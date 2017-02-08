HEALTH

COMMONWEALTH HEALTH

BERWICK HOSPITAL

Rick Levan was named Employee of the Year and Brad Benson was named Manager of the Year at Commonwealth Health Berwick Hospital Center.

Levan, who has been with the hospital since 1978, is a maintenance engineer in the plant operations and maintenance department. Most of Levan’s work is focused at the Berwick Retirement Village which is adjacent to the hospital.

Benson, director of facilities maintenance and plant operations, has been employed by the hospital since 2015. In this role, Benson oversees all environmental and plant operations, laundry/linen departments, the engineering department, campus security, biomedical and emergency management.

GEISINGER HEALTH SYSTEM

JAMES KLENA, M.D., RECENTLY JOINED GEISINGER COMMUNITY MEDICAL CENTER (GCMC) AS A CARDIOTHORACIC SURGEON. KLENA IS TRAINED IN MINIMALLY INVASIVE SURGICAL TECHNIQUES AND SPECIALIZES IN SURGERY OF THE LUNGS, ESOPHAGUS AND TRACHEA, INCLUDING CANCERS IN THESE ORGANS. ADDITIONALLY, HE SPECIALIZES IN CORONARY ARTERY BYPASS SURGERY, DEFORMITIES OF THE CHEST AND UNILATERAL PLEURAL EFFUSIONS. BOARD CERTIFIED IN SURGERY AND THORACIC SURGERY, KLENA EARNED HIS MEDICAL DEGREE FROM TEMPLE UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF MEDICINE, PHILADELPHIA. HE COMPLETED AN INTERNSHIP AND RESIDENCY IN GENERAL SURGERY AT GEISINGER MEDICAL CENTER, DANVILLE, AND MOST RECENTLY COMPLETED A FELLOWSHIP IN CARDIOTHORACIC SURGERY AT THE UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI.

Klena is a fellow of the American College of Chest Physicians and the American College of Surgeons, as well as a member of the Society of Critical Care Medicine, the Society of Thoracic Surgeons, the American College of Chest Physicians, the General Thoracic Surgery Club and the Southern Society of Thoracic Surgeons.

Also, Christine Policare, M.D., recently joined Geisinger Health System as a diagnostic radiologist. Board certified in radiology, Policare specializes in breast imaging, including mammography and tomosynthesis (3D mammography), breast ultrasound, breast MRI, MRI-guided breast biopsy, ultrasound guided breast biopsy and stereotactic breast biopsy. Her services also include abdominal imaging and ultrasound guided procedures. Policare earned her medical degree from Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center (MSHMC), Hershey. She completed an internship at York Hospital and completed her residency in radiology at MSHMC, followed by a fellowship in abdominal imaging that included subspecialty training in breast imaging. Prior to joining Geisinger, Policare served as a partner with Radiological Consultants Inc., Dunmore. She is a member of the Society of Breast Imaging, Lackawanna County Medical Society, Pennsylvania Medical Society, Pennsylvania Radiological Society, American College of Radiology and Radiological Society of North America.

GEISINGER COMMONWEALTH

SCHOOL OF MEDICINE

Anthony Cernera has been named director of annual giving and alumni relations at Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine (Geisinger Commonwealth). He will lead all annual-fund giving activities and will maintain and expand alumni relations.

Cernera has extensive experience in both fundraising and alumni relations. Most recently, he was the executive director of the Annual Fund at Stony Brook University, Stony Brook, New York where he increased both unrestricted revenue and restricted giving. He was also director of The Royal Fund and annual giving programs at the University of Scranton until 2014 and, before that, director of development at Sacred Heart University in Fairfield, Connecticut.

He has a bachelor’s degree in communications and media studies from Sacred Heart University, Fairfield, Connecticut and a master’s degree in education, with a concentration in educational leadership from Concordia University in Portland, Oregon.

Also, Christian Carbe, Ph.D. has been named assistant professor in the Basic Sciences department. He will participate in team-taught courses, including immunology, cell biology and biomedical seminar courses for students enrolled in the master of biomedical science program at Geisinger Commonwealth, in addition to facilitating case-based learning small groups for first-year medical students. Carbe has served as an instructor, researcher and laboratory mentor at Geisinger Commonwealth since 2015. He has conducted post-doctoral research with Raj Kumar, Ph.D., director of research and professor of biochemistry at the medical school, investigating the role of novel steroid hormone receptor-based therapeutics for endocrine-related triple negative breast cancers (TNBCs). Prior to Geisinger Commonwealth Carbe completed two postdoctoral training fellowships at Thomas Jefferson University in the biochemistry and Immunology departments. He received bachelor’s degrees in biology and psychology from Misericordia University and completed his Ph.D. in medical and molecular genetics with a minor in biochemistry from Indiana University School of Medicine, Indianapolis. He is a native of Hazleton.

Scott Koerwer, Ed.D. was appointed vice dean for graduate studies for the school’s new School of GraduateStudies.In addition to serving as vice dean, Koerwer will remain in his role as vice president for strategy, planning; communication at the school, as well as continuing to serve as professor of organizational systems and innovation.As vice dean, he will oversee all graduate programs and will develop innovative new programs that will draw upon Geisinger Health System’s strengths in areas including population health, genomics and health information technology to prepare students for careers — some yet to be imagined — across the vast spectrum of healthcare.Koerwer has significant experience both as an educator and an entrepreneur.He foundedthree entrepreneurial startups and led numerous program development initiatives and consulting engagements around the world working with senior executives and academic institutions.Koerwer has developed and implemented certificate and degree programs and educational partnerships in Africa, Asia, Europe, the United Kingdom, the Middle East and the United States.

He earned a bachelor’s degree from Muhlenberg College, a master’s degree in government from Lehigh University and a doctoral degree in education from the University of Pennsylvania.

GEISINGER MARWORTH

Dominic Vangarelli has been named vice president of Geisinger Marworth Treatment Center. A certified alcohol and drug abuse counselor, Vangarelli’s 22-year-long career at Geisinger Marworth began in 1994 where he has held multiple positions including primary counselor, counseling coordinator and director of counseling. Always a champion for improving the lives of patients, Vangarelli has contributed to such impactful initiatives as implementing day treatment/partial hospitalization and introduced programs such as relapse prevention, acupuncture, music therapy and expression art therapy.

Vangarelli earned his undergraduate degree in psychology from the University of Scranton and his master’s degree in clinical psychology from the University of Hartford, Connecticut.

Nearly 35 years ago, Marworth was founded by the Geisinger Health System to help those struggling with addiction.The treatment center provides personalized residential and outpatient programs for adults using state-of-the-art therapeutic techniques.

MOSES TAYLOR HOSPITAL

Mary Jeanne Riviello, of Old Forge, was named Employee of the Year at Moses Taylor Hospital. Riviello, who has been with the hospital since 1981, serves as the core measures abstractor in quality and safety. A registered nurse, Riviello is a graduate of the CMC School of Nursing and Marywood College.

JoAnn Hanusich, accounting manager, is the Non-Clinical Manager of the Year.

Michele Musheno, director of the pharmacy, was named Clinical Manager of the Year.Musheno graduated from Northeastern University, Boston, with a bachelor of science degree in pharmacy and earned a master of science degree from The University of Scranton. She completed an applied pharmacoeconomic fellowship at Boehringer Ingelheim, Danbury, Connecticut.

NORTHEAST REGIONAL CANCER INSTITUTE

Sandi Korshnak, a four year breast cancer survivor , recently partnered with the Cancer Institute to create the design for the organization’s annual holiday card. The photograph was taken in Roaring Brook Township. Each year, the Cancer Institute invites a local cancer survivor to submit artwork for the cover of a holiday card sent to over 700 individuals and organizations. Korshnak has been in the photography business for more than a decade. She was a former partner of Your Pixel Perfect until she recently started her own business, Sandi K Photos. She is also president of Girl’s Night Out. To honor her artistic donation, the Cancer Institute recently presented Korshnak with a recognition plaque highlighting her photo.