For Talia Walsh of Jessup-based Quest Studio, life is about helping others. When she opened Quest Studio, her mission was to have a place where people could not only begin their journey to optimum health, but also where people could feel comfortable and confident in their own skin. With a wide range of programs available, including yoga and other fitness classes, as well as meal preparation and metabolic testing, Walsh guarantees that all client needs will be filled in whatever way possible. Meet Quest Studio…

What inspired you to open Quest Studio?

I’ve always had a passion for health and fitness. I want the entire community to be a part of Quest Studio; it is a wellness center and a one-stop shop to help others. My vision is for it to continue to be a home where all people can feel comfortable and confident as they embark on their journeys toward reaching their goals.

What are some of the services you provide?

We provide health, fitness and nutrition programs that are customized to help you reach your goals within your budget. Clients receive one-on-one coaching, motivation and inspiration from us. We also offer specialty fitness classes, yoga, registered-dietitian nutrition plans, free nutrition workshops and wellness seminars, metabolic testing, custom workout programs, wellness coaching, corporate wellness programs, student athlete speed, agility, mobility and injury prevention classes and much more.

How important is it to customize health and wellness options for each client?

Every client is as unique as our fingerprint. No one client, nor their path toward reaching their health and wellness goals, will ever be the same. I enjoy the challenge in customizing appropriate programs for my clients and students and helping them learn the tools necessary to make a positive lifestyle change, rather than just follow a standard program.

What would you suggest a first-time customer try at your studio?

We offer a “Quest Kickstart,” which is a complimentary service that arms you with tools for your quest toward health and wellness. This includes a free consultation and a personalized road map including nutrition and fitness goals, along with coaching, accountability and community support.

What is the number one wellness goal people come to you with?

Most clients come through the door to lose weight; however, when I coach my clients to develop their health, fitness and nutrition goals, I try to help them see beyond the numbers, and focus on the health benefits that are a direct result of the lifestyle changes necessary to reach them.

How has your Chamber membership helped your business?

As a new member, I value the things I’ve learned already from the businesses and members I’ve met, and the relationships I’ve built. I look forward to getting more involved with the Chamber community and taking advantage of the services the Chamber has to offer us in business, personal growth and leadership.