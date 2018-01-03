Personnel File

PERSONNEL

ADMAR CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT & SUPPLIES

The largest independently owned construction equipment rental and sales company in New York, Pennsylvania and Ohio hired Michael Miller as sales representative.

Miller is responsible for providing equipment and supplies to customers in the Lehigh Valley region.

Miller earned his bachelor’s degree in communications marketing from Villanova University. He resides in Hellertown with his wife, Margaret, and their family.

ALLIED SERVICES INTEGRATED

HEALTH SYSTEM

Chris Langley was promoted to assistant vice president of information systems. A 16-year employee, Langley will play an important leadership role as the nonprofit health system continues to lead the way in implementing and maximizing information systems for the benefit of patients, medical professionals and staff.

Langley earned a Bachelor of Science degree in engineering from Wilkes University before joining Allied as an intern in 1999. He became director of outcomes analysis in 2006. Recently, he served as assistant vice president of systems improvement.

Under his supervision, the outcomes analysis team has assisted with outpatient rehabilitation transformation, implementing and monitoring best practices in inpatient rehabilitation, and is currently working on home health continuous improvements. Under his leadership, the information systems and system improvements/outcome analysis departments will be unified as the newly formed information systems department, for the benefit of the Integrated Health System.

Langley lives in Kingston with his wife, Amy, and daughters, Holly, Olivia and Gwenn.

Monique Jones, B.A., MDiv., joined as spiritual and bereavement counselor for Allied Services Hospice. Jones brings more than 25 years of experience in human services to her new role. Jones earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Chicago State University and a Master of Divinity from Trinity International University in Deerfield, Ill. She completed her clinical pastoral education at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville.

Over the years, Jones has helped many families navigate the stages of bereavement. She looks forward to integrating her background in psychology and spirituality to offer hospice patients and their families support as they make the journey through end-of-life care. Jones lives in Bloomsburg.

BERGER FAMILY DEALERSHIPS

The dealership has announced the retirement of sales manager James M. Kennedy. Kennedy has been sales manager of the Buick, GMC and Cadillac franchises for 19 years. He is a 1969 graduate of Hazleton High School and received a Bachelor of Arts degree from East Stroudsburg University in 1973 in history and government studies. He also graduated from the General Motors Sales Academy in 1977. His accolades include Honors Buick Royal Purple Council, Outstanding Sales & Customer Satisfaction, and Pontiac Sales Guild Top 10 percent of the country with 100 percent Customer Satisfaction.

Kennedy continually advanced his education in his profession. Most recently, he was certified by General Motors as sales manager for Buick, GMC, Cadillac, internet manager, dealer business development manager, General Motors CPO manager and technology expert.

He is married to the former Thelma Petz, and they have two sons, LCDR James Kennedy of Bremerton, Wash., and Lt. Patrick Kennedy of Palmdale, Calif. The Kennedys also have three grandchildren.

CAMELBACK RESORT

The Pocono Mountains resort announced the promotion of Brian Czarnecki to the role of chief operating officer.

Czarnecki’s previous role was that of vice president of sales and marketing for the popular destination, which has become a leading ski and four-season destination in the Northeast.

Czarnecki will oversee Camelback Mountain, Camelbeach Waterpark, Camelback Lodge & Aquatopia Indoor Waterpark, and Camelback Adventures while also leading the marketing, advertising and brand direction for the new H2OBX Waterpark, Outer Banks, North Carolina, which opened this summer, and the Kartrite Hotel & Indoor Waterpark, Monticello, New York, which will debut December 2018.

A native of Scranton, Czarnecki’s career in the hospitality industry spans 25 years.

CARDINAL HEALTH INNOVATIVE

DELIVERY SOLUTIONS

University of the Sciences presented Patricia Clancy Kienle, RPh, MPA, FASHP, with the annual Alumnus Award at its alumni reunion Oct. 21. Kienle, director of accreditation and medication safety at the delivery solutions company, was selected to receive the Alumnus Award for her contributions “in outstanding fashion to the professions, to science, and/or to mankind.”

Over the course of her career, Kienle has served on the board of directors of the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists (ASHP) and as president of the Pennsylvania Society of Hospital Pharmacists (PSHP). She is a fellow of ASHP, was named pharmacist of the year by PSHP, and the recipient of the distinguished achievement award in hospital and institutional practice from the American Pharmaceutical Association Academy of Pharmacy Practice and Management, and the distinguished leadership award from ASHP. She has served on the pharmacotherapy specialty council of the Board of Pharmaceutical Specialties, the Pennsylvania Patient Safety Authority, the hospital professional and technical advisory committee of the Joint Commission, and on the board of governors of the National Patient Safety Foundation. She is a current member of the USP Compounding Expert Committee and chairs the subcommittee on hazardous drugs.

Kienle resides in Laflin with her husband, Kurt. She received her pharmacy degree from the former Philadelphia College of Pharmacy and Science in 1975 and a master’s degree in public administration from Marywood University in Scranton. She completed an executive fellowship in patient safety from Virginia Commonwealth University and is an adjunct associate professor at Wilkes University in Wilkes-Barre.

CLASSIC PROPERTIES

Kellyann Kenny joined the Kingston office of the real estate firm. Kenny grew up in Hazleton and resides in Swoyersville. She earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Misericordia University and has worked in the mental health field for the last 10 years. She recently completed her real estate education from Pa. Real Estate Academy in Kingston and joined the company for the training environment offered throughout the company.

Janet Nagley, an Old Forge resident, joined the Kingston office. She recently completed her real estate education at Pennsylvania Real Estate Academy in Kingston.

COMMONWEALTH HEALTH

Urologist Michael Campenni, D.O., joined the medical staff of Tyler Memorial Hospital, where he will see patients and perform minor surgical procedures. Campenni will have office hours on the third floor of the hospital. A Pittston native and longtime urologist in the Wilkes-Barre area, he earned a bachelor’s degree from St. Joseph’s University, Philadelphia, and a medical degree from Midwestern University/Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine, Downers Grove, Ill. He completed a urology residency at Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine.

Douglas Coslett, M.D., chief medical officer at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital, was appointed committee chairman for the Community Health Systems Formulary Management Committee. Coslett was appointed to the corporate-level committee in May. The committee oversees medicine-related issues throughout the CHS network.

FIDELITY BANK

Lawrence Crimi has joined the bank as vice president, trust and investment relationship manager. Crimi comes to the bank with a longstanding and successful career in banking, providing high-net-worth clients with wealth management solutions.

A resident of Jefferson Twp., Crimi has amassed almost 50 years of banking experience with proven leadership in all aspects of the banking industry. Throughout his career, he has served multiple financial entities as business relationship manager, managing director and wealth management, as well as working in private banking and other areas of business development. In his new role, Crimi will serve as a trusted financial adviser managing personal and business finances for bank clients and providing them with opportunities for wealth management, savings and investments.

GEISINGER

Professional Orthopaedic Associates, Scranton’s long-standing orthopedic practice in Lackawanna County, will join the health services organization.

Board certified orthopedic surgeons John Doherty Jr., M.D., Theodore Tomaszewski, M.D., Kevin Colleran, M.D., Jeffrey Gillette, D.O. and board certified rheumatologist Chad Walker, D.O., will become Geisinger physicians and faculty members of the Geisinger Musculoskeletal Institute effective Jan. 1. The practice’s 52 employees, including administrator Janet Brier and a qualified team of nurse practitioners, physician assistants and physical and occupational therapists will also become Geisinger employees effective Jan. 1.

The newly organized institute will remain at the Ice Box Complex at 3 W. Olive St., specializing in orthopedic surgery (knee, hip and shoulder joint replacement, arthroscopy, sports medicine and fracture care) as well as rheumatology (arthritis, autoimmune disorders and osteoporosis). On-site radiology services and physical therapy are also offered.

All inpatient surgeries scheduled after Jan. 1 will be performed in the new operating suites at Geisinger Community Medical Center, located less than two miles away. The practice will also continue outpatient surgeries at the North East Surgery Center in Dickson City.

Geisinger will invest $1.5 million in the practice to add new technology and equipment.

Thulashie Sivarajah, M.D., an infectious disease specialist, has joined the medical staff at Wyoming Valley Medical Center.

Infectious disease specialists are trained to diagnose and treat a wide variety of infections in adults and adolescents.

Board certified in internal medicine, Sivarajah earned her medical degree from American University of Antigua College of Medicine, Antigua and completed an internal medicine residency at Interfaith Medicine Center, Brooklyn, N.Y. She completed an infectious disease fellowship at Winthrop University Hospital, Mineola, N.Y.

Ron Beer, chief administrative officer for the health system’s Northeast Region, has been named chairman of the 2018 Northeast Pa. Heart Walk, set for Saturday, April 28, at PNC Field in Moosic.

In his current role since 2016, Beer is responsible for clinical enterprise initiatives throughout Northeast Pennsylvania, including Geisinger Wyoming Valley, Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre, Geisinger Community Medical Center and Geisinger Marworth. He joined in 2013 as the vice president of operations at Geisinger Wyoming Valley. In 2014 he was promoted to chief administrative officer for Geisinger Wyoming Valley and Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre.

In addition to his service to the American Heart Association and other civic organizations, he is a fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives and an adjunct professor of King’s College Master’s Degree Program.

Thomas Neal has been appointed chief executive officer of Commonwealth Health Berwick Hospital Center. Neal joined the hospital in September as interim CEO.

More than 130 of the health system’s caregivers were honored for being named “the best” by the patients they serve.

Providers — including physicians, physician assistants and certified registered nurse practitioners — were recognized for ranking in the top 10 percent in patient experience nationally at the health system’s annual Top Patient Experience clinicians awards dinner.

Among the 139 clinicians honored, three were spotlighted for exemplary work — receiving established awards for going above and beyond when it comes to compassionate patient care.

Michael A. Kovalick, D.O., family medicine physician, Geisinger Dallas, and Kathleen Marie Noss, D.O., pediatrician, Geisinger Partners in Pediatrics, Pittston, received the Victor J. Marks Award for best primary care and outpatient specialty physician, respectively. The award was established in 2002 to honor Dr. Victor Marks, who served as the health system’s interim CEO from 2000 to 2001, and his commitment to making patients the primary focus of the health system. Recipients of the award are identified by patients as “the best of our best.”

Amy J. Patynski, certified physician assistant, Geisinger Medical Center, received the Christina Appleman Award, given to the health system’s advanced practitioner achieving the highest overall care provider section on the patient satisfaction survey. The award is named in honor of Christina Appleman, certified registered nurse practitioner, and is given to the advanced practitioner for achieving the highest overall care provider section score for the system.

Providers were identified for the honor by results of patient satisfaction surveys. Clinicians were compared to approximately 60 percent of all other health care organizations throughout the country that use Press Ganey surveys.

Locally, the 90th percentile winners in the Northeast are:

Christian Adonizio, M.D., Joseph Bannon, M.D., Christine Cabell, M.D., Stephanie Cabello, M.D., Fernando Carlos, M.D., Jose Castillo, M.D., Angela Deantonio, M.D., Jean Torello Denion, Timothy Farrell, M.D., Marcel Favetta, M.D., John Gardner, M.D., Caroline Derichemond, CRNP, Megan Harris, PA-C, Loraine Heller, D.O., Christopher Holtz, D.O., Megan Kelly, PA-C, James Klena, M.D., David Kolessar, M.D., Michael Kovalick, D.O., Kara Levandoski, PA-C, Paul Long, M.D., Laura Lunger, CRNP, Karen Lurito, M.D., Richard Martin, M.D., William McLaughlin, D.O., Justine Metcho, D.P.M., Kathleen Noss, D.O., Frank Olshemski, M.D., Charlea Pedro, CRNP, Sandra Pensieri, D.P.M., Dwaraki Penugonda, M.D., Lori Pietrowski, CRNP, Gloria Pombo, PA-C, Bogdan Protyniak, M.D., Kimberly Reed, PA-C, Katlyn Rushing, PA-C, Jamian Ryan, D.O., Jennifer Salvo, PA-C, Maria Alexies Samonte, M.D., Joseph Schulz, D.O., Cassandra Tunis, D.O., Daniel Upton, M.D., Sarah Vidumsky, PA-C, Anthony Villarosa, M.D., Gehred Wetzel, D.O., and Sarah Worsnick, PA-C.

GEISINGER COMMONWEALTH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE

Steven J. Scheinman, M.D., president and dean of the medical school and chief academic officer at Geisinger, has been selected by the Pennsylvania Chapter of the American College of Physicians as a 2017 Laureate Award winner.

The award is reserved for senior physicians who are fellows or masters of long standing, with acknowledged excellence and peer approval in the field of internal medicine. In addition, the awardees should have served the chapter with distinction.

Scheinman will accept his award at PAACP’s annual Education Meeting and Awards Dinner on Dec. 9 in Harrisburg.

HONESDALE NATIONAL BANK

Richard Soden has joined the bank as a vice president and commercial loan officer.

Soden has 35 years of banking experience. He will work out of the Lakewood and Forest City offices and will primarily service commercial clients in Susquehanna and northern Wayne and Lackawanna counties.

An Air Force veteran, he holds an associate degree in business administration from Penn State University. He is a graduate of the Pennsylvania Bankers Association’s Central Atlantic Schools of Trust and Commercial Lending, both held at Bucknell University in Lewisburg.

Soden is an executive committee member of the Northern Tier Regional Planning Development Commission and Chairman of their Local Loan Committee. He serves as a member of the Susquehanna County Industrial Development Authority.

Soden and his wife, Sharon, reside in Thompson Twp., Susquehanna County. They have four sons, Adam, Brent, Craig and Aaron.

KING’S COLLEGE

Stacey Zelinka of Mountain Top has been named associate director for new student financial aid. She will serve as the college’s liaison for all first-year undergraduate domestic students. She will help raise awareness of scholarship opportunities, maintain content on the financial aid website and manage the office’s social media platforms.

Zelinka has over 15 years of experience in higher education admissions and financial aid departments. She began her worked in various positions in the Office of Admissions at King’s from 2002-2007, including as senior assistant director.

She is a member of the National Association of Student Financial Aid Administrators and Counselors, a former moderator of the Pa. Association of College Admissions Counselors Conference, and recipient of the James R. McKeever Promising Professional Award.

Zelinka earned her bachelor’s degree in art management with a minor in marketing from Wilkes University.

LANDMARK COMMUNITY BANK

Joseph D. Angelella has been named senior vice president/commercial loan department manager. He is a graduate of Wilkes University with bachelor’s and master’s degrees in business administration and is a graduate of the Pennsylvania Banker’s School of Commercial Lending.

His experience includes senior lending positions with RBS Citizens Bank, Community Bank NA and other area financial institutions.

Angelella is a past board member of the Greater Wilkes-Barre Chamber of Business and Industry, past board chairman of the Greater Wilkes-Barre Industrial Fund Inc., past president of Risk Management Association, past board member and treasurer of the Girl Scouts in the Heart of Pennsylvania, past campaign chairman of the Wilkes University Business Community Campaign, and former member of various other community organizations. He resides in West Wyoming.

LONGHORN STEAKHOUSE

Kyle Drake, managing partner of the steakhouse in Wilkes-Barre, has achieved parent company Darden Restaurants’ Diamond Club status. He was recognized this year for his commitment to delivering guest experiences at the highest level, while making a difference in the lives of guests and team members, as well as in his community.

This year, Drake joins an elite group of 25 managing partners selected from the more than 490 LongHorn Steakhouse restaurants in North America, making this a truly exclusive honor. Drake attributes his professional success to amazing managers and team members.

LSEO.COM

Chris Nash has joined the company as president. Nash is an internet and SEO marketing expert, e-commerce veteran, and entrepreneur with more than 20 years of digital, web and sales experience. He co-founded the second largest retail and e-commerce dancewear company, AllAboutDance.com, in 1999, acquired a major competitor in 2008, and sold the business in 2010 to the world’s largest online discount dance wear retailer.

He is currently utilizing his proven experience in digital marketing, SEO and e-commerce across a variety of internet based companies. His experience has also drawn him toward professional photography where he has often focused on dance, movement and the performing arts. As a graduate of Hamilton College in Clinton, New York, Nash brings an international perspective to his work having literally worked and traveled around the world through the Thomas J. Watson Fellowship on a global technology research project.

He has co-founded or invested in a number of start-ups and other businesses including MaxxBench.com, an innovative fitness equipment company that is changing the way we work out, and AutomateAds.com, a software-driven company that automates, optimizes, and unifies cross-channel digital advertising.

MARYWOOD UNIVERSITY

Michael Mirabito, Ph.D., professor and chairman in the communication arts department, recently attended a 19-day international seminar that took place in Israel. The international seminar, which is geared for educators, is designed for individuals who teach or are involved in works concerning the Holocaust.

Mirabito’s research interests, along with many of his creative works over the past 10 years, are in Holocaust studies and related fields, including trips to and subsequent photography shows about: Auschwitz-Birkenau (Poland); and Terezin (New Czech Republic); concentration camps in Kurdistan (Iraq); and genocide sites. In the past year, he has visited and photographed Manzanar, the Japanese-American internment camp in Lone Pine, California; a Trail of Tears site in Hopkinsville, Kentucky; and sites in Maryland associated with Harriet Tubman. He is planning on using photos from the last three sites, in addition to those from Israel, in a proposed photography show. Mirabito is also working with a graduate assistant to create an online magazine to support Holocaust and genocide studies. He earned his Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from New York University, his master’s degree from New York Institute of Technology, and his doctorate from Bowling Green State University.

MCGRAIL MERKEL QUINN

& ASSOCIATES PC

Staff associate Michael Lenchak has recently passed the CPA exam. Lenchak, a resident of Dupont, received a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Wilkes University and joined the firm in 2016. As a staff associate, he is primarily responsible for professional services in accounting and taxes to small-business clients as well as numerous audit clients.

The firm also added Gabriella Summa to the team. Summa, a resident of Old Forge, is a recent graduate of the University of Scranton and joins the team as a staff associate. She will primarily be responsible for professional services to employee benefit plans, nonprofit organizations as well as services to owner-operated businesses.

MEDICAP PHARMACY

Eric M. Pusey, RPh, CDE, is the owner and pharmacist of the pharmacy in Olyphant, which he opened in 2004. He graduated from Temple University School of Pharmacy in 1982. He has been honored with the 2007 Medicap Pharmacy Professional Achievement Award and as the 2010 Lackawanna County Pharmacist of the Year. He is also the immediate past president for the Lackawanna County Pharmacy Association. Pusey served two terms as board secretary on the Mid Valley School Board and was a board member for Intermediate Unit 19. In addition to PPA, he is president of PFOA-Medicap and member of the PFOA board of directors.

Pusey is a member of the National Community Pharmacists Association, American Pharmacists Association, American Diabetes Association and the American Association of Diabetes Educators.

MISERICORDIA UNIVERSITY

Ryan Weber, Ph.D., assistant professor of musicology, Department of Fine Arts, was invited recently to speak at two international conferences.

Weber presented research at the international symposium, “Finding Democracy in Music,” held Sept. 4-5 at the University of Huddersfield, England.

Weber’s presentation focused on the role of the naturalized American composer Percy Grainger, who was active during World War I and World War II, and underwent a dramatic transformation in ideas of democracy during this period.

He further explored Grainger and the idea of democracy at the conference, “Rethinking the Dynamics of Music and Nationalism,” at the University of Amsterdam, the Netherlands, Sept. 26-29.

His research is part of an ongoing project on Grainger and the role of cosmopolitanism in 19th and 20th centuries. He is editing a volume of essays by leading scholars on the subject, which will be released in the journal Nineteenth-Century Music Review, published by Cambridge University Press, in late 2017.

A native of West Babylon, N.Y., who currently resides in Hawley, he joined the faculty of the College of Arts and Sciences in 2013. He holds a Ph.D. in music history and theory from the University of Connecticut, and a Master of Arts degree in music theory and a Bachelor of Arts in music from Queens College — the City University of New York.

Alicia Nordstrom, Ph.D., professor of psychology, recently presented at the 125th Convention of the American Psychological Association in Washington, D.C. Her presentation was one of four on applications of psychobiography. More than 7,000 psychology practitioners and educators from around the world attended the conference.

Nordstrom is a child clinical psychologist who joined the faculty in 2004. In addition to her faculty role, she serves as director of the university’s Center for Faculty Professional Development. She earned her master’s degree from Purdue University and her Ph.D. in psychology from the Pennsylvania State University. She is a member of the Association for Psychological Science, the Eastern Psychological Association, the Association for the Advancement of Behavior Therapy, the Society for Research on Child Development, the Society for the Teaching of Psychology, and the Society of Child and Adolescent Clinical Psychology, both divisions of the American Psychological Association.

Jennifer M. Black, Ph.D., assistant professor in the department of history and government, recently published an article in an online history roundtable on teaching.

Her article, “Historical Memory and Contemporary Politics,” was posted Aug. 8 as the third post in the series, “Teaching Amid Political Tension,” on the Junto website. Junto provides content of general interest to people interested in early American history and offers a forum for discussion of relevant historical and academic topics. Membership includes faculty members at prestigious universities around the world, including the University of Pennsylvania and Princeton University.

Black holds a doctorate in American history and visual studies from the University of Southern California, Los Angeles, as well as a Master of Arts in public history and a Bachelor of Arts in art history, both from Western Michigan University, Kalamazoo, Mich. She joined the faculty in 2014 and teaches classes in United States history, visual culture and public history.

The university has named Paula Pate-Schloder, MS, RT, (R)(CV)(CT)(VI), FAIRS, MRSO, associate professor, as the chairwoman of the department of medical imaging.

Pate-Schloder has more than 26 years of teaching experiencing in the academic program at the university. During that time, she has taught hundreds of medical imaging students. Before embarking on a career in higher education, she acquired extensive clinical and administrative capabilities.

She holds a Master of Science in education from Misericordia University and a Bachelor of Science in medical radiography from Northern Arizona University, Flagstaff, Arizona. Pate-Schloder also earned an associate in risk management designation from the Insurance Society of America. In 2015, she earned a certificate as a medical radiation safety officer.

Certified by the American Registry of Radiologic Technologists in radiography, cardiovascular interventional technology, computed tomography and vascular interventional technology, Pate-Schloder regularly makes scholarly presentations at national, state and local conferences on radiography and medical imaging topics. Her presentations often center on risk management and patient safety, which serve as points of emphasis in her career.

Pate-Schloder served as an item writer for the ARRT examination on cardiovascular interventional technology in order to further the overall best practices of the industry and future professionals. She was appointed to ARRT certification examination committees in cardiovascular exam and vascular interventional technology. Most recently, she served on the VI Practice Analysis Committee, which updated the exam to address the latest advances in the field.

In addition, Pate-Schloder contributed the Central Nervous System Chapter in “Merrill’s Atlas of Radiographic Positioning and Procedures,” which is considered the gold standard of radiographic positioning textbooks. ARRT also presented her with a meritorious service award for her volunteer contributions to the examinations.

A Lake Winola resident, she is the past president and chairwoman of the board for the Association of Educators in Imaging and Radiologic Sciences. During her time on the board, she directed two strategic planning processes, served as the liaison to several outside agencies, coordinated educator workshops, and led the development of the current mission and vision statements. In 2015, AEIRS elevated her to Fellow.

MUNLEY LAW

Six Munley Law partners have been named to the 2017 Irish Legal 100. Founded in 2008, Irish Legal 100 is a compilation of some of the most accomplished and distinguished legal professionals of Irish descent in the United States.

The Irish Legal 100 list includes attorneys, legal scholars and members of the judiciary who are accomplished in their fields. The Munley lawyers included in the Irish Legal 100 include Robert W. Munley Sr., Marion Munley, Robert W. Munley III, Daniel W. Munley, James Christopher Munley and Caroline Munley. The Munley’s trace their Irish heritage to the counties Galway and Mayo in western Ireland.

NANNY’S EYE CARE FOR KIDS PC

Nannette Zale Refice, M.D., recently opened her private practice at 625 E. Drinker St. in Dunmore. Refice is the only fellowship-trained, board-certified pediatric ophthalmologist in Northeast Pennsylvania.

A graduate of Scranton Preparatory School, she attained a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing from the University of Scranton and earned her medical degree from Jefferson Medical College, Philadelphia. She completed a one-year internship at Chestnut Hill Hospital, Philadelphia, a three-year ophthalmology residency at Henry Ford Hospital, Detroit, and a one-year fellowship in pediatric ophthalmology at Temple University Children’s Medical Center.

Refice has practiced pediatric ophthalmology for nearly 20 years. She will see patients in her Dunmore office and perform surgery at local hospitals. She specializes in treatment and surgery of childhood eye conditions, including misaligned eyes, eye movement disorders, ptosis, tumors in and around the eye, refractive errors and the need for glasses.

She resides in the Green Ridge section of Scranton with her husband, Eddie, and three children, Annie, Edward and Amelia.

NORTHEASTERN PA. ALLIANCE

Ken Doolittle has joined the staff as a business finance specialist. He will be responsible for continuing the success of the agency’s loan programs, working closely with the SBA 504 program. Doolittle will be charged with reviewing business loan applications and advising clients on the proper path toward loan approval. He will also deal with aspects of financial statement analysis, credit analysis, data entry and data reporting.

He earned his bachelor’s degree in finance from Duquesne University in 2014. After graduation, he immediately started pursuing his MBA in finance and investments from Marywood University, graduating in 2016.

He has more than three years of banking experience through internships and an assistantship during graduate school. Doolittle grew up in Clarks Summit and currently resides in Scranton.

NORTHEASTERN PENNSYLVANIA INDUSTRIAL RESOURCE CENTER

The board of directors added the following new members to the board during the organization’s annual meeting on Oct. 27:

Donald MacArthur, marketing specialist, HRC Manufacturing, Honesdale. HRC offers a variety of services to manufacturers including machine, packaging, light assembly and shipping. He works closely with regional manufacturers and provides abundant insight into regional workforce trends.

Liam Murtagh, director of global engineering, Weiler Abrasives Group, Cresco. Weiler Abrasives Group is an industry leader in surface conditioning solutions which include industrial abrasives, brushes and maintenance supplies. Murtagh will represent the needs of mid-sized manufacturers in exploring new technologies and innovations.

Laurie Schwager, senior relationship manager, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Moosic. Bank of America Merrill Lynch delivers strategic financial advice and solutions to companies around the globe. Schwager will assist the organization in developing business financing programs that complement existing market offerings.

Jonathan Watt, plant manager, Hendrick Manufacturing, Carbondale. Hendrick Manufacturing produces perforated and custom-fabricated metal products, screen solutions and architectural metal, serving many different markets. Watt will assist in developing and refining the organization’s market expansion and product diversification services.

The following slate of officers was also approved for a one-year term: chairman, Bruce Daniels, Action-Lift, Inc.; vice chairman, William Minogue, SIMONA America; treasurer, Leah Kane, Elecast Inc.; and secretary, William Cockerill, community liaison, AFL-CIO.

PENNSYLVANIA LIBRARY ASSOCIATION

The association has announced the 2018 board of directors. They include local residents Sheli McHugh, University of Scranton, third vice president/membership chairwoman; Leslie Christianson, Marywood University, treasurer; and Kate Cummings, Luzerne County Community College, director at large.

R.N. FITCH AND SONS

Mark D. Kraynack of Harveys Lake has been named senior operations manager of the company, a division of McGrath Enterprises Inc., Dallas. A lifetime resident of the Back Mountain, with more than 30 years of operations management experience, Kraynack brings an extensive background in HVAC, plumbing and heavy equipment operations management. Kraynack joined the company in December 2016 to fill the position of job costing and dispatch manager. In his new role, he will be responsible for day-to-day management of operations, project management of plumbing, HVAC and excavation projects in both the residential and commercial divisions, as well as company safety and fleet management.

Kraynack holds certificates in boiler maintenance, HVAC systems, water and geothermal systems, as well as residential and commercial electrical systems. He and his wife, Susan, have two children and two grandchildren.

UNIVERSITY OF SCRANTON

The Kania School of Management named professors Irene Goll, Ph.D., and Satyajit Ghosh, Ph.D., Alperin Teaching Fellows for 2017-20.

The three-year Alperin Teaching Fellow Award was established in 1999 to recognize outstanding teaching in the Kania School of Management. Funding is provided by an endowment established in 1980 through a gift from Irwin E. Alperin, Joel M. Alperin and Myer Alperin and their families.

An associate professor of management, marketing and entrepreneurship, Goll joined the university in 1988. She was the first recipient of the William and Elizabeth Burkavage Fellowship in Business Ethics and Social Responsibility, which was awarded by the university in 2011. The endowed fellowship was established in 2009 and provides support to assist university faculty in new research on issues of sustainability, social responsibility and business ethics.

Goll received her bachelor’s degree from the Pennsylvania State University, her master’s degree from the University of Illinois and her doctorate degree from Temple University.

An associate professor of economics and finance, Ghosh joined the faculty at Scranton in 1986. During his more than 30 years of service, he served on numerous committees including the Committee on Program Evaluation, the Subcommittee on Assessment, the Middle States Accreditation Committee, the Institutional Learning Outcomes Working Group and the Middle States Monitoring Report Coordinating Committee, among others. Ghosh also served as a faculty assessor for KSOM Day and helped develop student learning goals for economics and finance majors. He also assisted to create a draft of the institutional learning outcomes, with the Institutional Outcomes Working Group, which became an integral part of the university’s assessment plan.

Ghosh is frequently quoted in news publications regarding a variety of regional economic subjects, appearing in as many as 24 separate news articles in one year. He participates annually in the Scranton Times-Tribune panel discussion for Outlook, which addresses a yearly economic forecast for the region.

Ghosh received his bachelor’s degree from Presidency College in India, his master’s degree from the University of Calcutta and the State University of New York at Buffalo and his doctorate degree at the State University of New York at Buffalo.

English and theater professor Michael Friedman, Ph.D., received the John L. Earl III Award for service to the university, the faculty and the wider community. This award is given annually to a member of the university community who demonstrates the spirit of generosity and dedication that the late Dr. John Earl, a distinguished professor of history, exemplified during his years at Scranton from 1964 to 1996.

As a distinguished Shakespeare scholar, Friedman has published more than two dozen scholarly articles and presented another two dozen scholarly papers. He is the author of “The World Must Be Peopled: Shakespeare’s Comedies of Forgiveness” (Fairleigh Dickinson Press, 2002) and the second edition of the volume dedicated to “Titus Andronicus” in the Shakespeare and Performance series published by Manchester University Press (2013). He serves on the editorial board of Shakespeare Bulletin and as a member of the International Committee of Correspondents of World Shakespeare Bibliography.

During his more than 25-year tenure at Scranton, Friedman has also served on numerous other committees and initiatives, including the Handbook Committee, First-year Experience Task Force, the Jesuit Identity Task Force and as a summer orientation academic adviser, among others. He has also acted in seven University Players productions.

Friedman earned his bachelor’s degree from Tulane University and his master’s and doctorate from Boston University.

WAYNE MEMORIAL COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTERS

Certified family nurse practitioner April Alexander has joined the staff of the largest of the health system’s nine primary care practices. She is seeing patients at Highland Physicians Family Health Center, 1839 Fair Ave., Honesdale.

Alexander worked as a registered nurse for five years before completing the education and clinical experience required to become a family nurse practitioner. She earned her bachelor’s and associate degrees in nursing from Penn State University and a master’s degree as a family nurse practitioner, graduating with a GPA of 3.97. Alexander was most recently employed as a registered nurse in Honesdale at Wayne Memorial Hospital’s acute rehabilitation and medical/surgical units.

WELLS FARGO

Kevin Engelman, vice president and Wilkes-Barre community bank district manager, has been named chairman of the 2018 Northeast Pa. Heart Ball, set for Saturday, April 7, at 5 p.m. at the Westmoreland Club in Wilkes-Barre.

Engelman joined the bank in 2004 and began his current position as district manager in April 2011. He is a graduate of the Leadership Wilkes-Barre program and has an extensive record of service to the community. In addition to his service to the American Heart Association as Heart Ball chairman and a member of the event’s executive leadership team, he has done extensive community service work.

He earned his degree in business administration with a concentration in finance from Wilkes University.

WILKES UNIVERSITY

Nicole Pezzino, Pharm.D., an assistant professor of pharmacy practice in the Nesbitt School of Pharmacy, was awarded the 10 Under 10 Award at the Pennsylvania Pharmacists Association annual conference. At the conference, she was also installed as the 2017-2018 academia practice director for the Pennsylvania Pharmacists Association’s board of practice directors.

The 10 Under 10 Award recognizes the top ten pharmacists practicing for less than 10 years who demonstrate commitment to advancing the profession, involvement in the Pennsylvania Pharmacists Association and other pharmacy associations, and service to their community. The awards are presented every three years.

Pezzino is a 2014 graduate of the University of Pittsburgh School of Pharmacy. She completed a one-year community-based pharmacy practice residency at the University of North Carolina, Eshelman School of Pharmacy. After earning her teaching certificate, Pezzino began teaching at the university in August 2015.

Pezzino dedicates time at various community centers in Wilkes-Barre, empowering students to give back while developing a professional identity through interacting with members of the community. Pezzino and the student volunteers provide blood pressure, blood glucose, weight management, cholesterol screenings and medication management services.

Pezzino is also involved at the national level with the American Pharmacists Association New Practitioners Network. Her involvement includes creating the training for a community health ambassador position to help other pharmacists give back to their communities and learn the process for developing and maintaining community relationships.

Senior Jennifer Borton of Harding was awarded the Sam Milazzo Volunteer of the Year award by the Greater Pittston YMCA. The award was presented Nov. 8 at the 2017 Greater Pittston YMCA Annual Dinner and Community Awards ceremony at Mohegan Sun Pocono.

Borton, an early childhood education major, was nominated by the board of directors. A volunteer with the YMCA for three years, Borton was recognized for her work with the Jack-O-Lantern Jog, which benefits the Greater Pittston YMCA. Borton and another YMCA volunteer created the event last year, but Borton was the sole organizer for the 2017 event. The run took place Oct. 22 at the Luzerne County National Recreation Trail along the Susquehanna River.

Five university faculty and staff members were honored with the 2017 President’s Awards for Excellence. The awards, which were presented by President Patrick Leahy at the university’s fall convocation, recognize individuals who reflect excellence in their work based on the university’s core values. This is the second year for the awards program.

Thomas Baldino, professor of political science, was the recipient of the President’s Award for Excellence in Scholarship for his efforts in advancing knowledge through discovery and research to better educate Wilkes constituents.

Charles Cary, executive director of facilities, received the President’s Award for Excellence in Innovation for his efforts in promoting programs, ideas and sustainable practices.

Mark Allen, dean of students and interim director of the honors program, was honored with the President’s Award for Excellence in Community for his efforts in collaborating with others on campus with mutual respect to foster a sense of belonging.

Marie Roke-Thomas, associate professor of pharmaceutical sciences, received the President’s Award for Excellence in Mentoring for her efforts in nurturing individuals to understand and act on their abilities while challenging them to achieve great things.

Erica Acosta, associate director of diversity affairs, was honored with the President’s Award for Excellence in Diversity for her efforts in embracing differences and uniqueness through sincerity, awareness, inclusion and sensitivity.

University faculty or staff members can nominate anyone in the university community for the awards. The nominations are shared with senior administration for feedback, with the final recipients determined by the president.