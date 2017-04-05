Personnel File: Banking

BANKING
First Keystone Community Bank
Elaine Woodland, executive vice president, chief operating officer of First Keystone Community Bank, Berwick recently graduated from an intensive one-year program as a member of the inaugural 2016-17 class of the Pennsylvania Bankers Leadership Institute, an initiative of the Pennsylvania Bankers Association (PA Bankers).Woodland has served the banking industry for 35 years.Shedirects several areas of the bank. In her previous position as director of lending, she led the commercial,consumer and residential mortgage divisions, as well as loan operations.The Pennsylvania Bankers Leadership Institute offers emerging and existing leaders highly personalized and interactive planning sessions specifically tailored to the banking industry.
MAUCH CHUNK TRUST CO.
Robert Orbin was added to the Wealth Management Division of Mauch Chunk Trust Co. (MCT) at 1202 North St., Jim Thorpe. Orbin has almost 30 years of experience in the financial services industry and serves as investment advisor representative for Mauch Chunk Trust Co./Cetera Advisor Networks LLC. He is responsible for working with current and prospective clients of MCT on developing tailored strategies for investment plan design in investment and retirement planning, wealth accumulation and protection, employee benefit plans, retirement projection analysis, life insurance and insurance policy reviews, long term care planning, IRA rollovers, college savings programs, disability insurance, annuities, 401k and pension reviews. He earned an MBA in finance and management from Wilkes University and a BS in marketing from the Pennsylvania State University. He also holds the licenses: Series 6, Series 7, Series 24, Series 63, Series 65. Visit MCT at mauchchunktrust.com.
PNC
William Smith has joined PNC’s dealer finance group as a vice president. Smith is a relationship manager in PNC’s dealer finance group in Scranton. He is a graduate of Penn State University where he earned a bachelor’s degree in business. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC) is one of the nation’s largest diversified financial services organizations providing consumer and business banking; specialized services for corporations and government entities including corporate banking, real estate finance and asset-based lending; wealth management; asset management and global fund services.Visit pnc.com.
PS BANK
Maurice “Mick” E. Dennis has joined the PS Bank commercial lending team as assistant vice president/commercial loan officer. Prior to joining PS Bank, he worked seven years in the banking industry as a commercial credit analyst and commercial lender. Dennis is a graduate of Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania with a bachelor of science in finance. He received his MBA in finance from the University of Scranton. He Dennis will be working with the Lackawanna County team and is situated in the bank’s Clarks Summit office. PS Bank is an independent community bank, established in 1914, with branch locations throughout Bradford, Sullivan, Wyoming, and Lackawanna counties. Learn more about PS Bank at PSBanking.com.