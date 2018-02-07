Throughout the early 1900’s and into 2017,the Berwick Area Joint Sewer Authority had significant combined untreated storm water/sanitary sewer overflows directly to the Susquehanna River at four combined sewer overflow points at Oak Street, Ida Street, Mercer Street and Iron Street within the borough of Berwick. The combined flow carried pollutants, untreated sanitary sewage and industrial by-products. In addition, the flow through the waste water treatment on wet weather events topped 20 million gallons per day, well over 600 percent higher than normal dry weather flow.

As a result, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection restricted future development within the sanitary sewer service area and in order to lift the ban on future sanitary sewer connections and development, the Berwick Area Joint Sewer Authority entered into a consent order with the Department on July 26, 2001 to undertake a program to separate sanitary/storm flows and to eliminate the discharge of sanitary sewage directly to the Susquehanna River by 2020.

Peters Consultants, Inc. Engineers and Surveyors, in conjunction with the Berwick Area Joint Sewer Authority, developed an initial conceptual design for a storm/sanitary sewer separation project which could be installed with gravity flow only and no pump stations, while still maintaining the sanitary sewer collection and conveyance lines in service. Design, which was started in 2004, including field collection of existing storm/sanitary sewer lines and other topography data was undertaken and the first project began in 2006, which included installation of 60 inch diameter reinforced concrete piping, 34 feet deep, edge of trench 18 inches from the SEDA-COG rail line serving the Berwick Industrial Development Association. Interlocking steel shoring was placed for over 900 feet along a critical section where rail cars weighing in excess of 260,000 pounds traveled into the Industrial Complex three days per week. In addition, the first project traversed U.S. Route 11 North and South (see images 2 & 3) and the Penn DOT highway occupancy permit required vehicular service to be maintained throughout the project.

Beginning in 2006 and through the end of 2017, the Berwick Area Joint Sewer Authority completed 13 sanitary sewer/storm water separation projects with a total installation of 89,200 lineal feet of new storm water piping ranging in size from 72 inch diameter to 15 inch diameter, separation of hundreds of cross connection points between storm/sanitary sewer lines, installation of more than 350 storm water and sanitary sewer manholes, more than 700 storm water inlets and resurfacing of more than 17 miles of borough owned streets.

Projects were designed and ready for construction from 2006 through 2017 as funding and grants were obtained and the Berwick Area Joint Sewer Authority Board authorized each project. Funding applications were prepared by Authority Manager Gloria Bobersky working with engineer, Dennis Peters, P.E., P.L.S. of Peters Consultants, Inc. and with assistance from legislators Senator John Gordner and Representative David Millard, Berwick Industrial Development Authority Executive Director Steve Phillips, as well as representatives from SEDA-COG, Federal Environmental Protection Agency, Pa DEP Clean Water program, Penn DOT, Federal Highway Administration, U.S. Department of Commerce Economic Development Administration, a Federal Shovel Ready program and other agencies, who worked with the Berwick Area Joint Sewer Authority to obtain grants and low interest loans to complete all of the projects.

The total cost of all of the separation projects is close to $30 million dollars of expended Berwick Area Joint Sewer Authority funds and grant and loan from all the respective agencies involved. The completion of the separation projects has resulted in additional capacity available at the waste water treatment plant, reduced waste water treatment costs, has eliminated the raw sanitary sewer discharges to the Susquehanna River, has improved the overall water quality of the Susquehanna River, which is a tributary to the Chesapeake Bay, and has opened the service area in the Berwick Area Joint Sewer Authority to new development and expansion of existing business.