Personnel File

ACADEMY OF GENERAL DENTISTRY

The organization announced that Scott J. Pettinato, DMD, MAGD, of Scranton received the Mastership Award during the convocation ceremony, a commencement celebration that recognizes members’ commitment to excellence in dental education held July 15 in Las Vegas. The Mastership Award is the highest honor available in the organization and one of the most respected designations in the profession.

Pettinato graduated from Syracuse University in 1990, Temple University’s School of Dentistry in 1994 and currently practices dentistry in Scranton. In addition to the organization, Pettinato is a member of the Pa. Academy of General Dentistry, PEAK Pennsylvania study group, American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry and the American Academy of Oral Implantology. He resides in Clarks Summit with his wife, Maggie, and his two sons, Matthew and Cameron.

ALLIED SERVICES

John Martino, PT, DPT, staff physical therapist at the Luger Rehab Center in Scranton, recently became a certified Pose Method specialist. The certification offered by the Romanov Academy of Sports Science focuses on the Pose Method of running and equips sports professionals to identify and teach proper running form and injury prevention. The certification is designed to teach physical therapists and physical therapist assistants to identify and address movement-related inefficiencies and injuries in a prompt and effective manner.

Martino, of Dallas, received his doctorate in physical therapy from Misericordia University and has been employed by the practice since 2007. He is an accomplished runner, having won or placed in many short to intermediate distance races. He is a board member of the Wyoming Valley Striders and represented Allied Services in the TCS New York City Marathon in 2013.

Kristina Dorkoski,BF, of Dallas was awarded the professional designation of board-certified clinical specialist in neurologic physical therapy by the American Board of Physical Therapy Specialties of the American Physical Therapy Association.

Dorkoski specializes in the evaluation and treatment of adults with Parkinson’s disease, traumatic brain injury, stroke, multiple sclerosis and vestibular disorders. She is a staff physical therapist on the neurologic team at the Heinz Rehab outpatient center in Wilkes-Barre. Dorkoski received the Charles Luger Memorial Employee of the Year Award in 2016. She serves as an adjunct professor in the physical therapy department at Misericordia University and adjunct faculty at Professional Yoga Therapy Institute.

Dorkoski graduated in 2002 from Misericordia University with a master of physical therapy degree and in 2007 from Temple University with a doctorate in physical therapy. She also holds certifications in medical therapeutic yoga, Pilates and advanced therapies for Parkinson’s disease. Dorkoski has taught continuing education courses for the Pennsylvania Physical Therapy Association.

BARRY ISETT & ASSOCIATES INC.

The multidiscipline engineering firm with offices in Hazleton and Wilkes-Barre has hired new associates within the departments of Special Inspections, Civil Engineering and Code Services.

Brett Johnson, of Bangor, joined the Special Inspections Department as a construction services associate. His professional experience focuses on testing and reporting on construction activities and overseeing laboratory procedures. A graduate of Shippensburg University, he has a B.S. in geography/earth science with a concentration in geoenvironmental studies and a minor in biology. In addition to his studies, Johnson holds a Geographic Information Systems certification.

James “Jim” Kelley, PE, of Clifford Twp., operates as a senior project manager within the Civil Department. With nearly 30 years of experience in the industry, Kelley has an extensive background in land development and serving clients within municipal, public and private sectors. Since registering as a professional engineer in 1991, Kelley has established his career through decades of serving firms in Northeast Pennsylvania. He holds a B.S. in petroleum and natural gas engineering through Pennsylvania State University.

Richard “Rich” Sopko, BCO, of South Abington Twp., joined the Code Services Department as a code specialist. His career is built on nearly 10 years of experience as a residential International Code Council and Pa. Uniform Construction Code inspector and building code official. This experience is complemented with three years served as a zoning and code enforcement officer. His ICC and PA UCC certifications include residential building, plumbing, mechanical, electrical, energy and commercial building, plumbing, mechanical and energy. He is a graduate of Johnson College and holds an associate degree in building construction technology and cabinetmaking technology.

BECK, GOGOLSKI, POSKA & CO.

The Honesdale accounting firm recently hired two new staff accountants.

Jeff Guccini was an economist with the U.S. Department of Labor from 2006 to 2017, working in Washington, D.C. He received his bachelor of science degree in economics from Penn State University and has also received all accounting credits from Northern Virginia Community College in 2015. Guccini has already passed two of the four parts of the CPA exam. He currently resides in Paupack with his wife and two children.

Kevin Lopatofsky is a 2017 graduate of Wilkes University with a bachelor of science degree in accounting. He interned with the firm the summer of 2016 and worked this past tax season as a tax preparer with a Kingston CPA firm. Lopatofsky plans to begin studying for the CPA exam. He currently resides in Waymart.

Lopatofsky and Guccini will be assisting the partners and senior accountants in preparation of individual and corporate income tax returns as well as financial statements preparation.

BEDNARZ LAW OFFICE

Attorney John A. Bednarz Jr., Wilkes-Barre, has been selected a Pennsylvania Super Lawyer for 10 years in the field of workers’ compensation law. Only 5 percent of Pennsylvania lawyers attain the status of Super Lawyer. Since 1991, Bednarz has also been a board-certified civil trial attorney as recognized by the National Board of Trial Advocacy, a Pennsylvania Supreme Court-accredited organization.

He received his Bachelor of Arts from King’s College in 1975 in government and politics, his Juris Doctor from the Villanova University School of Law in 1978, and a Master of Arts in creative writing in 2006 from Wilkes University.

CLARKS SUMMIT UNIVERSITY

The university’s Trustee Academic Committee has accepted Dr. Keith Marlett for full-time professorship. Marlett earned his master’s and doctorate in professional counseling from Liberty University (’00, ’08), his bachelor of science in pastoral studies from Liberty Baptist College (’78), a Bible diploma from Thomas Road Bible Institute (’75) and his AAS in police science from Auburn Community College.

Marlett has extensive experience in the realms of counseling, administration and pastoring, including serving as founding pastor of Susquehanna Valley Baptist Church in Oneonta, New York; working as director of the Smetzer Counseling Center on the campus of Ashland Theological Seminary in Ashland, Ohio; and serving as a local criminal court judge in Oneonta.

COMMONWEALTH HEALTH

Sean Gilroy, Clarks Summit, has been named manager of perioperative services at Regional Hospital of Scranton. He has more than six years of experience in emergency and critical care and as an administrative supervisor. Gilroy earned a bachelor’s degree in nursing from the University of Scranton and is pursuing an MBA in health care and human resources management at the university. He and his wife, Amanda, have two children, Sean, 6, and Lily, 4.

Ira Vohra, M.D., has relocated her family medicine practice to Kingston. Vohra, who is affiliated with Commonwealth Health Intermountain Medical Group, will see patients at 610 Wyoming Ave. She is assuming the practice of Elaine Turcan, D.O., who has relocated outside the area. Before moving her practice to Kingston, Vohra had a practice in Berwick and Sugarloaf Twp. and was on the staff of Berwick Hospital Center. She earned a medical degree from Government College and completed a residency at Wyoming Valley Family Medicine Residency. She is certified by the American Board of Family Medicine.

Chun Chang, M.D., a Wilkes-Barre psychiatrist and member of the medical staff of Wilkes-Barre General Hospital, has retired after 45 years of service. A luncheon, cake and clock presentation were held at Community Counseling Services, Wilkes-Barre, to honor Chang for his years of dedication and service to the community.

Jeff Montgomery, D.O., a Scranton internal medicine physician, is being honored by the Pennsylvania Medical Society with a Physician 40 Under 40 Award, a tribute designed to honor early career physician leaders. His selection for the award was by a unanimous vote of the organization’s board of trustees, according to the Pennsylvania Medical Society. The award will be presented in the fall. Dr. Montgomery will be featured in the winter edition of Pennsylvania Physician, the group’s magazine. Montgomery is affiliated with Physicians Health Alliance and is a member of the medical staff at Moses Taylor Hospital. He and his wife, Jessica, live in Moscow. They have three children, Greyson, Emilia and Jacob.

Elizabeth Gernhardt, D.O., a Forty Fort family practitioner, recently was notified that she passed the recertification test for the American Board of Family Medicine. Gernhardt is a graduate of the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and completed a residency at Wyoming Valley Family Practice. She is on the medical staff of Wilkes-Barre General Hospital. She and her husband, John Morgan, Ph.D., live in Shavertown. They have two daughters, Kathryn and Adeline.

Chad Walker, D.O., a Scranton internal medicine physician who specializes in rheumatology, is being honored by the Pa. Medical Society with a Physician 40 Under 40 Award, a tribute designed to honor early career physician leaders.

Walker is on the medical staffs of Moses Taylor Hospital, Regional Hospital of Scranton and Tyler Memorial Hospital. He is the rheumatology section chief at Regional Hospital and is affiliated with Orthopaedic Associates, Scranton. He is a resident of Clarks Summit.

Joseph Briskie, D.O., has relocated his cardiology practice to the Waterfront Complex, 672 N. River St., Suite 101, Plains Twp., effective Aug. 21. He will be sharing the office space with another cardiologist, Michael Rupp, M.D.

Briskie is affiliated with the practice’s Health InterMountain Medical Group and is on the medical staff of Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Karen Murphy, Plains Twp., has been named director of surgical services for Regional Hospital of Scranton.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in business management and marketing and earned an MBA in health care administration from the University of Scranton and a master of science degree in nursing from Wilkes University.

She previously was manager of the operating room at Geisinger Wyoming Valley and served as an administrator for privately owned surgery centers and clinics. Most recently, she was senior director of surgical services for Guthrie Health System.

COMMUNITY BANK NA

Alison Zurawski has been promoted to community relations coordinator for the bank. In her new role, Zurawski is responsible for supporting all 32 Pennsylvania branches in the coordination of internal and external initiatives. In addition, she will develop community and social outreach activities and promote the bank positively within the community.

Zurawski has been with the bank for nearly 17 years, beginning as a customer service representative with First Heritage Bank prior to its acquisition. For the past six years, Zurawski has assisted the bank with community development efforts. Zurawski attended Luzerne Community College. She resides in Trucksville with her husband, Brian.

DISTASIO & KOWALSKI LLC

Attorneys Daniel J. Distasio and Michael J. Kowalski, partners in the law firm, have been named Pennsylvania Super Lawyers for the ninth straight year. They have been top rated in the category of personal injury attorney. Super Lawyers are outstanding attorneys who have achieved the highest level of peer recognition and professional achievement.

Attorney Peter J. Biscontini, an associate with the law firm, has been named a Pennsylvania Rising Star for 2017. The selection process for Rising Stars is the same as the Super Lawyers, with the exception that to be eligible a candidate must be either 40 years old or younger or in practice for 10 years or fewer.

Super Lawyers is a rating of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas. The annual selections are made using a multiphase process that includes nominations, an independent research evaluation of candidates and peer reviews by practice area.

EVERHART MUSEUM

Eleven new members have been appointed to the board of trustees of the Everhart Museum. They are Eugene P. Barrett, Mark H. DeStefano, Amanda Frieder, Meghan Gaborik, Dr. Tata Mbugua, Susan McCabe, Alex Molfetas, Maggie Pettinato, Robert Solfanelli, Amy Yando and Joey Zarcone. The board provides leadership for delivering on the Everhart’s mission to educate and inspire.

The new additions will add expertise in finance, business, design, education and community development.

Leah Kane is the new board chairwoman.

EYE CARE SPECIALISTS

Dr. Yasir Ahmed recently joined the practice. He recently completed a fellowship at Wills Eye Hospital, which has been recognized as one of the two best hospitals nationwide in ophthalmology by U.S. News & World Report in its 2016-2017 annual survey.

He received his bachelor’s degree in physiology and neurobiology from the University of Maryland in College Park, Maryland. He received his Doctor of Medicine degree from Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island.

He subsequently completed an internship in internal medicine at Mount Auburn Hospital of Harvard Medical School in Cambridge, Massachusetts. From there, Ahmed went to Milton S. Hershey Medical Center of Penn State University, where he finished a three-year residency in ophthalmology. He then pursued sub-specialty training at Wills Eye Hospital in Philadelphia, where he completed a cornea and external disease fellowship.

He specializes in diseases of the cornea, corneal transplants and cataract surgery.

Dr. Kristen Epting recently joined the practice. She received her biology degree at Susquehanna University in Selinsgrove and her optometry degree at the Pennsylvania College of Optometry at Salus Univeristy, where she graduated with clinical honors.

Epting specializes in advanced treatment of dry eye, management of corneal and external disease and specialty contact lens fitting.

She completed a residency in cornea and contact lens at the Eye Institute of Pennsylvania College of Optometry at Salus University and James S. Lewis, M.D. Ophthalmology. Following residency training, she practiced in Philadelphia for three years in a private cornea practice.

FIDELITY BANK

Richard Ainey, network manager of information technology, has been appointed to the Pennsylvania Association (Pennsylvania Bankers) Information Technology Committee. The committee communicates information to Pennsylvania Bankers’ members about issues of cybersecurity, technological advancements and information management within the banking industry.

Ainey will serve a three-year term effective July 1 as a member of the information technology committee. He has been with Fidelity Bank for five years. In 2015, he was selected as Fidelity Banker of the Year. He currently resides in Jessup with his wife, Danielle, and their two children.

FIRST KEYSTONE COMMUNITY BANK

Rick Price, CFP, was named senior vice president, director of wealth management.

Price brings more than 23 years of industry experience to his new role. He is a graduate of Pennsylvania State University with a bachelor of science degree in business administration. He has also completed a three-year program at the Central Atlantic School of Trust and has earned the Certified Financial Planner designation from the College of Financial Planning. He has received multiple leadership awards and is licensed in securities, insurance and advisory services.

Price has a National Level I firefighter certification, and a portion of his career was dedicated to supporting the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

GEISINGER CARDIOLOGY SCRANTON

Cardiologist Sean K. George, D.O., has recently joined the practice.

Board certified in cardiovascular disease and internal medicine, George earned his medical degree from the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine. He then completed an internship and residency in internal medicine at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Allentown, where he was elected chief medical resident. He also completed a three-year cardiology fellowship at Penn State University/Hershey Medical Center.

He is a member of the American College of Cardiology, American College of Physicians, American Society of Internal Medicine, American Medical Association, American Osteopathic Association and Pennsylvania Medical Society, and serves on the board of directors for the Miracle League of the Lehigh Valley.

GEISINGER

Chelsea L. Harrison, M.D., family medicine physician, recently joined the Pittston clinic, 42 N. Main St.

Board certified in family medicine, Harrison earned her medical degree from Penn State University College of Medicine, Hershey, in 2014. She completed her family medicine residency in 2017 at Wellspan York Hospital, York, where she acted as chief resident and served on the hospital Chief Resident Council as well as the Resident Safety Council.

She is a member of the Pennsylvania Academy of Family Physicians and the American Academy of Family Physicians.

GREENMAN-PEDERSEN INC.

Robert Hug has recently joined the firm in Scranton as a highway designer. Hug is a recent graduate of Penn State University with bachelor’s degrees in civil engineering and surveying engineering. He will mainly be working with the Transportation Department as a highway designer, and will also be working with the survey department. Hug resides in Lake Winola.

Chris Russell, an employee of the firm, has earned his professional engineer license in Pennsylvania. He is an electrical engineer and has been with the firm since 2009. He received his bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Penn State University. He has been assigned a wide variety of electrical design tasks, including preparation of design drawings, electrical engineering calculations, and electrical engineering estimates for major projects at commercial, industrial, educational, state and federal facilities. He has also demonstrated design proficiency in AutoCAD and Revit. He lives in Dalton.

KING’S COLLEGE

Dr. Joan M. Blewitt, associate professor of management, was named to the PNC Distinguished Service Professorship. This five-year award recognizes the outstanding service of a faculty member in the McGowan School of Business who has fulfilled the college’s criteria for excellent teaching, scholarship and college and community service.

Faculty members awarded distinguished service professorships serve as exemplary professors to their students.

Dr. James Wallace has been appointed associate dean of arts and sciences. In his new position, Wallace will evaluate and improve teaching effectiveness, assist in the process for assessing student learning, and lead strategic initiatives targeted at the enhancement of teaching, learning, and scholarship in the College of Arts and Sciences.

Wallace has been a member of the English Department since 1988 and served a six-year term as department chair. He was recognized for teaching excellence with the college’s prestigious Max and Tillie Rosenn Award for Teaching and held the Manus Cooney Distinguished Service Professorship from 2003-08.

He is currently director of the college’s Writing Center and coordinator for writing courses in the core curriculum. He has been a member of numerous institutional committees and was co-adviser to The Crown, the student newspaper.

He earned a bachelor’s degree from Wilkes College and a master’s degree and doctorate in English from Lehigh University.

Kristen Baumés of Yatesville has been named assistant registrar. She will utilize her background in information technology to provide data entry, retrieval and analysis to support new and transferring students’ academic registration and progress toward graduation. She also will be responsible for data submissions to the National Student Clearinghouse, serve as the college’s Veterans Affairs certifying official and assist with classroom scheduling.

Baumés graduated from King’s College with a bachelor’s degree in business administration with a minor in finance in 2011. As a student, she participated in a study abroad experience to the American University of Rome in Italy. She earned a master’s of business administration from Wilkes University in 2013 and served as president of the university’s Delta Mu Delta Business Honor Society.

Christopher Sutzko, director of the office of career planning, recently earned a doctorate of education in educational leadership from Wilkes University. His thesis was titled, “The Influence of Grit on Career Decision Self-efficacy within the Context of an Undergraduate Career Success Course.”

Sutzko joined the office of career planning in 2007 to manage and grow the critical professional development services within the college.

In 2014, Sutzko launched IDEA Career Consulting, a private, for-profit full-service career counseling, coaching and consulting organization, which focuses on optimizing career potential for individuals and organizations through inspiration, development, execution and assessment.

He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in sociology and master’s degrees in rehabilitation counseling and secondary school counseling from the University of Scranton.

Sutzko resides in Dallas with his wife, Erin, and two daughters, Abigail and Zoey.

MARYMOUNT MANHATTAN COLLEGE

Sharon Meagher, Ph.D., has been appointed vice president for academic affairs and dean of the faculty. Serving most recently as dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at Widener University in Chester, Meagher began her new role July 1.

She joins with 20 years of higher education leadership experience at three different institutions: Widener, the University of Scranton and the Union Institute.

A public scholar, Meagher conducts research on urban theory and practice, women and sustainable development in the global south, and university-community partnerships. Her publications include “Philosophy and the City: Classic to Contemporary Writings” (SUNY Press, 2008). She earned her bachelor of arts degree in philosophy and sociology from Boston College, and doctorate in philosophy at SUNY Stony Brook.

MARYWOOD (UNIVERSITY

Richard Joseph Behun, Ph.D., LPC, NCC, ACS, of Old Forge, assistant professor of counselor education at the university, was selected by the National Board of Certified Counselors Foundation to be showcased as its sole featured volunteer for the month of April. Behun has been an NBCC Foundation volunteer since 2014, serving as a reviewer for the military, rural and minority scholarship. He also serves as a mentor for the NBCC Foundation Scholarship Program. He was also recently elected to serve as the president of the Pa. Counseling Association in 2018-2019.

He completed his doctoral studies in counselor education and supervision at Duquesne University, Pittsburgh. He also earned an undergraduate degree in political science from California University of Pa. and three master’s degrees. Behun holds a master’s degree of studies in law with a major in education law from the University of Pittsburgh School of Law, a master’s degree of science in education with a major in school counseling and a master’s degree of science in education with a major in school administration, both from Duquesne University.

A certified PK-12 school counselor in Pennsylvania, he is licensed as a professional counselor in Pennsylvania and holds credentials as a national certified counselor and approved clinical supervisor. Additionally, he is a 10-year veteran of the Army.

Currently, Behun enjoys teaching school and clinical mental health counseling at graduate and undergraduate levels at the university.

MISERICORDIA UNIVERSITY

Amanda Caleb, Ph.D., associate professor of English, and Joseph Cipriani, Ed.D., O.T.R./L., professor of occupational therapy, recently co-presented a paper, “Affecting Empathy: The Use of Integrated Readings and Reflective Writings in an Introductory Class in Medical and Health Humanities,’’ at the 11th Conference of the European Society for Literature, Science and the Arts in Basel, Switzerland.

The interdisciplinary pilot study investigated the effects of combining theory, fiction and discussion of normality and abnormality in a health care setting to enhance empathetic thinking in students. The university’s researchers aimed to prove that integrative reading experiences increase empathetic thinking immediately after the conclusion of the experience and have lasting effects.

Lailani Augustine of Shavertown has been named director of alumni relations. In her new position, Augustine will oversee an alumni association of 18,000 members, and serve as an ex-officio member of the Alumni Association’s board of trustees. Her responsibilities include directing communication, and building and maintaining relationships with alumni, locally, regionally and at the national level.

A member of the staff since 2008, she most recently served as alumni services coordinator. In her role, she contributed to the development of event and fundraising strategies, and served as a liaison to alumni, helping organize and host dozens of alumni and community events each year.

Augustine earned a bachelor of science degree in professional studies, cum laude, from Misericordia University. She was awarded the Jeff “Woody” Woodworth Award for Exemplary Service in 2014.

The university has named Heidi L.K. Manning, Ph.D., as the dean of the College of Arts and Sciences. Manning comes to the university from Concordia College in Moorhead, Minnesota, where she was professor and chairwoman of the department of physics.

She also served as chairwoman of the Division of Science and Mathematics and director of the Credo Honors Program at Concordia. A well-published scholar, Manning has received more than $1.5 million in funding from the National Science Foundation, NASA and the Minnesota Space Grant Consortium for academic research and improving science education.

She will be responsible for fostering development of new programs and initiatives within the college and raising the university’s research profile of educational programs and faculty. The college includes the departments of biology, chemistry and biochemistry, English, fine arts, history and government, including the government, law and national security program, mathematics and computer science, medical and health humanities, philosophy, physics, psychology and religious studies. A native of Moorhead, Manning lives in Dallas.

MCDONALD & MACGREGOR LLC

Founding partner Michael J. McDonald was recognized as a renewing member of the National Association of Distinguished Counsel for 2017. McDonald concentrates his practice on representing victims of automobile and truck accidents throughout Northeast Pennsylvania.

MISERICORDIA UNIVERSITY

Glen M. Tellis, Ph.D., of Dallas, has been named a fellow of the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association, one of the highest honors awarded by the national professional, scientific and credentialing organization. Tellis, a board-certified fluency specialist, has been department chair and a professor of speech-language pathology in the College of Health Sciences and Education since 2006.

He is one of 15 professionals in the U.S. named a fellow by the organization’s Committee of Honors in 2017.

Tellis earned his Ph.D. in communication sciences and disorders from the Pennsylvania State University, State College. He holds a master’s degree in speech pathology from California State University, Fresno, California, and a bachelor’s degree in psychology and sociology, with a minor in anthropology, from St. Xavier’s College, the University of Bombay, Mumbai, India.

He is past president of the Pennsylvania Speech-Language Hearing Association. In addition, he has served as an editorial consultant and reviewer for the Journal of Speech-Language and Hearing Research; Journal of Communication Disorders; Journal of Fluency Disorders; Journal of Multilingual Communication Disorders, and American Journal of Speech-Language Pathology. He has served as an advisory board member of the Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh — Stuttering Center of Western Pennsylvania, as a committee member of the American Board of Fluency and Fluency Disorders, the National Stuttering Association’s Insurance Advocacy Board, and the Academic Affairs Board of ASHA.

In 2016, he was a member of the student-faculty research team in the Department of Speech-Language Pathology at Misericordia University that presented two scientific research studies at the Society for Functional Near Infrared Spectroscopy Biennial Meeting in Paris, France.

MUNLEY LAW

Marion Munley of the Scranton law firm was named chair-elect of the American Association for Justice Trucking Litigation Group at the AAJ Annual Convention in Boston this month. She is the first woman in the association’s history to lead the Trucking Litigation Group.

The Trucking Litigation Group provides its members with the tools and resources they need to successfully litigate trucking cases and remain abreast of important developments in trucking laws. Munley has been an advocate for victims of heavy trucking accidents for more than 30 years, and has held multiple leadership positions within the Trucking Litigation Group. Munley’s election to this position will benefit the Trucking Litigation Group in all that it does.

NATIVITY-MIGUEL SCHOOL OF SCRANTON

The board of directors appointed Neil Andrew Cronin as principal. He succeeds Sister Josephine Cioffi, I.H.M.

Before coming to Nativity-Miguel, Cronin served as an administrator at Chapel Hill-Chauncy Hall, an independent boarding school in Waltham, Massachusetts, and as an English teacher at Wyoming Seminary and Bellefonte High School. He is pursuing his doctorate in the Educational Leadership Program at Penn State University. He resides in Kingston with his wife and three daughters.

Nicole Polcino has accepted the position of middle school English language arts and social studies.

Polcino, a Philadelphia native relocating to Scranton, attended the University of Scranton, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in middle level education (English) and a master’s degree in reading education. For the past two years, Polcino has taught sixth- to eighth-grade English language arts and is looking forward to further developing her teaching skills at the school.

NORTHEAST REGIONAL CANCER INSTITUTE

Darleen Small of Milford has joined the firm as a certified tumor registrar. She is responsible for identifying, abstracting and following-up on all registry-eligible cancer patients in accordance with standards set by the American College of Surgeons Commission on Cancer and the Pa. Cancer Registry.

Small has been working in the oncology data and abstracting field for 10 years. She received an associate degree in cancer information management from Santa Barbara City College. She obtained her certification as a certified tumor registrar in 2013 from the National Cancer Registry Association. Small is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in information sciences and technology from the Pennsylvania State University.

NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP.

AND WAYNE BANK

The corporation and its subsidiary bank announced the appointment of Meg L. Hungerford to their respective boards of directors.

Hungerford has served as the finance director of Oneonta, New York, since 2009. She is the incoming president of the New York State Society of Municipal Finance Officers and was recently appointed to the executive committee of the New York Conference of Mayors and Municipal Officials. She has 20 years of government finance experience at the federal, state and local level. Hungerford served on the board of directors and as a member of the Audit Committee of Delaware Bancshares Inc. and its wholly owned subsidiary, NBDC Bank, until their acquisition by Norwood in July 2016.

Hungerford will serve will serve on the Audit Committee and as a rotating member of the Directors’ Loan Committee of the bank.

OLIVER, PRICE & RHODES

Attorney James J. Gillotti, a partner in the firm, has been re-certified by the National Elder Law Foundation as a Certified Elder Law Attorney. NELF is the only organization approved by the American Bar Association to certify attorneys in elder law. It is also the only entity authorized by the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania to grant certification in elder law for lawyers in the state.

Gillotti has practiced law in Lackawanna County since 1980. His practice is concentrated in estate planning (including the preparation of wills, trusts, powers of attorney and health care directives), assisting families with asset protection and Medicaid eligibility to deal with nursing home costs, the administration of estates and trusts, and special needs planning.

Gillotti is a graduate of the Dickinson School of Law in Carlisle.

ONESOURCE HR SOLUTIONS

Renelle Theodore of Clarks Summit has been appointed the newest member of the consulting team in the role of benefit/HR specialist. She will be providing benefits administration and human resources expertise to multiple clients out of the Wilkes-Barre office.

Theodore has more than five years of direct HR experience, with responsibilities including benefit administration and HR training. She is a graduate of Baptist Bible College.

PA. PSYCHIATRIC SOCIETY

Dr. Gail A. Edelsohn, M.D., MSPH, of Huntingdon Valley, a Scranton native, was installed as president of the society (PaPS) on June 3. Edelsohn has had a longstanding commitment in advocating for quality of care for the treatment of mental illness and substance use disorders. She has published works on metabolic monitoring, antipsychotic prescribing trends in children, the use of psychiatric emergency services, and hallucinations in children. In addition to serving as president, Edelsohn is chair of the PaPS Child and Adolescent Psychiatry Committee. She is co-chair of the Ethics Committee of American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry.

She is a senior medical director for quality at Community Care Behavioral Health Organization, a public behavioral health managed care organization that is part of the UPMC Insurance Division.

PENN STATE / WILKES-BARRE

Nicole Darling has joined the continuing education staff. In her role as an education program associate, she will be responsible for developing, selling and administering a wide variety of education and training programs to include credit, professional development and customized training primarily for the working adult audience, helping to meet employer workforce development needs in Luzerne and Wyoming counties.

Darling is a graduate of Walden University in Minnesota with a master of science in psychology focusing on industrial and organizational specialties. She also holds a bachelor of arts in speech communication from Penn State and is a Myers-Briggs Indicator Certified Practitioner.

PNC WEALTH MANAGEMENT

Jennifer Stull has joined the company as a vice president and wealth strategist, and Theresa D. Kivlen has been promoted to officer.

Stull is a graduate of King’s College with a bachelor’s degree in English. She is also a graduate of Penn State Dickinson School of Law, where she earned her juris doctor degree. Stull serves as secretary of the board of directors for the Wilkes-Barre Family YMCA as well as for Junior Achievement of NEPA. A member of the Luzerne County Bar Association and the Pennsylvania Bar Association, she resides in Jenkins Twp.

Kivlen is a graduate of Marywood University, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in communications. She is a 2016 PNC Market All Star and resides in Shavertown with her husband, Charles.

ROTARY CLUBS OF PLYMOUTH,

KINGSTON AND WYOMING

The rotary clubs recently held a joint installation dinner at Keeley’s pavilion, Kingston. The newly installed presidents for the 2017-18 year are Tom Tranguch, Kingston; Rich Sobeck, Wyoming; and John “JK” Karavis, Plymouth.

SMILES 4 KEEPS PEDIATRIC DENTISTRY

The dental practice has announced the addition of Dr. Tanya Cheeseman.

A native of Freeland, Cheeseman graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor of science degree in biology from King’s College and a doctorate of medicine in dentistry from the University of Pittsburgh School of Dental Medicine, where she was a recipient of the Luzerne County Dental Society Scholarship.

She volunteers for a variety of community projects and participated in the University of Pittsburgh’s service-learning model, which is aimed at developing students’ cultural awareness and promoting a sense of charity in future dental professionals.

She is a member of the American Dental Association, Pennsylvania Dental Association, American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry and the Academy of General Dentistry.

The practice has Smile Centers in Bartonsville, Scranton, and Wilkes-Barre.

SERVPRO

The following area entrepreneurs joined a group of high-performing franchisees who were recognized during an Awards Extravaganza event at the recent annual convention. More than 2,500 owners, key staff and corporate representatives attended the annual event, which was held in Seattle at the Sheraton Seattle Hotel, June 24–28.

• Thomas A. Pavlowski and Peter Hilburn, owners of the company in Wayne and South Lackawanna counties.

• Daniel W. Allen Jr. and Scott Wescoat, owners of the company in Hanover Twp./Bear Creek.

• Kevin Wentling, owner of the company in Carbondale/Clarks Summit/Old Forge.

UNB BANK

Dwain J. Barlow was recently promoted by the board of directors of the bank to the position of vice president. Barlow has been the chief credit officer for the bank since October 2013 and is responsible for managing the daily credit functions of the loan department as well as overseeing the direction and development of the bank’s loan portfolio.

He resides in Frackville with his wife, Maryann, and their family.

UNIVERSITY OF SCRANTON

The University of Scranton’s next president, the Rev. Scott R. Pilarz, S.J., has joined Scranton’s board of trustees as of June 1.

Pilarz, who served as Scranton’s 24th president from 2003 to 2011, will return to Scranton after completing his term as president of Georgetown Preparatory School in Washington, D.C., at the end of the 2017-18 academic year. Pilarz was the fifth-longest-serving president at Scranton and third-longest-serving Jesuit president. During his previous tenure at Scranton, the university earned national recognition for academic quality, community engagement and student success, achieving then-record admissions and undertaking the largest construction projects in its history.

He also expanded international mission and service opportunities and programs to enhance the school’s Catholic and Jesuit identity. Transformational capital projects during his tenure included: the Patrick and Margaret DeNaples Center; Christopher and Margaret Condron Hall; the John and Jacquelyn Dionne Campus Green; the expansion of the Retreat Center at Chapman Lake; the apartment and fitness complex on Mulberry Street; and the Loyola Science Center. The university’s progress was supported by the Pride, Passion, Promise Campaign, the most ambitious capital campaign in the university’s history, which surpassed its $125 million fundraising goal.

He has received numerous awards for teaching, service and scholarship, including the John Carroll Award from Georgetown University for lifetime achievement, the highest honor bestowed by the Georgetown University Alumni Association. He received the Ignatian Award from Scranton Preparatory School and was awarded honorary degrees from King’s College, Wilkes University, Marywood University and the University of Scranton.

Pilarz earned a bachelor’s degree in English from Georgetown University; a master’s degree in philosophy from Fordham University; and a master’s degree in divinity from the Weston School of Theology, Cambridge, Massachusetts. He earned a doctorate in English at the City University of New York. He entered the Society of Jesus in 1981 and was ordained a priest in 1992.

VETERANS HEALTH ADMINISTRATION

Kim Babcock, LCSW, has been selected the administration’s under secretary for Health’s Award for Excellence in Social Work Practice. This prestigious honor is given to just one social worker in the VA system annually.

A native of Scranton, she holds a bachelor of arts degree from West Chester State University and a master’s degree in social work from Marywood College. She began her career in 1995 at the San Francisco VA Medical Center, where she now serves as the associate chief of social work.

The award was given for her “leadership, compassion, and ability to bring about change in world of social work.” Babcock has dedicated most of her career to taking care of veterans.

WALLENPAUPACK VETERINARY CLINIC

Dr. Grace Nebzydoski recently joined the veterinary practice. She earned her bachelor of science degree in biochemistry, cell and molecular biology from the University of Scranton in 2013, graduating summa cum laude, and her doctorate from the University of Pennsylvania School of Veterinary Medicine, graduating cum laude in May near the top of her class.

In addition to spending a large portion of her time at Penn Vet in the companion animal hospital, Nebzydoski dedicated a tremendous amount of time to developing her knowledge in equine and food animal medicine at the large-animal hospital at New Bolton Center. Upon graduation, she received an award for excellence in bovine medicine, an honor reserved for graduates who have gone above and beyond in this often-overlooked area of medicine.

WAYNE PHYSIATRY, LLC

Dr. Scott K. Epstein announces the opening of the practice at 600 Maple Ave., Honesdale, specializing in the treatment and rehabilitation of chronic pain resulting from accident, illness or trauma. Multiple modalities are available to patients, including electromyography, pain management and localized injections.

Epstein, the medical director of the Wayne Memorial Good Shepard Inpatient Rehabilitation System, is a board-certified physician with more than 20 years of practice in Northeast Pennsylvania. He is also a state-recognized medical legal expert.

WESTMORELAND CLUB

Robert L. Williams, CCM, CEC, general manager and chief operating officer, attended the City Athletic Club Managers Conference in Atlanta from June 21 to 23. Conference attendance is open only to a select group of club managers whose clubs rank among the top in the country.

The club has consistently earned Platinum Club of America status and has also been named a Distinguished Emerald Club of the World by BoardRoom Magazine. These elite designations are awarded only to the top city clubs nationally and internationally.

WYOMING SEMINARY

Kevin Rea, 12th president of the school, was elected in May to a two-year term as vice president of the Board of the Pennsylvania Association of Independent Schools. He originally was elected to the board in April 2016.

Rea also holds memberships in the National Association of Independent Schools and the Council for Advancement and Support of Education. He recently was named to the board of directors of the United Way of Wyoming Valley.

He began his tenure as the school’s president in July 2015, received a bachelor of arts degree in English from Providence College, Providence, Rhode Island, and bachelor of arts and master of arts degrees in English language and literature from Oxford University in the United Kingdom. He also received a second master of arts degree in cultural and critical studies from Birkbeck College, University of London.