Personnel File

Magisterial District Judge Sean P. McGraw and Magisterial District Judge John P. Pesota were again certified for service as a member of Pennsylvania’s Unified Judicial System after successful completion recently of continuing legal education coursework. Conducted by the Minor Judiciary Education Board and the administrative office, the educational program for magisterial district judges is held in Harrisburg.

The week-long instructional program is designed to ensure that magisterial district judges remain current in a variety of legal topics and management techniques required to fairly adjudicate cases and effectively supervise a district court office. Continuing education coursework is required by statute of each of the more than 500 Pennsylvania magisterial district judges, with about 50 magisterial district judges attending one of 13 such classes during each academic year.

ALLIED SERVICES

Yvette Collins, R.N., B.S.N., C.H.P.N., care coordinator for Allied Services Community Based Palliative Care program, earned the credential of Certified Hospice and Palliative Nurse. Credentialed nurses must have 500 hours of hospice and palliative nursing practice within a 12-month period and pass a competence-based board. The certification indicates experience and competence in the provision of hospice and palliative nursing care in collaboration with an interdisciplinary team. Care necessarily encompasses the physical, psychological, emotional and spiritual needs of patients and family.

Collins formerly served as a program nurse for Allied Services In-Home. Prior to joining Allied Services, Collins was care manager for the chronic care initiative and office nurse at InterMountain Medical Group. She lives in Clarks Summit with her husband, Donnie, and three children.

DAWN VAN HORN, P.T., M.S. OF THE WYOMING VALLEY, RECENTLY EARNED THE TITLE OF SCHROTH-BARCELONA C2 CERTIFIED THERAPIST. VAN HORN HAS BEEN EMPLOYED AS A PHYSICAL THERAPIST AT ALLIED FOR THE PAST 12 YEARS. SHE CURRENTLY TREATS ADOLESCENT AND ADULTS AT THE LUGER REHAB CENTER IN SCRANTON, SPECIALIZING IN THE TREATMENT OF SCOLIOSIS. THIS LATEST QUALIFICATION ALLOWS VAN HORN TO FURTHER HER PRACTICE IN THE TREATMENT OF SCOLIOSIS. THE BARCELONA SCOLIOSIS PHYSICAL THERAPY SCHOOL PROGRAM TEACHES THREE-DIMENSIONAL EXERCISES FOR THE SENSORY-MOTOR AND KINESTHETIC DEVELOPMENT AS PART OF SCOLIOSIS TREATMENT.

AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL

Michele Stahl, a financial adviser with the Honesdale and Naples, Fla., offices, was named to the list of “Top 401 Retirement Advisers” published by the Financial Times. The annual list recognizes outstanding financial advisers who specialize in advising on U.S. employers’ defined contribution plans.

The FT Top 401 Retirement Advisers list is based on data gathered from financial advisors, regulatory disclosures and the FT’s research. The listing reflects each advisor’s status in seven primary areas, including DC plan assets under management, growth in DC plan business, specialization in DC plan business, participation rate in DC plans, years of experience, industry certifications and compliance record. The rankings are based on data provided by brokerages, private banks, registered investment advisers and research by the Financial Times.

As a financial adviser, Stahl provides financial advice that is anchored in a solid understanding of client needs and expectations, and provided in one-on-one relationships with her clients.

BETTER HOMES AND GARDENS REAL ESTATE WILKINS ASSOCIATES

Richard J. Coccodrilli Jr. has joined the sales team. Coccodrilli, a native of the northern Poconos, had 17 years of corporate sales experience with Fortune 500 companies before starting his own company. In 2009, Coccodrilli became a licensed Pa. auctioneer. His Legacy Appraisal Service became Legacy Auction & Appraisal. Coccodrilli obtained his Pa. Real Estate license in 2013, and with his partner, Susan Lang, now runs Legacy Auction & Realty. Coccodrilli is also federally licensed to sell firearms.

Coccodrilli will service the entire NEPA area including Lake Ariel, Honesdale, Milford and the Lehigh Valley areas.

Coccodrilli currently resides in Effort with partner Susan Lang and their beagle Guinness. He enjoys spending time at his family farm in Lake Ariel.

CLASSIC PROPERTIES

Lauren Olson has joined the real estate company’s Kingston office. She was raised and currently resides in Plains Twp. Olson earned her L.P.N. degree from Wilkes-Barre Area Vo Tech nursing program and a dental hygiene degree from Luzerne County Community College. She recently completed her real estate education at Pennsylvania Real Estate Academy.

COMMONWEALTH HEALTH

Edward Dzielak, D.O., recently retired after 38 years of service. Dzielak joined the medical staff of Moses Taylor Hospital after graduation and served as director of the intensive care unit until 2009. He also served as the hospital’s chairman of medicine since 1998. A graduate of the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine, he completed a residency in 1981 at the Scranton Temple Residency Program (now the Wright Center for Graduate Medical Education). He is board-certified in critical care medicine, geriatric medicine and internal medicine.

COMMUNITY BANK NA

Colleen Doyle has joined the bank’s Pennsylvania Advisory Board.

Doyle is general counsel at the tire company and director of the firm’s legal department. Outside of the office, she is very active in the community.

Doyle earned her bachelor’s degree from Villanova School of Business and her law degree from Villanova School of Law. She is a member of the Luzerne County Bar Association, Young Lawyers Division, and the New Jersey State Bar Association. In addition, Doyle was named to the 2017 list of Pennsylvania Rising Stars by Super Lawyers. She resides in Shavertown with her husband, attorney Patrick Doyle, her daughter, Claire, and her son, Patrick “Tripp.”

DIME BANK

The bank recently promoted Bryan G. Rupp to the position of vice president, credit analysis manager, and Robert F. Karoscik to assistant vice president, Carbondale branch manager.

Rupp is responsible for performing various duties to manage the bank’s credit analysis function by coordinating work within the department to analyze data, prepare loan presentation forms, and provide documentation of all financial analysis work, including ratios, risk rating and related information.

Rupp has been in the financial industry, specializing in credit, since 1988. His background includes loan collections, credit administration and credit analysis. He has been analyzing large commercial relationships with the bank since January 2005 and was promoted to assistant vice president in 2011.

Rupp graduated magna cum laude from Penn State University, earning a Bachelor of Science with a major in finance and a minor in economics. He graduated with top honors from the Pennsylvania Banker’s Association Central Atlantic School of Commercial Lending in Lewisburg. He resides in Mayfield with his wife, Clarrie, and their three children.

Karoscik leads the Carbondale branch team to provide customers and area residents with expert financial advice in a sound, trusted, dependable manner. He is responsible for developing and maintaining residential and commercial customer relationships. He also oversees the branch operation, inspiring staff to bring their best to work each day to bring the best to bank customers.

Karoscik joined the bank in 2015 as a branch manager, working with staff throughout the bank’s seven-branch network. He has a broad banking background with more than 30 years of experience in branch management, including commercial and residential mortgage lending, both as a direct lender and in administration, as well as being a branch manager for more than 20 years.

Karoscik holds a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting and finance from the University of Scranton and completed the Pennsylvania Bankers Advanced School of Banking. He resides in Dickson City with his wife, Donna.

EXPRESS EMPLOYMENT PROFESSIONALS

Frank Barrett of the Scranton location was named Express Pros Northeast USA Associate of the Year. He won $1,000 and a trip to Orlando and is now eligible for the nationwide prize of $5,000.

FOLEY, COMERFORD & CUMMINS

Daniel E. Cummins, a partner in the Scranton insurance defense firm, and Stephen T. Kopko, an associate attorney, recently published an article in the Legal Intelligencer titled “Service of Process: Pitfalls Can Be Avoided by Good Faith Efforts.” In addition to defending civil litigation matters, Cummins serves as a mediator of personal injury matters through Cummins Mediation Services.

GEISINGER

Gary Wright, M.D., family medicine physician, joined the Mount Pocono clinic at 126 Market Way.

Board certified in family medicine, Wright earned his medical degree from the University School of Medicine Portsmouth, Commonwealth of Dominica, and completed his family medicine residency at Warren Hospital, Phillipsburg, N.J.

Wright is a member of the Academy of Family Physicians, the Pa. Medical Society and the American Board of Family Medicine.

Karen Murphy, Ph.D., R.N., chief innovation officer of the health system, and John Bulger, D.O., MBA, chief medical officer of the system’s health plan, have been appointed to leadership roles in NEHI’s Health Care without Walls initiative.

Murphy will co-lead the technology work stream of the initiative. As executive vice president, chief innovation officer and founding director of the Steele Institute for Healthcare Innovation at the health system, Murphy has worked to improve and transform health care delivery throughout her career in both the public and private sectors.

Bulger will co-lead the payment work stream. As chief medical officer of the plan, Bulger is responsible for working with the health system and community providers to improve the quality of the system’s medical care for the patients and members served.

NEHI’s project is organized into separate work streams that will examine and create strategies that provide solutions to enhance the quality of patient care. The separate work streams will examine technological developments; payment, reimbursement and financing issues; regulatory concerns; the health care work force, and human factors bearing on use of technology. The work streams will develop policy recommendations and action plans for policymakers, health care organizations and others to help pave the way for a new health care delivery ecosystem.

Keyur Mavani, M.D., has joined the medical staff at the cardiology group in Scranton.

Board certified in cardiovascular disease and internal medicine, Mavani will focus on managing and preventing cardiovascular disease through a variety of testing, including stress tests, echocardiograms, EKGs, nuclear imaging and more.

Mavani earned his medical degree from Baroda Medical College, India. He completed an internal medicine internship and residency at the Wright Center for Graduate Medical Education, Scranton. Mavani then completed a three-year fellowship in cardiovascular disease at the Wright Center, where he was elected chief fellow. He also serves as a volunteer clinical faculty member at the Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine.

Mavani is a member of the American College of Physicians, the American College of Cardiology, the American Society of Echocardiography and the American Society of Nuclear Cardiology.

Akiko Kawamura, M.D., has joined the medical staff at the Mount Pocono location as a pediatrician providing care for children from infancy to 18.

Board certified in pediatrics, Kawamura specializes in preventative care and wellness, routine primary care and acute illnesses.

Kawamura earned her medical degree from Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, where she also completed a pediatric residency. She formerly served as a pediatrician at St. Luke’s in Allentown as well as at Docs for Kids in New York City and for a private practice in Jericho, N.Y.

Donald J. Harvey, M.D., has joined the Wyoming Valley Medical Center as a plastic surgeon.

Fellowship trained in microsurgery breast reconstruction, Harvey sees pediatric and adult patients in need of reconstructive plastic surgery for facial and body defects arising from birth disorders, trauma, burns and disease. He performs procedures such as breast surgery and reconstruction, skin cancer removal, burn reconstruction and scalp reconstruction. He also specializes in cosmetic surgery procedures.

Harvey earned his medical degree from Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland, followed by a plastic and reconstructive surgery residency where he was named resident of the year. He then completed a one-year fellowship in microsurgery breast reconstruction at Vega Plastic Surgery, Rochester.

He is a member of the American Society of Plastic Surgery, Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Medical Society and Gold Humanism Honor Society. He has conducted research in the areas of migraine surgery and craniofacial anomalies, and has been recognized for his humanitarian work, which includes traveling to India to treat patients with cleft lip.

GENESIS HEALTHCARE

American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living elected AHCA’s board of governors and NCAL’s board of directors for the 2017/2018 term. Among the new officers, both boards selected Michael Wylie of Clarks Green as chairman for the coming year.

Wylie began serving on AHCA’s board of governors in 2012, most recently as vice chairman. He is the vice president of development at Genesis HealthCare and a past chairman of the board of directors at the Pennsylvania Health Care Association. Before his role as vice chairman of the AHCA board of governors, Michael served as secretary/treasurer and an at-large representative.

GREENAM-PEDERSEN INC.

Jesse Smith recently joined the firm in Scranton as a senior traffic designer. Smith has more than 19 years of experience with various municipal, state and private transportation projects. His areas of expertise include traffic analysis, traffic signals, traffic safety, highway design and highway lighting.

In his role, Smith will be evaluating traffic operations as well as designing traffic signals, traffic control measures and highway lighting. He resides in Bloomsburg.

KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK LLP

Monique Myatt Galloway, an attorney with the firm, has been appointed by the Honorable Jay Costa, Democratic Leader of the Pennsylvania Senate, to serve as a Commissioner on the Pa. State Ethics Commission as of Sept. 27.

KING’S COLLEGE

Desiree Voitek has joined the college as director of annual giving within the Office of Institutional Advancement. Voitek will lead the development and implementation of strategies to build mutually supportive relationships with alumni, parents, faculty and staff, community partners and friends of the college to earn philanthropic investment in the institution. The Annual Giving Program collaborates with local volunteers and with other King’s departments, faculty and professionals.

She was formerly assistant director of development at Misericordia University, where she built relationships with major donors and launched the university’s first giving day on campus. A resident of Luzerne, she earned a bachelor’s degree in English from the Pennsylvania State University.

Joining Voitek on the new Annual Giving team as associate director is the college’s current Institutional Advancement professional Kim Cardone. A resident of Nanticoke, Cardone earned a bachelor’s degree in mass communications at King’s and began her tenure at the college in 1996 as assistant director of alumni relations. In addition to alumni relations, Cardone’s experience at King’s includes annual giving, major gifts, stewardship and volunteer engagement.

Melody Priebe of Shavertown has been named an academic adviser at the college. She will provide educational guidance and assistance for new first-year students, undeclared majors and transfer students. Her duties will include scheduling courses, monitoring at-risk students and developing action plans for students on academic probation.

Priebe earned her bachelor’s degree in communication with a minor in English from King’s College in 1997. She graduated with honors, earning a master’s degree in education from Misericordia University and was awarded the Sr. Celestine McHale Award for Graduate Education. She earned a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Phoenix.

Emma Gallagher, Deacon Brendan McAleer, C.S.C. and the Rev. Jarrod Waugh, C.S.C., have been appointed associate campus ministers in the J. Carroll McCormick Campus Ministry Center. They will be primarily responsible for developing formative spiritual programming for the college’s students, faculty and staff, and providing pastoral guidance on campus.

Gallagher will develop reflection and retreat opportunities focused on women’s spirituality, oversee student peer ministry programs, coordinate retreat and faith-sharing experiences for students and interfaith activities.

She earned a master’s degree in counseling psychology/theology from Anna Maria College and a bachelor’s degree in media studies with a minor in politics from the Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C., where she began her career as a student minister.

Deacon McAleer and Father Waugh will be responsible for the training and formation of liturgical ministers and the development of the college’s retreat and pilgrimage programs. They will preside and preach at College liturgies and serve as Religious in Residence in Holy Cross Hall.

Deacon McAleer professed his final vows at the Basilica of the Sacred Heart at the University of Notre Dame in September.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in theology from Holy Cross College and a Master of Divinity degree from the University of Notre Dame. He also studied philosophy at Katholieke Universiteit Leuven in Belgium and religious studies at Jnana-Deepa-Vidyapeeth in India. Deacon McAleer will be ordained a priest in April at the Basilica of the Sacred Heart.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in philosophy and a Master of Divinity degree from the University of Notre Dame.

MARYWOOD UNIVERSITY

Sister Angela Kim, I.H.M., Ph.D., director of the Master of Social Work program, has been named a Fulbright Specialist. She is eligible to be matched with projects designed by host institutions in over 150 countries globally during her three years of tenure, which began on Oct. 6, and will end in 2020. Her expertise and research areas are international social work education and practice; minority study; ethnic identity development among Hispanic, Korean-American and Bhutanese immigrant/migrant/refugee children, adolescents and their families; human rights; conducting needs assessments for Hispanic and Bhutanese immigrant/migrant/refugees, and developing empowerment education models of capacity building trainings.

Kim will consider project requests from host institutions, and the J. William Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board will support her international travel expenses and provide a per diem for her work.

Renee Jourdanais, M.S., CCC/SLP, clinical faculty and director in the communication sciences and disorders department, has been selected as a 2017 NCAA Division III Faculty Athletic Representative Fellow.

The FAR Fellows Institute was launched in 2010 and aims to increase the effectiveness of Division III FARs at the campus, conference and national levels. Institute attendees participated in a three-day professional development program at the NCAA national office in Indianapolis Oct. 13-15. The components of the program provide a thorough examination of best practices and issues surrounding the role and responsibility of the FAR, help FAR Fellows develop the leadership skills necessary to carry out their responsibilities on campus and in their conference, and strengthen the network of FARs needed to serve on conference, divisional and association-wide committees.

Jourdanais earned her Bachelor of Science degree in communication sciences and disorders from Marywood University, and she earned her Master of Science degree in speech-language pathology from Nazareth College. In addition to teaching in the CSD department, she also serves as the director for the on-campus clinic and supervises student clinicians for diagnostic and therapeutic services.

A member of Marywood University’s Athletic Hall of Fame, Jourdanais competed on the Pacers’ softball team from 1993-96, where she led the team to a Pa. Athletic Conference championship in 1996. She was a two-time First Team All-PAC selection.

Ryan Ward, MFA, faculty member in the art department, was recently named curator of the Maslow Collection at the University. Ward also teaches drawing and painting, and leads the college’s students on an annual European study tour.

Ward earned his Master of Fine Arts degree from the Pa. Academy of the Fine Arts, and he earned his bachelor’s degree from Marywood. He has studied painting at Studio Arts College International in Florence, Italy. His work explores the malleability of history. He reimagines past events through painting and large-scale installation.

As the recipient of the 2014 Murray Dessner Memorial Travel Prize, he executed an in-depth investigation of the curatorial methods of U.S. historical sites. This has led to recent solo and group exhibitions in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia and Italy.

The Maslow Collection was moved to Marywood University in the fall of 2008, where it is utilized as a learning laboratory, providing fieldwork experiences, internships, and opportunities in curatorial and exhibition studies for Marywood students through the arts administration program. The collection also enables faculty in art history and studio arts to request individual works for presentation and student discussion in the Maslow Study Gallery.

Charles Gorden, M.F.A., associate professor of theater and director of the theater program, was recently notified that a professional company in New York City, Ripple Effect Artists, will perform his original one-act play, “Guarding the Bridge,” at the Sargent Theatre. Gorden was invited to participate in a talk-back with audience members following the performance.

The one-act play, “Guarding the Bridge,” published by Samuel French, is a recipient of the Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival John Cauble Short Play Award and has been performed at the Kennedy Center’s Terrace Theatre in Washington, D.C. It is also a co-winner of the 1998 Michael Kanin Award for Best Short Play.

Christopher Brey, Ph.D., associate professor in the science, computer science and mathematics department, was recently invited to the Philly Phage Phestival at Drexel University, Philadelphia.

Brey attended the invite-only event and instructional workshops on how best to teach students to isolate and annotate their phage, also known as bacteriophage, a virus that infects and replicates within a bacterium. Brey currently teaches a lab section of this course at Marywood University.

The two-semester, discovery-based undergraduate research that the university’s science department has incorporated into its General Biology I and II courses for science majors, aims to increase undergraduate interest in the biological sciences through immediate immersion in authentic, valuable, and accessible research. By finding and naming their own bacteriophages, students develop a sense of project ownership and have a ready-made personal research project at a fraction of the cost of traditional apprentice-based research programs.

Brey earned his bachelor of science degree from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and his master of science degree from South Dakota State University. He earned his doctorate from Montana State University and completed post-doctoral research at Rutgers University and The Pennsylvania State University.

Marguerite I. Fuller, M.F.A., has been named interim gallery director. Fuller will oversee the exhibitions at the Mahady Gallery, the Maslow Study Gallery and the Suraci Gallery at the university.

Fuller is an artist and educator from New Milford. She received her Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in ceramics from the University of Delaware and her Master of Fine Arts degree in photography from Marywood University. She has worked in the art galleries at the university for more than 10 years, serving first as a graduate assistant to the previous director of the art galleries, Sandra Povse. She then proceeded to serve as a preparator, a trained individual who works directly with objects in museums, art galleries and various other venues, for the Art Galleries at the university.

Fuller taught darkroom photography and worked as the photography studio technician at the university for three years. She is a freelance photographer and has exhibited ceramic and photographic works throughout the Northeast region.

Farming and growing healthy foods are passions of Fuller, who also works for an organic farm in Harford and takes the flowers and produce to the Farmers’ Market in Scranton.

MCCARTHY TIRE SERVICE

Mark Shimko, corporate off-the-road and commercial safety trainer, has attained his 400-level earthmover instructor certification from the Tire Industry Association. This designation allows Shimko to instruct and certify the company’s OTR tire professionals as certified earthmover technicians (level 300) through the TIA.

The 400-level certification is the highest level of certification in the OTR tire industry. Shimko is one of only eight individuals globally who met the rigorous academic and practical requirements to hold the instructor title.

Shimko operates out of the corporate office in Wilkes-Barre. He handles new hire and refresher training for the OTR and commercial truck service operations.

Shimko has 21 years of experience in OTR and commercial truck tire service. He completed TIA’s basic Earthmover Tire Service Program and Michelin’s Earthmover Tire Service Technician Seminar, and he recently attained his advanced 300-level earthmover tire service certification through TIA and Michelin Earthmover. Shimko also holds certifications for the Mine Safety and Health Administration Part 48 and Part 46 safety training, and he is certified in Red Cross first aid, CPR and AED. He served in the Navy for 10 years.

MISERICORDIA UNIVERSITY

Susan McDonald, Ph.D., L.C.W., associate professor and chair of the Department of Social Work, has been selected by the Association of Baccalaureate Social Work Program Directors to make the scholarly presentation, “The Impact of Political Challenges on our Social Work Identity,’’ at the 2018 BPD Annual Conference in Atlanta, Georgia, in March.

More than 150 undergraduate students and more than 700 faculty members, program administrators and directors of hundreds of allied professionals attend the annual conference to address the latest trends in undergraduate social work education, according to BPD.

In her presentation, McDonald explores the field supervisor relationship, specifically how the field supervisors’ values contribute to the development of professional identity in supervisees. The development of professional identity in students encourages a lifelong commitment to the profession of social work. McDonald also will share a structured questionnaire online before the conference to attendees.

Dawn M. Evans, O.T.D., O.T.R./L., assistant professor of occupational therapy, has been named chairwoman of the Greater Northeastern Pennsylvania American Foundation for Suicide Prevention Board.

The regional American Foundation for Suicide Prevention covers Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike, Schuylkill, Wayne and Wyoming counties. Established in 1987, the voluntary health organization raises awareness, funds scientific research and provides resources and aid to those affected by suicide, according to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

Evans has been a member of the Department of Occupational Therapy at the university since 1995. During that time, she has served as the academic coordinator of fieldwork education, adviser to the Student Occupational Therapy Club, and volunteered for numerous service activities on campus, in the community and in her profession.

She earned her Bachelor of Science, Master of Science and doctoral degrees in occupational therapy from Misericordia University. The university’ academic community recognized Evans by presenting her with the Judge Max and Tillie Rosenn Excellence in Teaching Award in 2015 for outstanding contributions to student learning and development.

Jennifer M. Black, Ph.D., assistant professor in the Department of History and Government, recently had an article published in Winterthur Portfolio, an academic journal of American material culture published by the University of Chicago Press.

The article, “Exchange Cards: Advertising, Album Making, and the Commodification of Sentiment in the Gilded Age,” examines small, hand-held advertisements, also known as trade cards, that were published from 1870-1900. Black studied more than 3,000 examples of the advertisements that were collected, exchanged, and saved by people in albums and scrapbooks to better understand how people in the past responded to imagery in advertising.

Her research, writing and revision of the article was supported through grants and fellowships offered by the Winterthur Library, Winterthur, Delaware; the Smithsonian Institution, Washington, D.C.; the Huntington Library, San Marino, California; the University of Southern California, Los Angeles, California, and Misericordia University.

She holds a Ph.D. in American history and visual studies from USC, as well as an M.A. in public history and a B.A. in art history, both from Western Michigan University, Kalamazoo, Mich. A faculty member since 2014, she teaches classes in United States history, visual culture and public history.

MOHEGAN SUN POCONO

Mohegan Sun Pocono has named Erica Tessier the new vice president of marketing. A seasoned casino veteran specializing in casino promotions and rewards programs at the casino, Tessier is now responsible for overseeing marketing strategy and execution for all consumer and casino communications.

She has 25 years of vast experience in the casino marketing industry and is a day one employee of Mohegan Sun in Connecticut. Her career includes management positions in departments including VIP Services, Casino Marketing and Consumer Promotions.

In her most recent role as director of consumer promotions and Player’s Club, Tessier oversaw the creation, development and execution of various casino events and programs. She is familiar with the casino’s product and market. As a knowledgeable and valued member of the Mohegan Gaming and Entertainment team, she was called on to assist with the introduction of Momentum at the casino, and has been a source of reference for the casino’s marketing team over the years.

MUNLEY LAW

Two of the firm’s partners and veteran truck accident lawyers, Daniel Munley and Marion Munley, spoke at the Academy of Truck Accident Attorneys 2017 Annual Symposium in Nashville on Sept. 17-18.

Board-certified ATAA member Dan Munley spoke about the critical first steps in handling a truck accident case. Marion Munley, chairwoman-elect of the American Association for Justice Trucking Litigation Group, delivered a presentation on truck driver training, proper visual search and hazard perception.

The ATAA provides educational programs that help lawyers nationwide learn how to better handle commercial truck and tractor-trailer cases. To achieve membership as an ATAA member, attorneys must exhibit extensive real-world experience and results.

The ATAA also seeks to improve highway safety for truckers and motorists by fighting unsafe practices and advocating for improvements in safety regulations.

The annual symposium brings together ATAA board-certified members and truck accident lawyers from all over the U.S. to discuss the basics of trucking litigation as well as more advanced and complex topics.

NEIGHBORWORKS

The organization recently added new members to both its staff and board of directors.

Staff appointments are:

Todd Pousley, community revitalization manager, will oversee the volunteer home repair programs and neighborhood revitalization efforts.

Pousley, who has more than 10 years of nonprofit management experience, earned both a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree and a Master of Public Administration degree from Marywood University. He lives in Scranton with his wife, Linnette, and daughter, Addison.

Casey Prosick, an AmeriCorps VISTA volunteer, will assist the organization in developing aging-in-place programs for elderly homeowners.

Prosick earned her Bachelor of Arts in government and political affairs from Millersville University. She graduated from North Schuylkill High School and currently resides in Scranton.

Board appointees are:

David Dobbs has been employed in the banking industry for more than 30 years. Having previously served as a member of the organization’s loan oversight committee, Dobbs has spent the past 13 years with Community Bank NA serving as mortgage specialist and district manager for Luzerne and Carbon counties.

A lifelong resident of the Wilkes-Barre area, Dobbs completed the Rotary Youth Leadership program, attended LCCC and Kutztown University, and completed various ongoing continuing education opportunities through the Pennsylvania Bankers Association, ABA and the American Institute of Banking. He has served as a fundraising volunteer for local church and nonprofit organizations, coordinating Community Bank’s participation in the Northeast Regional Cancer Institute’s Casual Day since its inception in 2003.

Matt Michalek is vice president of operations for L.R. Costanzo Construction Services, which has offices on North Main Avenue in Scranton and in Allentown. With more than 35 years of construction experience, Michalek, also a real-estate developer, is a leader within the construction industry who is recognized as a creative strategist. He is a Johnson College graduate, a board member of the Executive Forum of Lehigh Valley and former board member and construction chairman for Habitat for Humanity of Lackawanna County.

NEPA YOUTH SHELTER

The shelter has added Chris Tansits to the board of directors.

PENNSYLVANIA PHARMACISTS ASSOCIATION

The association recently named Jerry Musheno, R.Ph., as the Bowl of Hygeia Award winner during PPA’s 2017 Annual Conference held at the Kalahari Resorts and Convention Center on Sept. 23 in Pocono Manor.

The Bowl of Hygeia Award is granted to a Pennsylvania pharmacist who has demonstrated sustained commitment to community service, apart from his or her specific identification as a pharmacist, which reflects well on the profession of pharmacy. The Bowl of Hygeia Award is the highest honor bestowed by a state pharmacy association.

Musheno is a graduate of the University of Scranton, Temple University School of Pharmacy and Temple University Beasley School of Law. He has enjoyed a varied pharmacy career, including operating his own pharmacy. He currently teaches the pharmacy law programs at Wilkes University Nesbitt School of Pharmacy and the Jefferson University College of Pharmacy, in addition to being a pharmacy law consultant. He also has more than 30 years of community service experience, volunteering his time and serving in leadership roles for many professional organizations as well as community boards. He is also chairman of Skills in Scranton for the Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce.

PETERS CONSULTANTS INC.

Michael Cymbala, assistant engineer and resident project representative at the consulting firm’s Berwick office, recently became a certified ASSE international backflow protection assembly tester following a week of intense training and testing.

A CBPAT meets all requirements established by the American Backflow Prevention Association Certification Committee and maintains a current certificate within three years of the issuance date.

A backflow prevention assembly tester is needed by administrative authorities throughout North America to assure that installed backflow prevention assemblies continue to protect drinking water.

Cymbala has the ability to test reduced pressure principle backflow preventers, and double-check backflow preventers, pressure vacuum breaker assemblies and spill-resistant vacuum breakers.

SEIDENBERG PROTZKO EYE ASSOCIATES

Daniel C. Byron, O.D. has joined the staff. Byron will see patients in the Havre de Grace and Bel Air office locations in Maryland. Son of Richard and Sally Rinaggio Byron, Scranton, he earned his undergraduate degree in biology from the University of Scranton and received his optometric training at the Pennsylvania College of Optometry at Salus University in Philadelphia. Byron completed his specialty contact lens rotation in Charleston, South Carolina. Byron has received extensive training in ocular disease and various specialties including glaucoma, retina, cornea, neurology, pediatric eye care, refractive surgery as well as postoperative surgical care. In addition to membership in the American Academy of Optometry, Byron is a clinical investigator in national research studies.

SMILES 4 KEEPS

Dr. Lucas Carubia has joined the staff. Carubia earned his bachelor of science in nutrition health and exercise science from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and doctor of dental surgery from the University of Colorado School of Dental Medicine. He completed his pediatric residency at the University of Illinois at Chicago, where he also earned a master’s degree in oral sciences.

Carubia was a recipient of several academic scholarships, honors and awards. He has also served as a faculty member at the University of Illinois with a concentration in the dental clinic and simulation lab. His clinical experience includes general dentistry, pediatric, specialty dentistry, oral surgery and interceptive orthodontics. In addition, he maintains a certification in basic and pediatric advanced life support.

A native of Colorado Springs, he enjoys being an active member of his community and has served on multiple nonprofit and professional organizations.

STEP BY STEP

Bill Fromel, outgoing chairman of the board of directors, was recently recognized for his outstanding service and leadership to the agency. Fromel has served on the board since 2009. In addition to serving as chair, he also served as treasurer and vice chair and participated on several board sub-committees.

TOBYHANNA ARMY DEPOT

Jermyn resident Paul Kaschak is now chief of the Air Traffic Navigation Systems Section, C4ISR Directorate. As chief, he supervises employees who repair and upgrade tactical air navigation systems and the AN/MSQ-135 Mobile Tower Air Traffic Control System.

He was formerly a work leader in the Air Traffic Control Systems Section. He began his depot career in November 2003. His awards and decorations include a Commander’s Award for Civilian Service, Achievement Award for Civilian Service, NATO Award, and Global War on Terrorism Service Medal.

Kaschak graduated from Valley View High School in Archbald.

Madison Twp. resident Ruth Mecca is now chief of the Contract Operations Section, Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Division E, Tobyhanna Branch. As chief, she directs, controls and supervises the various functions of the section to include pre- and post-award contracting actions in support of depot missions, as well as working with customers in planning and development of the contracting requirements.

She was formerly a senior contract specialist in the same organization. She began her depot career in August 2004. Her awards and decorations include an Army Achievement Medal for Civilian Service, time off and on-the-spot awards.

Mecca is a graduate of North Pocono High School. She received a bachelor’s in operations management and an associate in business management from the University of Scranton.

Pittston resident James Wisnewski was named chief of the Safety and Occupational Health Office. As chief he supervises employees who conduct safety inspections, hazard reporting, mishap investigations and safety training. The office staff provides 24-hour safety support to Team Tobyhanna.

Before his current position, Wisnewski was a safety and occupational health specialist at the Scranton Army Ammunition Plant and the Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C. He began his depot career in May.

Wisnewski served on active duty in the Marine Corps for four years. His awards and decorations include the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal, Good Conduct Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and National Defense Service Medal.

Wisnewski is a graduate of Pittston Area High School. He received a bachelor’s degree in occupational safety and health in 2012 from Columbia Southern University, Orange Beach, Ala. He earned an occupational health and safety technologist certification from the Board of Certified Safety Professionals.

VINSKO & ASSOCIATES PC

The practice, with offices in Wilkes-Barre and Philadelphia, recently added Catherine DePasquale Mihalick, J.D., CTFA to its team of attorneys. Mihalick will be working in the firm’s expanded estate probate, planning and litigation practice, handling trusts, estate probate and other similar matters, as well as handling real estate and business law and litigation cases.

Mihalick has more than 16 years of trust, fiduciary and investment management experience.

A graduate of Widener University School of Law with a Juris Doctorate, she also earned a Bachelor of Arts from Dickinson College. Mihalick holds a Certified Trust and Financial Designation and is admitted to the Pa. and New Jersey Bar.

Mihalick is a lifelong resident of the Wyoming Valley, having grown up in Kingston, and is a graduate of Wyoming Seminary. She lives in Shavertown with her husband, Gerard, and their daughter, Margaret.

WAYNE WOODLANDS MANOR

Michael Freund, BSW, NHA, was named administrator of the skilled nursing facility in Waymart, the second in its 23-year history.

Freund was assistant administrator since 2015, and stepped up to the top post in August. He replaced Marion Swencki, R.N., who helped found the nursing home in 1994. Freund has been at the nursing facility for a decade. He joined the staff in 2007 as the director of Social Work and Admissions.

Freund has a bachelor’s degree in social work from Marywood University. He previously worked at other area senior facilities, including the Taylor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

WILKES UNIVERSITY

Bernard Graham, founding dean of the Nesbitt School of Pharmacy, was awarded the Mortar and Pestle Award at the 2017 Pa. Pharmacists Association annual conference on Sept. 23. The conference was held at Kalahari Resorts and Convention Center, Pocono Manor.

The Mortar and Pestle Award is presented at the discretion of the association’s board of directors in recognition of extraordinary lifetime service, dedication and commitment to the profession of pharmacy.

Graham received his bachelor of science in pharmacy from Albany College of Pharmacy in 1971. In 1976, he earned his doctorate in bionucleonics from Purdue University. In 1994, he founded the Nesbitt School of Pharmacy, making it the 82nd school of pharmacy in the country. He has led, mentored and trained more than 67 faculty members and has served as a leader, instructor and mentor to over 1,200 students within the span of 20 years. Graham retired from the University in May and was honored with the title dean emeritus.

WYOMING SEMINARY

The board of trustees of the college preparatory school has elected new members to serve for the 2017-18 school year.

The new members are Jody G. Cordaro,Moscow and Bruce E. Gover Jr., Wyoming Seminary Class of 1998, Monmouth Beach, New Jersey.

Cordaro, president and CEO of SCE Environmental Group Inc., oversees the company’s environmental remediation projects, disaster relief, large scale demolition and corporate risk assessments throughout the United States and abroad. He also directs the daily operations of Helicor Aviation LLC, an aviation charter business; Belladaro Realty, a real estate development company specializing in the acquisition and development of both standard and “brownfield” properties throughout the United States; and Contractor Transport LLC, which works in the oil and gas industry for the safe hauling, transfer and disposal of water, fluids and waste in the Appalachian Basin region. He also serves on the Board of Trustees of Misericordia University and on the board of Glory Days NFL, an elite flag football event company. In addition, he is a founding board member and treasurer for Marley’s Mission. He also is an Energy Task Force member of the Institute for Public Policy and Economic Development in Northeast Pa.

Gover is a partner at Lord Abbett, one of the nation’s oldest money management firms with more than $150 billion of assets under management. Since joining Lord Abbett in 2002, he has served in various sales and sales leadership roles. Currently, he is responsible for Lord Abbett’s Separately Managed Account business, developing and executing the firm’s client retention and acquisition strategies, and facilitating the training and development of client-facing professionals throughout the organization. He holds a bachelor of arts degree in business administration from Muhlenberg College.