Apollo Flo Controls to Consolidate Distribution Operations in CenterPoint East

Apollo Flow Controls will consolidate Northeast U.S. distribution operations for three of its affiliates into a building recently constructed by Mericle Commercial Real Estate Services in CenterPoint Commerce & Trade Park East, Jenkins Township.
Part of Aalberts Industries of Langbroek, Netherlands, Apollo Flow Controls produces and sells the line of flow control products in the commercial and industrial markets. The company has operations across the U.S. with manufacturing in North Carolina, South Carolina, Indiana, and Tennessee.
The project will consolidate distribution operations for Apollo Valves, Elkhart Products Corp. and LASCO Fittings Inc., which will distribute products from a 232,500-square-foot building constructed on speculation by Mericle at 500 Keystone Avenue. LASCO Fittings has been a tenant of Mericle’s in the Hanover Industrial Estates since 2003.
Local Service Center operations manager Jack Novitski said being located in Northeastern Pennsylvania will make it possible for the companies to get their products to northeast customers within one business day.
“When Apollo Flow Controls decided to consolidate distribution operations, LASCO’s prior success in Northeast Pennsylvania did not go unnoticed,” he said.
Novitski said Apollo will employ approximately 30 people in the building once the full product lines of the three companies are ready for distribution.
Mericle vice president Bob Besecker coordinated the real estate transaction along with Cushman & Wakefield executive director Gerry Blinebury and senior director Leah Balerno of the firm’s Harrisburg and Philadelphia’s offices and Britt Casey of the firm’s Rosemont, Illinois office.
Mericle constructed the building on speculation on 22.72 acres immediately adjacent to Interstate 81. The building features 30-foot to 36-foot four-inch ceiling clear heights, 26 loading doors and energy-efficient utilities. The building is approximately one mile from Interstate 81 and Interstate 476.
Besecker said the project is another example of the importance of having a wide variety of space available when companies show interest in Northeastern Pennsylvania. “Besecker said Mericle started construction on the speculative building last October on one of the company’s ReadyToGo! Sites. The site had been fully prepared for future construction well in advance of this project Besecker said.
“We’ve seen more than 40 companies move into CenterPoint in just the past 10 years,” said Pat Stella, president of the Greater Pittston Chamber of Commerce. “There is no doubt that Greater Pittston’s strategic location, highly productive workforce and affordable business costs are combining with Mericle’s speculative development program to attract jobs and investment to our area.”