PSU Hazleton brings business assistance to Hazleton

Penn State Hazleton partnered with other regional organizations to offer a series of seminars aimed at assisting entrepreneurs in Greater Hazleton. The Downtown Hazleton Alliance for Progress was also a partner on the seminar series.
Kathy DeLeo, business consultant with the Small Business Development Center at Wilkes University, was the featured presenter for the five seminars. The sessions were held at no cost and were marketed in both English and Spanish to reach all local residents, including the growing Latino community in Greater Hazleton.
Chancellor Gary Lawler said, “We saw a need in the community to help others develop and sharpen the skills that would help them sustain a business of their own. Partnering on this seminar series enables Penn State Hazleton to bring some of the necessary tools to the people who need them.”
Penn State Hazleton business program coordinator Paul McDermott said, “This is a unique way for us to be involved in and supportive of the downtown business community, of which the Latino population is a large part. We approached the Small Business Development Center at Wilkes University and asked them about bringing their program to Hazleton.”
As an experienced entrepreneur who also built a career in banking, DeLeo has the background to guide seminar participants along their path to building a successful business.
“I’ve been in their shoes so I can relate to what they’re experiencing and what their needs may be, both expressed and unexpressed. I try to give them a realistic idea of the risks they’re taking as well as the gratification it gives to be self-employed. I want to cover all the bases,” she said.
SBDC provides a variety of services to help businesses, including assistance with writing a business plan, making financial projections, marketing, payroll issues and more.
The seminars were attended by a diverse group of individuals in a variety of stages with their businesses.
Kathy DeLeo is available at the Hazleton Chamber on Fridays for one-on-one consultation at no charge. Those interested in speaking with her should make an appointment by calling
570-455-1509.