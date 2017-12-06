Article Tools Font size – + Share This

Grossman

by Howard J. Grossman, AICP





Raising the minimum wage in Pennsylvania has been studied by the Center for Rural Pennsylvania in a recent reports by three researchers from East Stroudsburg University. They are Todd Behr, Constantine Christofides, and Pattabiraman Neelakantan. Their 108 page report points out what might happen if there were a raise from the current $7.25 per hour to either $9.00 or $10.10. The report notes that Gov. Wolf raised the minimum wage of State employees to $10.15 an hour on March 7, 2016 and that former President Barack Obama raised the minimum wage of federal contract workers to $10.10 an hour in February, 2014. The federal Fair Labor Standards Act of 1938 established the first minimum wage, and that has been raised upward since that time. In Pennsylvania, the study demonstrated that there was no significant difference between urban and rural sectors of the Commonwealth with respect to the minimum wage. The occupations with the most minimum wages jobs were accommodation and food services, retail trade, and healthcare and social assistance. If the $9 figure were used in 2017, 2634 rural and 7269 urban households would be lifted out of poverty. If the $10.10 figure was used, 7547 rural households and 31,347 households in urban areas would be lifted out of poverty in the Commonwealth. The latter figure is estimated producing a net income of $2 billion. There have been other studies as well such as the Keystone Research Center report titled “Giving the Local Economy a Boost: The Impact of Raising the Pennsylvania Minimum Wage to $10.10 per hour by county.” The results of the Center for Rural Pennsylvania study show both positive and negative effects.

Some of the positive impacts include the following:

Increase in the income of workers earning below the new minimum wage.



Increases in the income of workers whose wages may be adjusted upward.



Increases in the demand for goods and services caused by the higher wages.



Multiplier effects of the higher demand for goods and services.



Higher tax revenues caused by higher incomes.



Lower public assistance expenditures.

Some of the negative effects include the following:



Decreases in the income of workers whose jobs are eliminated.



Decreases in the demand for goods and services caused by higher prices.



Multiplier effects of the reduced demand for goods and services due to lost income and higher prices.



Decreases in consumer real income caused by inflation.



Increases in unemployment



Increases in dependence on public assistance of unemployed workers.



The bottom line in the Commonwealth seems to be a minimum job loss and a relatively flat impact between urban and rural areas of the Commonwealth. Moving people out of poverty which raising the minimum wage would accomplish would be a forward looking result, according to the study. The study should be utilized as the General Assembly considers any action dealing with this topic. As Pennsylvania decides what to do about minimum wages, the conditions of the economy today and likely to be in the next few years requires evaluation. Here are some thoughts regarding this issue.



The global economy needs to be analyzed to help focus attention on what to do regarding minimum wages.



Planning ahead for the consideration of wage changes is important, so that whatever decision is reached should be examined with at least the near future in mind.



Information from the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) should be evaluated in relation to a Commonwealth review of this topic.



From a regional perspective, each region of the state should look at this subject and help provide results to appropriate Commonwealth decision makers.



Various state departmental agencies such as the PA Department of Labor and Industry and Department of Community and Economic Development need to be involved in evaluating minimum wage decisions. There are likely other agencies which should be approached as well.



The impact on federal roles needs to be considered since a raise in this state could affect healthcare, cash assistance and tax credit programs.



Raising minimum wages is a key element in discussing the economy of this region as well as the remainder of the state. The need exists to determine ways to move households out of poverty and improve the economy at the same time. The Center for Rural Pennsylvania has many implications that can assist in the need to consider all factors for the determination of actions that help workers, yet enhance the means by which a Pennsylvania economy will improve from within and be competitive externally. Focusing attention on this economic topic and reaching conclusions that benefit Pennsylvania families and households is key element in helping to determine best practices regarding income flow and how the work force can meet the standards of livability in coming years.