille Holmes has been promoted to the position of regional vice president at the insurance brokerage firm specializing in group employee benefits and senior insurance needs.

Her responsibilities will include building new client relationships with businesses and other groups throughout eastern Pennsylvania and ensuring that their employee benefit plans are consistent with their company goals. She also will advise clients about compliance with the Affordable Care Act and other federal regulations, as well as online benefit administration. In addition, she will assure that the firm’s account management team satisfies clients’ customer service needs regarding insurance claims, enrollments and other matters.

Before joining the company in 2006, Holmes served as regional director at Arbor Education & Training.

A Scranton native, Holmes earned a bachelor’s degree from Marywood University. She is a member of the Northeastern Pennsylvania Women’s Golf Association representing Elmhurst Country Club and is past president and executive board member of its women’s association.

UNIVERSITY OF SCRANTON

The university has named George W. Krull Jr., Ph.D., as a global strategic adviser for its new doctor of business administration (DBA) program. Krull served as a partner in the executive office of Grant Thornton LLP and was the firm’s chief learning officer. Since retiring, he has remained active with the academic and professional accounting communities. He has served as an executive-in-residence and professor of accounting at Bradley University where he was awarded emeritus status in 2011.

During his distinguished career, Krull has served with the American Accounting Association, the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business International, the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Pathways Commission. He was a member of the AACSB International’s Blue Ribbon Committee on Accreditation Quality, has served four terms on the AACSB’s Accounting Accreditation Committee and continues doing business and accounting accreditation peer reviews.

In 2014, Krull was recognized as one of 100 distinguished graduates of Spears School at Oklahoma State during its centennial anniversary celebration and, in 2015, he was inducted into the Spears School Hall of Fame. In 2016, he received the American Accounting Association Outstanding Service Award. For the past academic year, he served as the interim chair of the accounting department at St. Louis University.

Krull received his undergraduate, master’s and doctoral degrees from Ohio State University, Oklahoma State University and Michigan State University, respectively, and he received an honorary degree from Northern Illinois University.

The university awarded seven professors 2017 Faculty Development Summer Grants, which are intended to promote scholarship and curriculum development efforts by faculty members.

Sean Brennan, Ph.D., associate professor of history, will research “Ike’s Man at the UN: Henry Cabot Lodge Jr. and the United Nations 1953-1961.” Brennan joined Scranton’s faculty in 2009. He earned a bachelor’s degree from Rockhurst University, a master’s degree from Villanova University and a Ph.D. from the University of Notre Dame.

Arthur Catino, Ph.D., assistant professor of chemistry, will research “A New Method for the Preparation of Tetraarylmethanes.” Catino joined Scranton’s faculty in 2013. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Franklin & Marshall College and his Ph.D. from the University of Maryland. He was also a National Institutes of Health postdoctoral fellow at Harvard University.

Daniel Haggerty, Ph.D., professor of philosophy, will study “Developing Philosophy Curriculum for the RN to BSN Program at the University of Scranton.” Haggerty, who joined Scranton’s faculty in 2005, earned his bachelor’s degree from St. Joseph’s University and his Ph.D. from Syracuse University.

Michael Jenkins, Ph.D., associate professor of sociology, criminal justice and criminology, will research “International Police and Civil Society Organizations in Peacekeeping.” Jenkins, who joined Scranton’s faculty in 2013, earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Scranton and his master’s degree and Ph.D. from Rutgers University.

Barry Kuhle, Ph.D., associate professor of psychology, will study “On the Origin of the Evolution Revolution: Conversations with the Pioneers of Evolutionary Psychology, Biology and Anthropology.” Kuhle joined Scranton’s faculty in 2009. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Binghamton University and his Ph.D. from the University of Texas at Austin.

Matthew Meyer, Ph.D., associate professor of philosophy, will research “A Phenomenology of Nietzsche’s Free Spirit.” Meyer joined Scranton’s faculty in 2010. He earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of St. Thomas, his master’s degree from Harvard University and his Ph.D. from Boston University.

Patricia Wright, Ph.D., associate professor of nursing, will study “Certified Hospice and Palliative Nurse (CHPN) Certification and Practice Review.” Wright joined Scranton’s faculty in 2007. She earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Misericordia University and her Ph.D. from Loyola University of Chicago.

VINSKO & ASSOCIATES PC

The company recently announced the appointment of Alison Myers as legal assistant. Her past experience includes call center operator at Martz Group and social media coordinator at EnergyBits. Myers is a graduate of Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania with a bachelor of arts in mass communications. She will be working with the company’s attorneys to ensure optimal service for the clients.

WAYNE BANK

The bank has announced the promotion of Robert J. Mancuso to executive vice president and chief operating officer.

Mancuso joined the bank in 2013 and most recently held the title of executive vice president and chief information officer, providing leadership of bank operations, information technology, branch administration, marketing, project management, security, procurement, insurance risk and facilities management. He has served the banking industry in various executive leadership roles for over three decades and is a graduate of the University of Scranton with a bachelor of science degree in accounting, as well as a master of business administration degree with a concentration in accounting. He also holds a high honors degree from the University of Wisconsin School for Bank Administration.

Mancuso resides in Dunmore with his wife, Lorraine, and has two sons, attorney Robert and Richard.