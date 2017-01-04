EDUCATION

KEYSTONE COLLEGE

Keystone College Assistant Professor of Sport and Recreation Management, Mac Ross, Ph.D., Tunkhannock, has co-authored a chapter in the recently released book, “The Routledge History of American Sport.” The chapter, co-authored with Dr. Kevin Wamsley of St. Francis Xavier University in Nova Scotia, Canada, focuses on sport and masculinity in America from the colonial period to the present. Routlege is a global publisher of academic books, journals and online reference materials.

KINGS COLLEGE

Bridget McFadden has been named an academic advisor/international student coordinator at King’s College in Wilkes-Barre.

A resident of Dallas, McFadden will provide educational guidance and assistance for undeclared and first-year students with a special emphasis on international students. She will be primarily responsible for helping students improve their academic performance by assisting in scheduling courses, monitoring at-risk students and developing action plans for students on academic probation. She also will coordinate orientation programs for new international students. Prior to coming to King’s, McFadden earned a master’s degree in hispanic linguistics from the University of Colorado, Boulder, where she served as an instructor for beginner Spanish courses and research assistant in the department of Spanish and Portuguese. She earned a bachelor’s degree in Spanish and French with minors in linguistics and Latin American Cultures at West Chester University of Pennsylvania.

MISERICORDIA UNIVERSITY

Two Misericordia University students majoring in communications recently were part of creative marketing teams that placed first and second in the American Advertising Federation of Northeastern Pennsylvania’s 2016 “Cropped’’ competition.Misericordia University student Christa Porasky of Falls collaborated with teammates Helen Lavelle of Lavelle Strategy Group and Joey Zarcone of Posture Interactive to write a slogan, design a logo, and create and execute a print advertising campaign for a regional nonprofit.

The winning entry was designed for the Employment Opportunity & Training Center of Northeastern Pennsylvania (EOTC). Called “Connect, Serve! Moving Today’s Families Forward,” the overall campaign utilized other catch phrases, including “How To Strengthen Our Community. Together.” “How To Lift Her Up. Together.’’ and more.

Porasky and her teammates competed against three other teams in a live advertising competition format in the style of the Food Network’s “Chopped.’’ The competition featured three, timed rounds at AAF’s office @ the THINK Center in Wilkes-Barre.

Misericordia University student Erin Dougherty of Dallas teamed up with William Childs of AAF Lehigh Valley and Trifecta Technologies Inc., and Donna Shrader of Ideaworks Marketing to earn second place in the fast-paced competition. Dougherty is the multimedia editor of The Highlander student newspaper. The winning creatives will present real-life versions of the logo, taglines and plans for executing their campaign at the annual AAF Holiday Party in December. For more information about the Department of Mass Communications and Design at Misericordia University, call (570) 674-6400 or log on to misericordia.edu/communications.

PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE

OF TECHNOLOGY

A $5,000 matching grant toward the purchase of a new lumber-drying kiln chamber at Pennsylvania College of Technology has been provided by the Lumber Heritage Region of Pennsylvania Inc. through Community Conservation Partnerships Program funding from the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, Bureau of Recreation and Conservation. The kiln project, aided financially by other related industry groups, wood products companies and Penn College and Williamsport Area Community College alumni and friends, will augment the hands-on curriculum for students in the college’s two-year forest technology major.Visit pct.edu.

Also, the manufacturing skills of a Pennsylvania College of Technology student are helping a local business highlight its commitment to the community. Joel E. Bergerstock, of Liverpool, produced aluminum emblems depicting the logo of The Bicycle Center for the South Williamsport business’ Susquehanna River Walk initiative. The emblems will be placed on each of the three repair stations that The Bicycle Center intends to install on the paved walkway and bike trail, which loops atop the levee system in Williamsport, South Williamsport and Loyalsock Township. The manufacturing engineering technology major devoted about 15 hours outside of class to make the 6-inch-by-8 inch emblems. Bergerstock employed electrical discharge machining, a process that utilizes fine wire to cut material via electric charge.

UNIVERSITY OF SCRANTON

University of Scranton sophomore computer science major Joshua David of Scranton won the grand prize in the general computing category of the 2016 APL problem-solving competition.In addition to winning a $2,000 cash prize, David presented his solutions at the Dyalog APL User Meeting in Glasgow, Scotland. The APL Problem Solving Competition, sponsored by Dyalog, requires contestants to use the APL programming language, along with problem solving skills, to answer a series of questions in computer code. The goal of the competition is to educate college students about APL and to encourage problem-solving skills. David was introduced to APL as an intern with Paul Mansour at the Carlisle Group in Scranton. David, a runner up in last year’s APL competition, is a graduate of Scranton Preparatory School and is a Dean’s List student at the University.

Also, The 10 individuals named to the Board of Trustees for The University of Scranton include seven alumni and three Jesuits, as well as presidents, CEOs, attorneys and physicians, who have served in leadership positions in their fields and at numerous nonprofit organizations.The new Board members are: Rick Baker ’77; Linda D’Andrea Barrasse, M.D. ’77; David Collins Blake, Ph.D., J.D. ’69; Frank Dubas ’75; Matthew E. Haggerty, J.D.; Mary R. Haveron ’85; William Kelley, S.J. ’73; Dan Lahart, S.J.; Keith F. Muccino, S.J., M.D.; and Yohuru Williams, Ph.D. ’93 G’93.

Baker is president and chief executive officer of the Cotton Bowl Athletic Association, a nonprofit that owns and operates the Cotton Bowl Classic.

Dr. Barrasse is a partner with Great Valley Cardiology, a Scranton-based cardiac treatment facility. She is currently on staff at Regional Hospital, Moses Taylor Hospital, and Geisinger Community Medical Center, all of which are based in Scranton.

Dr. Blake is a consultant of health care compliance and ethics, as well as a consultant to the Association of American Medical Colleges.

Dubas recently retired as a global managing partner for sovereign financial institutions at Deloitte, a New York City-based tax, auditing, business consulting and financial advisory services firm. He oversaw a global network of approximately 1,700 Deloitte professionals from more than 100 countries.

Haggerty is the managing director of Elk Lake Capital, the private equity arm of the Lynett-Haggerty family.He is also the CEO of Times-Shamrock Communications and publisher of the Times-Tribune in Scranton, the Citizens’ Voice in Wilkes-Barre, and the Standard Speaker in Hazleton.

Haveron is a certified public accountant and principal of an accounting and consulting practice that works with small businesses.She has more than 30 years of experience in the accounting field.

Fr. Kelley was ordained in 1985 and is a member of the Maryland Province of the Society of Jesus. He is currently a member of the pastoral team at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Washington, D.C.

Fr. Lahart was elected to serve the 22nd president of Regis High School in New York, with his term set to begin in August 2016. Regis High School is a tuition-free, Jesuit college preparatory school.

Fr. Muccino is currently the associate provost for educational resources at Loyola University Chicago, health sciences division; associate dean for clinical performance at Loyola University’s Stritch School of Medicine and director of its division of continuing medical education.

Dr. Williams is a tenured history professor and dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at Fairfield University.